Thousands of people were evacuated after huge explosions at an ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region sent shells flying for kilometers around on August 5. The authorities said explosions had ceased on August 6, but that it was still too dangerous for residents to return to their homes.
Huge Explosions Rock Russian Ammo Dump
Thousands of people were evacuated after huge explosions at an ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region sent shells flying for kilometers around on August 5. The authorities said explosions had ceased on August 6, but that it was still too dangerous for residents to return to their homes.