Huge Explosions Rock Russian Ammo Dump

Thousands of people were evacuated after huge explosions at an ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region sent shells flying for kilometers around on August 5. The authorities said explosions had ceased on August 6, but that it was still too dangerous for residents to return to their homes.

Flames and smoke belch over the horizon at Achinsk, in Russia&#39;s Krasnoyarsk region.
1 Flames and smoke belch over the horizon at Achinsk, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region.
2
A spectacular still image, taken from video footage.
3 A spectacular still image, taken from video footage.
Officials said twelve people were hospitalized, six of whom were discharged after treatment. One person was reported missing.
4 Officials said twelve people were hospitalized, six of whom were discharged after treatment. One person was reported missing.
Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees evacuate residents from the nearby village of Kamenka.
5 Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees evacuate residents from the nearby village of Kamenka.
Residents of settlements within 20 km of Kamenka were evacuated.
6 Residents of settlements within 20 km of Kamenka were evacuated.
Authorities said more than 9,500 local residents and military personnel were evacuated from the area, and more than 6,000 people left the area on their own.
7 Authorities said more than 9,500 local residents and military personnel were evacuated from the area, and more than 6,000 people left the area on their own.
8
People wait for evacuation.
9 People wait for evacuation.
Thousands of tank and artillery shells were stored at the depot, about 3,000 km east of Moscow.
10 Thousands of tank and artillery shells were stored at the depot, about 3,000 km east of Moscow.
Russia&#39;s deputy defense minister said on August 6 that the depot will be shut down.
11 Russia's deputy defense minister said on August 6 that the depot will be shut down.

