Russian Court Labels Meta Platforms 'Extremist,' Effectively Outlawing Facebook, Instagram
A court in Moscow has ruled to label Meta Platforms an “extremist organization," a move that effectively outlaws its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
The court said on March 21 that its ruling takes effect “immediately.”
State prosecutors filed the request after a March 10 news report that Meta Platforms was permitting Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers after Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russian authorities had already blocked access to Facebook after it blocked some posts by state-owned media outlets.
Moscow has been taking moves to limit access to independent media, including social media, over the past year.
The designation, according to prosecutors, will only outlaw Facebook and Instagram and not Meta's WhatsApp messaging platform.
Russians who still have accounts with the services have been told they will not face legal liability, but some human rights lawyers have warned that such promises may not be honored.
Former RFE/RL Freelance Journalist Summoned For Questioning In Kaliningrad
KALININGRAD, Russia -- A freelance journalist who formerly worked with RFE/RL's North.Realities in the city of Kaliningrad has been summoned to the prosecutor's office over her online articles.
Yulia Paramonova told RFE/RL that officers questioned her on March 21 in relation to an extremism case, although she says they did not clarify any details of the case.
"They asked me how long I worked [for North.Realities], what materials I published, stressing the political issues my materials covered. I told them that I mainly covered news and wrote longer items that derived from the news, which were of a social, economic, and political nature," Paramonova said, adding that the officers declined to explained exactly why she was being questioned.
Paramonova informed the officers that she had stopped working as a freelance correspondent for North.Realities as of March 1.
She was also asked about salaries and honorariums of journalists working for RFE/RL, a question she refused to answer, citing the country's constitution.
The officers mentioned that she worked for a media outlet that had been officially added to the so-called "foreign agents" list, Paramonova said.
"I think that they are working on a list of 'national traitors,' enemies of the people. My lawyer and I must be on that list," Paramonova said.
Several media outlets reported on March 21 that a former correspondent at another RFE/RL online project, Siberia.Realities, was detained on unknown charges. Andrei Novashov was detained after his home was searched in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.
The clampdown on media and journalists has intensified across Russia after Kremlin unleashed war in Ukraine on February 24.
EU Ministers Discuss Further Russia Sanctions
Foreign and defense ministers from the European Union are meeting in Brussels to discuss more sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The ministers from the bloc's 27 members are also discussing emergency aid and military cooperation during their March 21 meeting.
A decision on further sanctions "is going to dominate and it's not going to be easy," an EU diplomat said ahead of the meeting, with the divisive question of a ban on Russian energy imports still unresolved.
The meeting comes ahead of a flurry of contacts between Western allies over Ukraine: An EU summit, a NATO summit, and G7 talks are all planned for later in the week.
Poland and the Baltic states are pushing for tougher sanctions including an EU ban on Russian oil and gas imports. However, Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and some other EU member states are resisting.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 21 that Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent's energy balance.
Poland also wants more emphasis on NATO in a common defense strategy, EU diplomats told the dpa news agency.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is to brief the EU ministers on the current situation in the conflict. Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu is also attending.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Kyiv Mayor Announces New 35-Hour Curfew From Late March 21
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a new 35-hour curfew for the Ukrainian capital from later on March 21.
The former boxing champion said in a statement on Telegram that the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. local time on March 21 and last until 7 a.m. on March 23.
Klitschko said shops, pharmacies, and gas stations would not open on March 22. Parts of the city have come under fire repeatedly from Russian forces.
"I ask everyone to stay at home -- or in shelters when the alarm sounds," Klitschko said.
Klitschko announced the first 35-hour curfew on March 15.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
EU's Borrell Says Russia Committing 'Massive War Crime' In Mariupol
Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, says Russia is committing a "massive war crime" with its attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which has been besieged for weeks.
"What's happening now in Mariupol is a massive war crime, destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody," Borrell said at the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
The 27-nation bloc will discuss possible new sanctions on Russia, including an oil embargo and possibly cutting more Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system.
With reporting by Reuters
Meta Calls For Delay In Moscow Court Hearing On Extremist Label, TASS Reports
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has asked a Moscow court to postpone a hearing on a state prosecutor's request to label the company an "extremist organization," the official TASS news agency reported.
Reporting from the courtroom on March 21, a TASS correspondent said Meta requested the delay to give it more time to prepare.
"Meta is a foreign legal entity that does not have legal representation in the Russian Federation. On this basis, we ask you to stop the proceedings in this case," the company's lawyer said, according to TASS.
Russian authorities have already blocked access to Facebook after it blocked some posts by state-owned media outlets.
On March 10, a news report that Meta Platforms was permitting Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers after Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, prompted Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, to launch an investigation into the parent company.
Moscow has been taking moves to limit access to independent media, including social media, over the past year.
Based on reporting by TASS
EU Accuses Russia Of 'Massive War Crime' In Mariupol As City Rejects Moscow's Demand For Surrender
The European Union's top diplomat has accused Russia of committing a "massive war crime" with its attack and throttling grip on Mariupol as deadly street fighting raged after Ukraine rejected Moscow's ultimatum to give up the besieged city, saying there was "no question of any surrender."
For weeks, Russia has been shelling the encircled southern port city on the Sea of Azov, and on March 20 destroyed an art school sheltering some 400 people. There was no immediate report on casualties, but authorities fear many people could still be under the rubble.
The attack on the school came after Russian air strikes on March 16 flattened a theater in Mariupol where civilians were also sheltering. City authorities said 130 people were rescued but that many more could remain under the debris.
In addition, Russian forces have been accused of bombing a maternity hospital in the city, where an estimated 90 percent of the buildings have been damaged or destroyed.
"What's happening now in Mariupol is a massive war crime, destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody," Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said at the start of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels on March 21.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said eight humanitarian corridors for civilians to escape the war in Ukraine are planned for March 21. There was no immediate word on the efforts to evacuate more civilians from Mariupol after Ukraine’s central government said it plans to send some 50 buses to the strategic city to aid the evacuation of refugees fleeing fighting there.
At least 2,300 people have died in Mariupol, some buried in mass graves, authorities have said.
Residents of Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war broke out, have for the past two weeks been trapped without basic supplies, such as water, food, and fuel.
Russia is seeking to take control of the city, which would allow it to link Crimea -- which it seized in 2014 -- with territory controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his call for negotiations with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in an interview with CNN on March 20.
"I'm ready for negotiations with him," Zelenskiy told CNN as Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week.
"If there is just 1 percent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance...to have the possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin," he said. "If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war."
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and that he was hopeful for a potential cease-fire soon in the conflict.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 21 that "significant progress" in the peace talks between negotiators is needed before a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy would be a possibility.
Cavusoglu earlier this month hosted talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in the Turkish city of Antalya, but those talks failed to yield concrete results.
EU foreign and defense ministers on March 21 will discuss possible new sanctions on Russia, including an oil embargo and possibly cutting more Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system.
Poland and the Baltics are pushing for tougher sanctions, including an EU ban on Russian oil and gas imports. However, Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and some other EU member states are resisting.
Peskov said that Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent's energy balance.
While the diplomatic wrangling continues, Russian forces have intensified and broadened their attacks, including on the capital, Kyiv.
Air strikes hit the Retroville shopping mall in the northwest outskirts of Kyiv late on March 20, killing at least eight people. The mall, surrounded by several high-rise apartment buildings in the Podil neighborhood of Kyiv, was still smoldering on the morning of March 21.
Hours after the attack, Vitali Klitschko, the Ukrainian capital's mayor, announced a new 35-hour curfew that will come into force at 8 p.m. on March 21.
Russia denies targeting civilians, despite widespread evidence of deadly attacks on nonmilitary sites.
Observers have speculated that Russian military momentum has been stopped by Ukrainian forces in many parts of the country and that the sides could be heading for a long, protracted stalemate in the war, which began on February 24 with Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.
Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), said on Twitter on March 20 that at least 10 million of Ukraine's population of 44 million people have fled their homes.
About 3.4 million have fled across Ukraine's borders to neighboring countries, with the bulk of them arriving in NATO and European Union member Poland.
Protests against Russia’s invasion continued in several cities around the world, including in Russia itself, despite police crackdowns on demonstrators.
Demonstrations took Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, and Vladivostok, among other cities, according to OVD-Info, an NGO that monitors arrests during protests.
Since the invasion began on February 24, there have been more than 15,000 detentions at anti-war protests, OVD-Info reported.
U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel in the upcoming week to Europe for emergency NATO talks on the Ukraine war.
Ukrainian officials have invited Biden to come to the country to see the situation for himself, but the White House said the president has no plans to visit the war-torn nation during this trip.
With reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, BBC, and Reuters
Ukraine To Send Dozens Of Buses To Help Evacuate Residents Of Embattled Mariupol
Ukraine’s central government plans to send dozens of buses to the southern port city of Mariupol to aid the evacuation of refugees from fighting there amid a continuing onslaught by invading Russian forces.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nearly 50 buses were set to arrive in the city on March 21.
She said that 3,985 people were evacuated on March 20 from Mariupol to the city of Zaporizhzhya about 225 kilometers away.
Overall, she said, 7,295 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on March 20, with four out of the seven planned routes working.
An estimated 350,000 people remain in besieged Mariupol, which Russia is seeking to seize to establish a link between Crimea -- which it seized in 2014 -- to connect with territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Municipal officials report a humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol, with residents trapped without basic services, such as water, food, and fuel, as fighting rages in the city.
According to Russian state media, Moscow has agreed to open “humanitarian corridors” for two hours on March 21.
Moscow has agreed to allow residents to leave cities in the past, but residents have reported Russian attacks on some of the evacuation routes.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Deputy Commander Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Reportedly Killed In Action
The deputy commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been killed in battle near the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the Kremlin-installed governor of the Russia-occupied city of Sevastopol said.
"Captain 1st Rank Andrei Nikolayevich Paly was killed in the fighting [near Mariupol]," Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel.
Reports said the general was 51 years old.
The Russian Navy did not respond to a request for comment.
Sevastopol, a port city on the Crimea Peninsula, is the base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Crimea was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.
If confirmed, it would mark the latest fatality among Russia’s top military officers following reports of several being killed in action during the invasion of Ukraine.
On March 19, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that the commander of the Russian Eighth Army, Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev, had been killed at the Chornobaivka airfield near the city of Kherson.
The Ukrainian Presidency at the time said the general was the fifth top-ranking officer killed since the invasion began on February 24, an unprecedented number of fatalities among a military leadership in such a short period of time.
The claims could not be independently confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters
'Propaganda On State Channels': Anti-War TV Editor Says Many Russians Oppose 'Putin's War'
The Moscow TV editor who protested the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine during a live state TV newscast says many Russians oppose Vladimir Putin’s decision to go to war and she called on them to speak up against the military action.
“You know, first of all, I want to say to everyone: The Russian people are really against the war,” Marina Ovsyannikova said in an interview broadcast on March 20 on ABC in the United States.
“It’s Putin’s war, not the Russian people’s war,” she said, speaking from Moscow through a translator.
On March 14, Ovsyannikova appeared suddenly behind the host of Vremya on Russia's Channel One newscast holding a poster reading “NO WAR" in English and "Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you,” in Russian.
The bottom line of the poster said “Russians against war” in English. She also shouted "Stop the war. No to war."
She could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report.
She was later fined on a charge of calling for unsanctioned protests, although it is not clear what other charges she might still face in criminal courts.
She has since turned down an offer of asylum by French authorities.
Speaking from Moscow through an interpreter, she said: "I have publicly refused to take political asylum in France because I am a patriot. I don't want to immigrate and lose another 10 years of my life to assimilate in some other country."
She told ABC that her protest was a "spontaneous" decision but that her feelings of dissatisfaction with the government had been growing for years. She added that many of her colleagues had the same feelings.
"The propaganda on our state channels was becoming more and more distorted, and the pressure that has been applied in Russian politics could not leave us indifferent," she said.
"When I spoke to my friends and colleagues, everyone until the last moment could not believe that such a thing could happen -- that this gruesome war could take place," she said.
"As soon as the war began, I could not sleep, I could not eat. I came to work, and after a week of coverage of this situation, the atmosphere on [Channel One] was so unpleasant that I realized I could not go back there."
Ovsyannikova, who has resigned her job, said she hoped to "maybe stimulate some people to speak up against the war."
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, ABC, MSN, and AFP
Zelenskiy References Holocaust In Address To Israeli Legislators
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Israel that now was the time for the country to clearly express support for Ukraine and end its attempt to remain neutral following Russia’s invasion of his country.
Zelenskiy, who has often highlighted his Jewish background, spoke on March 20 to Israeli lawmakers by videoconference in the latest such speech to foreign legislatures, including to the U.S. Congress, the British House of Commons, and the German Bundestag.
Zelenskiy at several points compared Russia’s aggression to the Holocaust and said that "Ukraine made the choice to save Jews 80 years ago."
"Now it's time for Israel to make its choice," he told Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.
Zelenskiy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to carry out a “final solution” against Ukraine -- using the term utilized by Nazi Germany for its genocide of some 6 million Jews during World War II.
Zelenskiy also pointed out that a Russian missile attack recently struck Babyn Yar in Ukraine, where more than 30,000 Jews were slaughtered by the Nazis over two days in 1941.
“You know what this place means, where the victims of the Holocaust are buried,” he said of the site that is now Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government has sought to maintain neutrality in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, citing his nation’s close ties to both countries.
Bennett has sought to mediate between the two sides and has held phone talks with Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also met with Putin in Moscow on March 5.
In his remarks, Zelenskiy suggested that Bennett’s efforts to mediate had been a mistake.
"We can mediate between states but not between good and evil," Zelenskiy said.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Iran Forces Furloughed U.S-British National Back To Prison, Lawyer Says
A dual U.S.-British citizen who was temporarily furloughed from an Iranian prison just days ago has been returned to jail, his family and lawyer said on March 20.
Morad Tahbaz, a 66-year-old environmentalist, was released on March 16, the same day as two high-profile British citizens who had been detained for more than five years were freed and flown home to Britain.
But his lawyer said that Iranian security officers had forced Tahbaz -- who also has Iranian citizenship -- to return to Iran’s notorious Evin Prison.
“Unfortunately, we have no idea if or when he is going to be released,” Hojjat Kermani told the AP. “He is back in Evin for the time being.”
It was not immediately clear if Tahbaz’s return to prison was a temporary move or if he would be required to serve the final years of his 10-year sentence.
British and U.S. officials said they had been told he was returning to prison only to have an ankle tag attached, but his lawyer and family said they had no information on that.
Tahbaz's family said they had received "devastating news" that he had been returned to prison.
"We the family are distraught at this moment," they said in a statement.
British-Iranians Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrived in Britain on March 17 after being released from Iranian prisons following more than five years of detention.
The United States, Britain, and other countries have sought to secure the release of dozens of dual nationals detained by Iran. Family members and human rights activists have accused Tehran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped-up charges to squeeze concessions out of Western nations.
The release of Tahbaz, Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact. Negotiations on renewing the deal have stalled over Russia’s demand that its trade with Iran be guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Tahbaz, a board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of compiling classified information while pretending to carry out environmental work.
Tahbaz was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the others on vague allegations of spying for the United States and undermining Iranian security.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on March 16 said Tahbaz had been released to his home in Tehran on furlough.
Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment and did not acknowledge his return to prison.
The British Foreign Office said: "We hope to see him returned to his home in the coming hours. Morad Tahbaz is a tri-national, and we are working closely with the United States to secure Morad's permanent release."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, the BBC, and AP
Germany Signs Energy Deal With Qatar As It Seeks To Reduce Reliance On Russian Supplies
Germany says it has reached a long-term energy partnership with the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar as Berlin looks to become less dependent on uncertain Russian energy sources following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
"Although we might still need Russian gas this year, in the future it won't be so any more. And this is only the start," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on March 20 during a visit to Doha.
Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has for years been reliant on energy supplies from Russia and had been reluctant to place sanctions on Moscow following the Kremlin’s aggressive moves in Eastern Europe.
However, after Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has moved closer to the United States and other Western leaders in efforts to punish the Kremlin for its actions and has expressed the need to diversify Germany’s energy purchases.
Scholz announced last month that a key document required for the certification of the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany would be withdrawn, essentially ending the long-awaited but controversial project for now.
In Doha on March 20, Habeck met Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the two discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, with a focus on the energy sector, Qatar said in a statement.
Qatar is the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas and has the third-largest gas reserves after Russia and Iran.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Pope Condemns 'Violent Aggression' Against Ukraine, But Doesn't Mention Russia By Name
Pope Francis, in some of his harshest implied criticism yet of Russia, decried the “violent aggression” against Ukraine and said there was no justification for the “senseless massacre” that is occurring in the besieged country.
"The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," the pontiff told about 30,000 people in St. Peter's Square during his weekly address on March 20.
"It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated," said the pope. Francis has so far avoided mentioning Russia by name, continuing a tradition in which the pontiff refrains from condemning by name one side or the other in a war.
"There is no justification for this," he said.
"I beg all the players in the international community to truly commit themselves to stopping this repugnant war," the pope said.
"Even this week, missiles and bombs hit civilians, the elderly, children, and pregnant mothers," he said.
Russia denies targeting civilians, despite widespread evidence of deadly attacks on nonmilitary sites, many of them documented by RFE/RL correspondents.
Francis on March 19 visited a Vatican-run Rome hospital that is treating children wounded in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Ten Million People Have Fled Their Homes In Ukraine Since War Began, UN Says
Ten million people -- about one-quarter of the population -- have now fled their homes in Ukraine due to Russia’s unprovoked war, the United Nations refugee chief said on March 20.
"Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi tweeted.
"The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad," he added.
According to UNHCR figures, more than 3.4 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have left their country since the Russian invasion began on February 24.
Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are eligible for military call-up and cannot leave.
The UN children's agency, UNICEF, said more than 1.5 million children are among those who have fled abroad.
The refugees are crossing to neighboring countries to the west, such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova.
The European Union has granted Ukrainians who flee the war the right to stay and work throughout the 27-nation bloc for up to three years.
Meanwhile, authorities in the besieged city of Mariupol claim that several thousand residents have been forcibly relocated to Russia in recent days.
"The occupiers are sending the residents of Mariupol to filtration camps, checking their phones, and seizing [their] Ukrainian documents," Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration, said.
Many of Mariupol's 400,000 residents have been trapped for more than two weeks as Russia seeks to take control of the strategic port city, bombarding it relentlessly and cutting it off from energy, food, and water supplies.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, and the BBC
Ukraine Suspends Political Parties With Russian Links
Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has suspended 11 pro-Russian political parties while martial law is in place in the country.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the decision in a video message early on March 20.
The largest of the parties with links to Russia is the Opposition Platform For Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in Ukraine’s parliament.
The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.
"The activities of those politicians aimed at division or collusion will not succeed, but will receive a harsh response," Zelenskiy said.
The list of the Moscow-friendly parties also includes the Nashi (Ours) party led by Yevhen Murayev. British authorities had warned that Russia wanted to install Murayev as the leader of Ukraine.
Moscow “is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine,” and Murayev “is being considered as a potential candidate,” the British Foreign Office said in January.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine's Justice Ministry has been instructed to implement the decision.
Based on reporting by AP and dpa
Zelenskiy Renews Plea For Talks; Evacuation Set For Desperate Mariupol As Ukraine Vows No Surrender
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his call for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, even as he and others accused Moscow of war crimes and as deadly street fighting raged in the key southern port city of Mariupol, where a major evacuation is set for March 21.
"I'm ready for negotiations with him," Zelenskiy told CNN in an interview on March 20 as Russia’s widely condemned, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week.
"I think without negotiations, we cannot end this war," Zelenskiy said through a translator.
"If there is just a 1 percent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance...to have the possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin," he said.
"If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war."
Separately Turkey's foreign minister said in an interview that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and that he was hopeful for a potential cease-fire soon in the conflict.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier this month hosted talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in the Turkish city of Antalya, but those talks did not appear to yield concrete results.
As Zelenskiy spoke to CNN, fighting continued in Mariupol, a strategic city that had a population of 400,000 before the war broke out. Residents have for the past two weeks been trapped without basic supplies, such as water, food, and fuel.
Russia is seeking to take control of the city, which would allow it to link Crimea -- which it seized in 2014 -- with territory controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The Russian military said it had given Ukraine until the early hours of March 21 to surrender the city, according to Russian media.
But Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said early on March 21 that "there can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this."
Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of war crimes after the Russian military bombed a Mariupol art school where some 400 people had sought refuge from the intense fighting.
Local officials on March 20 said on their Telegram channel that the school’s building was destroyed and that people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.
“To do this to a peaceful city -- what the occupiers did -- is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” Zelenskiy said in a video address to the nation early on March 20.
The attack on the art school came after Russian air strikes on March 16 flattened a theater in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering. City authorities said 130 people were rescued but that many more could remain under the debris. Rescue workers were still searching for survivors.
Earlier in the war, Russian forces bombed a maternity hospital in the city.
Russia denies targeting civilians despite widespread evidence of deadly attacks on nonmilitary sites.
Late on March 20, Ukraine’s central government said it plans to send dozens of buses to Mariupol to aid the evacuation of refugees fleeing fighting there.
Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk said nearly 50 buses were set to arrive in the city on March 21.
She said that 3,985 people were evacuated on March 20 from Mariupol to the city of Zaporizhzhya about 225 kilometers away.
WATCH: Russian forces are meeting fierce resistance and taking casualties as they try to move towards the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. On March 18, a Ukrainian special search group collected the dead bodies of Russian soldiers in the hope they could be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war.
While the Russian invasion has reportedly bogged down in much of the country and has resulted in heavy losses of troops and military equipment, Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities amid international condemnation and calls for an immediate cease-fire.
Observers have speculated that Russian military momentum has been stopped by Ukrainian forces in many parts of the country and that the sides could be heading for a long, protracted stalemate in the war, which began on February 24 with Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.
In the capital, Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said late on March 20 that shelling had hit residential areas and a shopping district in the Podil district after a relatively quiet day.
"Several explosions in the capital's Podil district," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.
Nearly one-fourth of Ukraine’s population has been displaced by the invasion, according to UN figures released on March 20.
Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), said on Twitter that at least 10 million of Ukraine's population of 44 million people have fled their homes.
About 3.4 million have fled across Ukraine's borders to neighboring countries, with the bulk of them arriving in Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union.
The UN human rights office estimated on March 20 that 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of the end of March 19. It said, though, that the actual toll is likely to be much higher as it has not been able to verify reports in several badly damaged cities.
The UN said most of the casualties were through shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as missiles and air strikes.
When asked by British broadcaster Sky News if Russia was committing genocide in her country, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said: "It's not a question. It's simply the reality we all face."
WATCH: Two-year-old Stepan Shpak was killed in Novye Petrivtsy, near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on March 16 in shelling by the Russian Army. His father spoke to Current Time on March 17.
Protests against Russia’s invasion continued in several cities around the world, including in Russia itself, despite police crackdowns on demonstrators.
Demonstrations took Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, and Vladivostok, among other cities, according to OVD-Info, an NGO that monitors arrests during protests.
Since the invasion began, there have been more than 15,000 detentions at anti-war protests, OVD-Info reported.
Military casualty figures on both sides remain difficult to confirm.
Zelenskiy said in a video message targeting the Russian public on March 20 that some 14,000 Russians have died in the invasion.
"That's 14,000 mothers, 14,000 fathers, wives, children, relatives, friends -- and you don't notice?" he said.
Moscow has only acknowledged 498 deaths, a total announced early in the invasion with no subsequent updates.
WATCH: Belarus has withdrawn all of its diplomats from Ukraine. When Ambassador Ihar Sokol was leaving on March 18, a Ukrainian border officer tried to hand him "30 pieces of silver" -- a reference to the biblical story of the betrayal of Jesus by Judas. Russian troops who were deployed in Belarus for military exercises joined the invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Ukraine said a week ago that about 1,300 of its soldiers had been killed. That number cannot be independently confirmed.
Global condemnation of Russia's invasion continued, with Pope Francis calling it a "senseless massacre" and a "repugnant war."
However, Russian ally China has not joined in the criticism of Russia or participated in financial sanctions placed on Moscow.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Beijing to take a stand against the invasion.
"As time goes on, and as the number of Russian atrocities mounts up, I think it becomes steadily more difficult and politically embarrassing for people either actively or passively to condone Putin's invasion," he told The Times newspaper.
U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel in the upcoming week to Europe for emergency NATO talks on the Ukraine war.
Ukrainian officials have invited Biden to come to the country to see the situation for himself, but the White House said the president has no plans to visit the war-torn nation during this trip.
With reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, BBC, and Reuters
Japan Urges India To Take Tougher Stand Against Russia
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pressed Indian leader Narendra Modi to take a tougher stand against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it had shaken the "foundation of international order" and required a clear response.
However, a joint statement issued following their March 19 meeting in New Delhi fell short of specifically condemning the Kremlin's unprovoked attack.
Kishida told a joint news conference that he and the Indian leader had held an "in-depth discussion" and that "Russia's invasion...shakes the very foundations of the international order and must be dealt with firmly."
Modi made no direct mention of Ukraine and a joint written statement afterward called only "for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that there was no other choice but the path of dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the conflict."
The statement said that the leaders "emphasized the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law without resorting to threat or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo."
Japan has joined its Western partners is deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has slapped financial sanctions on Moscow and on several individuals and entities.
However, India has abstained in UN votes condemning Russia's actions and has only called for a halt to the violence while continuing to purchase badly needed Russian oil.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Pope Visits Ukrainian Refugee Children Being Treated At Vatican Hospital
Pope Francis has visited with some of the Ukrainian children who escaped the Russian invasion of their country and are being treated at the Vatican's pediatric hospital in Rome.
The Vatican on March 19 said the Bambino Gesu hospital was treating 19 Ukrainian refugees.
It added that about 50 refugee children had passed through the facility in recent weeks.
Some were suffering oncological, neurological, and other problems before the war and fled in the early days of the invasion.
The 84-year-old pontiff has been a vocal critic of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, speaking out about the "barbarity" of the war and the harm caused to Ukrainian children.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Russian Space Agency, Cosmonauts Deny Suits Were Tribute To Ukraine
Russian officials have denied reports in the West that suggested Russian cosmonauts who joined the International Space Station (ISS) had donned yellow suits with blue trim in support of Ukraine.
"The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colors of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from," the press service of Russian space agency Roskosmos said on March 19 on its Telegram channel.
"To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy," it said. "Sometimes yellow is just yellow."
In a livestreamed news conference from the ISS, mission commander Oleg Artemyev said that "every crew picks a color that looks different."
"It was our turn to pick a color. The truth is, we had accumulated a lot of yellow fabric, so we needed to use it up. That's why we had to wear yellow flight suits," he said.
He was quoted on the Roskosmos Telegram channel as saying the suits had been made six months ago.
"Color is just color. It has nothing to do with Ukraine," he said.
"In these days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and people!"
Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian forces on February 24, has a blue and yellow flag.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Thanks Swiss Protesters, Urges Oligarch Crackdown
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a video address has urged Switzerland to crack down on Russian oligarchs living in the country who he said were helping the Kremlin wage war on Ukraine.
In a speech on March 19 to thousands of people attending an anti-war protest in Bern, the Ukrainian leader thanked Switzerland for its support since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of his country.
But he also urged the Swiss financial sector to take action against the Russian millionaires who are using financial institutions in Switzerland to help fund Russia's war.
"Your banks are where the money of the people who unleashed this war lies. That is painful. That is also a fight against evil, that their accounts are frozen. That would also be a fight, and you can do this," he told the crowd through a translator in the video linkup.
"Ukrainians feel what it is when cities are destroyed. They are being destroyed on the orders of people who live in European, in beautiful Swiss towns, who enjoy property in your cities. It would really be good to strip them of this privilege."
In a rare move for the normally neutral country, Switzerland has fully adopted European Union sanctions against Russian individuals and entities and has ordered a freeze on their assets in Swiss banks.
Still, some ultrawealthy Russians -- said to have close ties to President Vladimir Putin -- continue to do business in Switzerland and have so far not been subject to financial sanctions.
No official figures have been released on Russian assets in the country, but the country's financial industry association estimates that Switzerland's secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of overall Russian wealth.
In his address, Zelenskiy -- wearing a short-sleeved, camouflage T-shirt -- also criticized the Swiss-based Nestle food company, which has so far decided not to withdraw from Russia, unlike many other companies.
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis greeted Zelenskiy from a stage on the Swiss capital's main square.
"We are impressed by the courage with which your people are fighting for freedom and peace," Cassis said.
"We are impressed by the way you defend the fundamental values of the free world, which are also our fundamental values."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. To Deploy Armored Unit To Bulgaria To Boost NATO's Eastern Flank
SOFIA -- The United States will deploy a Stryker armored-vehicle infantry company for a NATO battle group being established in Bulgaria as the Western alliance moves to shore up its eastern flank in the face of Russian aggression in the region.
The announcement came during a March 19 joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.
"The USA agreed to provide a Stryker company. This is a strong sign to all of our allies in NATO," Petkov said.
Details on the U.S. deployment or when it might take place were not disclosed during the news conference. The Stryker is an eight-wheeled, highly mobile armored combat vehicle that has been used in conflicts around the globe, including in Iraq.
NATO has in the past several years been boosting its assets in the alliance’s Central and Eastern European member states -- known as its "eastern flank" -- amid aggressive military action by Russia.
Bulgaria is establishing a battle group of some 1,000 troops under the operational command of the NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and featuring troops from various alliance members.
Austin said that "I wanted to underscore the importance of the announcement that Bulgaria has established and is leading a NATO multinational battle group. It is an important step and we fully support it."
Austin is on a two-day trip to Bulgaria following a visit to Brussels and the Slovak capital, Bratislava.
The Financial Times reported that the purpose of his visit was to request Soviet- and Russian-made anti-aircraft systems from countries that have similar types of weapons, such as Bulgaria and Slovakia, to be sent to Ukraine for use by Kyiv's military.
Slovak defense chief Yaroslav Nad said in Bratislava that Slovakia was ready to provide its C-300 systems if NATO allies provided a replacement system.
Petkov has made it clear that Bulgaria does not plan to send military aid to Ukraine, but he said the country would continue to send humanitarian assistance. He also said Bulgaria would help take in Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has warned against supplying weapons to Ukraine, citing the dangers of involving the Black Sea country more directly in the war.
Petkov's announcement came after Sofia on March 18 said it was expelling 10 Russian diplomats, accusing them of carrying out activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, a move followed up quickly by the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
