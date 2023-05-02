News
Noted Russian Fashion Designer Valentin Yudashkin Dead At 59
Noted Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin has died at the age of 59, his wife said on May 2. Yudashkin was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2016. He rose to prominence in the late 1980s, dressing the Soviet Union's first lady, Raisa Gorbacheva, while exhibiting his fashion creations in the West. Yudashkin's death came two days after another prominent Russian fashion designer, Vyacheslav Zaitsev, who was known in the West as "Red Dior" and whom Yudashkin considered a mentor, died at the age of 85. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Rallies In Tehran Again Call For Change Of Leadership As City Enforces Hijab Law
Demonstrations erupted in various parts of the Iranian capital of Tehran as the city steps up enforcement of the mandatory hijab rule, angering residents who for months have protested over what they see as the government's intrusion into their daily lives.
Rallies took place late on May 1 in the capital's districts of Sattarkhan, Aryashahr, Tehranpars, and Gohardasht Karaj, as citizens chanted "Death to the oppressor, long live the worker," "Woman, life, freedom," and "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Similar protests were held in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, where demonstrators chanted slogans supporting workers, political prisoners, and the imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi.
Slogans like "We've come again, the uprising continues" and "It's time for the clerical government to end" rang through the streets in Isfahan.
Meanwhile, in Tehran’s western neighborhood of Aryashahr, protesters shouted slogans against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and decrying deteriorating living conditions.
The upsurge in unrest comes as Tehran tries to crack down on women appearing in public without the mandatory hijab.
Tehran's mayor, Alireza Zakani, has said the city is gradually increasing surveillance in areas such as subway stations where women without a hijab are being barred from entering public transport.
“We will proceed according to the country’s laws in this regard," he recently told City Council.
The death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran in September, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests that authorities have met with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed -- without providing evidence -- the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
At the same time, many local authorities, especially in larger cities, are trying to ratchet up enforcement of the hijab law.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Opens Legal Cases Against Actresses Who Attended Event Without Wearing Hijab
Tehran police say legal cases have been filed against prominent Iranian cinema and television actresses for appearing at a public event without wearing a hijab.
The Tehran Police Information Center announced the cases on May 2, after earlier reporting that legal cases had been filed against actresses Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram for similar offenses.
The center cited "unveiling the hijab in public and publishing images on social media" as the reason for filing the cases against the actresses.
Motamed-Arya also had previously appeared without a mandatory hijab at a public funeral ceremony on April 18 along with actresses Golab Adineh and Riahi.
"It is regrettable that our most beautiful and transparent heartfelt beliefs have been trampled by hypocrisy, dictatorship, ignorance, and deceit," veteran Iranian actress Afsaneh Bayegan, who attended the same public event without wearing a mandatory hijab, said on Instagram.
"Today, for all the children of my homeland, for the hearts of all grieving mothers, and for truth and enlightenment, this is my heart's voice: In the name of a woman, life and freedom; in the name of a man, homeland and prosperity," she added.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran, where the country's "hijab and chastity" law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public, since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police on September 16 for an alleged hijab offense.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered to be one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The protests have provoked a deadly state crackdown, with law enforcement and security forces killing scores of demonstrators, according to human rights groups.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and have threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Pourazari.
Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Lawyer Who Advised Imprisoned Activists Goes On Trial
MINSK -- Belarusian lawyer Anastasia Lazarenka, who advised activists jailed for taking part in mass protests challenging the official results of an August 2020 presidential election, has been put on trial herself as the regime's crackdown on dissent continues.
Judge Svyatlana Charapanava of the Minsk City Court began overseeing Lazarenka's trial on May 2, almost a year after the 40-year-old lawyer was arrested and charged with organizing an unsanctioned mass gathering, organizing and preparing actions that blatantly aimed to disrupt social order, and the misusing personal data of Belarusian police officers and judges.
The first two charges stem from Lazarenka's free legal consultations to jailed activists outside the Minsk Akrestsina detention center in 2020. The third charge alleges she published information on police officers on the social media platform Telegram.
Separately on May 2, Minsk City Court Judge Yauhen Pisarevich started the trial of artist Henadz Drazdou.
The 64-year-old Drazdou was arrested in August 2022 upon his arrival from a trip to Ukraine and charged with "facilitating extremist activities."
Investigators said at the time that they had searched Drazdou's home and found photos of the artist posing with Ukrainian soldiers.
State media reports said later that Drazdou also took part in anti-government protests in Belarus in 2020, blocking roads, talking to "radical opposition activists," and "planning illegal activities."
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms after a presidential election in August 2020 in which the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented unrest over the election results that lasted for several months.
Thousands were detained in the protests, and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
- By Current Time
U.S. Prosecutors Indict Russian Citizen For Money Laundering, Illegally Transmitting Over $150 Million
U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said on May 1 that a Russian citizen, Feliks Medvedev, has been indicted on one count of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business and 39 counts of money laundering. “These types of criminal actions pose a serious danger to the integrity of our financial system,” Buchanan said in a statement, adding that the 41-year resident of Buford, Georgia, is suspected of registering eight companies in Georgia that were used to transmit over $150 million in a series of 1,300 transactions. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into the case. To read the original story of the Current Time, click here.
At Least 13 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents Across Pakistan
Eight tourists who went missing over the weekend when their jeep fell into a river in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have been declared dead by rescuers, who could not find any of them despite a massive search, police said on May 2. The incident happened on April 30 in Neelam Valley, a district in the Himalayan region. At least four other people were killed in various rain-related incidents in southwestern Balochistan Province, while a boy was killed in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh Province. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kazakh Journalist Sentenced To 25 Days After Online Call For Protest
Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim has been sentenced to 25 days in jail on a charge of violating regulations on public gatherings. Mukhammedkarim's lawyer, Ghalym Nurpeisov, said on May 2 that a court in the southern town of Qonaev sentenced his client overnight. Mukhammedkarim was detained on May 1. The charge stems from an online call he allegedly made to Almaty residents to hold a rally against the government's move to introduce visa-free entrance to Kazakhstan for Chinese citizens. Last month, Mukhammedkarim served 25 days in jail on a similar charge. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Armenia's Population Drops Under 3 Million For First Time Since Independence
Armenia’s population is just below 3 million people, data from the census conducted in October shows. That amounts to some 90,000 fewer people than in 2011, when the previous census was conducted. The total figure of 2,928,914 includes people who have been absent from the country for up to a year. The number of people physically residing in Armenia at the time of the census was 233,000 fewer than in 2011. It was the first time the Caucasus country's population dropped below 3 million since gaining independence in 1991. The census was the third since 1991. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service,click here.
One Militant Killed, Seven Arrested In Pakistan, Military Says
One militant was killed and seven others were arrested in raids on hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban (TTP), near the Afghan border on May 1, the military said in a statement. The radical group, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban but is allied with it, has not commented on the raids. TTP militants have staged a gradual comeback in Pakistan's tribal districts following a deadlock with the Pakistani authorities in peace talks launched last year. The Pakistani military has increased operations in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
- By Reuters
UN Says Taliban Envoy Can Meet Pakistani, Chinese Ministers Next Week
A UN Security Council committee late on May 1 agreed to allow the Taliban administration's foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to travel to Pakistan from Afghanistan next week to meet with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China, diplomats said. Muttaqi has long been subjected to a travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo under Security Council sanctions. According to a letter to the 15-member Security Council's Taliban sanctions committee, Pakistan's UN mission requested an exemption for Muttaqi to travel between May 6-9 "for a meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Repel More Attacks In Bakhmut As Russians Step Up Shelling In South
Russian forces launched more unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut over the past day, Kyiv said on May 2, as the protracted battle for the city in the eastern Donetsk Province extended into another month and Russia escalated the shelling of southern Ukrainian regions.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian missile strikes the previous day targeted northern and central Ukraine, killing a 14-year-old boy in the Chernihiv region and two people in the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 1.
Forty other people were injured in Pavlohrad, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
Russian forces launched a rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk overnight, wounding at least one person and causing damage to a school, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on May 2, without providing further details.
Separately, a spokesman for Russia's southern battle group said Russian forces struck a railway station in Kramatorsk with rockets fired from a Tornado multiple-rocket launcher, and claimed a railcar full of ammunition was destroyed. The Russian account could not be independently verified.
In April last year, 61 people were killed in a Russian strike on the Kramatorsk main railway station.
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, despite air attacks often hitting hospitals, residential buildings, schools, and other civilian infrastructure.
In Donetsk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 attacks over the past 24 hours, most of them concentrated on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka direction, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on May 2, adding that Russia carried out a number of air strikes in the area.
Russia has stepped up the shelling of southern Ukraine, especially targeting the liberated parts of the Kherson region, where the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported 71 such shellings over the past 24 hours.
Ukraine retook parts of Kherson in November as Russian troops withdrew eastward across the Dnieper River. Russia kept on shelling the region from across the Dnieper regularly and recently stepped up such attacks, which Ukrainian authorities say are now occurring daily.
Nataliya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command, said the intensified Russian shelling of civilian targets in the south is meant to divert the public's attention from the lack of Russian successes elsewhere on the battlefield.
"This is more related to the fact that the enemy has obtained no clear victories. There are no convincing advances in eastern Ukraine, there are no successes along the front line in the southern direction," Humenyuk told Ukrainian television on May 1.
The White House on May 1 said that it estimates that, since December, Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed in fighting for control of Bakhmut and other parts of eastern Ukraine.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said nearly half those killed since December were Wagner group mercenaries, many of them convicts who were released from prison to join Russia's fight.
The new figures suggest that Russian losses have accelerated in recent months. U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in November that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war.
Ukraine’s commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, spoke by phone on May 1 with Milley and informed him about the situation across the front line, describing it as “difficult but under control.” He also stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and of the timely delivery of weapons.
Meanwhile, talks on a UN-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain are scheduled for May 3, with all sides in the negotiations involved, a senior Ukrainian source said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
HRW Says Actions By Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces In 2022 Conflict 'Likely Amount To War Crimes'
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Actions carried out by Kyrgyz and Tajik forces during a four-day conflict along the Central Asian countries’ contested border that left more than 100 civilians and soldiers dead in September included “serious violations of the laws of war by both sides,” Human Rights Watch said.
The report, released on May 2, is the first by a major rights watchdog since the most lethal incident yet in a conflict that has its roots in border disagreements originating from when both countries were part of the Soviet Union.
HRW said many of the actions by the countries “likely amount to war crimes,” in what was at the time the second large-scale conflict between the two neighbors in 18 months.
Incidents highlighted in the report included attacks on civilian vehicles and ambulances, the “indiscriminate” use of explosives, extrajudicial killings by military forces, and arson attacks on homes and civilian infrastructure.
In a series of recommendations, the group called on both governments to hold perpetrators to account for “serious violations of international humanitarian law” and train their armed forces personnel on the application of international humanitarian law in conflict situations.
The group also said that any agreement reached in ongoing border demarcation talks should acknowledge the rights of local populations “to education, adequate housing, and water” in the fertile but densely populated and water-stressed region.
HRW’s 89-page report drew on 86 interviews, including 69 with eyewitnesses, victims, or relatives of victims; 10 days of onsite investigations in October and November 2022; a review of medical records and other documents; an analysis of satellite imagery; the verification of 12 videos showing attacks and their aftermath; and 3D modeling to analyze the impact of a laser-guided bomb attack and attacks on medical vehicles.
The focus of the report was the conflict’s impact on civilians rather than military personnel.
HRW documented 37 civilian deaths, five of them children, and injuries to 36 others on both sides. But “considering media reports and official victim lists, the full number could reach 51 civilians killed and 121 injured,” HRW said, not including casualties among military personnel.
WATCH: There are burned-out shops, destroyed homes, and many stories of death and destruction on both sides of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border following clashes between the two countries that have claimed around 100 lives. (Published on September 19, 2022)
Well over 100,000 people were displaced in Kyrgyzstan during the conflict. Tajikistan has not released a figure for the number of people displaced in the conflict.
Prior to April 2021, when dozens died in brutal clashes, conflicts tended not to spread or to result in full-scale military mobilizations along the frontier.
The report does not draw a conclusion as to who started the September conflict.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly just days after the conflict, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said that Tajikistan “attacked” Kyrgyzstan.
The Tajik Foreign Ministry accused Kyrgyzstan of "an attack on the territory of Tajikistan along the entire line of the border with Kyrgyzstan."
In an interview with RFE/RL ahead of the report’s release, HRW’s Senior Crisis and Conflict Researcher Jean-Baptiste Gallopin said that international humanitarian law “applies equally to all parties of a conflict.”
“Whether an army is attacking or defending, it has the same duty not to violate the laws of war,” Gallopin said. "That means in particular the principle of distinction between military and civilian targets and the principle of proportionality in the use of force."
HRW said that the third day of the conflict -- September 16 -- was particularly packed with violations.
“At around 5 p.m. that day, the evidence indicated that Kyrgyz forces used a Bayraktar TB-2 drone to deliver a laser-guided bomb near Tajik forces minutes after they arrived in the central square in Ovchi Kalacha, a Tajik town on the border,” HRW wrote.
The explosive hit at a time when local civilians were gathering next to a mosque after a funeral, killing 10 and wounding 13 others, HRW said, describing the strike as a “disproportionate and apparently indiscriminate attack.”
WATCH: Fresh clashes erupted at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on September 16, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy weaponry in fighting that has killed at least three people and wounded dozens over three days. (Published on September 16, 2022)
On the same day, Tajik soldiers repeatedly fired on cars carrying Kyrgyz civilians fleeing the fighting, the report stated.
One Kyrgyz woman interviewed said that her family crawled out of their car “to avoid being killed in it if it exploded” after Tajik soldiers shot at them, injuring her husband and son.
The family lay still for some time, but Tajik soldiers opened fire again when they moved, she said.
The report also said Kyrgyz combatants likely fired at ambulances, which enjoy special protection under humanitarian law.
One attack on two "clearly marked" ambulances and a private car carrying civilians on a bridge near the Tajik village of Chorbog in Tajikistan left 10 people dead, including four children and two medical workers.
HRW used 3D modeling to reconstruct the attack and judged that the fire had come from the Kyrgyz village of Dostuk, some 110 meters away.
The group noted that “to intentionally direct attacks against [the ambulances] when they are clearly marked is recognized as a war crime in an international armed conflict, under the statute of the International Criminal Court.”
HRW’s report documented that Tajik forces occupied Kyrgyz villages during the conflict, leaving several virtually destroyed.
On September 16, “Tajik forces overran Kyrgyz forces and, accompanied by Tajik-speaking people in civilian clothes, entered Kyrgyz villages on the border. During this brief occupation, Tajik forces killed at least six civilian men, including three while they were apparently fleeing, and two in apparent extrajudicial executions,” HRW said.
The brief seizure saw wide-scale looting by Tajiks in plainclothes “under the watch of Tajik forces,” with hundreds of homes as well as kindergartens, schools, medical facilities, and administrative buildings burned “in an apparent attempt to clear the area of its population,” the group added.
Human Rights Watch issued a separate recommendation to Tajikistan to investigate these events.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, and Kyrgyz President Japarov said on April 17 that progress on border demarcation had “slowed,” and blamed Tajikistan’s commitment to a map from 1924 as the reason for the lack of progress.
“In the past year, I said that we will finish everything by May, because the parties were agreed and work was moving quickly. Unfortunately, nothing has been completed yet,” he said.
Tajikistan has not commented on the progress of the talks.
HRW’s Gallopin said that Tajiks and Kyrgyz living at the border were weary and hungry for peace after having their lives turned upside down by conflicts in successive years.
“Our interviews with people on both sides of the border showed that local populations are tired of these terrifying conflicts and are really yearning for peace,” Gallopin told RFE/RL.
U.S. Speaker Stresses Support For Kyiv, Tells Russian Reporter Moscow Must Pull Out Of Ukraine
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California) said on May 1 that the United States will continue to support Ukraine after a Russian journalist suggested McCarthy doesn’t support continuing the supply of U.S. weapons.
Responding to the reporter during a news conference in Israel, McCarthy said he supports aid for Ukraine but does not support “what your country has done to Ukraine."
"I do not support your killing of the children either," McCarthy said, adding, “You should pull out.” The U.S. will continue its support for Ukraine “because the rest of the world sees it just as it is.” To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Says 20,000 Russians Killed In Ukraine War Since December
The White House estimates that since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Kyiv rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on May 1 that the U.S. estimate is based on newly declassified American intelligence. The new figures suggest that Russian losses have dramatically accelerated in recent months. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in November that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Police In Almaty Detain Demonstrators Gathered For Anti-Government Rally
Police in Almaty on May 1 detained about a dozen people at an opposition rally called by fugitive Kazakh oligarch and opposition politician leader Mukhtar Ablyazov.
About 20 people gathered near the Central Park of Culture and Recreation for the afternoon rally before police began making arrests without explanation.
Some demonstrators held signs reading: “There is no road for China on Kazakh land,” while others demanded a fair investigation into unprecedented anti-government protests in the Central Asian nation in January 2022 that began over a sudden fuel price hike and grew into broader unrest against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice. Violent clashes during the demonstrations left at least 238 people dead, including 19 law enforcement officers.
Ablyazov, an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government who received political asylum in France several years ago, is wanted in Kazakhstan and Russia on suspicion of embezzling some $5 billion. Ablyazov rejects the charge as politically motivated.
The fugitive tycoon established the opposition movement Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and regularly uses the Internet to organize unsanctioned anti-government rallies across Kazakhstan. DVK was labelled as extremist and banned in Kazakhstan in March 2018.
Demonstrations were held on May 1 in other cities in Kazakhstan after civil activists announced peaceful rallies in support of Ukraine and Kazakhstan's withdrawal from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in which Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are also members.
Applications filed by some activists for peaceful assemblies on May 1 were refused by authorities citing other events and incomplete information on applications for rallies.
One human rights group reported police surveillance of civil activists in different Kazakh cities, and some activists reportedly were detained or summoned to the police department.
Investigation Launched Into Roadside Explosion That Appeared To Target Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor
The prosecutor-general in Bulgaria is investigating a roadside explosion on May 1 that struck as the car of Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev passed by on a highway near the town of Samokov, south of Sofia. The investigation was announced by Geshev's deputy, Borislav Sarafov, who described the blast as "extremely strong” and said the explosive device was intended to kill. There were no injuries in the explosion, which eyewitnesses said touched off a fire and left a crater about 3 meters wide. Sarafov said the explosion was "professionally prepared and well-executed. He said Geshev was traveling in the car with his family when the bomb went off. To read the full story from RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Moldovan Prosecutors Say Top Official With Pro-Russian Political Party Detained At Airport
A top official in a pro-Russian political party was detained at a Moldovan airport as she prepared to leave the country. The May 1 detention of Marina Tauber was announced by the Moldova’s Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which has accused her of involvement in illegal funding of the Shor Party. The party is backed by wealthy populist Ilan Shor, who’s lived abroad since 2019 following fraud and money-laundering convictions. Tauber’s detention comes days before another planned anti-government demonstration. Tensions are soaring in Moldova, as a pro-Western government seeks closer ties with the European Union. Russia has made several threats in recent weeks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Explosion Derails Russian Freight Train Traveling North Of Ukrainian Border
Russian officials said an explosion was to blame for a freight train derailing not far from the border with Ukraine. There were no casualties in the May 1 incident, which occurred about 60 kilometers north of the border, not far from the city of Bryansk. Regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz blamed an unidentified explosive device for the blast, which occurred at 10:17 a.m. local time, according to state-run Russian Railways. Separately, the governor of the region just outside of St. Petersburg said a power line had been blown up overnight and an explosive device had been found near a second power line. To read the story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Foreign Ministers Of Armenia And Azerbaijan Open Talks In Washington On Nagorno-Karabakh Dispute
A U.S.-hosted meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has begun in Washington as part of an effort to quell tensions over a checkpoint that Baku recently set up on the only road leading to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Before the start of the meeting on May 1, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had separate discussions with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov.
Mirzoyan and Blinken discussed issues related to stability and security in the region and the process of regulating relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, RFE/RL’s Armenian Service reports, quoting official government sources.
The meeting between Mirzoyan and Bayramov is to last four days at a State Department facility outside Washington, AFP reported.
A U.S. official speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity said the talks aim more at "an agreement on normalization of relations" rather than a peace treaty.
"Our goal is to make sure the ministers can sit down and talk to each other," the official said. The United States expects the two sides to have a forthright and frank discussion, the official said, adding "all the issues are being discussed."
Asked about Russia's position on the U.S.-led dialogue, another State Department official said, "We will be disappointed if they take it negatively."
The most important thing is that the parties communicate with each other regardless of where, the official said, adding that “a lasting, balanced and dignified peace between the parties" is the goal.
Nagorno-Karabakh is home to mostly ethnic Armenians but internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Baku committed to keeping the road open as part of a Russian-brokered cease-fire in 2020 that ended a six-week war.
On the eve of the talks, Blinken held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and expressed the United States’ deep concern over the checkpoint, saying it undermines efforts to establish confidence in the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process.
Azerbaijan said it had established the checkpoint in response to what it said were Armenian weapon supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan denies that charge.
Blinken promised continued U.S. support for the peace talks and emphasized the importance of reopening the road, known as the Lachin Corridor, to commercial and private vehicles as soon as possible, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
According to a Baku government statement. Aliyev told Blinken the checkpoint “was established within the framework of Azerbaijan's sovereign rights and in accordance with all international norms."
Aliyev said its purpose is not to limit traffic but to ensure control, and said people are already passing through it.
Armenia called the checkpoint a gross violation of a 2020 cease-fire. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in his call with Blinken ahead of the Washington talks emphasized that the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the Lachin Corridor are aimed at the consistent implementation of its policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and the complete depopulation of the enclave.
Pashinian emphasized the importance of an adequate response by the international community to Azerbaijan’s actions and taking active steps toward the unconditional implementation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The Hague-based ICJ ruled in February that Azerbaijan must “take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.”
With reporting by AFP
Uzbek Officials Say Constitutional Changes Extending President's Term Overwhelmingly Approved
Uzbek officials said voters approved a series of constitutional amendments that, among other things, pave the way for President Shavkat Mirziyoev to stay in office until 2040.
Outside observers said the April 30 vote appeared to run smoothly, but there appeared to be problems with ballot counting. Observers also noted wider problems in Uzbek society with a lack of genuine political opposition or independent media.
The Central Election Commission said on May 1 that the proposed changes were approved with 90.2 percent of the vote.
In the run-up to the referendum, authorities had billed the changes as a way to improve governance in the tightly controlled nation. Officials heavily promoted the vote, holding concerts and rallies ahead of the balloting to promote the reforms. Billboards in the capital, Tashkent, showed imaginary text conversations encouraging Uzbek to cast their ballots.
The most closely watched question on the ballot effectively zeroed in on Mirzoyev’s current tenure, and also extended the presidential term from five years, to seven. The result is that Mirziyoev, 65, can now serve until 2040. His current term ends in 2026.
A former prime minister, Mirziyoev came to power in 2016, succeeding the late longtime leader Islam Karimov, who had turned Uzbekistan into one of the most oppressive countries in the world.
Mirziyoev undertook a series of reforms to modernize the country’s oppressive bureaucracy, pushing Karimov loyalists out of top government posts and bringing in younger technocrats.
He also clamped down on forced labor in the cotton harvest, which is a major source of hard currency.
But activists say rights abuses persist, there is no viable political opposition, and independent media are tightly restricted.
Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitored the vote, said that the voting process was “technically well-prepared and widely promoted as intending to enhance various rights and freedoms.”
However, “the referendum took place in an environment without genuine political pluralism, and there was no organized opposition to the amendments and the referendum,” the observers said in their May 1 preliminary report.
In a few of the polling stations visited by the group, “various serious violations were observed during voting and counting undermining the integrity of the process.”
In July 2022, protests broke out in Karakalpakstan over a constitutional amendment that would have reduced the autonomy of the region.
The protests were met with a harsh police response that killed at least 21 people, according to rights activists. Dozens of people were jailed.
The proposed amendment was later withdrawn. The April 30 ballot did not include the amendment.
Other changes include abolishing capital punishment and boosting legal protections for people accused of crimes.
With reporting by Reuters
Three Killed In Latest Russian Missile Barrage To Hit Ukraine, Zelenskiy Says
Russia hit Ukraine with a nighttime barrage of 18 missiles, killing two people in Pavlohrad and a 14-year-old boy in the Chernihiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 1.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Forty other people were injured in Pavlohrad, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
"The terrorists' missiles took the lives of two people, very young men," Zelenskiy said, referring to the two deaths in the eastern city, which is a railway hub,.
Zelenskiy also said the 14-year-boy killed in the northern region of Chernihiv died close to his school when the building was hit by a bomb.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional administration, had said earlier that 34 people, including five children, were injured in the attack on Pavlohrad, and seven rockets were shot down by air-defense units.
"An industrial enterprise was damaged in Pavlohrad,” he wrote on Telegram. “In a residential area, 19 high-rise buildings, 25 private houses, six educational institutions, and five shops were damaged; nearly 40 residential buildings.”
A post to the Telegram account of Ukraine’s commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said missiles were launched from Russian plants at around 2.30 a.m. local time. It said 15 out of the 18 missiles launched had been destroyed.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces had carried out missile strikes against Ukrainian locations, and claimed that all its missiles had hit designated military sites.
Zaluzhniy spoke by phone later on May 1 with U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and informed him about the situation across the front line, describing it as “difficult but under control.” He also stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and the timely delivery of weapons.
The head of Russian-controlled Sevastopol said the Crimean city was the target of a drone attack. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed administrator of the port city, said the Black Sea Fleet and Russian air-defense forces shot down one of the drones.
In recent days, there has been an uptick in aerial attacks and other explosions in Ukraine, as well as in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, including at a fuel depot on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
Some Ukrainian authorities have hinted that the new explosions might be connected to a widely anticipated counteroffensive.
The site of the fiercest fighting for nearly 10 months has been the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, where Russian forces are slowly chipping away at Ukrainian positions, and are believed to hold most of the territory in the now-devastated town, but apparently at a high cost.
The White House on May 1 said it estimates that since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed in fighting for control of Bakhmut and other parts of eastern Ukraine.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said nearly half those killed since December were Wagner group mercenaries, many of them convicts who were released from prison to join Russia's fight.
The new figures suggest that Russian losses have accelerated in recent months. Milley said in November that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war.
Zelenskiy spoke by phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 1 to discuss long-term defense cooperation. Zelenskiy noted on Twitter the confiscation of Russian assets and called for increased sanctions-pressure on Russia.
Canada last month announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 39 million Canadian dollars ($28.8 million). The aid includes funds for 3.3 million liters of fuel, sniper rifles, ammunition, spare parts for guns, and new radio equipment for Leopard 2 tanks.
The ministry added that all eight Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Canada have been delivered to Poland, and that Canada has sent three instructors to train Ukrainian troops on operating the tanks.
With reporting by Current Time and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Russian Fashion Designer Known In The West As The 'Red Dior' Dies At 85
Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev has died, according to media reports confirmed by the Russian Academy of Arts. Zaitsev, 85, died in a hospital in the city of Shchelkovo near Moscow. He rose to fame in the 1960s and was one of the first Soviet fashion designers to gain recognition in the West, especially in France, where he was known as the "Red Dior." He designed the sportswear for Soviet athletes at the Moscow Olympics in 1980 and in 1991 created a new look for the uniforms of the Russian police. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Biden Meets With Parents Of U.S. Journalist Detained In Russia On Spying Charges
U.S. President Joe Biden has met privately with the parents of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained by Russia on espionage charges.
The president and first lady Jill Biden met with Ella and Mikhail Gershkovich on April 29 ahead of an annual gala dinner in Washington hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association.
Details of the conversation were not released, but Biden mentioned the meeting during his speech to an estimated audience of 2,600 people, including some guests wearing buttons reading “Free Evan.”
Gershkovich, a Moscow-based reporter for The Wall Street Journal, has been imprisoned in Russia since March on the spying charges, which he, his newspaper, and the U.S. government have strongly denied.
Also among the guests at the dinner was Debra Tice, the mother of freelance journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared at a checkpoint in Syria in 2012. Although he has not been heard from since, U.S. officials say they operate under the assumption that he is alive and are working to bring him home.
Biden mentioned both these journalists and Paul Whelan, another American detained in Russia, in his speech as he emphasized the importance of freedom of the press.
“Journalism is not a crime," Biden said. “Evan and Austin should be released immediately along with every other American detained abroad.” He said: “I promise you, I am working like hell to get them home.”
Biden also noted the presence of Brittney Griner, the U.S. women’s basketball star and Olympic gold medalist who was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months before her release in December in a prisoner swap.
“This time last year we were praying for you, Brittney," said Biden, who mixed the serious topic of the detained Americans with a light-heartedness as he took jabs at political critics and joked about his age.
Biden, 80, the oldest U.S. president in history, announced his campaign for reelection on April 25.
Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the dinner, which brings together government officials, Washington-based journalists, and celebrities. The event returned last year after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
With reporting by AP
- By AFP
Iranian President To Visit Damascus For First Time Since Syria War
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Damascus on May 3, Iranian state media reported on April 30, touting a "very important" visit against the backdrop of increased regional engagement with the Syrian regime. Raisi's trip “is a very important trip due to the changes and developments that are taking place in the region," state news agency IRNA quoted Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari as saying. According to IRNA, Raisi will lead a "high economic-political delegation" in his two-day trip at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Lawyer Says Russian Man Who Gave Critical Opinion Of Ukraine War In News Video Faces Stiffer Charges
A Russian man who participated in a man-on-the-street interview last year, offering a critical opinion on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, now faces more serious charges. Lawyer Elena Sheremetyeva told OVD-Info that prosecutors have added an enhanced charge of “acting out of hatred or enmity” to the case against Yury Kokhovets. Kokhovets was one of several Russians interviewed by RFE/RL’s Russian Service in July 2022 for his opinion on the invasion of Ukraine. In the RFE/RL video, Kokhovets said the Russian government had bombed shopping malls in Ukraine, targeting civilians, including in Bucha. He was detained last month.
