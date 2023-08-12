Russian Fighter Jet On Training Mission Crashes In Kaliningrad, Killing Two Pilots

At least two people were killed in Russian military strikes in Ukraine on August 12 as Moscow said Ukraine had sent drones to attack Crimea and fired missiles at the bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia.

A police officer was killed and 12 people injured, including four police officers, in Russian air strikes on Orihiv, a town in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, local officials said.

Three Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down over Zaporizhzhya overnight, the Ukrainian military said.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Elsewhere, a 73-year-old woman died in an August 12 Russian military strike on a southern district of Kupyansk, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.

Ukraine on August 10 issued a mandatory evacuation of 37 towns and villages in the Kupyansk district in the Kharkiv region amid reports of increased shelling by Russian forces.

The city of Kupyansk and the territories around it were under Russian occupation until September 2022, when Ukrainian forces conducted a rapid offensive operation that dislodged the Kremlin’s forces from nearly the entire Kharkiv region.

Russia has concentrated assault troops supported by tank units, aviation, and artillery in the Kupyansk area, Ukraine National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said on Ukrainian TV on August 10.

Local officials reported explosions early on August 12 in the central Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s hometown, but said that there were no known casualties.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said on August 12 that Ukraine had tried unsuccessfully to strike the Crimean Bridge with S-200 rockets. Moscow condemned the attacks.

Russian-installed Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov said that two rockets had been downed by anti-aircraft defenses near the bridge, which has come under repeated attack by Ukraine since last year.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show smoke rising from the bridge. Traffic on the bridge has been stopped.

"The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and was intercepted in the air by Russian air-defense systems. No damage or casualties were reported," the Defense Ministry said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova vowed to avenge the attacks.

"There can be no justification for such barbaric actions and they will not go unanswered," Zakharova said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian side did not comment, but Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) published a video purportedly showing the operations of seaborne drones over the last three months.

"We continue to destroy the Moscow invaders on the ground, in the air, and on the water! Glory to Ukraine!" the HUR said on Telegram. The video ends with the phrase "This is our sea."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had destroyed what it described as 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized control of in 2014.

The reported overnight attacks followed three consecutive days of drone attacks on the Russian capital, Moscow.

Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

WATCH: RFE/RL has found documentary evidence that Russia is attacking Ukraine with cruise missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in the 1990s. A report by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, reveals that the serial numbers of numerous missiles that hit targets in Ukraine match those of missiles listed in the 1999 agreement on the weapons handover.

On August 11, Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of all the heads of regional conscription centers, part of his crackdown on corruption since the outbreak of Russia's war in Ukraine more than 17 months ago.

The step was taken after Ukrainian security services presented details of 112 criminal cases against draft board officials suspected of taking bribes and engaging in corrupt practices.

Zelenskiy said in a Telegram post that the jobs should instead go to war veterans, including those with injuries.

Elsewhere, authorities in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa have announced they are opening six beaches for swimming for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Swimming will be banned during air raid alerts, local officials added on August 12.

Odesa has been targeted by Russian missiles and drones. The surrounding sea has also been mined by Russia.

With reporting from Reuters and AP