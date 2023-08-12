News
Russian Fighter Jet On Training Mission Crashes In Kaliningrad, Killing Two Pilots
A Russian fighter jet crashed on August 12 in Russia’s Kaliningrad region during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The aircraft was a Sukhoi Su-30 and it crashed in a deserted area, according to the ministry’s statement. The cause of the crash was a technical malfunction, it said. The Su-30 fighter jet, which has been used extensively during Russia’s war in Ukraine, is designed to destroy air targets, control airspace, and conduct aerial reconnaissance. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
- By AP
Shippers Warned To Stay Away From Iranian Waters Over Seizure Threat
Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East on August 12 warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized. A similar warning went out earlier this year ahead of the seizure of two tankers traveling near the strait. While Iran and the United States are reportedly near a deal that would see billions of Iranian assets unfrozen in exchange for the release of five Iranian-Americans detainees, the warning shows that the tensions remain high at sea, especially in the Persian Gulf. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Odesa Officially Opens Six Beaches For First Time Since Russia's Full-Scale Invasion
Authorities in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa have announced that they are opening six beaches for swimming for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Swimming will be banned during air-raid alerts, however, local officials added on August 12. Odesa has been targeted by Russian missiles and drones. The surrounding sea has also been mined by Russia. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Armenia Asks UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia has asked the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In his August 11 letter to the president of the Security Council, Armenian UN Ambassador Mher Margarian said the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are “on the verge of a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe.”
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Tensions escalated further after Azerbaijan in June tightened its blockade at a checkpoint installed in April on the road known as the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Armenia and the breakaway region, claiming that "various types of contraband" had been discovered in Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
Referring to the blockade, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on August 11 that banning the delivery of humanitarian aid amounted to "genocide."
Pashinian also warned Azerbaijan against what he called "nullifying a historic opportunity for peace" between the two South Caucasus nation.
Azerbaijan denies blockading Nagorno-Karabakh and offers an alternative route for supplies via the town of Agdam, which is situated east of the region and is controlled by Baku.
However, Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government has rejected that offer, saying Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
A group of UN experts issued a statement on August 7, expressing alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which they said had led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“By lifting the blockade, the [Azerbaijani] authorities can alleviate the suffering of thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population," the experts said. "It is essential to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals during this critical time."
Pakistani Senator Selected As Caretaker Prime Minister To Oversee Elections
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz agreed on August 12 to name Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker premier to oversee elections, the prime minister's office said. Kakar, a politician from the southwestern province of Balochistan, will name a cabinet and head a government to steer the nuclear-armed nation through an economic and political crises until a new government is elected. The moves come with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's top opposition leader, in prison on a corruption conviction. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
At Least Two Killed In Russian Strikes In Ukraine As Crimean Peninsula, Bridge Reportedly Targeted
At least two people were killed in Russian military strikes in Ukraine on August 12 as Moscow said Ukraine had sent drones to attack Crimea and fired missiles at the bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia.
A police officer was killed and 12 people injured, including four police officers, in Russian air strikes on Orihiv, a town in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, local officials said.
Three Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down over Zaporizhzhya overnight, the Ukrainian military said.
Elsewhere, a 73-year-old woman died in an August 12 Russian military strike on a southern district of Kupyansk, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
Ukraine on August 10 issued a mandatory evacuation of 37 towns and villages in the Kupyansk district in the Kharkiv region amid reports of increased shelling by Russian forces.
The city of Kupyansk and the territories around it were under Russian occupation until September 2022, when Ukrainian forces conducted a rapid offensive operation that dislodged the Kremlin’s forces from nearly the entire Kharkiv region.
Russia has concentrated assault troops supported by tank units, aviation, and artillery in the Kupyansk area, Ukraine National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said on Ukrainian TV on August 10.
Local officials reported explosions early on August 12 in the central Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s hometown, but said that there were no known casualties.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said on August 12 that Ukraine had tried unsuccessfully to strike the Crimean Bridge with S-200 rockets. Moscow condemned the attacks.
Russian-installed Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov said that two rockets had been downed by anti-aircraft defenses near the bridge, which has come under repeated attack by Ukraine since last year.
Video circulating on social media appeared to show smoke rising from the bridge. Traffic on the bridge has been stopped.
"The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and was intercepted in the air by Russian air-defense systems. No damage or casualties were reported," the Defense Ministry said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova vowed to avenge the attacks.
"There can be no justification for such barbaric actions and they will not go unanswered," Zakharova said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian side did not comment, but Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) published a video purportedly showing the operations of seaborne drones over the last three months.
"We continue to destroy the Moscow invaders on the ground, in the air, and on the water! Glory to Ukraine!" the HUR said on Telegram. The video ends with the phrase "This is our sea."
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had destroyed what it described as 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized control of in 2014.
The reported overnight attacks followed three consecutive days of drone attacks on the Russian capital, Moscow.
Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.
On August 11, Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of all the heads of regional conscription centers, part of his crackdown on corruption since the outbreak of Russia's war in Ukraine more than 17 months ago.
The step was taken after Ukrainian security services presented details of 112 criminal cases against draft board officials suspected of taking bribes and engaging in corrupt practices.
Zelenskiy said in a Telegram post that the jobs should instead go to war veterans, including those with injuries.
Elsewhere, authorities in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa have announced they are opening six beaches for swimming for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Swimming will be banned during air raid alerts, local officials added on August 12.
Odesa has been targeted by Russian missiles and drones. The surrounding sea has also been mined by Russia.
With reporting from Reuters and AP
U.S. Journalist Formerly Imprisoned In Iran Says Transfer Of Americans Indicates 'Further Interaction' Is Possible
An American journalist who was imprisoned in Iran for more than a year in 2015-16 says the transfer of five Americans from a prison in Tehran to house arrest is an indication that there could be further interaction between Washington and Tehran.
Jason Rezaian, who was accused of spying and held in Tehran’s Evin prison for 544 days eight years ago, told RFE/RL in an interview that little seemed possible during the first three years of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's government in terms of the United States being able to communicate with Tehran.
But the release on August 10 of the five Americans from Evin prison “would indicate that there is the ability to get things done.”
Iranian and U.S. officials confirmed that the five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, have been moved to house arrest. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified. The other two did not want their names released.
The circumstances appear to be different now than they were when Rezaian was released in 2016, he said. The United States and other world powers then had just negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.
"As far as I can tell everyone has tried to separate this deal from anything nuclear related or other security discussions between the U.S. and Iran, but ultimately, I think it can be a step towards further interaction,” said Rezaian, who was Tehran bureau chief for The Washington Post when he was put on trial and jailed for espionage -- a charge that he denied.
Rezaian’s release in early 2016 was part of the most recent major prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran and came as Iran and the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia concluded negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal to restrict its nuclear program in return for the easing of sanctions.
Four American captives, including Rezaian, flew home from Iran, and several Iranians in the United States won their freedom. That same day, the United States airlifted $400 million in cash to Tehran.
Relations between the United States and Iran have sunk to new lows in recent years over the continued sanctions, which have contributed to the country's sagging economy. Unrest over declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support has also wracked the country.
The death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a mandatory head scarf improperly further fueled the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also declined due to a failure to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
The release of the Americans is part of a larger deal involving $6 billion to $7 billion frozen in South Korea, Iran acknowledged. The United States declined to confirm the amount of money involved but said it did not concern U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the deal would give Iran access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that it was used for humanitarian purposes.
Rezaian said that he was relieved by the news that the five Americans had been released from Evin prison, but cautioned that it was not that same as having them home.
“I think there is still a lot that can happen that would get in the way of completing this deal,” he told RFE/RL. “It's not the end of the ordeal for these five Americans and hopefully they are able to return home and return to their families very quickly. But they never should have been subjected to this treatment in the first place."
With reporting by Golnaz Esfandiari
Death Toll In Last Week's Landslide In Georgia Rises To 24
Georgian officials say rescue teams found two more bodies near the site of last week's landslide in the resort town of Shovi, which brought the confirmed death toll to 24. Regional Development Minister Irakli Karseladze told reporters on August 11 that rescue teams are continuing to search for nine other people who have been missing since the landslide hit Shovi on August 3. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Washington Adds Founders Of Russia's Alfa-Bank To Sanctions List
The U.S. Treasury Department has added Russian tycoons Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven -- founders of Alfa-Bank -- to the sanctions list. The department said on August 11 that two other Russian oligarchs, German Khan and Aleksei Kuzmichyov, who are major shareholders of Alfa-Group holding, as well as the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs were also added to the list. The four billionaires have been under European, Australian, Canadian, Swiss, and New Zealand sanctions imposed on them for being close to President Vladimir Putin and for financing Kremlin’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Courts Write Off Debts Of Prisoners Recruited To Fight In Ukraine
Russia’s bailiff service has issued data on debt-relief granted to former Russian inmates who served in the Storm Z unit in the war in Ukraine. Current law allows for the temporary suspension of enforcement proceedings against members of the military but there are no laws allowing the debts of military members to be written off. The data released on August 11 shows that the debts of several mercenaries, including Vladislav Kanus, Pavel Alehin, and Oleg Batishev, have been written off. All three had been sentenced for murder. Members of the Storm Z unit, organized in February, were recruited from Russian prisons. To read the original story on RFE/RL's Caucasus Realii, click here.
Typhoon Khanun Kills At Least Three In Russia's Far East
Typhoon Khanun has caused floods in seven districts and left at least three people dead in Russia's Far Eastern region of Primorye. Residents of the city of Ussuriisk and the Khorol district told RFE/RL on August 11 that a woman and two children were found dead by rescue teams. The local prosecutor's office and the Investigative Committee confirmed the deaths. Local authorities said a state of emergency had been declared in several districts where hundreds of homes were affected by floods and where several towns and villages were cut off from major roads. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Activist Gets Six Years In Prison On Charge Of Distributing Fake News About Armed Forces
A court in the city of Mytishchi near Moscow sentenced environmental activist Aleksandr Bakhtin to six years in prison on August 11 on a charge of distributing fake news about the Russian armed forces. The charges stemmed from three posts about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine in which Bakhtin wrote about Russian soldiers’ alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, near Kyiv, and other places. Bakhtin also directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of plans to blockade Kyiv. He was arrested in early March after police searched his apartment. The Memorial human rights center has recognized Bakhtin as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
In His First Public Statement After Latest Conviction, Navalny Slams 'Those Who Lost Russia's Historic Chance'
In his first public statement after his latest trial that ended with a conviction and a 19-year sentence on extremism charges last week, Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny lashed out at Russia's post-Soviet ruling class, saying, "I fiercely, madly hate all those who sold, drank away, wasted the historic chance our country had at the beginning of the 1990s."
In a statement titled My Fears And Hatred, which was posted on his website on August 11, Navalny said he feels hatred toward Russia's first president, the late Boris Yeltsin, and other officials who failed to implement proper democratic reforms in the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union and brought Vladimir Putin to power.
"I hate swindlers, whom we for some reason called reformers. Now, it is crystal clear that they did nothing but scheming and thought solely about their own wealth. Are there other countries where so many ministers of 'reformist governments' became millionaires and billionaires? I hate the authors of the most stupid, authoritarian constitution, which was cheaply sold to us idiots as a democratic one, handing the president powers of an absolute monarch from the outset," Navalny's statement said.
Navalny also criticized the "so-called independent media" and "democratic society" for "supporting the rigged [presidential] election of 1996."
"I hate everyone from the leadership of Russia, who after the 1991 coup and the 1993 shelling of the parliament building had full-fledged powers but didn't even try to carry out democratic reforms," Navalny wrote.
Navalny said that Russian society in its entirety has to learn to reject corruption.
"Only then will we be able to properly use another chance -- which we surely will have again," he said.
On August 4, judges of the Moscow City Court convicted Navalny on extremism charges and sentenced him to 19 years in prison, ruling that his previously handed prison sentences will be served concurrently in Russia's harshest prison regime.
Navalny, his allies, rights groups, and Western governments say all charges are politically motivated.
Tashkent Charges Two Bloggers With Fraud Amid Ongoing Crackdown
Uzbek authorities have charged two popular bloggers with fraud, the Interior Ministry has announced. Sanjar Ikramov 35, who resides in Turkey, often writes about the country’s poor human rights record. The other blogger, Sherali Komilov 44, is well-known for his criticism of the Uzbek religious author Abror Abduazimov, who often defends government policy. Both bloggers have YouTube, Telegram, and Facebook channels with more than 200,000 subscribers. Several bloggers had been arrested in the Central Asian country in recent months and charged with extortion. Rights groups say the cases are politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Ukraine To Dismiss All Heads Of Regional Military Recruitment Offices Amid Corruption Concerns
All the heads of Ukraine's regional military recruitment centers will be dismissed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on August 11, amid concerns about corruption. Zelenskiy said a review of Ukraine's recruiting centers revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban. "This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," he said in a statement. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Afghan Media Groups Decry Taliban Arrests Of Journalists
Afghan media groups on August 11 criticized the Taliban’s detaining at least five journalists in different parts of the country this month.
Haseeb Hassas, a correspondent for Salam Watandar radio in the northern province of Kunduz, was arrested on August 10.
On the same day, Taliban security forces arrested Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai and Jan Agha Saleh in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern Nangarhar Province. Both worked for Kalid Radio, an independent station.
“Such unprincipled arrests can be considered as pressure on journalists,” said NAI, an Afghan media advocacy group, in a statement on August 11.
“If such arrests continue, they will create an atmosphere of fear for journalists and make freedom of expression and access to information in Afghanistan a serious challenge.”
In the southeastern province of Paktia, Habib Sarab, a local correspondent for Ariana News, a private TV station, was also arrested on August 10. Wahdatullah Abdali, a local reporter in the neighboring province of Ghazni, was arrested last week.
“Arresting journalists will weaken freedom of expression and demoralize Afghan journalists,” Afghanistan's Independent Journalists Association, another media group, said in a statement on August 11.
In an August 11 statement, the Association joined NAI in calling on the Taliban government to bring the cases against journalists before the Media Regulatory Commission, which the Taliban Ministry of Information and Culture has said is the only forum for dealing with complaints about journalists and media organizations.
The latest moves against Afghan journalists comes after the closure of three media organizations in Nangarhar Province last month.
On July 31, The Taliban forces raided Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television, Radio Nan, and Radio Jawanan in Nangarhar. Taliban fighters stormed the studios of Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television after the media outlet provided journalism training for young Afghans, including girls, according to an employee who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity.
The once flourishing Afghan media has faced a rapid decline since the Taliban returned to power two years ago. Hundreds of media outlets have closed after losing funding and because of draconian Taliban restrictions.
The hard-line Islamist group has driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
- By RFE/RL
Russian-Occupied Nuclear Plant In Ukraine Reconnected To Main Power Line, Averting Possible Blackout
Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has been reconnected to its main external power line, state-owned power generating company Enerhoatom said on August 11, averting what officials said was a possible blackout.
The announcement on the Telegram app comes a day after Enerhoatom had reported Europe's biggest nuclear power plant had switched to a reserve line after it had lost connection to its last remaining external power line overnight on August 10.
The plant with its six reactors has been controlled by the invading Russian military since the early days of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
It has become one of the focal points of the conflict, with both sides blaming each other for shelling around the site. The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been trying to set up a safety mechanism to prevent accidents.
None of the plant's six reactors produce electricity.
On August 10, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko appealed for help from the IAEA.
"This is the only external power line left. And such a situation is one step away from the blackout of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- that is, the final loss of external power supply," Halushchenko said.
Enerhoatom warned earlier on August 10 that the Russian-occupied nuclear plant was on the verge of a blackout because power was cut from the main high-voltage line.
An IAEA news release on August 10 said the main power line had been disconnected twice during the day and "remains disconnected."
The statement said there had been no total loss of off-site power to the site and there no need to use the emergency diesel generators.
But IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi warned in the statement that the "repeated power line cuts underline the continuing precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the plant."
Separately, the station's Russian-installed administration said on August 10 that the No. 4 reactor had been moved from a "hot" to a "cold" shutdown because of signs of a steam leak.
One of the six reactors needs to be in "hot shutdown" to produce steam for the plant's own needs.
Grossi confirmed this, adding the shutdown will be used to determine the cause of the water leak and to conduct maintenance to repair the affected steam generator.
There was no radiological release to the environment as a result of the leak, he added.
Tajik Minister Says Two Former Top Police Officers Involved In Banker's Disappearance
DUSHANBE -- Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda has said that two former top police officials were involved in the disappearance in June of Shuhrat Ismatulloev, the deputy chairman of one of the Centra Asian country's leading banks.
Rahimzoda told reporters on August 1 that "two top officials of the Interior Ministry" were involved in the high-profile case. He did not disclose the names of the two former police officers.
CCTV cameras showed that Ismatulloev, the 49-year-old deputy head of Oriyonbank, was apparently forced into a car in Dushanbe by several unidentified people on the evening of June 23.
Officials in Tajikistan said they believed the alleged kidnappers had been tracking Ismatulloev since at least the beginning of June.
The Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office has said that the abductors tortured Ismatulloev to death after kidnapping him and ditched his body in a river. But no body was found, despite the police saying that they continued to search for it.
The prosecutors also said that 15 people are suspected of having been involved in Ismatulloev's disappearance, of whom 13 had been detained.
Sources close to law enforcement told RFE/RL that the alleged abductors' leader was Dilshod Saidmurodov, who used to work at the Interior Ministry directorate dealing with organized crime.
One of the alleged members of the group was identified as Rustam Ashurov, who died in a hospital in Moldova last month after he was wounded by Moldovan police after shooting dead two security officers on June 30 at Chisinau International Airport.
Moldovan authorities said at the time that Ashurov had previously worked at the Tajik Interior Ministry for seven years, but was fired for unspecified criminal activities.
Several sources told RFE/RL that Ismatulloev, who is believed to have had links to the family of President Emomali Rahmon, officially served as Oryonbank's deputy chairman but he was the de facto head of the financial institution.
Women In Russian-Occupied Crimea Fined For Dancing To Ukrainian Song
A court in occupied Crimea has imposed a 15,000-ruble ($152) fine on three young women for dancing to a song by a Ukrainian singer. The girls, aged 19, 20, and 26 were accused of "discrediting" the Russian Army while publicly dancing to the Ukrainian song in an open-air pool in the southern Crimean town of Alushta. The song belongs to popular Ukrainian comedian and singer Serduchka, and it includes the lyrics "Ukraine has not yet died, if we walk like this." Following the verdict, the young women appeared in a video apologizing for their "rash" behavior and praising Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Armenia's Pashinian Warns Azerbaijan Against 'Nullifying Historic Opportunity For Peace'
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has warned Azerbaijan against what he called "nullifying a historic opportunity for peace" between the two South Caucasus neighbors, calling for the lifting of a de facto blockade of Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh since December 2022, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Tensions escalated further after Azerbaijan in June tightened its blockade at a checkpoint installed in April on the road known as the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Armenia and the breakaway region, claiming that "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
Referring to the blockade, Pashinian said on August 11 that banning the delivery of humanitarian aid amounted to "genocide."
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has insisted that it can only allow supplies to reach Nagorno-Karabakh over a road from Agdam, the administrative center of Azerbaijan's Agdam district, one of seven districts adjacent to the breakaway region that Baku managed to take back under its control along with chunks of Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020 after a 44-day war.
However, Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government has rejected that offer, saying Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
"The best solution to the current situation is the removal of Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the start of a dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku within the framework of an international mechanism," Pashinian said, adding that Yerevan "continues to reaffirm its commitment to the peace agenda and calls on official Baku to refrain from steps nullifying a historic opportunity for establishing peace."
A group of UN experts issued a statement on August 7, expressing alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which they said had led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"By lifting the blockade, the [Azerbaijani] authorities can alleviate the suffering of thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population," the experts said. "It is essential to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals during this critical time."
Amnesty Launches Petition For Release Of Kyrgyz Rights Activist Rita Karasartova
Human rights organization Amnesty International has launched a petition in support of Kyrgyz rights activist Rita Karasartova, who is on house arrest for taking part in a protest against an agreement under which Kyrgyzstan ceded some water resources to Uzbekistan in November.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested dozens of members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in October 2022 after the group organized actions against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border-demarcation deal.
Under the deal, Kyrgyzstan in November handed over to Uzbekistan the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which has a surface area of almost 45 square kilometers, in exchange for more than 190 square kilometers of mountainous terrain without water resources.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Those arrested for protesting the deal were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which had been in the making for more than three decades.
Karasartova, 48, a prominent human rights activist and expert in civic governance, was among those arrested and was held in pretrial detention for eight months before being transferred to house arrest on June 23.
Fourteen of the 27 activists arrested remain in pretrial detention.
In its petition on Facebook, Amnesty International urged the Kyrgyz authorities to release Karasartova from house arrest, describing her as someone who "believes that change for the better starts with each of us."
"Her goal is to change Kyrgyzstan for the better by helping those in need, fighting for human rights and protecting environment. Rita should be able to freely and unhindered do her job," Amnesty said, calling for the public to sign the petition for her release.
Several international human rights organizations have also demanded that the Kyrgyz government release those jailed and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed the disputed agreement with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev, and the deal was then ratified by both Central Asian countries' parliaments.
Journalist Aleksandr Nevzorov Fined In Russia Over RFE/RL Interview
A court in St. Petersburg on August 10 ordered one of the country's most prominent TV journalists, Aleksandr Nevzorov, who fled Russia in March 2022, to pay 20,000 rubles ($205) for "extremist" thoughts he expressed in his interview with RFE/RL's Belarus Service and on his YouTube channel about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In February, a court in Moscow sentenced Nevzorov in absentia to eight years in prison on the charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces. In June last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree granting Ukrainian citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife, Lidia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Trial Opens In Uzbekistan Over 65 Chldren's Deaths Blamed On Indian-Made Medicine
TASHKENT -- A court in the Uzbek capital has opened the trial of 21 individuals over the deaths last year of 65 children blamed on an Indian-made cough syrup.
The Supreme Court said in a statement that the trial started on August 11.
The defendants include former top Uzbek officials of the Scientific Center for Standardization of Medicines who were responsible for licensing imported medical substances, including Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech's Doc-1 Max cough syrup, and executives from the private Uzbek firm Quramax Medical that imported and distributed the syrup.
Charges against the defendants include tax evasion, the sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery.
In December 2022, amid reports of mass deaths of children blamed on the Doc-1 Max syrup, Uzbek authorities suspended the sale of all Marion Biotech products in the Central Asian country.
The Health Ministry said at the time that Doc-1 Max syrup contained the toxic substance ethylene glycol.
Criminal probes over the affair have been launched both in Uzbekistan and India.
The Indian regulator has canceled Marion Biotech's manufacturing license and arrested some of its employees.
In December, a legal representative of Marion Biotech said the company regretted the deaths.
In October last year, cough and cold syrups made by Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd were blamed for the deaths of nearly 70 children in the Western African country of Gambia.
A laboratory analysis by the World Health Organization found that Maiden Pharmaceuticals' syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.
With reporting by Reuters
Charges Against 82-Year-Old Writer Of Discrediting Russian Army Dropped
A court in the Russian city of Perm has dropped all charges against 82-year-old writer Aleksandr Nikonov, the writer's lawyer said on August 10. Nikonov was charged in June with discrediting the Russian armed forces after he spoke to a man while selling his books in a park. The man who talked to Nikonov reported to the police that the writer recommended that he should not go to the war in Ukraine and instead listen to what opposition activists say about Russia's aggression. Investigators then checked Nikonov's books and declared them "literature aimed at discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Microsoft Suspends Extending Licenses For Companies in Russia
U.S. software giant Microsoft will not renew licenses for Russian companies from September 30, the U.S. company said in a letter sent to Telecom Daily Agency in Russia on August 11. Microsoft stopped sales in Russia in March 2022 after the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, but continued to issue licenses for the products that had already been sold. Hundreds of Western companies left Russia after the start of the war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
