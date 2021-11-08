Russia Slaps Google With New Fine For Violating Internet Law

A Russian court has ordered Google to pay 2 million rubles ($28,085) for violating the country's rules on banned content.



In recent months, Russian courts have ordered Google to pay fines totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars for failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube.



Courts have also fined Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok on similar charges.



Google confirmed the November 8 fine, but gave no additional comment.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused social-media platforms and other tech giants of flouting the country's Internet laws, including a push to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and store Russians' personal data on its territory.



Many critics say the push has nothing to do with "Internet integrity" and instead accuse the authorities of trying to quell dissent.

Based on reporting by Reuters