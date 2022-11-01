News
Russia Fines Wikipedia Over Articles About War In Ukraine
A Moscow court has fined the owner of Wikipedia 2 million rubles ($32,600) for failing to delete two entries on its website describing Russia's ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. In April, the same court ordered Wikimedia to pay 5 million rubles in two separate hearings on similar charges. In recent months, Russian courts have fined Twitch, TikTok, Google, Facebook, and Twitter for refusing to delete content. President Vladimir Putin has accused social-media platforms of flouting the country's Internet laws. To read the original story from RIA Novosti, click here.
All Of The Latest News
Self-Exiled Activist Who Protested Against War In Ukraine Stripped Of Russian Citizenship
A court in Moscow has stripped an activist of his Russian citizenship after he protested against the war in Ukraine. Arshak Makichyan, who is currently in an EU country but officially stateless, wrote on Facebook on October 31 that his father and two brothers were also deprived of their Russian citizenship. The activist, who is originally from Armenia but has lived almost all his life in Russia, said the court's decision was politically motivated and linked to his position against the war. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Majority Of UN Security Council Condemns Belarus For Flight Diversion
A majority of members of the UN Security Council have condemned Belarus for issuing a bomb threat "under a false pretext" to justify the diversion of a commercial passenger flight to Minsk to arrest dissident Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend.
The Security Council session late on October 31 was called to hear a report from the president of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the May 2021 incident, when Belarus scrambled a military jet to escort an Athens-to-Vilnius flight to land in Minsk just before it was to leave Belarusian airspace.
"The pilots were invited to divert to land in Minsk and deliberately left with no other option, and despite their multiple requests to be put in contact with their operations center in order to coordinate a decision, no attempt was made by the Minsk Area Control Center to do so," ICAO President Salvatore Sciacchitano told the meeting.
"The additional information and materials gathered helped to fill some of the remaining gaps and led to the conclusion that Belarus senior officials orchestrated the deliberate diversion of the flight under the false pretext of a bomb threat," he added.
Belarusian authorities have claimed they acted because of a bomb threat from the Palestinian militant group Hamas that turned out to be false.
Once the plane was on the tarmac in Minsk, Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, were detained to face charges related to civil disturbances that followed a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office despite opposition claims the balloting was rigged.
Following Sciacchitano's testimony, several Security Council members decried the move by Minsk.
"So the Lukashenka regime has broken international law, created a major risk to the safety of innocent passengers, and undermined aviation safety more broadly -- proving itself to be entirely irresponsible on the issue of international peace and security," Barbara Woodward, the U.K. permanent representative to the United Nations, told the meeting.
"And for what? All to silence an opposition journalist, further stifling any semblance of free speech left in Belarus," she added.
U.S. adviser Jeffrey DeLaurentis said the diversion was not the action of "a responsible international actor" and that "there must be consequences for those responsible."
"The United States calls on Belarus to release Sofia Sapega, to cease the intimidation and harassment of opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich, and for the unconditional release of the more than 1,300 political prisoners currently held by the regime," he said.
Among the 15 members of the Security Council, only Russia and China came to Belarus's defense.
Beijing's permanent representative to the council said the ICAO should not be used as a political tool and that sanctions imposed on Belarus's aviation sector over the diversion "have no basis in law" and must be rescinded "immediately."
Pratasevich, who fled Belarus in 2019, worked as a key administrator of the Telegram channel Nexta-Live, which covered mass protests denouncing the official results of the election. He has yet to go on trial and the status of the investigation against him is unclear.
After a trial behind closed doors, a court sentenced Sapega in May to six years in prison for inciting social hatred.
Ex-Chess Grandmaster Karpov Hospitalized After Mysterious Fall
Former Soviet and Russian chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov has been hospitalized in Moscow with a traumatic brain injury and a fractured leg after falling under mysterious circumstances.
Media reports quoted Karpov's daughter, Sofia, on October 31 as saying that the 71-year-old former world champion, who is a lawmaker representing the ruling United Russia party, had accidentally fallen near the parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, two days before.
The newspaper Izvestia reported that Karpov was put on a ventilator after being diagnosed with a cerebral edema and multiple head injuries. The report also said Karpov sustained a closed fracture of the left femur.
Karpov's daughter's account of what happened conflicts with that of Andrei Kovalyov, chairman of the All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, who wrote on Telegram on October 31 that Karpov was attacked by an unknown individual and is now in a medically induced coma.
Meanwhile, several media reports said Karpov was drunk when found unconscious near the parliament building.
None of the reports were officially confirmed and Karpov's daughter rejected them, saying that "nobody attacked" her father. Karpov's aide, Albert Stepanyan, said Karpov's injuries were not inflicted by another person and that the chess grandmaster was in stable condition.
Karpov became the world chess champion in 1975 after U.S. chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer refused to defend his title.
Later, in 1978 and 1981, Karpov defended the title while playing against ex-Soviet chess grandmaster Viktor Korchnoi, who defected to the West in 1976.
In 1985, Karpov defended his world chess champion title, but shortly after lost it to Garry Kasparov.
Karpov has been elected to parliament as a member of the ruling party three times. He is currently under Western sanctions over Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Kasparov, who currently resides in the United States, is known as a staunch critic of the Kremlin's policies, including Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
With reporting by Izvestia, Mash, Baza, RIA Novosti, TASS, SOTA, and Interfax
Three More Grain Ships Leave Ukrainian Ports Under Deal, Despite Russian Suspension
Three ships left Ukrainian ports by midday on November 1 under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination center said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative. The statement said the ships' movement was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish, and UN delegations at the Istanbul-based center and that the Russian delegation had been informed. It said the UN coordinator for the grain initiative, Amir Abdulla, continued discussions with all three member state parties in an effort to resume full participation at the center, which oversees the safe passage of vessels. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By AP
UN Nuclear Agency Starts Probe Of Russian 'Dirty Bomb' Claim
Experts from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog on November 1 were inspecting two sites where Russia has made unfounded claims that Ukraine is manufacturing “dirty bombs.” International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement that inspections had begun at two locations in Ukraine and would soon be completed. The inspections had been requested by Kyiv in the wake of the Russian allegations. Top Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin have made unsubstantiated accusations that Ukraine is preparing to use a so-called dirty bomb, an explosive laced with radioactive materials. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Finland Urges Turkey, Hungary To Swiftly Approve Swedish, Finnish NATO Bids
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on November 1 urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership in the NATO defense alliance. Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications. "All eyes are now on Hungary and Turkey. We are waiting for these countries to ratify our applications. I think it would be important that this would happen preferably sooner than later," Marin told a joint news conference with other Nordic leaders. Finland and Sweden did not pursue NATO membership for decades but were prompted to do so in May by Russia’s unprovoked massive invasion of Ukraine in February. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kyiv's Water, Electricity Supplies Restored After Russian Strikes, But Damage Extensive
The mayor of Kyiv says electricity and water supplies have been restored after a day of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, including hydroelectric power stations, that caused blackouts, mobile phone outages, and reductions in water supplies.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The water supply to the homes of Kyiv residents has been fully restored. Thank you to the experts of Kyivvodokanal and DTEK, who worked for almost a day to restore water and electricity [supplies] to the residents of the capital," Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram early on November 1.
Klitschko said that the electricity supply in the Ukrainian capital had also been restored but that blackouts are inevitable because of the extensive damage to the power system after the Russian attacks.
In Mykolayiv, regional military administration chief Vitaliy Kim said on November 1 that Russia fired four S-300 missiles overnight, demolishing half an apartment building in the city and killing one person.
Russia has been targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure and other civilian buildings with missile, drone, and artillery attacks for weeks amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has driven Russian troops out of the northeast and pushed them back in the east and southeast.
In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's air defenses did a good job shooting down most of the missiles, but that strengthening the country's air-defense capabilities remains a top priority.
"Our air force and everyone involved in protecting the sky did a very good job today," Zelenskiy said late on October 31. "Most of the objectives that the terrorists identified as targets were saved. This morning alone, terrorists used 55 cruise missiles for a massive attack. Forty-five of them were shot down. We will continue to strengthen our air defense."
Zelenskiy added that restoration work was still ongoing in regions targeted by Russian missiles.
Russia launched missiles into several Ukrainian cities on October 31, including the nation’s capital, Kyiv, as the Kremlin continues its relentless assault on critical Ukrainian infrastructure in the hopes of wearing down the population’s will to resist.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko called on the Group of 20 major economies to expel Russia and rescind President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to a G20 summit in Bali next month.
Nikolenko said in a tweet on November 1 that Putin's public acknowledgement that he ordered missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure meant "his hands [are] stained in blood" and that "he must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders."
With its eight-month invasion failing and the prospects of a defeat rising, the Kremlin is seeking to terrorize and demoralize the Ukrainian population in an attempt to break it, Western and Ukrainian officials have said. Russia has destroyed more than 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a few weeks, causing electricity cuts in Kyiv and other places as winter approaches.
Separately, in eastern Ukraine, the military command said there were fierce battles near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and that Ukrainian forces had held back Russian assaults on two other areas in the region, around Avdiyivka and Uhledar.
Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement on November 1 that Russia struck more than 50 settlements in the Donetsk region.
Russia is also expanding the forced evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from occupied Kherson as its forces seek to hold the region.
Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed head of Kherson, announced on October 31 that citizens will be evacuated from another seven districts. Just three days earlier, the Russia-installed officials had announced that the evacuation process in the Kherson region had ended.
The Ukrainian military reported that Russian troops are mining evacuated residential areas in the Kakhovka settlement.
In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said all military mobilization activities, including summons delivery, have been suspended. The ministry said in a statement that “all activities related to conscription for military service” have been stopped.
According to the statement, military units will only be accepting volunteers and contractors from now on.
However, the announcement does not amount to an official end to the partial mobilization decreed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in September. That can only be done with an official decree from Putin.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled Russia since Putin declared the partial military mobilization.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kyrgyz Prosecutor's Office Appeals Acquittal Of Investigative Journalist
The Kyrgyz Prosecutor-General's Office has appealed a decision by the Sverdlov District Court of Bishkek to acquit investigative journalist Bolot Temirov. Temirov was acquitted on September 29 of drug charges that he and his supporters called politically motivated. Temirov and traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, who performed his anti-corruption songs on the YouTube channel Temirov Live, were arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which the two men say were planted by police. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Putin Meets With Leaders Of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Says Sticking Points Remain To Peace Deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to try to broker a settlement to a long-standing conflict between the two countries, but announced no breakthrough.
The meeting in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 31 comes a month after the worst clashes erupted between the Caucasus neighbors since they fought a bloody war in 2020.
After meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Putin said sticking points remained to reaching a final peace agreement but gave no details.
Nonetheless, he described the meetings as “very useful.”
A joint statement released after the talks said the two sides pledged to refrain from the use of force, to negotiate issues based on respect for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders. It said Armenia and Azerbaijan would work to normalize relations and foster peace and stability, as well as the security and economic development of their region.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire, Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Ahead of the talks, Pashinian said he was "ready" to extend the Russian peacekeepers' presence by up to another two decades at the Sochi talks.
"I am prepared to sign a document in Sochi extending the peacekeepers' mandate for 10, 15, or 20 years," Pashinian said on October 29, according to Russian agencies.
Last month, 286 people were killed in a flare-up of the conflict.
Moscow, Chisinau Exchange Diplomatic Expulsions After Shot-Down Russian Missile Falls In Moldovan Village
Moscow and Chisinau exchanged diplomatic expulsions after a Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian air defenses fell on a village in northern Moldova on October 31.
Following the incident, which caused minor damage but did not injure anyone, Moldova announced it was expelling a Russian diplomat. Moscow followed suit hours later, announcing it was kicking out a Moldovan diplomat.
The windows of several homes in Naslavcea were smashed when the missile landed at the northern end of the village, the ministry said in a statement.
Naslavcea lies on the border with Ukraine in the north of Moldova.
Authorities temporarily closed down several border crossings in the north "for security reasons," the ministry said.
Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukraine on October 31, pounding energy facilities, causing blackouts, and cutting off water supplies in some parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Expanding Forced Evacuations Of Ukrainians From Kherson Region
Russia is expanding the forced evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from occupied Kherson as its forces seek to hold the region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed head of Kherson, announced on October 31 that citizens will be evacuated from another seven districts.
Just three days ago, the Russian-installed officials announced that the evacuation process in the Kherson region had ended.
Russian occupation officials said on October 18 that they had planned to move up to 60,000 people out of the Kherson region as Ukrainian forces pushed forward.
Ukraine called the Kremlin’s actions ethnic cleansing and warned that the Ukrainian citizens would be sent to Russia to stem demographic decline.
Military analysts said Russia may fear that Ukrainian citizens in the Kherson region will try to supply information to the approaching Ukrainian forces about their locations.
Ukrainian forces are carrying out a counteroffensive to regain control over Kherson, a key city on the Dnieper River.
Kherson city was captured shortly after Russia's invasion began -- but in recent weeks Ukrainian forces have steadily recaptured territory on the west bank of the Dnieper. The front line is 30 kilometers way from the city, according to Ukrainian officials.
- By RFE/RL
Tycoon Oleg Tinkov Renounces Russian Citizenship To Distance Himself From 'Fascist' Country
Oleg Tinkov, one of the most successful entrepreneurs in post-Soviet Russia, has renounced his citizenship over his aversion to the war in Ukraine.
Tinkov, who resides in London, posted a photo on his Instagram page on October 30 of what appears to be an official document renouncing his Russian citizenship.
“I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship,” Tinkov said in the Instagram post. “I can’t and won’t be associated with a fascist country that started a war with their peaceful neighbor and [is] killing innocent people daily.”
Tinkov, 54, jumped at the chance to start his own business following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, launching the household appliance retail chain Technoshock and later food producer Daria.
He used the profit from those businesses to launch the brewery Tinkoff, which he later sold to beer giant Inbev for $200 million. He then founded Tinkoff Bank, an online financial lender that listed its shares on the London Stock Exchange and turned him into a billionaire.
Tinkov, who has been undergoing treatment for leukemia in the U.K., was among the only high-profile Russian tycoons to come out against the war, calling it “crazy” in an April Instagram post.
Russia has cracked down on any criticism of the war and, later that month, Tinkov sold his bank to Kremlin-friendly billionaire Vladimir Potanin.
Tinkov said in his October 30 post that he hoped other prominent Russian businessmen will follow him “so it weakens Putin’s regime and his economy and puts him eventually to defeat.”
However, Russian tycoons run the risk of arrest and losing their domestic businesses if they criticize the war.
That is not the case, though, for Russian tycoons living outside the country and who make their money from businesses registered abroad.
Nikolai Storonsky, the billionaire head of the London-based financial technology firm Revolut, has allegedly renounced his Russian citizenship as well, it was reported on October 30.
Storonsky, 38, is the son of Nikolai Storonsky, a senior official at Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom, who was born in Ukraine.
Storonsky, who also holds a U.K. passport, has been a critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it was "not just horrifying, it is almost impossible to believe."
"I would like to make clear, publicly, what I’ve felt privately from day one: War is never the answer," he wrote in a blog post at the start of March, only a few days after Russia initiated the conflict.
"This war is wrong and totally abhorrent. I am horrified and appalled at its impact, and I add my voice to those around the world calling for an immediate end to the fighting, and a commitment to diplomatic solutions. Not one more person should die in this needless conflict," he added.
Despite originally being from Ukraine, Storonsky's father was sanctioned by the Ukrainian government earlier this month over his position as director-general at Gazprom Promgaz -- the research arm of Russia’s state-owned gas company.
Storonsky is a co-founder and chief executive officer of Revolut, which designs application software for money transfers and related financial services. Bloomberg estimates his worth at $6.7 billion.
Tehran Stock Exchange Sees Capital Exodus Amid Protests
Data from the Tehran Stock Exchange shows that almost $120 million in capital has been withdrawn from the market in the past 10 days amid unrest that poses the deepest threat to the leadership of the Islamic republic since the revolution in 1979.
According to the EcoIran news website, which covers economic news in Iran, $28 million was pulled out of the Tehran Stock Exchange on October 29, the highest daily amount in the past five months.
Iran has seen daily protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody due to an alleged dress code violation over how she was wearing a head scarf.
As the demonstrations broadened across the country, officials responded with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 270 dead and seen thousands detained.
Since Amini's death, TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has dropped more than 7 percent, while the $120 million that has left the TSE equals about 10 percent of the market's total capital.
The Iranian government has presented a support package for the market in recent days, but it has not been able to stop the outflow of capital.
The protests are just the latest strife to hit the market this year.
The Tehran exchange has seen a downward trend since the middle of May when negotiations between Iran and global powers including France, Britain, Germany, China, and Russia to rescue a deal on Tehran's nuclear program reached an impasse.
Robert Malley, the U.S. envoy for Iran who is involved in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, said on October 18 that talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are no longer on the agenda. The United States left the agreement in 2018 and since has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on October 30 that there are currently no negotiations to revive the JCPOA between the countries and Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Activists Take Over $3.5 Million Amsterdam Home Of Russian Technology Tycoon
Activists have broken into the five-story Amsterdam home of sanctioned Russian technology tycoon Arkady Volozh and say they plan to use it as a temporary shelter for students and other young individuals.
Volozh is a co-founder and former CEO of Yandex, a Moscow-based Internet giant that is sometimes referred to as the Google of Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wide-ranging crackdown on freedom and dissent over the past two decades has swept up the nation’s Internet companies, including Yandex. Russia pressured the company to hide stories critical of the Kremlin on its popular landing page and cooperate with the nation’s security services (FSB).
The activists hung signs from the windows of Volozh’s $3.5 million home criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Yandex’s ties to the FSB, and capitalism.
The European Union has placed Volozh on its sanction list and froze his assets inside the bloc after Putin launched his February invasion of Ukraine.
The activists claimed they would allow young people to reside in the building until Volozh was removed from the sanctions list. It was not immediately clear if the Amsterdam police would intervene to protect the property.
Volozh is the latest prominent Russian whose property in Europe has been vandalized. Protesters broke into the London home of billionaire Oleg Deripaska as well as a French home believed to belong to one of Putin’s daughters.
Italian media in April reported that unknown activists vandalized two villas in Italy that belong to leading pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.
Iran Detains Rapper Salehi Over Support For Anti-Government Protests
Iran has announced the arrest of rapper Toomaj Salehi, one of the most prominent artists in the country to support the current wave of anti-government protests.
Security authorities announced that the rapper was arrested on October 30 while attempting to flee the country. Salehi's uncle denied the claim, saying his nephew was arrested in the southwestern Iranian province of Chaharmahal Bakhtiari.
The state judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted Isfahan prosecutor Seyyed Mohammad Mousaviyan as saying that Salehi had "played a key role in creating chaos and inviting and encouraging the recent disturbances in Isfahan Province and in the city of Shahinshahr."
Since the beginning of the new wave of protests in Iran, ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly, Salehi said he feared he would be arrested and went into hiding.
Last year, Salehi was arrested at his home after releasing several protest songs. A few days later, the rapper was released on bail amid widespread condemnation of his arrest by his supporters and by rights groups.
Salehi recently wrote to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that he would surrender if protesters arrested in the Iranian central city of Shahinshahr were released.
Self-exiled Iranian dissident rapper Hichkas, known by fans as the father of Persian rap, told his followers on Twitter that Salehi “has been fighting for freedom, and has been very influential in the Iran Revolution.”
Amnesty International said that Salehi was targeted “solely for exercising his right to freedom of expression.”
Salehi has gained notoriety for lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also highlight the widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Iran has a record of targeting artists and intellectuals who don’t follow the official line and touch on topics deemed as sensitive.
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for the anti-government protests that have occurred daily since Amini's death on September 16.
Most Iranian rappers publish their music without approval from Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the branch of the regime that regulates artistic work and enforces strict censorship rules.
Several rappers have been detained in recent years, while others have chosen to live in exile.
Iran Seizes Tanker With 'Smuggled Fuel' In Persian Gulf
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has seized a foreign oil tanker that was carrying 11 million liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf.
The judiciary chief of the southern province of Hormozgan, Mojtaba Ghahremani, told Iranian media on October 31 that the vessel contained “smuggled fuel.” The captain and the crew were also arrested, he added.
The nationalities of the vessel and the crew were not announced.
Ghahremani said that the seizure of the vessel "was done after a month of detailed technical and informational work" and that its value is about $6.7 million.
“All vessels that delivered fuel to the violating tanker will also be prosecuted,” the judiciary official said.
Iranian authorities occasionally announce the seizure of smuggled fuel shipments and the arrest of their crews.
In May, IRGC forces seized the Delta Poseidon and another Greek-operated tanker in what appeared to be a tit-for-tat punitive action as shipping seizures mounted amid rising international tensions with Iran and in the Gulf region.
The Iranian actions followed Greece's impounding of an Iranian-flagged, Russian-crewed tanker called the Pegas (formerly the Lana) in April.
The October 31 incident comes as Iran cracks down on protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police.
The seizure also comes as negotiations between Iran and world powers over a revamped version of the 2015 nuclear deal have hit a dead end.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Dutch Ambassador Over Alleged Recruitment Meeting
Russia's Foreign Ministry says it summoned the ambassador from the Netherlands to protest what it alleges was an attempt by British intelligence to recruit the Russian military attache at the Russian embassy in The Hague.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow on October 31 called on Dutch authorities to prevent "countries that the Netherlands calls its allies" from taking such "unfriendly" actions.
It also warned that failing to take action could lead "to a further degradation of bilateral relations."
Russia alleges that on October 20 a representative from British intelligence services tried to recruit the military attache at the Russian Embassy in The Hague.
Neither the Dutch government nor British intelligence has commented on the accusation.
Kyrgyz Government Freezes Bank Account Of RFE/RL's Radio Azattyk Without Warning
Kyrgyz authorities have frozen the bank account of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, soon after they blocked its website for two months when the broadcaster refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
Representatives of Demirbank confirmed to Radio Azattyk on October 31 that they had received a notification from the State Committee on National Security (SCNS) to freeze the account. Radio Azattyk has yet to be given an official statement on the move.
LISTEN: Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the situation in Kyrgyzstan are Leila Nazgul Seiitbek, a lawyer and chairwoman of the NGO Freedom for Eurasia, and Saniia Toktogazieva, a constitutional lawyer and associate professor teaching international law at the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision to block the Radio Azattyk website on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down the video, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. Officials claimed the segment "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, a piece of legislation that drew widespread criticism when adopted in August last year.
RFE/RL has rejected the accusation, with President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly saying the company "takes [its] commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE is appealing the decision.
In solidarity with RFE/RL, independent Kyrgyz media outlets on October 28 posted a black screen on their webpages for several hours with the caption "No news today. Media under pressure in Kyrgyzstan" and also refused to cover news stories about the government the whole day.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has also been criticized by some Kyrgyz lawmakers and rights activists who have called for the government to repeal it.
Earlier this month threats were made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration in Bishkek at the office of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service.
Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands.
Ilimbek Israilov, the organizer of the demonstration, threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them.
Israilov is known for his involvement in the organization of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Three Belarusian Opposition Members Handed Prison Sentences For Attending 2020 Protests
A Belarusian court has sentenced three members of the opposition United Civic Party (AGP) for participating in a protest march days after an August 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
Artur Smalyakov and Diana Chernushyna were handed sentences of two years by a court for the Frunzensky district of Minsk on October 31, while Andrus Asmaloskyi was given three years. All three were accused of organizing and preparing activities that "grossly violated" public order or actively participating in such activities.
At least 100,000 people participated in the rally on August 23, 2020, against the election results and a brutal police crackdown that started shortly after Lukashenka was declared the winner.
Security forces dealt with the protests with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people.
Much of the opposition leadership since the election has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Iranian Students Launch Sit-In After Violent Clashes With Security Forces Over Weekend
Students at several Iranian universities have launched sit-ins after skirmishes over the weekend where security forces fired tear gas and used live ammunition to disperse protests sparked by the death of a young woman while she was being held in police custody for allegedly violating the country's rules on wearing a head scarf.
Students began the sit-in on October 31 saying school officials must end the suspension of other students who were punished for taking part in protests that have spread across the country since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16.
"This action [to suspend students] is illegal because it was done without any explanation of the accusations against them and without them having the right to defend themselves," said a statement from students at the University of Economics of Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran.
The sit-in is likely to heighten tensions already boiling over after clashes over the weekend amid threats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard that October 29 was to be the last day of protests by students.
University campuses have emerged as central hotbeds of opposition, playing a central role in the protests, which the government has blamed on foreign enemies and their agents. Officials have not provided any evidence to back up their claims.
The protests first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or head scarf, for women after Amini's death but quickly broadened to include calls for the downfall of Iran's theocratic leadership itself.
The rights group HRANA said that as of October 28 at least 272 people had been killed and nearly 14,000 arrested in the protests.
Shot-Down Russian Missile Falls In Moldovan Village
A Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian air defenses fell on a village in northern Moldova on October 31, causing minor damage but no injuries, the Moldovan Interior Ministry said.
The windows of several homes in Naslavcea were smashed when the missile landed at the northern end of the village, the ministry said in a statement.
Naslavcea lies on the border with Ukraine in Moldova's north.
Authorities temporarily closed down several border crossings in the region "for security reasons," the ministry said.
Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukraine on October 31, pounding energy facilities, causing blackouts, and cutting off water supplies in some parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Billionaire Revolut Chief Storonsky Reportedly Renounces Russian Citizenship
Nikolai Storonsky, the billionaire head of the London-based financial technology firm Revolut, has renounced his Russian citizenship in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the country where his father was born.
International media reported on October 30 that Storonsky, who also holds a British passport, made the decision.
Storonsky, 38, has been a critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it was "not just horrifying, it is almost impossible to believe."
"I would like to make clear, publicly, what I've felt privately from day one: War is never the answer," he wrote in a blog post at the start of March, only a few days after Russia initiated the conflict.
"This war is wrong and totally abhorrent. I am horrified and appalled at its impact, and I add my voice to those around the world calling for an immediate end to the fighting, and a commitment to diplomatic solutions. Not one more person should die in this needless conflict," he added.
Despite originally being from Ukraine, Storonsky's father was sanctioned by the Ukrainian government earlier this month over his position as director-general at Gazprom Promgaz, the research arm of Russia's state-owned gas company.
Storonsky is a co-founder and chief executive officer of Revolut, which designs application software for money transfers and related financial services. Bloomberg estimates his worth at $6.7 billion.
Record Volumes Of Grain Leaving Ukraine Ports Despite Russia's Withdrawal From Export Agreement
A record 354,500 tons of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on October 31 as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesman for Odesa's military administration said, despite Russia's withdrawal from the UN-brokered agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain after accusing Kyiv of staging a drone attack against its Black Sea Fleet.
Ukraine has rejected the accusations, saying Russia was making an excuse for a prepared exit from the accord and Washington said Moscow was weaponizing food.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The UN has said it agreed with Ukraine and Turkey on a movement plan for 16 vessels on October 31 -- 12 outbound from Ukrainian ports and four inbound -- and the first of 40 planned ship inspections had been completed in Istanbul waters on October 31.
The inspection was done by a team of just UN and Turkish members, rather than the previous four-member teams including Russians and Ukrainians before Moscow's suspension, a UN spokesman said.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed 12 vessels left Ukrainian ports under the deal.
"Today 12 ships left Ukrainian ports. @UN & Turkish delegations provide 10 inspection teams to inspect 40 ships aiming to fulfil the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative. This inspection plan has been accepted by the Ukrainian delegation. The Russian delegation has been informed," Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.
Russia halted its participation in the deal on October 29 for an "indefinite term" claiming it could no longer "guarantee safety of civilian ships" traveling under the pact after the alleged drone attack on its fleet.
Grain exports are a key revenue source for Ukraine, whose economy has been devastated by Russia's eight-month war.
The deal, which was agreed in July, played a crucial role in driving down the prices of wheat and other commodities globally. Although it was due to expire on November 19, efforts were already under way to extend the agreement.
An end to Ukrainian exports would drive up food prices, stoking already high global inflation.
Moscow's move prompted the Chicago wheat futures to jump almost 6 percent on October 31 and corn rose more than 2 percent.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the main architects of the agreement, said on October 31 that Turkey is "determined" to continue efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal in force despite Russia suspending its participation.
"Although Russia acts hesitantly...we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity," Erdogan said in a televised address.
The Kremlin said on October 31 that the grain deal was now "hardly feasible" because Russia was unable to guarantee the security of such shipments.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov again blamed Ukraine for undermining the deal and declined to comment when asked under what circumstances Russia might rejoin.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" and wants to save the deal, conducting intensive contacts with the aim of reversing the suspension of the agreement, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on October 30 without going into detail.
Meanwhile, the United States accused the Kremlin of "weaponizing food" to gain leverage in its failing invasion of Ukraine, with U.S. President Joe Biden calling Moscow’s decision "purely outrageous."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Putin To Meet With Leaders Of Armenia, Azerbaijan In Sochi
Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to host talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 31, a month after the worst clashes erupted between the Caucasus neighbors since they fought a bloody war in 2020.
Putin's hosting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also comes eight months into Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting, taking place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, was proposed by Putin.
The Kremlin said the talks will focus on the implementation of agreements reached under Moscow's mediation last year and on "further steps to strengthen stability and security" in the region.
Putin will also hold bilateral talks with each leader, the Kremlin said.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Ahead of the talks, Pashinian said he was "ready" to extend the Russian peacekeepers' presence by up to another two decades at the Sochi talks.
"I am prepared to sign a document in Sochi extending the peacekeepers' mandate for 10, 15, or 20 years," Pashinian said on October 29, according to Russian agencies.
Last month, 286 people were killed in a flare-up of the conflict.
With reporting by AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Despite Russian Invasion Of Ukraine, Moscow's Neighbors Correct To Give Up The Bomb, Says Kazakh Author2
Putin's Invasion of Ukraine Has Made Diplomacy 'Impossible' For Moscow, Says Former Russian Diplomat3
Near The Front, Ukraine's Drone Pilots Wage A Modern War On A Shoestring Budget4
Russia Resumes Blockade of Ukraine's Grain Exports, Reigniting Concerns Over Food Crisis5
Critical Thought Is 'No Longer Possible' At Russian Universities, Says Professor Fired For Opposing War In Ukraine6
After The Russian Withdrawal, Memories Of Resistance And Collaboration Linger In A Ukrainian Village7
Wider Europe Briefing: Sweden And Finland's Potential NATO Spoilers; Ways The EU Could Expand Sanctions On Russia8
Escape To Finland: A Putin Opponent's Last-Minute Flight From Wartime Russia9
Russian Missiles Rain Down On Kyiv And Other Ukrainian Cities10
He Burned His Russian Passport And Joined The Ukrainian Military
Subscribe