Finland To Start Building Fence On Russian Border Next Year
The construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said on November 18, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. Finland’s 1,340-kilometer border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member. To see the original AP story, click here.
Poland Installs Monitoring Gear On Belarus Border Wall
Polish officials on November 18 inspected the initial installation phase of high-tech monitoring equipment along a metal wall on the border with Belarus geared toward preventing thousands of migrants from crossing into the European Union country. Polish authorities have accused Belarus's authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenka of pushing thousands of migrants into Poland and by extension destabilizing the EU. To see the original AP story, click here.
Retired Belarusian Teacher Sent To Prison For Insulting Lukashenka, Dead KGB Officer
MINSK -- A 69-year-old retired teacher has been sentenced by a Belarusian court to two years in prison for comments that "insulted" disputed leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka and a KGB officer killed in a police shoot-out at a Minsk apartment that also left an IT worker dead.
The court in the northern town of Myory handed down the sentence against Ema Stsepulyonak on November 18 after finding her guilty in a weeklong trial of insulting Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994, and the dead officer.
Little is known about the September 2021 shooting that resulted in the deaths of Andrey Zeltsar, who worked for the U.S.-based IT company EPAM, and KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk.
Authorities claimed at the time that “an especially dangerous criminal” had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for “individuals involved in terrorist activities.”
Lukashenka has publicly chided people who posted comments on social media praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk, saying, "We have all their accounts, and we can see who is who."
Multiple individuals have received prison terms in recent months on charges related to comments about the incident.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests after a presidential election in August 2020 in which Lukashenka claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Thousands were detained in the subsequent protests and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, 68, has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Iranians Protest At Funeral For Child Killed In Shooting
An anti-government protest erupted at the funeral of a 9-year-old Iranian boy whose mother blames security forces for shooting him dead after their family vehicle was stopped near an ongoing protest. User-generated videos showed hundreds of people gathered at Kian Pirfalak's funeral on November 18 in the southwestern city of Izeh, where his mother read out an adaptation of a famous children's poem to criticize Iran's leadership. To see the original AP story, click here.
- By Reuters
Turkish And Ukrainian Presidents Discuss Extended Grain Deal, Says Ankara
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and both men congratulated each other on the extension of a UN-brokered grain deal, Erdogan's office said on November 18. The Turkish president told Zelenskiy that both the grain deal and a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine were positive experiences, and that the "extension of this understanding to the negotiation table" would benefit all parties. To see the original Reuters story, click here.
Uzbek Senate Approves Deal With Kyrgystan On Management Of Disputed Water Reservoir
BISHKEK -- The Uzbek Senate has approved agreements with Kyrgyzstan on border demarcation and jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, an issue that has been a hot-button issue between the two Central Asian nations.
The Senate's chairwoman, Tanzila Norboeva, said after the agreements were unanimously approved on November 18 that the documents will help to solve long-time issues between the two nations.
The Uzbek parliament's lower chamber approved the agreements on November 14, while Kyrgyz lawmakers gave them the green light amid public protests on November 17. Both country's presidents must still sign the deal for it to become valid.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Last month, more than 20 members of a group called the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee were arrested in Bishkek and sent to pretrial detention for two months after they openly challenged the deal. They were charged with planning riots over the border demarcation deal, which is more than three decades in the making.
The former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva, well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov, and other noted public figures and human rights activists are among the jailed members of the committee.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
The two Central Asian countries share a more than 1,300-kilometer border.
- By AFP
Poland Says It Will Not Allow Russian Delegation At OSCE Talks
Poland will not allow a Russian delegation attend a meeting of the world's largest security body in Europe next month, the country's Foreign Ministry said on November 18. Spokesman Lukasz Jasina replied in the affirmative when asked whether Moscow was being refused access to the December meeting in central Poland of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), of which Russia is a member. For the original AFP story, click here.
Protesters Set Fire To Late Iranian Leader Khomeini's House
Iranian protesters have set fire to the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in the central Iranian city of Khomein.
Videos posted on social media show the house, which now serves as the Khomeini Museum, on fire late on November 17.
Despite the video clips, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency denied the reports and claimed that the house was still open to visitors.
According to Reuters, the images released on November 17 match old photos of the building, but Reuters said it could not confirm the exact time of the fire.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that the incident happened on the night of November 17. At the same time, there were reports of protest gatherings in the city of Khomein, the hometown of Ruhollah Khomeini.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
During these protests, people repeatedly burned pictures of the former leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, and chanted slogans against the current leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ayatollah Khomeini served as the first supreme leader of Iran from 1979 until his death in 1989.
He was the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the leader of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which saw the ouster of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and the end of the Persian monarchy.
Following the revolution, Khomeini became the country's first supreme leader, a position created in the constitution of the Islamic republic as the highest-ranking political and religious authority of the nation, which he held until his death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Authorities Sentence More Activists Amid Crackdown
Belarusian authorities have sentenced more oppositionists and rights activists as a crackdown against dissent continues in the country led by the authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
A court in the western city of Hrodna on November 18 sentenced political prisoner Alesya Bunevich to 3 1/2 years in prison for "illegal border crossing." Judge Dzmitry Hryshyn held the trial behind closed doors. Human rights activists say Bunevich pleaded not guilty.
Bunevich, the director of a publishing house in Lithuania that issues books in Belarusian, was arrested in early April after she arrived in Belarus to mark the first anniversary of her mother's death.
Rights groups in Belarus say Bunevich's arrest was politically motivated and they have recognized her as a political prisoner.
Also on November 18, a court in Minsk sentenced another political prisoner, Alyaksandr Kukharenka, to two years of open prison on a charge of organizing and preparing activities to disrupt the social order.
Open prison is a system known across the former Soviet Union as "khimiya" (chemistry), a name that goes back to the late-1940s when convicts were sent to work at dangerous facilities such as chemical factories and uranium mines while living in special nearby dormitories instead of being incarcerated in penitentiaries.
These days a "khimiya" sentence is seen as less harsh because a convict will stay in a dormitory not far from their permanent address and work either at their workplace as usual or at a state entity defined by the penitentiary service.
The charge against Kukharenka stemmed from his online repost of an article in August criticizing prosecutors for their reluctance to investigate the apparent murder of Raman Bandarenka, one of thousands of protesters who challenged the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that handed a sixth term to Lukashenka.
In the western city of Slonim, local activist Viktar Marchyk was sentenced to seven days in jail on November 18 on a charge of distributing of extremist materials.
Marchyk's charges also stem from his reposting of materials on social networks in 2020-2021 that the authorities deemed to be extremist.
Marchyk is a member of the Belarusian National Congress group and an activist for the European Belarus civic movement.
Russian Justice Ministry Adds Banned Tatar Group To Its Extremist List
Russia's Justice Ministry has added the banned All-Tatar Public Center (TIU) to its list of extremist organizations, the Federal Security Service said on November 18. In June, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tatarstan labeled the leading NGO, which is involved in promoting and protecting Tatar history, culture, and language, as an extremist group. The TIU started its activities in 1989. In recent years, the organization has been under pressure from authorities in the wake of an ongoing crackdown on NGOs, independent media, and democratic institutions across Russia. To read the original story by Interfax, click here.
Hungary Will Not Support EU Aid Plan To Ukraine, Orban Says
Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on November 18, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Orban said that, while Hungary condemns Russia’s aggression and supports the Ukrainian people, he is not willing to put Ukraine’s interests before those of his own country. The aid plan would provide 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion) to Ukraine next year in regular payments to help keep its energy and health-care facilities running as well as to fund salaries and pension schemes. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Kazakh Authorities Warn Of 'Repercussions' For Rallies On Election Day
ASTANA -- Kazakh authorities have warned citizens of the Central Asian nation against holding rallies on November 20 when voting will take place in an early presidential election.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on November 18 that "a banned group has been calling for illegal rallies and other illegal activities" on the day of the vote, adding that "those who follow such calls will face legal prosecution."
The statement did not mention the group, but a day earlier, the Committee of National Security said it detained seven people suspected of planning "riots" during the presidential election, following online calls for action by exiled former banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, his Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK), and the Koshe (Street) Party, which are banned in the country as extremist.
In recent days, Ablyazov has called on Kazakh citizens to hold mass protests on November 20 saying the vote is illegal as no real opposition candidates were allowed to take part in the contest against President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in the tightly controlled country.
Meanwhile Kazakh authorities have detained dozens of opposition and human rights activists in efforts to ward off the possibility of such demonstrations.
On November 18, a court in Almaty sentenced opposition activist Aigerim Tileuzhan to two months of house arrest for her role in unprecedented anti-government protests in January that were violently dispersed by police, leaving at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
Toqaev faces five opponents whom he is expected to easily beat in the November 20 snap leadership vote where a newly introduced seven-year term is up for grabs.
While he appears to be taking the election challengers lightly -- as evidenced by the fact that he sent a representative to the only televised debate among candidates last week -- opposition activists have been piling on pressure for an explanation of his decision to invite troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to quell the January unrest, as well as his public "shoot to kill without warning" order.
The unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel price hike tapped into deep-seated resentment of the country's leadership, leading to widespread anti-government protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Netherlands Protests 'Despicable' Russian Response To MH17 Verdict
The Dutch government said on November 18 that it had summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands over what it said was Moscow's "utterly despicable" response to the verdict in the trial over the 2014 downing of Flight MH17. Russia said on November 17 that the Dutch court's decision to convict two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader for shooting down the Malaysian airliner "neglected impartiality." To see the original Reuters story, click here:
Kyrgyz Man Gets Lengthy Prison Term For 2009 Killing Of Opposition Politician
LEBEDINOVKA, Kyrgyzstan -- A Kyrgyz man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his involvement in the assassination of opposition politician Medet Sadyrkulov, a killing that shocked the Central Asian nation in 2009.
The Alumudun district court in the northern Chui region sentenced Sanjar Saparbekov on November 18 after finding him guilty of murder and kidnapping as well as the destruction of private property and documents.
Saparbekov, a childhood friend of former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev's son, Maksim, was arrested in November last year. His trial started in February.
The court concluded that Saparbekov, who is a former professional kickboxer, knocked Sadyrkulov down and suffocated him to death before simulating a traffic accident.
Saparbekov pleaded not guilty, insisting that his involvement in the high-profile murder had not been proven.
Medet Sadyrkulov and two associates were found dead in a burned-out car near Bishkek in March 2009. The deaths were initially ruled to be the result of a traffic accident.
But the high-profile case was reopened, and the deaths were reassigned as assassinations after President Bakiev fled the country in April 2010 following mass anti-government demonstrations in the capital, Bishkek.
Sadyrkulov was killed shortly after he left a job as Bakiev's chief of staff to join the opposition. He had previously served as chief of staff to Bakiev's predecessor, Askar Akaev.
In 2012, a Bishkek court convicted Kurmanbek Bakiev and his brother, Janysh Bakiev, in absentia of being involved in the killings. They were sentenced to 24 years in prison and life imprisonment, respectively.
In a separate trial held that year, five former security officers were also sentenced to prison terms for their roles in the killings.
Kurmanbek Bakiev, who served as Kyrgyzstan’s president from 2005 until 2010, has been living with his family in Belarus since his ouster. Belarusian authorities have refused to extradite him and his relatives to Kyrgyzstan.
Family Says Iranian Student Killed By Police Bullet, Rejecting Official Claim That She Died In A Fall
The family of Iranian protester Aylar Haghi, who was killed in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz on November 16, she was slain by direct gunfire from security agents and not as a result of a fall from a height, as officials have claimed.
In an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, a close relative of Aylar Haghi said on November 18 that Haghi's family are under pressure to sign a statement saying their daughter died due to an accident, otherwise they will not hand over her body.
Anger over the death of Mahsa Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
Relatives said Aylar Haghi, a fourth-year medical student at Azad University in Tabriz, hoped for a better future for Iran's youth and encouraged others to take to the streets and protest.
The wave of protests and the brutal government crackdown that followed Amini's death have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
The Iranian government has not taken responsibility for the killing of any protesters and in most cases has attributed their deaths to suicide, illness, and accidents.
In some cases, authorities of the Islamic republic have forced the families of the dead to repeat official accounts of the death of their loved ones in front of television cameras.
Nasrin Shakarami, the mother of 17-year-old Nika Shakrami, told Radio Farda that the authorities have attempted to call her several times in an apparent effort to get her to "confess" that her daughter was killed by a fall from a height.
"I never answered them, but they have called people close to me and have warned and threatened that Nika's mother must come forward and say what we tell her and ‘confess,’” she said.
"They want to force me into confessing in front of their camera and say that Nika either took her own life or that it was an accident," she added.
Hassan Draoftadeh, the father of a 16-year-old boy who was killed last month in the western Iranian city of Piranshahr, said that security agents had summoned him as well and pressured him to say his son was killed by Kurdish groups and not by the Iranian government.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Attacks Have Disabled Almost Half Of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure, Says PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says almost half of the country's energy infrastructure has been disabled by Russian strikes. "Almost half of our energy system is out of order," Shmyhal said on November 18, noting that, on November 15 alone, about 100 Russian rockets rained down on Ukrainian cities with energy facilities being the main targets. After the attacks, about 10 million Ukrainians were left without electricity in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Lviv and other cities, officials said. The Kremlin says the attacks are the result of the "unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to enter into negotiations" with Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kyiv Says Ukrainian Experts Are Working At Missile Blast Site In Poland
Ukrainian experts are already working at the location where a missile killed two people in the border area of southeastern Poland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on November 18.
Kuleba tweeted that Ukraine would continue "open and constructive" cooperation with Poland over the November 15 incident.
NATO member Poland and its Western allies say evidence from the site indicates that the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray in pursuit of an enemy missile during one of the heaviest waves of Russian air attacks on Ukraine.
Kyiv disagrees with the NATO allies' conclusion, saying it has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the blast.
"Ukrainian experts are already working at the site of the tragedy in Przewodow caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine," Kuleba wrote.
"I am grateful to the Polish side for granting (the experts) access. We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as closest friends do."
U.S. President Joe Biden on November 17 disputed Ukraine's account that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukrainian origin.
"That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia.
Biden’s statement followed comments by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Poland that the November 15 blast in Polish territory was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.
Nevertheless, Stoltenberg said that Russia, not Ukraine, was still to blame for starting the war with its February invasion.
Kremlin Says Putin Discussed Possibility Of Turkish 'Gas Hub' In Phone Call With Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed a proposal to create a Turkish "gas hub" during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on November 18. Putin first floated the proposal to establish a gas base in Turkey in October as a means to redirect supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines and export them on to the European market, an idea backed by Erdogan. The Kremlin said the two sides also discussed the agreed 120-day prolongation of the Black Sea grain deal that Ankara helped broker to ensure the safe passage of grain exports from blockaded Ukrainian ports. "Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and complete implementation of this 'package' agreement," the Kremlin said.
Iranian Nobel Laureate Describes Protests As 'People's Revolution'
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi has described the months-long anti-establishment protests rocking Iran as a “people’s revolution.”
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Georgian Service on November 17, Ebadi said the nationwide demonstrations have shown that Iranians “do not want the Islamic republic.”
“The Iranian people want a democratic and secular government,” said Ebadi, who lives in exile. “Only a democratic and secular government can make the [protest] slogan, ‘Women, life, freedom,’ a reality.”
The protests erupted in September after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died soon after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
What began as protests against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head scarf law has snowballed into one of the biggest threats to Iran’s clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The authorities have responded by waging a brutal crackdown that has killed at least 342 people, including dozens of children, according to human rights groups.
Around 14,000 people have also been arrested, and rights groups say the authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people.
“Unfortunately, this government has never listened to the voices of the people and has never opened its eyes,” said Ebadi, a former lawyer and judge who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 for her human rights efforts in Iran.
“This government has become very scared of the people,” she added. “It has intensified its suppression of the protests in the hope of restoring calm. But [the situation] is getting worse by the day.”
The 75-year-old Ebadi said that, despite the government’s use of brute force to put down the protests, the “number of protesters who are taking to the streets is increasing every day.”
The demonstrations have attracted support from all corners of Iranian society, including students, celebrities, athletes, artists, and activists.
Iranian officials have called the protests a “conspiracy” stoked by its rivals, including the United States and Israel.
EU Trade Commissioner In Kyiv To Talk Support For Ukraine
The trade commissioner of the European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, visited Kyiv on November 18 for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the 27-member bloc's support for Ukraine.
"Arrived in Kyiv to discuss EU’s support to #Ukraine, focus on emergency financial support and our plans for 2023," Dombrovskis, one of three executive vice presidents among the EU's 27 commissioners, wrote on Twitter.
"I'll also discuss with @ZelenskyyUa and @Denys_Shmyhal concrete steps for closer economic integration between EU and Ukraine."
The EU has backed Ukraine since Russia's February 24 invasion by slapping several rounds of punitive measures on Moscow and providing Kyiv with financial assistance.
Senior EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and a number of leaders of EU member states have also shown solidarity with Ukraine by visiting Kyiv since the start of the war.
On October 18, Ukraine received 2 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in financial assistance from the European Union -- the first tranche of a 5 billion euro ($4.91 billion) EU package following Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Moscow Says It's Ready For High-Level Talks With Washington On Prisoner Swap, Arms Treaty
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says Moscow is hopeful a deal can be made with Washington to exchange prisoners, including convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who currently is serving a 25-year sentence in a U.S. prison.
"The Americans are showing some external activity. We are working professionally through a special channel designed for this," Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow on November 18. "Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we certainly count on a positive result."
Relations between Moscow and Washington are at a low not seen since the last century, with tensions sent over the top by the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
A possible prisoner swap is expected to also include women's basketball star Brittney Griner, who was recently sentenced to nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage charges that he denies.
Ryabkov said Moscow also was ready for high-level talks with Washington regarding "strategic stability," which includes the New START treaty.
The treaty, signed in 2010 by U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.
In February 2021, just days before New START was due to expire, Moscow and Washington agreed to extend it for another five years.
But in August of this year, Russia informed the United States of a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear weapons under the treaty, claiming Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, along with visa restrictions, had hampered similar inspections of U.S. facilities by Russian monitors.
Russian and U.S. officials are expected to meet soon in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, from November 29-December 6 to discuss the treaty.
"The Americans know our position. It coincides with what we offered and expressed in the period of time before they unilaterally disrupted it," Ryabkov said.
Rybakov also emphasized that "there is nothing to talk about" with regard to Ukraine, given the "radically contradicting positions and approaches" the two sides have on the issue.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the United States, NATO, and many of their allies have condemned the move and imposed crippling sanctions on Russia, its government, and many of those close to President Vladimir Putin.
Talks on a prisoner swap may also involve several other U.S. citizens who are currently serving prison terms in Russia.
Last month, another former U.S. Marine, Robert Gilman, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for attacking a police officer while drunk.
In July, Marc Fogel, a former employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for “large-scale” cannabis smuggling and the illegal storage of drugs without a commercial purpose.
The 61-year-old Fogel says the drugs -- less than 20 grams of marijuana -- were medically prescribed to manage chronic pain from a back injury.
In April, Russia and the United States swapped Trevor Reed for a Russian pilot convicted of drug smuggling. Reed, also a former U.S. Marine, was sentenced to nine years in prison after allegedly attacking police officers while drunk.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Russian Spy Exchanged Four Years Ago Is Back In Estonia, Seeking Asylum
Artem Zinchenko, who was convicted in Estonia several years ago for working for the Russian special services and exchanged in a 2018 prisoner swap for Estonian businessman Raivo Susi, has returned to Estonia and is seeking political asylum. Zinchenko, 35, told the Estonian news outlet Eesti Paevaleht in an interview that he returned to Estonia because he disagreed with Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost nine months ago. "On February 24, everything that was between me and my country was destroyed for me," he said, referring to the date Russia invaded Ukraine.
Moscow-Imposed Governor In Crimea Says Russia Fortifying Positions
The Kremlin-imposed head of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea says Russian forces are strengthening positions on the peninsula as Ukrainian troops make gains in the nearby Kherson region. Sergei Aksyonov said in a post on Telegram on November 18 that he is overseeing "fortification work" in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow used Crimea in February as one of the areas from which it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv has said it intends to fight to recapture Crimea.
Swedish Prosecutor Confirms Nord Stream Blasts Were Sabotage
A Swedish prosecutor says traces of explosives have been found at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place.
Four explosions caused leaks in three of the four links that make up the Russia-owned Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, sending tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea at a time of heightened concerns in Europe over a potential energy crisis due to supply disruptions from Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.
Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating the circumstances of the leaks, and Copenhagen last month said a preliminary investigation had shown that the leaks were caused by powerful explosions.
"Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered," Swedish state prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement on November 18.
"The investigation is highly complex and comprehensive. The ongoing probe will determine whether any suspects can be identified," Ljungqvist added.
A section measuring at least 50 meters is missing from Nord Stream 1, Swedish daily Expressen reported on October 18 after filming what it said were the first publicly released images of the damage.
Danish and Swedish seismologists have registered tremors in the immediate vicinity of the leaks that they said did not resemble those from earthquakes.
The Russian Defense Ministry last month said, without presenting any evidence, that British Navy personnel blew up the pipelines, a claim that London rejected as false and said was designed to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine.
NATO and several European countries suspect Russia carried out the sabotage.
On November 18, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will wait until a full damage assessment to the Nord Stream gas pipelines is done before deciding on any repairs, if any.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kyiv Says 'Almost Half' Of Energy System Downed By Russian Strikes, As Heavy Fighting Continues In The East
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on November 18 that almost half of that country's energy infrastructure has been disabled by Russian strikes, as Moscow kept up attacks causing gas and electricity cutoffs and Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in the east.
"Almost half of our energy system is out of order," Shmyhal said, noting that ,on November 15 alone, about 100 Russian rockets fell on Ukrainian cities with energy facilities being the main targets.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
After the attacks, about 10 million Ukrainians were left without electricity in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Lviv, and other cities, officials said.
The Kremlin says the attacks -- which coincide with plummeting temperatures -- are the result of the "unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to enter into negotiations" with Russia.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on November 17 that seven people had been killed in the attacks on infrastructure and officials "are doing everything to normalize the supply" of power and gas.
Ukrainian specialists working around the clock have restored power to about 70 percent of consumers in a number of regions in central Ukraine, authorities said, but cautioned that work is being slowed down by land mines planted by retreating Russian forces in the Kherson region.
Ukrainian experts have also arrived and are working at the location in the border area of southeastern Poland where a missile this week killed two people, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on November 18.
NATO member Poland and its Western allies say evidence from the site indicates that the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile during one of the heaviest waves of Russian air attacks on Ukraine.
Elsewhere, Ukraine said on November 18 that its forces repelled multiple Russian attacks in the east.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the military fought off Russian offensives in eight locations in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk and Belohoryivka and Pervomaiske, Vodyane, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk.
Meanwhile, investigators in Ukraine's recently liberated southern Kherson region uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on national television.
A top Ukrainian human rights investigator released a video on November 17 of what he said was a torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, including a small room in which he said up to 25 people were kept at a time.
Dmytro Lubinets, the parliament's human rights commissioner, shared the video on social media.
And the Russian Defense Minister alleged on November 18 that Ukrainian forces had executed at least 10 Russian prisoners of war in what he said were war crimes "blatantly ignored" by the West.
It cited video circulating on Russian social media that was initially impossible to verify, but said it was "neither the first nor the only war crime" perpetrated by pro-Kyiv forces.
Late on November 17, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Commander in Chief General Valery Zaluzhny, according to a readout of the call provided by his spokesperson.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and CNN
