Fire In Russia Kills Seven Central Asia Migrant Workers

A fire at an industrial facility in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region has killed seven labor migrants from Central Asia.

The region's officials said the fire hit a building that houses a facility producing paving slabs in the town of Kolpino -- near Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg -- early in the morning on July 13.

The migrant workers also were living on the premises, officials said.

The nationalities of the victims have not been released.

The Investigative Committee's branch in St. Petersburg said a probe had been launched into the deadly fire.

Based on reporting by Fontanka.ru and TASS

