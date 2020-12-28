17 People Missing After Russian Fishing Boat Sinks In Barents Sea

Russian authorities say a fishing boat has sunk in the Arctic Ocean, leaving 17 people missing.

"At 7:30 a.m., information was received that the Onega vessel…had sunk in the Barents Sea near Novaya Zemlya in the Arkhangelsk region. The crew had 19 people. Two people were rescued," the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on December 28, adding that searches are under way.

At least four boats were sent to look for potential survivors, according to Russian news agencies.

The source said the two rescued sailors were wearing wetsuits.

According to preliminary information, ice accumulation led to the sinking of the fishing boat.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Reuters, and TASS