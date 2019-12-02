Russian Foreign Minister To Discuss Karabakh Issue In Azerbaijan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov begins a two-day visit to Azerbaijan on December 2 where he’ll meet in the capital Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and hold talks with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.



Chief on the agenda is Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, populated mostly by ethnic Armenians.



It declared independence from Azerbaijan amid a 1988-94 war that claimed an estimated 30,000 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.



Russia brokered a fragile truce in 1994 and the region has been under the control of ethnic-Armenian forces that Azerbaijan says include troops supplied by Armenia. The region's claim to independence has not been recognized by any country.



"Assistance to the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process is a top-priority issue in Russia’s foreign policy and is in the focus of the Russian president’s attention,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement ahead of Lavrov’s visit. “We are guided by the premise that the conflict can be resolved exclusively by political and diplomatic means, through dialogue between the parties.”



Russia, the United States, and France are the co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that acts as a mediator in resolving the crisis.

Based on reporting by TASS