Russia Adds Prominent Journalists, LGBT Activists To Registry Of 'Foreign Agents'
The Russian Ministry of Justice has added several journalists, including some who have collaborated with RFE/RL, and two LGBT rights activists to its registry of foreign agents.
Two prominent journalists -- Yury Dud, who has a popular YouTube channel, and Roman Dobrokhotov, editor in chief of the investigative website The Insider -- are among those added, the ministry said on April 15.
The Insider has already been added to the registry and fined for not labeling its content as produced by a foreign agent. Dobrokhotov has said the website would not mark its materials with the disclaimer because The Insider is registered in Latvia and is not obliged to follow Russian law.
The Ministry of Justice on April 15 also added political cartoonist and satirist Sergei Yolkin, whose drawings have been published regularly by RFE/RL, and political analyst Yekaterina Shulman to the registry.
Journalists Karen Shainyan, Aleksei Semyonov, and Kirill Kruglikov were also added. Semyonov and Kruglikov have collaborated with RFE/RL’s Russian Service.
The two LGBT activists are Maria Sabunaeva, head of the Psychological Service of the Russian LGBT Network, and feminist Regina Dzugkoeva.
The registry now includes 142 entities and citizens. Those on the registry must meet several requirements, including financial reporting and an obligation to label all posts on social media with a disclaimer. Violations are subject to administrative and criminal liability.
The Ministry of Justice, in keeping with its usual practice, did not report the reasons for adding the journalists and activists to its list. Many of them have recently spoken out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Dud recently published the documentary film A Man In Time of War about how Russians in Budapest help Ukrainian refugees.
Shulman said this week that she has left for Berlin on a scholarship from a German foundation. Yolkin, who has been known since 1999 for sharp and popular cartoons mocking Russian politics and targeting social problems in Russia and other former Soviet republics, said on April 13 that he is in Bulgaria.
"The future is foggy," he wrote on Facebook.
Russian Soldier And Wife Discussing Rape Of Ukrainian Women Identified By RFE/RL
The identities of a Russian soldier and his wife who discussed the rape of Ukrainian women in a phone call have been revealed following an investigation by RFE/RL’s Russian Service and Schemes.
The investigation found that Roman Bykovsky, 27, and his wife Olga Bykovskaya, whose maiden name is Pinyasovaya, were the couple behind the shocking call that has fed fears of mass rape of Ukrainian women by Russian soldiers.
During the call, which Ukrainian security services in the Kherson region in the country’s south said they intercepted before publishing it earlier this month, a woman can be heard giving permission to a man to rape Ukrainian women.
“Yes, I allow it. Just wear protection,” the woman says between laughs.
Reporters from RFE/RL's Russian Service and Schemes, a joint investigative project run by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, received the telephone numbers of the participants in the infamous call from sources in Ukraine’s security services and used the numbers to find the social media accounts of Bykovsky and his wife.
Born and raised in Oryol, Russia, a town about 350 kilometers southwest of Moscow, the Bykovskys moved to Crimea a few years after Russia seized the peninsula from Ukraine.
Social media posts by Bykovsky’s mother, Irina Bykovskaya, show that he is a member of Russia’s armed forces.
When contacted by RFE/RL, Bykovsky confirmed his identity and said he was in Sevastopol, the Crimean port where Russia's Black Sea fleet is based. However, he denied he was the man on the call.
Olga Bykovskaya confirmed her husband was in Sevastopol, saying he was wounded and being treated in a hospital when RFE/RL contacted her.
Neither would answer any more questions.
Despite Bykovsky's denial, his voice and that of his wife match those heard on the call intercepted by Ukrainian security services, RFE/RL and Schemes reported.
No one has accused Bykovsky of rape and no charges have been filed against the couple.
While they may have been joking during their call, the publication came amid a growing number of allegations by Ukrainian women that they had been raped by the invading Russian soldiers.
In a report published on April 3, New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented the first reported rape allegations. Many more followed after Russian forces withdrew from towns around Kyiv.
On the same day as the HRW report, U.K. Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons called rape an element of Russia's unprovoked war campaign.
"Though we don't yet know the full extent of its use in Ukraine, it's already clear it was part of Russia's arsenal," Simmons wrote. "Women raped in front of their kids, girls in front of their families, as a deliberate act of subjugation."
Rape is a war crime and soldiers accused of such acts could face an international court if captured. Their commanders are also criminally liable if they knew acts of rape were happening and did nothing to stop it.
Russia has not responded to Ukrainian allegations about rape specifically. But Russian officials have denied that Russian forces in Ukraine have targeted civilians or committed war crimes despite mounting evidence to the contrary.
Russia Expels 18 Members Of EU Mission In Moscow In Retaliatory Move
Moscow has expelled 18 employees of the European Union's delegation to Russia in retaliation for the expulsion of 19 Russians from Brussels earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Eighteen employees of the EU Delegation to Russia have been declared 'personae non gratae' and will have to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future," the ministry statement on April 15 said.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the EU ambassador to Russia, Markus Ederer, and informed him of the retaliatory measures.
"The Russian side declared that the EU is responsible for the consistent destruction of the architecture of bilateral dialogue and cooperation that had taken decades to form," the ministry said.
The EU diplomats must leave Russia as soon as possible, the ministry added.
The European Union decried the decision as unjustified.
"The European Union deplores the unjustified, baseless decision of the Russian Federation to expel 18 members of the Delegation of the European Union to the Russian Federation," the EU's diplomatic service said in a statement.
"There are no grounds for Friday's decision by the Russian authorities beyond being a pure retaliatory step. Russia's chosen course of action will further deepen its international isolation," it said.
The EU on April 5 declared the 19 Russian diplomats personae non gratae for "engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status" and ordered them to leave host nation Belgium.
Western nations have expelled dozens of Russian diplomats over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and Russia has said that it will respond to all such expulsions.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Woman Tells Of Rape By Russian Soldiers
Mother Urges Release Of Captured Briton In Ukraine, Wants Him Treated 'With Humanity'
The mother of a British man who has been reportedly captured by Russian troops while fighting in Ukraine has called for him to be treated with "humanity" and released.
Russian television late on April 14 broadcast images of a young man handcuffed and with a cut on his forehead, saying that his name was Aiden Aslin.
Aslin's mother, Ang Wood, told the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that she knew it was her 28-year-old son because of his distinctive tattoo.
"Aiden is a serving member of the Ukrainian armed forces, and as such is a prisoner of war and must be treated with humanity," she was quoted as saying by the newspaper. She holds Russian President Vladimir Putin "to the terms of the Geneva Convention," she added.
"It already looks like he has been beaten up. It is time now for the British government to get involved and help secure Aiden's release because he is still a British citizen," she said.
There was no immediate reaction from Britain's Foreign Ministry.
"I'm in bits. My son will be scared, just as we are," Wood told the Telegraph.
The newspaper reported that Aslin joined the Ukrainian military in 2018 and bought a house in Ukraine to start a family with his fiancee. The Telegraph said he previously fought alongside the Kurds against the extremist group Islamic State (IS) in Syria.
Based on reporting by AFP and dpa
Russia Blocks Websites Of The Moscow Times, Radio France International Over Ukraine War Coverage
Russia's communications regulator has blocked access to the Russian language website of The Moscow Times and the website of Radio France International (RFI).
The Moscow Times said on April 15 that its Russian-language website was blocked after it published what authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine.
The publication said Russian Internet providers had already started to block its Russian-language site. It published a notice from Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, which said its site was now blocked.
RFI also appeared in Roskomnadzor's database of blocked websites. The station's English, French, and Russian-language websites could not be accessed in Moscow, according to the AFP news agency.
The site has featured a series of hard-hitting reports about Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week.
France Medias Monde, a state-owned holding company in charge of French international broadcasting, said it will continue to look for ways to distribute RFI reports in Russia.
"We will continue our work, mobilizing all technical solutions to continue making our content accessible to the Russian people," France Medias Monde chief executive Marie-Christine Saragosse said in a statement.
Russian authorities have blocked a number of independent media outlets and publications in their attempts to control coverage of the country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, state regulator Roskomnadzor ordered all media outlets to only use data and information provided by Russia's official sources when covering the war. It also directed media outlets to describe events in Ukraine as a "special military operation" and not a war or an invasion.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
North Macedonia Expels Six Russian Diplomats
North Macedonia has declared six Russian diplomats personae non gratae for violating diplomatic norms and ordered them to leave the country, the Foreign Ministry said on April 15.
“These individuals were carrying out activities that are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and will have to leave the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia in the next five days," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Embassy said the allegations were "completely unfounded" and warned of "serious consequences."
"The Russian side will take measures, not necessarily symmetrical, but meaningful as an answer to this step," the embassy said on Twitter.
It is the second expulsion of Russian diplomats from North Macedonia since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Last month, five Russian diplomats were ordered to leave North Macedonia for what Skopje described as “inappropriate” diplomatic activities.
In 2021, North Macedonia expelled two Russian diplomats in separate incidents.
Two years before that, a Russian diplomat was expelled for "domestic security reasons" and in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.
With reporting by AFP
CIA Chief Says Threat Russia Could Use Nuclear Weapons Is Something U.S. Cannot 'Take Lightly'
CIA Director William Burns said the threat of Russia potentially using nuclear weapons in Ukraine could not be taken lightly, but the agency had not seen much evidence reinforcing that concern.
During a speech on April 14, Burns spoke of the "potential desperation" and setbacks faced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have suffered heavy losses and have been forced to retreat from some parts of northern Ukraine after failing to capture Kyiv.
"Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," Burns said.
The Kremlin said it placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after it launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine on February 24, but the United States has not seen "a lot of practical evidence" of actual deployments that would cause more worry, Burns added, speaking to students at Georgia Tech university.
"We're obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible," Burns said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukraine Says Seven Killed In Russian Attack On Evacuees
Ukraine said on April 15 that seven people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a Russian attack on buses ferrying civilians from the war-torn east of the country.
"On April 14, Russian servicemen fired on evacuation buses carrying civilians in the village of Borova in the Izium district," the office of Ukraine's prosecutor-general said in a statement on social media.
"Preliminary data shows seven people died. Another 27 people were injured," the statement said.
A total of 2,557 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on April 14, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said late in the day.
Of that, 289 people evacuated from the besieged southern port of Mariupol using their own transport, Vereshchuk said in a social media post.
Another 220 people were brought to safety from the Luhansk region in the east of the country.
Ukraine says tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed in Mariupol and accuses Russia of blocking aid convoys attempting to bring relief to civilians who have been trapped in the city for weeks.
Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians in the eastern part of the country to leave ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces.
The calls for civilians to flee have been given a greater sense of urgency by a missile attack on April 8 on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. The station was packed with women, children, and the elderly trying to escape the fighting.
Russia's unprovoked war has forced about one-quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, reduced many cities to rubble, and killed or injured thousands.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Britain Imposes Sanctions On Close Associates Of Billionaire Chelsea Owner Abramovich
Britain has sanctioned the director of the Chelsea soccer club and another associate of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for their close association with the Russian tycoon.
Chelsea Football Club director Eugene Tenenbaum and another Abramovich business associate, David Davidovich, were targeted.
The government said it had imposed a freezing order on $10 billion worth of assets linked to the two men, saying it was the largest asset freeze ever imposed by the government.
"We are tightening the ratchet on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. "We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table."
Davidovich will also face a travel ban, meaning he will be refused the right to enter or remain in Britain.
Abramovich, a billionaire businessman, was among several wealthy Russians added last month to British and European Union sanctions. He has denied having close ties to Putin.
On February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, Tenenbaum took full control of Ervington Investments Limited, which has served as an investment vehicle for Abramovich for at least eight years.
The company invested in at least eight firms, including Russia's top search engine Yandex and Via, a ride-sharing app.
Tenenbaum last month told Reuters that his company had purchased Ervington Investments in compliance with all laws and regulations. The firm was transferred again last month to Davidovich. Reuters said it was unable to reach Davidovich immediately for comment.
The British government said when it sanctioned Abramovich that he had been a close ally of Putin for decades.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russia Vows To Intensify Attacks On Kyiv A Day After After Losing Key Warship
Russia's Defense Ministry warned on April 15 that it will intensify attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns.
The statement came a day after Russia suffered a symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed his people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making “the most important decision of their life -- to fight.”
Zelenskiy told Ukrainians late on April 14 that they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the invaders “gave us a maximum of five.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy noted “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom” of the sea in a reference to Russia's guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, which sank in the Black Sea after being damaged in disputed circumstances.
“The number and the scale of missile attacks on objects in Kyiv will be ramped up in response to the Kyiv nationalist regime committing any terrorist attacks or diversions on Russian territory,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.
Kyiv claimed to have hit the Moskva with Neptune anti-ship missiles early on April 14, while Russia said a fire broke out on the ship, causing an explosion.
The U.S. military agreed with the Ukrainian version.
"We assess that they hit it with two Neptunes," a senior Pentagon official said in a briefing with reporters on April 15, calling it a "big blow" for Moscow.
The strikes were believed to have caused casualties, but it was difficult to assess how many, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official added that the United States had observed survivors being recovered by other Russian vessels in the area. Russia said the Moskva's crew was evacuated to nearby ships.
Natalia Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern military forces, said the Ukrainian side expects Russia to take revenge.
The strike on the Moskva "hit not only the ship itself, it hit the enemy's imperial ambitions. We are all aware that we will not be forgiven for this," she said during a briefing. "We are aware that attacks against us will intensify and that the enemy will take revenge," she added, citing ongoing strikes on cities in the south of Ukraine, Odesa, and Mykolaiv.
On April 15, Russian troops fired on almost all settlements in the Luhansk region, killing and injuring civilians, Ukrainian authorities said.
"Occupying Russian troops fired mortars, artillery, and rocket-propelled grenade launchers at the cities of Syevyerodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna, Lysychansk, Popasna, Hirske, Zolote, Orikhove, and Novotoshkivka 26 times," Ukraine's national police agency said.
Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on April 15, according to local media, and fighting raged in the east.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops hit a "military" factory outside Kyiv late on April 14 using Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles.
The Ukrainian presidency says explosions were heard in the Vasylkiv area outside the capital.
The Russian ministry also said its S-400 missile system shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, which carried out "an attack on civilians in the locality of Klimovo in the Bryansk region on April 14.”
On April 14, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (RNBO) rejected Russia’s accusations about the attacks on Russian towns, calling them "an attempt to ignite anti-Ukraine hysteria in Russia."
Explosions were also heard on April 15 in the southern city of Kherson, the eastern city of Kharkiv, and in Ukraine's western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, media reported.
Ukrainian authorities continue to expect an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces in the eastern part of the country.
Some areas in the east have already felt the brunt of Russian attacks. An official in the Kharkiv region said at least 503 civilians have been killed since the invasion began. Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said in a post on Telegram that the dead included 24 children.
The city near the Russian border has been on the eastern front line since the start of the war and has suffered massive destruction.
Efforts to evacuate people from the southern port city of Mariupol continued on April 15. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iyrna Vereshchuk said 363 people from Mariupol were among 2,864 people who were evacuated from conflict zones.
Ukraine says tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed in Mariupol, a strategic city that has seen some of the worst fighting of the war.
Seven people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a Russian attack on buses ferrying civilians in the village of Borova in the Izyum district, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on social media.
In Russia, the Federal Security Service (FSB) has asked the government to increase funding for troop funeral services and tombstones.
The FSB asked for a 17 percent increase for funeral services, according to documents recently posted to a government website.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Russian Lawmaker, Staffers Charged With Spreading Disinformation To Sway U.S. Public Opinion On Ukraine
A Russian State Duma legislator and two aides have been charged in the United States with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions over an alleged international foreign influence and disinformation network to advance Russian interests.
The U.S. Justice Department said an indictment unsealed in New York City on April 14 charges the legislator, Aleksandr Babakov, and two of his staff members -- Aleksandr Vorobev and Mikhail Plisyuk -- with conspiracy.
Babakov, who currently serves as deputy chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, the Justice Department said. All three men are based in Russia and remain at large.
The indictment alleges that the defendants used a nonprofit organization based in Russia -- the Institute for International Integration Studies -- as a front for the alleged foreign influence campaign.
The defendants worked to weaken U.S. partnerships with European allies, undermine Western sanctions, and promote Russia’s illicit actions designed to destroy the sovereignty of Ukraine, the Justice Department said.
They used staged events, paid propaganda, and tried to recruit at least one U.S. citizen to do their bidding in unofficial capacities, the indictment says.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the three are accused of orchestrating the campaign “to advance Russia’s malevolent political designs against Ukraine and other countries, including the U.S.”
The indictment “demonstrates that Russia’s illegitimate actions against Ukraine extend beyond the battlefield," Williams said.
The effort included requesting a meeting with a member of Congress to push Russia’s agenda and submitting phony visa applications under the false pretenses of a vacation when the applicants actually intended to hold meetings with U.S. political figures, the indictment said.
The specific charges include conspiracy to violate and evade U.S. sanctions, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and conspiracy to have a U.S. citizen act as an unregistered agent on behalf of Russia without notifying the U.S. attorney general, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The indictment is part of a Justice Department crackdown against Russia that includes a case against an oligarch accused of sanctions violations and a tycoon charged with illegal campaign contributions.
With reporting by AP
Irish Foreign Minister Travels to Kyiv To Discuss Support For Ukraine
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney visited Kyiv on April 14 to discuss his country’s support for Ukraine.
Coveney visited areas in the Ukrainian capital directly affected by the Russian invasion and met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
He is the first foreign minister on the UN Security Council to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its war on Ukraine.
Kuleba expressed gratitude for the visit "as well as Ireland’s humanitarian, financial, and military aid."
Kuleba said on Twitter that he and Coveney spoke about coordinated steps with respect to an embargo on Russian oil and Ukraine’s "speedy accession to the EU."
A statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) before Coveney's visit said his discussions would focus on "how Ireland can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine, assist Ukraine in its application for EU candidate status, take forward further EU sanctions on Russia and hold Russia to account for its brutal and unjustified invasion."
Ireland has provided 20 million euros ($21.6 million) in humanitarian aid to the country and Ukrainian refugees in neighboring counties, and 33 million euros ($35.7 million) in nonlethal assistance for the Ukrainian military through the European Peace Facility.
The DFA statement added: "Ireland has been at the forefront of putting in place a robust EU sanctions regime and of supporting international mechanisms to hold Russia to account for grave violations of international humanitarian law, including referring the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court.
With reporting by dpa and AP
U.S. Says Seven Boeing Planes Belonging To Belarus's National Airline Violate U.S. Export Controls
The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls.
The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions on Belarus were tightened last week in response to Minsk’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The export controls bar companies around the world from providing any refueling, maintenance, repair, spare parts, or other services to the identified airplanes, effectively grounding them.
The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry Security (BIS) is also updating the tail numbers of 32 planes already listed as likely in violation of U.S. law to account for their purported reregistration in Russia, the department said on April 14 in a news release.
The aircraft have flown into Russia or Belarus in apparent violation of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), the Commerce Department said.
The list of planes subject to restrictions -- imposed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- now includes 146 Russian-owned or operated aircraft and the seven Belarusian aircraft.
"By rejecting the international rule of law, Russia and Belarus have made it clear that they do not deserve the benefits of participating in the global economy, and that includes international travel," Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said in the news release.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian, French Forensic Experts Exhume Bucha Victims
Media Watchdog Calls For Probe After Two Ukrainian Journalists Found Dead Following Russian Withdrawal
The New York-based Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Ukrainian authorities to investigate the deaths of journalists Roman Nezhyborets and Zoreslav Zamoyskiy during Russia's invasion to determine if they were targeted for their work, and to bring those responsible to justice.
In a statement on April 13, CPJ said Nezhyborets’ body was recently found buried in the northern Ukrainian village of Yahidne, while Zamoyskiy’s body was found in Bucha, near the capital, Kyiv.
Their bodies were found by local Ukrainians after Russian forces withdrew from those areas, the media watchdog said.
“We are profoundly saddened by the deaths of journalists Roman Nezhyborets and Zoreslav Zamoyskiy in Ukraine and call on Ukrainian authorities to promptly investigate and determine whether they were killed in retaliation for their work,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.
“Russian and Ukrainian authorities have the responsibility to ensure that members of the press can work safely in the context of war,” she added.
The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine reported on April 13 that 20 journalists have been killed in Ukraine since the launch of the Russian invasion.
Putin Accuses Western Banks Of Failing To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western banks of failing to pay for Russian gas supplies after he demanded that European Union member states and other countries pay for Russian gas in rubles.
Speaking at a meeting on the current situation in the country's oil and gas sector on April 14, Putin blamed Western partners for what he called "defaults on export deliveries of Russian energy resources."
"Banks from these extremely unfriendly states are withholding the transfer of payments," Putin said.
Last month, Putin demanded that EU nations pay for gas supplies in rubles as crippling international sanctions slapped on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine began to hit hard, especially on the country's currency.
The move meant that European nations that have imposed sanctions on Russia, along with Britain, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United States, would have to buy rubles at rates fixed by Russia's central bank to pay for Russian natural gas. The measure would bolster the ruble by raising demand for it.
In his comments on April 14, Putin also warned that Moscow would take measures in response to a possible decision on imposing an embargo on Russia's oil and gas, which Kyiv has been pushing the West to implement.
"The consequences of such a move can be very painful, especially for the initiators of such a policy," Putin said.
Putin emphasized the importance of building new pipelines to transport energy from Siberia to parts of the world other than Europe.
"Increasing the capacity for the transportation of oil in the Arctic and Far Eastern ports is also a very important goal," Putin said.
Meanwhile, the European Commission said in an internal note on April 14 that payment for Russian gas in rubles by EU member states would break the European Union's sanctions regime against Moscow.
Hungary is the only EU country that has said it would be prepared to pay in rubles for Russian gas.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, dpa, and Reuters
Kyrgyz, Tajik Foreign Ministers Discuss Border Issues After Latest Shoot-Out
The foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have discussed the situation along disputed segments of the border between the two Central Asian nations after another deadly shoot-out involving border guards.
The call between Ruslan Kazakbaev and Sirojiddin Muhriddin on April 14 came after a Tajik border guard died of wounds he sustained in a shoot-out on April 12. Two Kyrgyz border guards and four Kyrgyz civilians were also wounded in the incident.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said that Kazakbaev and Muhriddin "agreed to continue discussions on further steps to resolve border issues."
Tajikistan's state-controlled Khovar news agency said that, during the call, Muhriddin "condemned the actions of the Kyrgyz border guards and demanded that objective investigations of the incident be held and that all responsible individuals be brought to justice."
Also on April 14, about a dozen Kyrgyz activists picketed the Tajik Embassy in Bishkek, accusing Tajik President Emomali Rahmon of being responsible for the deaths of Kyrgyz citizens who have been killed along the border in skirmishes since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The latest clashes took place just weeks after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire on March 10. No casualties were reported then.
In late January, clashes erupted along a segment of the two countries’ poorly demarcated border in a standoff over a blocked road.
Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said at the time that two civilians were killed and 10 other people -- six security force members and four civilians -- were wounded.
Kyrgyz authorities said that 12 Kyrgyz nationals were seriously wounded and more than 24,200 Kyrgyz citizens were evacuated from the area because of the fighting in January.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
In April 2021, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Shelling Its Bryansk Region, Kyiv Rejects Claim
Authorities in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine have accused Kyiv of shelling the Russian town of Klimovo and allegedly causing casualties, while the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (RNBO) rejected the accusations, calling them "an attempt to ignite anti-Ukraine hysteria in Russia."
The Bryansk region's governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said on April 14 that two buildings were damaged in the attack, which he said was conducted by the armed forces of Ukraine.
Medical personnel at Klimovo's central hospital told the Russian news agency TASS that seven people, including a pregnant woman and a child, were wounded.
Russia's Investigative Committee said the attack was conducted by two Ukrainian military helicopters, adding that it has launched a criminal case into the attack.
A video purportedly taken in Klimovo after the attack circulated on the Internet showing a burning house.
It is not fully clear where and when the video was taken.
Klimovo is located about 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Authorities in another Russian region, Belgorod, said on April 14 that Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Russian village of Spodorashino. No casualties were reported.
Also on April 14, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian armed forces opened fire at the Novyye Yurovichi border checkpoint in the Bryansk region. No casualties were reported there either.
Meanwhile, in its April 14 statement, the RNBO dscribed the Russian claims as the "implementation of plans to organize terrorist acts" by Russia on Russian territory "to incite anti-Ukraine hysteria in the Russian Federation."
The RNBO statement said that its Center for Countermeasures against Disinformation had previously warned about the "enemy's plans to organize a series of terrorist acts in Russia's territories close to the border to consolidate Russians against Ukrainians."
The RNBO's statement added that, a day earlier, authorities in Kursk, another Russian region bordering Ukraine, also claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked a border guard unit in Russia's Korenev district.
On April 13, the Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of shelling Russian territories, warning that, if the attacks continue, Moscow will have to strike Ukraine's "decision-making centers," including Kyiv.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. After weeks of resistance by Ukrainian armed forces, Russia withdrew its forces from Ukraine’s northern territories bordering with Bryansk and other regions of Russia.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS
Date Set For Runoff In De Facto Presidential Election In Georgian Breakaway Region
TSKHINVALI, Georgia -- A runoff in the de facto presidential election in Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia, which Tbilisi and the West do not recognize, has been set for April 28.
Emilia Gagiyeva, who chairs South Ossetia's central election commission, said on April 14 that with 100 percent of the first-round vote counted, the incumbent, Anatoly Bibilov, received 34.98 percent support, while his main rival, the leader of the Nykhas party, Alan Gagloyev, got 38.55 percent.
The rest of the votes were shared between three other candidates, Aleksandr Pliyev, Garry Muldarov, and Dmitry Tasoyev.
The United States, the European Union, and Georgia have called the April 10 vote illegitimate and said they would not recognize the results.
Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries after fighting a brief war against Georgia in 2008. Moscow maintains thousands of troops in both regions.
Navalny Lawyer Sobol's Suspended Sentence Converted To Prison Term
A court in Moscow has replaced the 18-month parole-like sentence handed to opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, a close associate of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, to actual prison time, saying she had violated the terms of her punishment by leaving the country.
The Simonovsky district court, on April 14, approved the request by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to replace the parole-like sentence handed to Sobol in August 2021 for publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus safety precautions.
The charge has been widely used against those who were involved in nationwide protests against the jailing of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic.
The 34-year-old Sobol fled Russia in August. Media reports have said that Sobol is currently in neighboring Estonia.
Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, said after the court handed down the ruling that the decision meant his client must serve her sentence's remaining five months and 26 days in prison, given her time already spent in detention.
In December, the same court ruled to convert Sobol's suspended one-year sentence into an actual prison term in another case.
In mid-April 2021, the Magistrate court of Moscow found Sobol guilty of illegally forcing her way into the apartment of Federal Security Service (FSB) officer Konstantin Kudryavtsev in December 2020, hours after Navalny had published a recording of what he said was a phone conversation with Kudryavtsev.
During the 49-minute phone call, in which Navalny posed as an FSB official conducting an internal review, Kudryavtsev described the details of an operation to poison the Kremlin critic in August 2020.
Sobol described the court's decision as a ruling designed to silence her.
In October, Sobol was added to the database of wanted persons of the Interior Ministry, with a designation that she is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code."
Navalny was arrested after returning to Russia from Germany in January 2021, where he was treated for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the incident, which was the latest of numerous attacks on Navalny.
In February 2021, Navalny was convicted of violating the terms of a suspended sentence related to an embezzlement case that he has called politically motivated. The remainder of his suspended sentence, 2 1/2 years, was changed to real prison time.
Last month, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges in a separate case that Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax
Cyprus Starts To Strip Citizenship From Four Russian Billionaires
Cyprus has started the process of stripping citizenship from four Russian billionaires and 17 members of their families.
The president of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, has acknowledged that the government decided to deprive four Russian nationals of their citizenship, but did not reveal their names.
However, local media reports on April 13, quoting sources, identified the four as Mikhail Gutseriyev, Aleksandr Ponomarenko, Vadim Moshkovich, and Aleksei Kuzmichyov.
The move comes after the European Union imposed sanctions on them over Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The four oligarchs and members of their families received Cypriot citizenship through a so-called Golden Passport program that allowed investors to obtain passports of the EU member.
Before Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24, Forbes estimated the joint assets of the four tycoons at around $15.6 billion.
The Golden Passport program was closed in Cyprus amid corruption allegations in October 2020.
According to Reuters, almost 6,800 foreigners have used the Golden Passport program to get Cypriot citizenship, of which almost 2,900 were Russian nationals.
With reporting by Athens Voice and Filelefteros
Russian Media Say Popular Computer Fonts Blocked Amid Sanctions Over War In Ukraine
Monotype Imaging, the U.S. company that owns several of the most popular fonts used on computers, says it has blocked access to its catalogue for users in Russia amid ongoing international sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Monotype's spokesperson confirmed media reports about its move to the Russian state news agency TASS on April 14.
"I regret saying that, considering the current circumstances of sanctions and international relations with Russia, we are unable at present to run any business relations with Russian companies or their subsidiaries. We will continue keeping an eye on the situation and updating our policy accordingly," a company representative told TASS.
The confirmation came after the newspaper Vedomosti in Russia quoted IT sources as saying that users in Russia were unable to access Monotype's fonts catalogue, meaning they cannot use popular fonts such as Times New Roman, Arial, Verdana, Tahoma, and Helvetica.
When computer users inside Russia attempt to open a page to access the fonts they receive a message saying: "The site owner may have set restrictions that prevent you from accessing the site."
Lawyers and experts told Vedomosti that the denial of access will not affect ordinary Internet users in Russia, but publishing houses and companies involved in producing computer software might be unable to use the fonts in the near future. The blockage can also be avoided by using a VPN.
Russian law allows so-called forced licensing to use products in the country even if the owners refuse to provide the country with licenses "due to the necessity to protect the interests of the state and society."
In 2014, after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and threw its support behind separatists in eastern Ukraine, Monotype withdrew its permission to use its fonts in some Russian organizations, including IT companies that develop software programs for Russia's Defense Ministry.
Times New Roman is a standard font for official documentation in Russia. In May 2016, Russian Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov called for the "cleaning" of documentation at official entities from foreign fonts.
With reporting by Vedomosti and TASS
Siberian Journalist Detained Over Report Related To War In Ukraine
ABAKAN, Russia -- Police in Russia's Khakasia region in Siberia have detained the chief editor of the Novy fokus (New Focus) online newspaper over a recent report it published related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Media Rights Defense Center said late on April 13 that police detained Mikhail Afanasyev in Khakasia's capital, Abakan, after they searched his home and confiscated computers and communications devices.
According to the rights group and the Telegram channel of Setevyye Svobody (Network Freedoms), Afanasyev's detention is linked to his newspaper's recent report about the refusal of local riot-police officers to participate in the war in Ukraine, which Russia launched on February 24.
A court decision on Afanasyev's pretrial restrictions is pending.
Afanasyev is one of the most well-known journalists in Siberia. He was the first foreign recipient of the Swedish Magazine Publishers Association's Award and was twice awarded with the Andrei Sakharov prize "For Journalism as a Deed."
Ukraine Says Nine Humanitarian Corridors Agreed With Russian Forces
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says nine humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon with Russia to allow for the evacuation of civilians from several cities, including the besieged port of Mariupol.
Other evacuation routes for April 14 are from Berdyansk, Tokmak and Enerhodar, while others in the eastern Luhansk region will operate only if occupying Russian forces stop their shelling, Vereshchuk added in a statement posted on her Telegram channel.
Ukraine says tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed in Mariupol and accuses Russia of blocking aid convoys attempting to bring relief to civilians who have been trapped in the city for weeks.
Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians in the eastern part of the country to leave ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces.
The calls for civilians to flee have been given a greater sense of urgency by a missile attack on April 8 on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. The station was packed with women, children, and the elderly trying to escape the fighting.
Russia's unprovoked war has forced about one-quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, reduced many cities to rubble, and killed or injured thousands.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Meanwhile, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is visiting Kyiv on April 14 to discuss his country's support for Ukraine.
Coveney will visit areas in the Ukrainian capital directly affected by the Russian invasion and meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
He is the first foreign minister on the UN Security Council to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its war on Ukraine.
A statement from Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said: "His discussions with the Ukrainian government will focus on how Ireland can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine, assist Ukraine in its application for EU candidate status, take forward further EU sanctions on Russia and hold Russia to account for its brutal and unjustified invasion."
Ireland has provided 20 million euros ($22 million) in humanitarian aid to the country and Ukrainian refugees in neighboring counties, and 33 million euros ($36 million) in nonlethal assistance for the Ukrainian military through the European Peace Facility.
The statement added: "Ireland has been at the forefront of putting in place a robust EU sanctions regime and of supporting international mechanisms to hold Russia to account for grave violations of international humanitarian law, including referring the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court."
With reporting by dpa
