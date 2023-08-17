News
Reports: Russia Opts Not To Impose Foreign Currency Controls Amid Sliding Ruble
Russian officials have reportedly opted not to impose new controls on buying and selling foreign currency, as officials try and stabilize the plummeting ruble. President Vladimir Putin made the decision on August 16 after meeting with central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina and other government ministers, according to the Vedomosti newspaper and Forbes. The ruble slid below 100 to the U.S. dollar earlier this week, prompting the central bank to sharply hike interest rates. Russia's economy has been battered by Western sanctions imposed in response to the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
More News
- By Reuters
Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting 'Fake Information' About War In Ukraine
Russia on August 17 fined Alphabet's Google 3 million rubles ($31,845) for not deleting what it said was fake information about what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported. A host of sites are under scrutiny in Russia for failing to remove content that Moscow deems illegal. Social media site Reddit was fined for the first time on August 15. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Takes Over Online Tatar Language School After International Group Leaves
The popular online Tatar language school Ana Tele (The Mother Tongue), which halted operations in June after the international Education First (EF) group left Russia, will resume its courses. The education minister of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Ilsur Khadiullin, said on August 16 that the online school will now operate locally on servers inside Russia. The school was launched in 2013 by order of Tatarstan's leader, Rustam Minnikhanov. Hosted by the EF's own website outside the country, the school had more than 100,000 users across Russia and in various countries where people registered to study the Tatar language. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Uzbek Man Arrested For Trying To Help Man Emigrate To United States
Uzbek authorities detained a man on fraud charges for allegedly promising to arrange the emigration of another man to the United States. A spokeperson for Uzbek prosecutors said the unnamed man, who had a history of fraud convictions, asked for $15,000 to help arrange the trip to the United States via Mexico. No further information was released. The case comes amid an uptick in the number of emigrants from Central Asia seeking to travel to the United States via Mexico and Latin America, some of which are visa-free for Uzbek, Tajik, Kyrgyz, and Kazakh citizens. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Former Top Kremlin Bodyguard Who Was Sentenced For Bribery Dies In Prison Of Sudden Illness
A top former Kremlin bodyguard who was serving a 10-year sentence on bribery charges has died in prison after an unspecified illness, a prison monitoring official said. Viktor Boborykin, of the Public Monitoring Commission, said "there was no crime" in the death of Gennady Lopyrev, who was a lieutenant general in the Federal Guards Service prior to his 2017 sentencing. Some media reports said the 69-year-old Lopyrev had no prior medical condition and had planned to apply for early release. The RBK news outlet said Lopyrev oversaw for state facilities in southern Russia, including the construction of a presidential residence near Sochi. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Authorities Open Criminal Case Against Head Of Election Monitoring Watchdog
Russian authorities raided the homes of activists from Golos as they opened a criminal investigation against the co-chairman of the election-monitoring group. TASS and RIA-Novosti said the Investigative Committee targeted Grigory Melkonyants for "running an undesirable organization," a crime under Russia law. A video released by authorities showed Melkonyants at his Moscow home while a search was ongoing. Investigators searched homes of Golos members in several regions. Another Golos official, Stanislav Andreichuk, said the raids were linked to the group’s past work with a European election consortium. A well-regarded NGO that had monitored Russian elections since 2000, Golos was designated a "foreign agent" in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Claims Recapture Of Southeastern Village As Counteroffensive Grinds Forward
Ukrainian forces claimed success on the southeastern front, saying a small village had been liberated from Russian troops amid a weeks-long counteroffensive that has worried some of Kyiv’s Western backers.
The recapture of Urozhayne, a village on the edge of Donetsk region, would be the first settlement Kyiv has retaken since July 27, a sign of the challenge that Ukrainian troops faces in trying to break through Russian defensive lines.
The claims by Ukrainian officials could not be independently confirmed, though a Russian military commander and military bloggers appeared to corroborate the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area on August 16.
Colonel Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern command, said Ukrainian troops built a "powerful defense," in the area around Lyman and Kupyansk, to the north of Urozhayne, and he claimed Russian troops had to been forced to regroup.
Bolstered by NATO-trained-and-equipped brigades, Kyiv launched its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces in June, attacking at three or four locations along the nearly 1,000-kilometer front line. But the effort has gone slower than many had hoped because of vast Russian minefields and defensive lines.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine’s Western backers had hoped Ukrainian forces could replicate earlier successes against Russian troops, such as the defense of Kyiv in the early weeks after the February 2022 invasion, or two successful advances in Kharkiv and Kherson in late 2022.
That hasn’t happened, and without substantial battlefield success, Ukraine could face mounting pressure from the United States or other Western allies to open negotiations with Russia.
Russia controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, most of the Luhansk region, and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
In a meeting with military commanders on August 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ramping up production of aerial drones, which have played a major role in the conflict for both Ukrainian and Russian forces.
He also suggested Kyiv’s Western backers needed to increase supplies of the devices.
"Drones are the 'eyes' and protection on the front line.... Drones are a guarantee that people will not have to pay with their lives when drones can be used," he said in televised remarks.
"In each combat brigade, warriors first ask about drones, electronic warfare, and military air defense," he said.
Top U.S. Diplomat Speaks With Paul Whelan, American Citizen Detained In Russian Prison
News reports say U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with American citizen Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russian prisons for more than four years. Blinken told Whelan to "keep the faith and we’re doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible,” according to CNN. The August 16 report was later confirmed by Reuters and TASS. A former U.S. Marine, Whelan was arrested in Moscow in 2018 on espionage charges and later sentenced to 16 years in prison. He is being held at a facility in central Russia. Washington has designated Whelan as wrongfully detained, a term that effectively says the case is politically motivated. It’s the second time Blinken has spoken with Whelan. To read the original story by CNN, click here.
Bulgarian Businessman With Background As Secret Agent Shot Dead In Suburb Of Sofia
A former Bulgarian secret agent who became a prominent businessman in the post-communist era was shot dead on August 16 in broad daylight in a suburb of Sofia.
Alexei Petrov, who escaped at least two previous assassination attempts, was on a walk when he was fatally shot, senior Interior Ministry official Petar Todorov told reporters.
Police said that Petrov, 61, died on the spot after being shot by an unknown assailant around 12:20 p.m. local time. A woman who was with him was injured and was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police chief Lyubomir Nikolov said the shooting took place in a wooded area where Petrov often walked.
Petrov was a former secret agent and government adviser on the fight against organized crime who became emblematic of the security services' close ties to the criminal underworld during the post-communist era.
After working for the Interior Ministry through the early 1990s, he left police work to start a private security business and was a co-founder of two insurance companies. Through 1998 he participated in the company Budoinvest together with former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.
One of the previous attempts on his life occurred in 2002 when he was allegedly wounded in the chest and leg in a shooting in front of an office building. Years later, in 2015, he was targeted in an attack but emerged unscathed.
In 2010, he was arrested and charged with running a criminal group engaged in extortion, racketeering, drug trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion. A year later he ran unsuccessfully for president, earning just 1 percent of the votes.
Petrov was acquitted in 2021 of the extortion charges and recently taught as a security expert at Bulgarian universities. He also served as an adviser to the head of the State Agency for National Security.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Media Watchdog Calls For 'Unconditional Release' Of Afghan Reporters Detained By Taliban
International press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for the release of nine Afghan journalists arbitrarily arrested by Taliban security forces this month.
Antoine Bernard, RSF’s director of advocacy and assistance, said on August 16 that RSF wants the “unconditional release” of all nine Afghan journalists.
"The situation of press freedom in Afghanistan is quite alarming,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “The Taliban government is fully responsible for violating press freedom.”
Bernard said that according to an RSF probe, the Taliban arrested Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai, Jan Agha Saleh, Habib Sarab, Wahdatullah Abdali, Haseeb Hassas, Attaullah Omar, Waheedur Rahman Afghanmal, Parvaiz Sargand, and Shamsullah Omari.
Most of the detained reporters worked for independent Afghan media outlets in remote towns and cities in five Afghan provinces.
RSF says the Taliban is currently holding 12 Afghan journalists, including Morteza Behbodhi. The Afghan-French journalist was arrested on January 7.
The Taliban has claimed that the arrests are unrelated to the reporter's professional work. Neither Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed nor his deputy, Bilal Karimi, responded to Radio Azadi’s request for comments.
But Zarif Karimi, the Afghan Free Media Support Organization (NAI) head, questioned the Taliban claim.
“It is not possible that nine journalists are under arrest and their detentions have nothing to do with their media work," he told Azadi.
A relative of Omar, one of the nine detained journalists, called on the Taliban to release him. Omar, a reporter for Tolo News Television in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, was detained on August 13.
“We want him to be freed with dignity," he told Radio Azadi while requesting anonymity because of security fears. “He is the only breadwinner of his family. His three children are waiting for his release.”
Despite promises to allow press freedom after returning to power, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Some media outlets have closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
New Allegations Of Abuse At Care Facility For Disabled Children In Bosnia
New allegations of child abuse have emerged at a care facility for children with mental and other disabilities in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Media outlets have published a video showing a woman beating a teenager at the Pazaric Institute for the Care of Mentally Disabled Children and Youth, located approximately 30 kilometers from the capital, Sarajevo.
Adnan Delic, the minister for social affairs in Bosnia, has called for the management of the institution to secure the employee's resignation and report her to the local prosecutor-general's office.
Delic also requested that prosecutors investigate the person who filmed the abuse and provided the footage to journalists without reporting it to either the prosecutor-general's office or management.
The minister called on Aida Hadzimusic, the journalist from Al-Jazeera Balkans who published the piece, "to make herself available for questioning by the prosecution."
She responded that this could discourage "future whistle-blowers," but Delic said that in his opinion it would have been "normal" if the person who filmed the incident had "prevented the employee from hitting the teenager, rather than filming it."
Samir Suljagic, the director of the institute, said he had received "several reports of harassment" and forwarded all of them to the prosecutor-general's office. One of the reports has been dismissed.
He also mentioned that he had made several decisions to prevent such incidents, and that "several disciplinary procedures" were in progress. He had not decided to fire any employees but noted that he now has a direct request from the ministry "to act in accordance with the law and dismiss the employee."
This is not the first case in which footage of mistreatment of residents of the Pazaric Institute has been released to the public.
The Institute gained attention in 2019 when pictures depicting children tied to a radiator were published.
Following that, the Bosnian government, under pressure from public protests in Sarajevo, dismissed the director and the management and supervisory board of the institute.
The prosecutor-general's office of Sarajevo filed an indictment in May 2021 against three individuals who held the position of director at the institute during different periods.
The municipal court in Sarajevo last month sentenced Jasmin Cerimagic, Senad Muharemovc, and Redzep Salic, all former directors, to four years and six months in prison each for the criminal offense of negligent service.
With reporting by Predrag Zvijerac
U.S. Designates Three Entities Tied To Arms Deals Between North Korea, Russia For Sanctions
The U.S. Treasury Department on August 16 announced that it has imposed sanctions on three entities it accused of being tied to arms deals between North Korea and Russia.
“This action is part of the continuing U.S. strategy to identify, expose, and disrupt third-country actors seeking to support Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine,” the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
The statement said Russia has increasingly been forced to “turn to its few allies,” including North Korea, to sustain its war in Ukraine as it expends munitions and loses heavy equipment on the battlefield.
“The United States continues to root out illicit financial networks that seek to channel support from North Korea to Russia’s war machine,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
“Alongside our allies and partners, we remain committed to exposing and disrupting the arms trade underpinning [Russian President Vladmir] Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine," he added.
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has already imposed sanctions on hundreds of individuals and entities involved in circumventing international sanctions on Russia, the statement said.
The entities targeted are Limited Liability Company Verus, Defense Engineering Limited Liability Partnership, and Versor.
In March, the OFAC designated Slovak national Ashot Mkrtychev for attempting to facilitate arms deals between Russia and the North Korea. Mkrtychev is the president of Versor, the founder and owner of Verus, and the sole director of Defense Engineering.
Through his negotiations with North Korean and Russian officials, Mkrtychev organized potential plans to transfer more than two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions to Russia in exchange for a range of goods, including raw materials and commodities, to North Korea, according to the OFAC.
Mkrtychev has coordinated with North Korean procurement officials and used Versor to conduct negotiations with companies abroad, it said.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests in property that the designated entities have in U.S. jurisdiction. The OFAC’s regulations also generally prohibit all dealings by U.S.-based persons that involve any property or interests in property of designated entities.
With reporting by Reuters
Belarusian National Archive Employees Detained As Wave Of Dismissals Continues
Belarusian National Security Committee officials detained at least seven employees of the National Historical Archive on August 16, including the deputy director of science and department heads, for undisclosed reasons. This comes after the archive fired at least 15 employees in what appeared to be a politically motivated action. Belarus has seen a wave of dismissals since 2020, targeting those expressing political views and subscribing to Telegram channels that are banned by Belarusian authorities as “extremist.” A university in Novopolatsk in northern Belarus last month ousted seven academics who were allegedly linked to support for anti-government protests in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Wagner Mercenary Group Registered In Belarus As Educational Organization
Russia's Wagner mercenary group has been registered as "an educational organization" in the Asipovichy district in the eastern Belarusian region of Mahilyou.
According to the website of the Single State Registry of Companies and Individual Entrepreneurs of Belarus, Wagner was officially registered on August 4 as a limited company involved in "educational activities" headquartered in Tsel. The village is believed to be where troops with Yevgeny Prigozhin's company settled after Wagner’s aborted mutiny in Russia on June 23-24.
Last month, authorities in the Mahilyou region registered the Concord Management and Consulting company, whose activities are related to real estate management and which is owned by a company with same name as another owned by Prigozhin, Wagner’s founder and leader.
Two weeks earlier, RFE/RL obtained images from the Planet Labs service showing fortifications being actively constructed near Wagner's tent camp in Tsel.
Previous images from Planet Labs showed increasing numbers of equipment, trucks, and other types of vehicles arriving in Tsel. Last month, Prigozhin appeared to be in Belarus in a video welcoming his fighters and saying they would help to turn the country's army into the second-best in the world.
The fate of Prigozhin and his troops has been unclear since the mutiny, the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23 years in power.
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus and Putin's close ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was involved in talks ending the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops and Prigozhin in Belarus.
Prigozhin has been spotted in Russia since and is suspected of moving between the two countries.
Days after Lukashenka’s statement, a tent camp began to appear in Tsel.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take the main parts of the city of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. Prigozhin has said he lost 20,000 men during the Bakhmut operation.
With reporting by Zerkalo and BBC Russian
Uzbek Blogger Claims He Was Tortured In Pretrial Detention
A well-known Uzbek investigative journalist and blogger, Abdulqodir Mominov, says he was tortured by three law enforcement officials while in pretrial detention, and says he disclosed details of the torture to his mother on August 15. Mominov was arrested on February 8 and charged with fraud and extortion. He was subsequently sentenced to seven years in prison on August 4 on the charges, which rights groups say are politically motivated. The 33-year-old critic of President Shavkat Mirziyoev has his own YouTube channel, Quzgu, with 247,000 followers. Uzbek authorities have not commented. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Politico's European Outlet Says Moscow Reporter Leaves After Visa Extension Denied
The European office of the Politico news website says its reporter in Moscow, Eva Hartog, has left the country after being told her visa would not be extended. Politico says Hartog was given six days to leave Russia but was not told why her extension was rejected on August 14 after reporting from the country for the past 10 years. European Editor in Chief Jamil Anderlini said the move, which comes amid a crackdown on independent media by the Kremlin during its war against Ukraine, was "extremely" disappointing, though it will not diminish Politico’s "unwavering commitment to covering the Russian government."
Mobs Attack Christian Community In Eastern Pakistan Amid Blasphemy Accusations
Mobs in the eastern Pakistani city of Faisalabad have attacked the local Christian community, setting dozens of houses on fire and vandalizing at least five churches.
Officials said the August 16 incident in the city’s Jaranwala municipality was sparked after two Christians were accused of blasphemy and desecrating the Koran.
Local Christian leader Akmal Bhatti said the mobs had been incited by statements made by religious leaders in city mosques.
Social media posts that could not be verified seemed to show photographs of burning churches and other destruction.
Local police said the two accused men had escaped the area.
They called for calm, while city officials requested federal assistance to restore order. The website Dawn.com reported that police were negotiating with protesters, some of whom have blocked a local highway.
On the X social-media site, formerly known as Twitter, Bishop Azad Marshall of the Church of Pakistan wrote that “Christians have been tortured and harassed having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran.”
He called for “action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice” to restore order and protect the Christian community.
The United States urged Pakistan to investigate, voicing deep concern that churches and homes were targeted.
"We urge Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into these allegations and call for calm," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. He added that while the United States backs free expression, "violence or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of expression."
Blasphemy against Islam is punishable by death in Pakistan. Although no one has been executed for the crime, there have been many cases of suspects being lynched by enraged mobs.
International human rights groups have condemned the law, which they say is often abused to settle scores.
Hundreds of people accused of blasphemy are being held in Pakistan’s prisons because judges often postpone hearing the emotionally charged cases.
In February, police in Punjab Province arrested at least 50 people accused of kidnapping and lynching a man who had been detained on blasphemy charges. A mob of hundreds broke the man out of a police station and killed him.
In April 2022, a Pakistani court sentenced six men to death for the lynching death of a Sri Lankan man accused of tearing a poster that bore an inscription from the Koran.
With reporting by AFP
Lithuania Closes Two Border Checkpoints With Belarus Amid Rising Tensions
Lithuania has decided to temporarily close two of its six border checkpoints with Belarus amid growing tensions, officials said. The crossings at Tverecius and Sumskas will be closed from August 18, with traffic diverted to the Medininkai border checkpoint with Belarus, which is the largest of Lithuania’s checkpoints. The decision came as Lithuanian authorities worried about the presence of the Russian Wagner private mercenary group in Belarus and illegal immigration. The State Border Committee of Belarus called the decision unconstructive and unfriendly. Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have increased border security since thousands of Wagner fighters from Russia arrived in Belarus in recent weeks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russian Teen Arrested For Burning Koran Claims Kadyrov's Son Beat Him In Jail Cell
A Russian teenager arrested for publicly burning a Koran in the southwestern region of Volgograd and kept in pretrial detention in Chechnya says he was beaten in a jail cell by Adam Kadyrov, the 15-year-old son of Chechnya's authoritarian leader, Ramzan Kadyrov. Chechen Ombudsman Mansur Soltayev said on August 16 that Russia's ombudswoman, Tatyana Moskalkova, instructed him to investigate Nikita Zhuravel's claim. The 19-year-old was arrested in May on a charge of "insulting believers' feelings." The case against him was launched in Chechnya, instead of Volgograd, due to "multiple requests by residents of the Chechen Republic." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On Nagorno-Karabakh
A senior UN official told the United Nations Security Council on August 16 that the delivery of humanitarian relief to Nagorno-Karabakh by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) must be allowed to resume through any available routes.
Edem Wosornu said the ICRC is doing everything it can but can only cover the most urgent needs.
"Other impartial humanitarian relief must also be allowed to reach civilians who need it, and a sustainable solution for safe and regular transit of people and goods must be found," Wosornu said.
Wosornu spoke at an emergency meeting regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The meeting at the UN headquarters in New York City came after the Armenian UN Ambassador Mher Margarian said in a letter to the Security Council that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are “on the verge of a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe.”
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded the region since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the situation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and stressed the need to avert a "humanitarian disaster," TASS reported.
The situation has deteriorated to such a point that Armenia's Human Rights Defender's Office said on August 15 that a man around the age of 40 had died as a result of chronic malnutrition, protein and energy deficiency.
The claim has not been independently verified but a former International Criminal Court prosecutor said earlier in August that the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, may amount to a "genocide" of the local Armenian population. Baku has rejected such an assertion.
Tensions sparked by the blockade escalated further after Azerbaijan in June tightened a checkpoint installed in April on the road known as the Lachin Corridor, claiming that "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
Referring to the blockade, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on August 11 that Azerbaijan's moves could result in "nullifying a historic opportunity for peace" between the two South Caucasus nation.
Azerbaijan denies blockading Nagorno-Karabakh and offers an alternative route for supplies via the town of Agdam, which is situated east of the region and is controlled by Baku.
However, Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government has rejected that offer, saying Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
A group of UN experts issued a statement on August 7, expressing alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which they said had led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“By lifting the blockade, the [Azerbaijani] authorities can alleviate the suffering of thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population," the experts said. "It is essential to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals during this critical time."
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Labels Warsaw-Based Group For A Free Russia As 'Undesirable Organization'
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office on August 16 recognized the Warsaw-registered group For A Free Russia, which assists Russian citizens who face persecution at home and seek asylum abroad, as "an undesirable organization." The office explained the move by saying the group's leaders, Anastasia Sergeyeva and Maria Kharmast, "recruit Russian citizens to volunteer battalions within the Ukrainian armed forces." The group says it was created in 2015 to unite Russian citizens abroad and help them to preserve their identity. It also says it supports those who are against President Vladimir "Putin's bloody regime." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Former Top FBI Counterintelligence Agent Pleads Guilty to Working For Russian Oligarch
A former top FBI counterintelligence agent pleaded guilty to charges related to his work for notorious Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, changing his plea after federal prosecutors filed new, reduced charges of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Russia by working for the billionaire industrialist.
The move by Charles McGonigal, made on August 15 before a federal judge in New York City, ends a prosecution that had stunned the FBI, where McGonigal had investigated Russian influence operations for years while climbing the bureau’s ranks.
The 55-year-old also still faces a separate set of foreign agent charges in Washington, D.C., related to work he did for Albanian officials.
McGonigal, who retired as head counterintelligence in the FBI's New York bureau in 2018, was originally indicted in January by a grand jury on more serious charges of money laundering and violating U.S. sanctions.
Prosecutors alleged that McGonigal and a former Russian diplomat with whom he was associated, were paid more than $200,000 to do work for Deripaska, a wealthy Russian metals tycoon who has long been seen as a Kremlin insider. Deripaska was hit with sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018.
U.S. authorities said McGonigal was hired to dig up negative information on Vladimir Potanin, a rival oligarch to Deripaska. McGonigal and the former diplomat, Sergei Shestakov, also worked to try and get Deripaska removed from U.S. sanctions lists.
Shestakov has pleaded not guilty to the more serious charges than had been originally filed against McGonigal.
They "attempted to conceal Deripaska's involvement by, among other means, not directly naming Deripaska in electronic communications, using shell companies as counterparties in the contract that outlined the services to be performed, using a forged signature on that contract, and using the same shell companies to send and receive payment from Deripaska," the Justice Department said in a press release after McGonigal entered his plea.
McGonigal could receive up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in December.
The separate case filed in Washington, D.C., by federal prosecutors centers on work McGonigal allegedly did on behalf of a former Albanian intelligence officer, for which he was paid $225,000.
McGonigal also allegedly lied to the FBI about his contacts with foreign nationals and foreign travel while he was still employed by the bureau.
Deripaska also faces charges of violating U.S. sanctions through real estate deals and a complicated scheme under which he allegedly arranged for his girlfriend to travel to the United States to give birth to two of their children.
Activist From Russia's Chuvashia Flees Country After Court Convicts Her Of Extremism
Yelena Romanova (aka Blinova), an opposition activist from Russia's Republic of Chuvashia in the Volga region, has fled the country after being sentenced in April to two years of correctional work and docked 10 percent of her salary on a charge of being a member of the Artpodgotovka (Artillery Bombardment) movement, which was labeled as extremist and banned in 2017. Romanova told OVD-Info on August 15 that she left Russia on July 19 and is currently trying to obtain asylum in an unspecified European Union member state. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Day of Mourning Declared In Bosnia's Gradacac After Triple Murder
Officials in Bosnia-Herzegovina have announced a day of mourning on August 16 to honor the victims of a triple murder in the city of Gradacac. The incident, which occurred on August 11, saw a man livestream the killing of his ex-wife. He then posted another video saying he had killed two others and shot several more people. He later died by suicide. Local law enforcement is investigating the matter. No motive for the murders has been made public. Thousands of citizens held protests in several cities on the day of the murders to demand authorities curb violence against women. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Former Minister Of Russia's Komi Republic Flees To United States To Avoid Conscription
The former agriculture minister of Russia's northern Komi Republic, Denis Sharonov, has fled to the United States to avoid conscription to the war in Ukraine. Sharonov told RTVI television on August 15 that he left after he was summoned to a military conscription center following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a mobilization in September 2022. The 48-year-old former Russian official, who served as minister in the Komi's government from December 2020 until January 2022, said he currently works as a truck driver in the United States and has no regrets about his decision. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
A Russian Factory Is Using Underage Workers To Assemble Iranian 'Suicide' Drones Destined For Ukraine2
At Least Two Killed In Russian Strikes In Ukraine As Crimean Peninsula, Bridge Reportedly Targeted3
Ukraine Continues Evacuation Of Kupyansk As Russian Troops Mass4
Jonathan Littell: 'Nothing Will Change In Russia Until It's Defeated In Ukraine'5
U.S. Rock Group Apologizes After Inviting Russian Fan Onstage In Georgia6
Ukraine Claims Strategic Town Recaptured As Counteroffensive Makes Progress In The South7
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Visits WSJ Journalist Gershkovich In Jail8
'Crisis Of Confidence': Ruble's Plunge Prompts Policy Clash In Russia As Costly War Drags On9
The Black Sea Port That Could Define Georgia's Geopolitical Future10
Armenia Asks UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Nagorno-Karabakh
Subscribe