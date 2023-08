Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is attending the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, declined to comment on the reported death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group and instigator of a botched mutiny in Russia in late June. When asked by Current Time correspondent about his cooperation with Prigozhin, Lavrov shunned the reporter's question with a profane remark.