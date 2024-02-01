News
Frozen Russian Central Bank Assets Generated $4.8 Billion In Interest Income In 2023
Frozen Russian Central Bank reserves held in an account at Euroclear, the Belgium-based international depository, generated 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in interest income in 2023, Euroclear reported. The Russian Central Bank assets, totaling more than 200 billion euros, were frozen by the EU following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The assets were invested in low-risk sovereign debt. The European Union is considering using the interest income generated from the frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine as an alternative to calls for seizing the full amount. However, the Financial Times reported that any legislation permitting the use of the interest income would not be retroactive to 2023. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Goran Katic
NATO Delegation Visits Bosnia Amid Secessionist Threats
A high-ranking NATO delegation led by Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana arrived in Bosnia-Herzegovina for two days of talks amid secessionist threats that could undermine the Balkan nation’s aspirations to join the Western military alliance.
Bosnian authorities had earlier pledged their support for joining NATO but that is on hold because of opposition from Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, which wants the nation to remain neutral.
Geoana and other NATO representatives on February 1 met with two members of the Bosnian tripartite presidency, Denis Becirovic and Zeljko Komsic. The third member, Zeljka Cvijanovic, who represents Republika Srpska, did not attend.
Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russian president of Republika Srpska who is under U.S. and U.K. sanctions, has called for secession from Bosnia.
Bosnia has military and political representatives in NATO headquarters in Brussels. Meanwhile, NATO has had its own staff in the country since 2004 as part of a UN mandate to help reform its armed forces.
Since 2018, Bosnia has been a part of NATO’s Annual National Program, which is the last step before full membership in the alliance.
The NATO delegation also met with members of the Council of Ministers as well as members of parliament. Geoana pitched the benefits of NATO membership to Bosnian officials, saying those Eastern European countries that have joined the alliance since the end of the Cold War are more prosperous and more secure.
The NATO delegation will visit the Rajlovac military base near Sarajevo on February 2 to discuss Bosnia-NATO cooperation.
Ukraine's First Lady Urges Allies To Act 'Faster' In Effort To Force Russia To Return Children
RIGA -- Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska called on Kyiv’s allies to move more quickly in their joint effort to force Moscow to return Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war, saying that time is not on the children's side.
In an interview with RFE/RL in Riga, where she co-hosting a conference titled Russia's War On Children, Zelenska said Ukraine is working with Western allies on developing legal mechanisms to put pressure on Moscow to release the children back home.
According to official Ukrainian data, more than 19,500 children have been illegally taken and sent to Russia since Moscow launched its invasion nearly two years ago. Zelenska warned that Russia is accelerating the adoption process and that the longer they are there, the deeper the impact on their lives.
“Our main enemy here is time, unfortunately, because, first of all, children grow up. We don't have a year, or two, or three. We need to understand this. I hope that today's conversations will encourage our partners to act faster,” she told RFE/RL.
Several Ukrainian children who returned from Russia spoke at the conference to share their stories. Zelenska said it was critical that people hear and see the children to understand the trauma they have gone through and why the rest need to be returned as soon as possible.
The Ukrainian children held by Russia “should not become just statistics,” she said. “Unfortunately, human psychology works in such a way that when you don't see faces, when you just look at documents, it doesn't impact you, your soul.”
The International Criminal Court in The Hague last year issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's commissioner Lvova-Belova, charging them with the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia -- a war crime under international legislation.
Zelenska called the children who spoke “important witnesses” and said their stories are “evidence” of Russia’s crimes.
“I really hope that what they went through will only remain a page in their lives that they have turned over. They will remember, but it will not be the thing that changed their lives forever,” she said.
As she seeks the return of Ukrainian children from Russia, Zelenska said it would be wrong to force Ukrainian mothers who fled to Western countries with their children to return home while the war is still ongoing.
“We in Ukraine understand that saving a child is the most important thing for a mother. And our dream is for everyone to come back [to Ukraine]. But we understand that this requires peace. We need peace, we need recovery, so that people have a place to return,” she said.
China Warns Ukraine About Labeling Its Firms As 'Sponsors Of War'
China has warned Ukraine about designating Chinese companies as "international sponsors of war," saying it could damage relations between the two countries, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter. Chinese officials last month communicated their displeasure to Kyiv, which has included 14 Chinese entities among a list of 48 companies it claims have aided Russia. Beijing, which maintains close ties with Moscow, has refrained from criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but has also called for the respect of territorial integrity. China was a major trading partner for Ukraine before the war.
Ukraine Claims It Sank Another Russian Warship In Crimea
Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR) said on February 1 that sea drones attacked and sank a Russian corvette in the Black Sea near Crimea overnight. The GUR said on Telegram that Russia's Ivanovets was patrolling near Lake Donuzlav in the western part of Crimea when several drones hit the ship.
A video posted on the site appears to show explosions hitting a ship, which then appears to start sinking. The GUR claim could not be independently verified. Russian officials have not commented. Ukraine has staged a string of damaging attacks on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
EU Raises Concerns Over Kosovo's Move Banning Dinar Use, Urges 'Sufficient' Transition
The European Union has expressed concern over a move by Kosovo to restrict all cash transactions anywhere in the country to euros and urged officials in Pristina to allow an extended implementation period to avoid “seriously complicating” the lives of ethnic Serbs in the country who are being forced to move away from the dinar and adjust to a new currency regime.
The restrictions that took effect on February 1 ban financial institutions from using any currency other than the euro for local transactions.
Even though it's not a member of the European Union or its currency zone, Kosovo unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country.
Belgrade, which has never acknowledged Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serb-dominated parts of the country – where an estimated 120,000 ethnic Serbs still live -- in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars.
In 10 of Kosovo's 38 municipalities, where Serbs represent a majority, they have been able to make payments in dinars or withdraw dinars from the ATMs of Serbian-based banks.
Kosovar officials have promised an "easy transition" to ease tensions over the move, but EU spokesman Peter Stano said on February 1 that the bloc “is concerned about the consequences that this decision might have on the daily lives of Kosovo Serbs and other communities throughout Kosovo due to absence of prior consultation, in particular on its impact on schools and hospitals, given the apparent absence of alternatives at this moment.”
“The short transition period for the regulation’s implementation, combined with a lack of information and practical solutions for all affected communities, risk seriously complicating their lives. The EU urges Kosovo to ensure a sufficiently long transition period and to find a negotiated solution to this issue in the framework of the EU-facilitated Dialogue,” he added.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he held talks with the Russian ambassador in Belgrade on February 1 over the issue as he looks for a solution to what he called an “irresponsible act” by Kosovo’s government.
The dominant Serbian party in Kosovo, Serbian List, which has long-running ties to radical Serbian nationalists and Belgrade, has accused Kosovar policymakers of trying to achieve the "expulsion of Serbs without the use of weapons." It said the ban on the dinar threatened "the physical survival of the Serbian people."
The Central Bank of Kosovo has justified the move by saying it has a "legal obligation" to regulate the financial system, especially an issue like the currency, which "has remained unregulated for a very long time."
Bashkim Nurboja, the Central Bank’s chairman of the board, told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service that the change “doesn’t stop anyone from accepting money from any country,” it just means the money is converted into euros.
The new regulation also restricts foreign currencies other than the euro to safekeeping in physical form or foreign-currency bank accounts for payments abroad or foreign-exchange activities.
"Currency exchange can be performed in the Republic of Kosovo only through institutions that are licensed by the Central Bank of Kosovo and offer this service," the regulation said.
Dinars have routinely been accepted and disbursed by Bank Postanske Stedionica, NLB Komercijalna Bank, and the Post of Serbia, a Serbian public enterprise.
Navalny Calls On Russians To Flock To Polling Stations At Noon During Election To Show Opposition To Putin
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has called for a protest against incumbent Vladimir Putin during a presidential election next month by having voters turn out en masse at noon on the voting days to form huge lines as a show of opposition.
"That could be a strong demonstration of national sentiment. The real voters versus the fiction of e-voting. Real people standing in line to vote against Putin, versus fake and fraudulent 'yes' votes," Navalny said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on February 1.
Navalny, who last month marked the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, said the idea behind the protest was to ensure the action was "completely legal and safe" during the election, which will be held over three days, ending March 17.
He said in the social media posts that turnout at noon is traditionally high, which would make it "simply impossible" to identify those who vote against Putin.
"There is no way to stop this action. Well, what can they do? Will they close the polling stations at 12 noon? Will they organize an action in support of Putin at 10 AM? Will they register everyone who came at noon and put them on the list of unreliable people?" he asked.
"This will be a nationwide protest against Putin, close to where you live. It is accessible to everyone, everywhere. Millions of people will be able to participate. And tens of millions of people will be able to witness it," he added, noting the original idea came from his longtime friend and former St. Petersburg City Council member Maxim Reznik.
Putin was officially registered as a candidate earlier this week for a vote he is expected to easily win with most of his main opponents -- including Navalny -- in jail or outside the country, having fled for security concerns.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
"I have already said that simply participating in the elections and voting against Putin is not a fight against him, but a self-deception," Navalny wrote.
"In fact, that's exactly what Putin wants you to do: come and vote as you wish (the witch Panfilova will fix everything), but don't do anything else. You should consider that you are fighting in this way."
Navalny, who nearly died from a poisoning with Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020 which he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of Putin, was detained on January 17, 2021, at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for the poisoning.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another probe against him on extremism charges.
In August last year, a court extended Navalny’s prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to Polar Wolf, which is a "special regime" prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Russian Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of RFE/RL Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva To April 5
A court in the Russian city of Kazan has extended the detention of Alsu Kurmasheva, a veteran journalist of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Tatar-Bashkir Service who has been in Russian custody since October 18, by two months until April 5.
The Sovetsky District Court of Kazan held the hearing on February 1 behind closed doors. Members of the press were only allowed to be present during the announcement of the decision, while others present were completely refused entry. Representatives from the embassies of Austria, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands were present at the court.
“Russian authorities are conducting a deplorable criminal campaign against the wrongfully detained Alsu Kurmasheva. Imprisoned and treated unjustly simply because she is an American journalist, Alsu’s prison sentence has been extended again,” acting RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement.
Kurmasheva's lawyer argued the court should change the preventive measure to house arrest, but the demand was refused.
Kurmasheva, a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenships, has been held in Russian custody since October 18 on a charge of violating the so-called foreign agent law.
Despite recently spending her 100th day in custody, Kurmasheva has yet to be designated by the U.S. State Department as "wrongfully detained" as it has other U.S. citizens held in Russia.
The designation would raise the profile of the case against Kurmasheva, a dual U.S.-Russian citizen, effectively labeling it politically motivated. Two other U.S. citizens held by Russia, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, have been designated as wrongfully detained.
"The world’s journalistic, human rights organizations, and diplomatic communities are standing with Alsu today. RFE/RL thanks the EU governments who sent representatives to today’s proceedings. Yet, Russia continues its systematic prosecution," Capus said.
"Alsu should be officially declared 'wrongfully detained' by the United States Department of State, just as the Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich was immediately designated after his unjust arrest. Russia bears the ultimate responsibility for Alsu’s fate. Alsu should be released immediately and allowed to return to her loving family.
It is beyond time to #FreeAlsu,” he added.
Kurmasheva, who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service for some 25 years, left the Czech capital in mid-May because of a family emergency in her native Tatarstan, one of Russia's many republics.
She was briefly detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2, 2023, at the Kazan airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated. After five months waiting for a decision in her case, Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($110) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
Unable to leave Russia without her travel documents, Kurmasheva was detained again in October and this time handed the failure to register as a foreign agent charge. Two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.
Kurmasheva recently wrote from her prison cell in the Russian city of Kazan that her detention is "becoming slowly but surely less bearable."
Many critics and rights group say the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that there had been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of Gershkovich and Whelan. The two Americans are being held on espionage charges that they deny.
Georgia's Ruling Party Nominates Kobakhidze For Post Of Prime Minister
Georgian Dream, Georgia's ruling party, nominated its leader Irakli Kobakhidze as its candidate for prime minister on February 1, just days after Irakli Gharibashvili stepped down to give the party time to prepare for general elections that are to be held in the Caucasus nation by October. Controversial billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who founded Georgian Dream, returned in December as the party’s so-called honorary chairman and nominated Kobakhidze. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Pakistani Forces Kill 22 Alleged Militants In Southwest
Officials say Pakistani security forces killed 22 alleged Baluch militants this week after they launched attacks in retaliation for Pakistani air strikes on militant positions in Iran last month. Four members of security forces and two civilians died when insurgents launched rocket attacks before dawn on January 30 on security facilities in Balochistan's Mach district. The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks. The situation in Mach was under control after the killing of the 22 alleged militants, said local government spokesman Jan Achakzai. Baluch armed separatists have been active in Balochistan for decades, occasionally attacking security forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Russia Designates Germany-Based Russian Election Monitor NGO 'Undesirable'
Russia's Prosecutor General has declared Russian Election Monitor (REM) an "undesirable" organization, the State Duma commission to investigate foreign interference in Russian politics reported on February 1. Commission chief Vasily Piskarev said the Berlin-based NGO "was formed by a group of Polish, French, and German Russophobe politicians." Piskarev said REM came to his commission's attention during past election campaigns "in connection with discrediting" Russia's electoral system. "REM prepares foreign audiences to recognize the presidential elections in Russia as illegitimate,” Piskarev said. REM's website publishes electoral analyses, expert comments, and independent observers' assessments of Russian elections. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Says It Shot Down 11 Ukrainian Drones Over Three Border Regions
Russia's Defense Ministry says its air-defense forces on February 1 shot down 11 Ukrainian drones over the Russian border regions of Belgorod, Kursk, and Voronezh. It did not mention any casualties or material damage. On January 31, the ministry said it shot down 20 Ukrainian cruise missiles launched at occupied Crimea. It said debris fell on a military site north of Sevastopol. The Russian air base at Belbek is located in the area, but its name was not mentioned. "No aircraft equipment was damaged," it said. Ukraine has refused to admit involvement in attacks in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
EU Leaders Reach Deal On Ukraine Aid As Hungary Drops Demands
Leaders from the European Union unanimously agreed to a four-year 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine as Hungary, which vetoed the deal in December, fell into line with the other 26 member states, ending weeks of wrangling over the move.
"We have a deal.... This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. The EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake," European Council President Charles Michel wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after the deal was reached rapidly after the start of a special summit in Brussels on February 1.
Ukraine is in desperate need of financial and military assistance amid signs of political fatigue in the West as the war kicked off by Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion nears the two-year mark.
In a video address to EU leaders after the deal was agreed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the move as "a clear signal that Ukraine will withstand and that Europe will withstand."
"It is also really important that the decision was made by all of you, all 27 member states, which is another clear sign of your strong unity," Zelenskiy told the EU leaders.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the only EU leader who maintains warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had been repeatedly at odds with the other leaders of the bloc over measures to help Ukraine since Russia's invasion.
Orban, a right-wing populist who has been in power since 2010, has faced criticism that his opposition to EU aid for Ukraine amounts to an attempt to blackmail the bloc into disbursing billions of euros in EU funds for Hungary frozen by Brussels over rule-of-law and democracy concerns.
In December he vetoed the package, and ahead of the February 1 summit in the Belgian capital he appeared on track to try and do the same again.
But a deal was swiftly announced on February 1 after Orban held talks with the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"He gave some ground," one European diplomat told AFP. "He saw that people were growing irritated, that there was a line not to cross," said the diplomat, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.
All of the bloc's 27 members must unanimously vote in favor of the aid package from Ukraine that would come from the EU's common budget.
"A good day for Europe," von der Leyen wrote on X, formerly Twitter after the deal.
"Once again, Europe has delivered," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on X.
In a video on Facebook, Orban put on a brave face, presenting the move as a victory for Hungary, saying that a review mechanism accompanying the aid package would “guarantee the rational use of the funds.”
"Hungarians’ money cannot be given to Ukrainians," Orban said. "We will not take part in the war, we will not send weapons, we continue to stand on the party of peace!"
An unnamed EU source said the leaders agreed that the European Commission would propose a review of the Ukraine aid package in two years, if needed, but such a move wouldn't include a veto right for Budapest.
Following the agreement, Ukraine said it expected to receive the first tranche of 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from Brussels next month.
Ukrainian leaders have been warning for months that they are desperately in need of fresh supplies of weapons and ammunition as Kyiv's counteroffensive stalls.
In his video address to the summit, Zelenskiy also warned that Ukrainian forces were in a race against the clock with the Russian invaders as intelligence reports confirmed that Russia was receiving 1 million artillery shells and missiles from North Korea.
"Meanwhile, the implementation of the European plan to supply 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine is being delayed," Zelenskiy said, adding that this was "a competition Europe cannot afford to lose."
Adding to the urgency, a supplementary spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine has been stalled in the U.S. Congress amid opposition from Republican lawmakers who want any spending package to also include sweeping changes to border protection policy in the United States.
Russian Missiles Strike Hospital In Kharkiv Region, Causing Damage
Russian missiles struck a hospital in the Velikiy Burluk settlement of Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv, causing damage but no casualties, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported early on February 1. Synyehubov wrote on Telegram that "guided missiles hit the civilian hospital" late on January 31. "The hospital staff responded rapidly to the air-raid alert and managed to evacuate all 33 patients and five employees present at the time on the premises, he said. The facade of the building, windows and roof were damaged," Synyehubov said. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Top Biden Official Confident Congress Will Pass Ukraine Aid As Senators Struggle To Agree On Bill
A senior U.S. diplomat visiting Kyiv expressed confidence that Congress would back new aid for Ukraine as senators back in Washington struggled to finalize a bipartisan deal that would release up to $61 billion in aid for the embattled country.
"Bipartisan support for Ukraine remains strong across the country," U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told reporters on January 31 after a day of talks with Ukrainian leaders.
"I have great confidence that that understanding will be reflected in the vote that the Congress makes on this request from President Biden," she said.
Ukraine is dependent on support from its Western allies, especially the United States, to beat back Russia’s invasion, now approaching the two-year mark.
Republicans and Democrats are at odds over immigration funding and reform, which is part of a larger spending package that includes aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
The two sides have been unable to reconcile their differences since September, impacting the flow of U.S. military aid to Ukraine at a time when Russia is stepping up attacks in the east.
Congress at the end of 2022 approved about $45 billion in financial, humanitarian, and military aid to Ukraine but those funds have now been depleted. Ukraine has been running low on ammunition in the meantime, raising concerns among staunch Ukraine supporters in Congress.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned in a morning floor speech that "the survival of Ukraine is on the line." Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said "we need to get help to Israel and to Ukraine quickly."
NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg was in Washington on January 31 to encourage Congress to pass aid. He told the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions don't just end with Ukraine.
He said the Russian president is intent on "reestablishing Russia's sphere of influence and shaping an alternative world order."
Bulgaria Grants Asylum To Iranian Who Feared Death At Home If Deported
Bulgaria has granted asylum to Iranian citizen Alireza Beigi, who says he was given a death sentence in absentia in his homeland for renouncing Islam in favor of Christianity. Beigi fled to Bulgaria in 2022 but his initial request for asylum was rejected, and he was threatened with deportation. However, he applied a second time in 2023 after learning that he had been sentenced to death, submitting a petition in his defense signed by 2,600 people. Bulgarian authorities agreed his life was in danger and on January 31, granted him asylum. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, please click here.
U.S. Charges Four Chinese Nationals For Exporting Banned Electronics To Iran
The United States has charged four Chinese nationals with illegally exporting dual-use U.S. electronic components to Iran over several years. The four individuals smuggled the technology via China and Hong Kong to entities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), the U.S. Justice Department said in a January 31 statement. From May 2007 to July 2020, the four individuals allegedly exported items used in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic missile systems, and other technology with military end uses to sanctioned Iranian entities. The four face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.
NATO Chief Plays Down Concerns A Trump Reelection Would Weaken Alliance
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has played down fears that the reelection of former U.S. President Donald Trump would weaken the defense alliance as it works to ensure robust support for Ukraine. Stoltenberg said he did not think a second Trump presidency would jeopardize U.S. membership in NATO. "I believe that the United States will continue to be a staunch NATO ally, regardless of the outcome of the U.S. election, because it is in the U.S. interest," he said in an interview with CNN. Republican Trump, a fierce critic of NATO when he was president, repeatedly threatened to pull out of the alliance.
Baku, Yerevan Hold Latest Round Of Talks On Border Delimitation
Senior Armenian and Azerbaijani officials held another round of direct talks on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, a key hurdle to a comprehensive peace deal between the two nations.
The sixth joint session of Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions on border demarcation and delimitation took place on January 31 at a section of the heavily militarized frontier. It was co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigorian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Mustfayev.
The two sides issued very short and identical statements that shed no light on the agenda of the negotiations and gave no other details. Nor did they report any agreements.
Speaking in Yerevan earlier in the day, Parliament Speaker Alen Simonian said that the Armenian side hopes the fresh talks will bring more clarity to the delimitation issue. He indicated that Baku and Yerevan continue to disagree on a concrete mechanism for delineating the border.
“We can show, with a deviation of meters, where the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan passes,” Simonian told reporters. “Not just show some imaginary maps but maps with legal basis under them.”
Armenia insists on using the most recent Soviet military maps drawn in the 1970s. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Baku’s rejection of the idea in early January, saying that it favors the Armenian side.
Aliyev again accused Armenia of occupying “eight Azerbaijani villages” and said their return will top the agenda of the upcoming delimitation talks. Grigorian denied this, saying that the Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions will compare each other’s maps and discuss procedural issues.
Aliyev and other Azerbaijani officials also said that an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty should be signed before the delimitation and demarcation of the border.
Yerevan insists, however, that the treaty must spell out legally binding principles of the delimitation process. Armenian analysts and opposition figures believe that Aliyev wants to leave the door open to Azerbaijani territorial claims regarding Armenia.
Wet Winter Weather Brings New Miseries To Vulnerable Afghans
Ongoing snowfall and rain that ended a long dry spell in Afghanistan are now bringing new problems to impoverished Afghans across the country as heating needs jump while humanitarian aid deliveries are impeded.
Since January 28, most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces have experienced snowfall or rain.
While the precipitation has been widely welcomed because it will help avoid a much-feared drought, some of the most vulnerable Afghans are struggling in its aftermath.
Many citizens don't have the means to buy gas, coal, wood, or fuel to cook and heat their households. Those who live in remote regions also face humanitarian aid delays as the heavy snow makes roads impassable.
“People face serious problems after all the rain and snow,” Ali, a resident of the northern Balkh Province, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
“We don’t have any money and remain hungry," he added.
Khatira, a resident of the capital, Kabul, says her family is miserable because of a lack of heating in the cold winter.
"We cannot keep our children warm by giving them proper clothes or food this winter," she told Radio Azadi.
Some Afghans are unable to do their jobs because of the weather conditions, curtailing their already meager income.
"We don't even have a little food to survive because there is no work, and we are losing hope," Noor Agha, another Kabul resident, said.
Meanwhile, the UN World Food Program says the weather has cut 10 million people off from food aid in Afghanistan.
“Most of whom have to choose between feeding their children or keeping them warm,” the organization said on X, formerly called Twitter.
According to the UN, Afghanistan is expecting a further deterioration in food security by March. Some 15.8 million Afghans, or 36 percent of the total population of over 40 million, will require food aid by the spring.
According to the UN Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), some 29.2 million Afghans out of a population of more than 40 million need humanitarian assistance.
The UN plans to reach 22.3 million of them with more than $3.2 billion in humanitarian funding.
Iranian Father Arrested For Murdering Teenage Son Over 'Feminine' Behavior and Makeup
An Iranian man is being held for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old son over what he called the teenager's "feminine" behavior and makeup, in a case that has put the plight of the Islamic nation's LGBT community in the spotlight once again.
According to the Rokna news agency, the father, distressed by his son's conduct in the northwestern city of Tabriz, confessed to the crime after contacting the police, citing his "disgrace" as the motive.
In an interview with the agency, the father mentioned his inability to face family and friends due to the behavior of his son, who was identified only as Parsa. The father said he felt publicly shamed and claimed, "everyone pointed fingers at us."
Violence against sexual minorities by family members is not uncommon in the Islamic republic, where senior officials often address them with derogatory terms, such as "inhuman" or "sick," fanning homophobic sentiment.
According to a 2020 poll published by the 6rang advocacy group, 62 percent of LGBT members surveyed in Iran had said that they had experienced one or more forms of violence by their immediate family. Nearly 30 percent of them complained of sexual violence, while 77 percent said they had been subjected to physical violence.
The pressure and persecution force many members of Iran's LGBT community to flee the country, while many others undergo sex-reassignment surgery (SRS). Iran is the only Islamic country where SRS is recognized.
In a report to the UN Human Rights Council, Javid Rahman, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, criticized the use of "conversion therapy" for sexual minorities as torture.
The report expressed concern about practices like "electroshock therapy" and "forced hormone injections or administration of strong medications" to homosexual, bisexual, and transgender children in Iran.
Parsa, who's sexual orientation remains unclear, was sent to "psychotherapy" and was hospitalized, his father said, claiming that living with the teenager was beyond his and his family's endurance.
In a similar case in 2021 that gained international headlines, Alireza Fazeli Monfared was murdered by family members over his sexual orientation before he could flee to Turkey.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow, Kyiv Swap Prisoners As Ukraine Declares Air Raid Alert For Its Whole Territory
Russia and Ukraine held another prisoner swap on January 31 that Kyiv said involved 207 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs). Russia said 195 of its troops were taken back in the process in exchanged for the same number of Ukrainian soldiers.
"Our people are back. 207 of them. We return them home no matter what," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The discrepancy in the number of Ukrainians involved is likely due to the fact that the Russia figures include only military personnel.
"We remember each Ukrainian in captivity,” Zelenskiy wrote, adding, "Both warriors and civilians. We must bring all of them back. We are working on it.
An exchange of POWs was initially supposed to take place one week ago, on January 24.
However, on the same day Moscow accused Ukraine of shooting down a Russian military cargo plane that crashed in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, killing all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian POWs who were on their way to a prisoner exchange.
There has been no direct confirmation from Kyiv on the Russian claims that the plane had Ukrainian POWs on board or that the aircraft was downed by a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile.
Earlier this month, the two sides held the biggest swap since the Kremlin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A total of 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war were exchanged for 248 Russians in that deal on January 3.
Meanwhile, Ukraine on the afternoon of January 31 declared an air alert for all its territory after the Ukrainian Air Force detected Russian MiG-31K warplanes, which can carry hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, taking off from Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region.
Earlier in the day, at least four people -- three men and a woman -- were wounded and infrastructure was damaged in a Russian drone strike on the eastern region of Kharkiv, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force said the air defense shot down 14 out of the 20 drones that Russia's military launched at targets inside Ukraine on January 31. The drones were shot down in the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions, the air force said in a statement.
On January 30, Russian missile and drone strikes killed three people across Ukraine.
Kosovo Going Ahead With Dinar Ban, But With 'Easy Transition'
Officials in Kosovo say they will forge ahead with a controversial decision to restrict all cash transactions anywhere in the country to euros from February 1, but they will give time for ethnic Serbs in the country to adjust to the new currency regime.
Western nations have urged a suspension of the decision to allow for a "sufficient period" of transition and for clear and effective public communication for ethnic Serb municipalities comprising some 120,000 people who for two decades have continued to use the Serbian dinar.
After a high-level meeting among Kosovo officials on January 31, Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi said an "easy transition" will be ensured to ease tensions over the move.
"Starting on February 1, we will not implement punitive measures immediately. However, we will invest time in informing Serb citizens" of the ban, Bislimi added.
He did not give a specific time frame for the implementation of punative measures, or details on how the information campaign will be run.
Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani told reporters earlier in the day that "several options" were being considered on the "practical implementation" of the move, which has been mandated by the central bank.
Even though it's not a member of the European Union or its currency zone, Kosovo unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country.
Belgrade, which has never acknowledged Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serb-dominated parts of the country in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars.
In 10 of Kosovo's 38 municipalities, where Serbs represent a majority, they have been able to make payments in dinars or withdraw dinars from the ATMs of Serbian-based banks.
The dominant Serbian party in Kosovo, Serbian List, which has long-running ties to radical Serbian nationalists and Belgrade, has accused Kosovar policymakers of trying to achieve the "expulsion of Serbs without the use of weapons." It said the ban on the dinar threatened "the physical survival of the Serbian people."
But Bashkim Nurboja, chairman of the board of the Central Bank of Kosovo, told RFE/RL's Balkan Service the bank has a "legal obligation" to regulate the financial system, especially an issue like the currency which "has remained unregulated for a very long time."
“This does not stop anyone from accepting money from any country.... It means a citizen, whatever income he accepts, goes to the bank and opens a bank account and accepts the money.... The sender sends it, the receiver accepts it. On the way, the money is converted into euro currency,” he said.
The Central Bank last week issued the regulation restricting all cash transactions anywhere in the country to euros from February 1.
The new regulation also restricts foreign currencies other than the euro to safekeeping in physical form or foreign-currency bank accounts for payments abroad or foreign-exchange activities.
"Currency exchange can be performed in the Republic of Kosovo only through institutions that are licensed by the Central Bank of Kosovo and offer this service," the regulation said.
Dinars have routinely been accepted and disbursed by Bank Postanske Stedionica, NLB Komercijalna Bank, and the Post of Serbia, a Serbian public enterprise.
New EU 'Safeguards' To Cap Tariff-Free Ukraine Farm Imports
The EU said on January 31 that it plans to extend tariff-free entry for Ukrainian farm products for a year from June, but with "safeguards" to stop cheaper imports flooding the market at the expense of Europe's own farmers. Grain imports from war-torn Ukraine have already caused a standoff with Poland and become a major source of anger for farmers around the European Union. The move from the European Commission comes as farmers in several EU countries stage roadblocks to demand better revenues and conditions. Its proposal allows for "quick remedial action... in case of significant disruptions to the EU market."
Russia Passes Bill On Confiscating Property Of Those Convicted Of Opposing War
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has approved the third and final reading of a bill allowing for the confiscation of property and assets of individuals convicted on charges related to laws Russia adopted after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. These include distributing "false" information about Russia's armed forces; calls to violate Russia's territorial integrity; calls for sanctions against Russia and its citizens; collaborating to implement decisions by international organizations Russia does not take part in; and the rehabilitation of Nazism. State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said the bill targets assets that could be used "to finance criminal efforts against Russia's security." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Subscribe