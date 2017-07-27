FSB Detains Suspected Members Of Armed Neo-Nazi Group

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has detained suspected members of an armed neo-Nazi group in Moscow.

In a statement on July 27, the FSB said the members of the group were detained during a special operation on July 25-26. It did not reveal how many people were detained.

The FSB said it believes the group established illegal workshops to produce and develop firearms.

The FSB said investigators confiscated machine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, dozens of pistols and revolvers, as well as explosives and ammunition from the suspects.

