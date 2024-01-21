News
Fire Breaks Out At Russian Gas Terminal Near St. Petersburg
A fire has broken out at a natural gas terminal in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, the regional governor said early on January 21. The terminal, 110 kilometers west of St. Petersburg near the Estonian border, is operated by Novatek, Russia's largest independent natural gas producer. The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry and local fire service were involved in fighting the blaze, in which no casualties were reported. TASS news agency and other state media said the cause of the fire has not been announced.
- By dpa
U.S. Says Iranian-Backed Militants Attacked Iraq Base
The United States has said that Iran-backed militants attacked an air base in western Iraq, injuring U.S. and Iraqi personnel. The U.S. Central Command said the militants attacked the Al-Assad Airbase with "multiple ballistic missiles and rockets" in the early evening of January 20. The command said that the attack injured one Iraqi service member and a number of U.S. personnel. Some 2,500 U.S. soldiers are stationed at several locations in Iraq. In recent weeks, pro-Iranian militias have intensified their attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria in response to the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
Moscow-Bound Passenger Plane Crashes In Northern Afghanistan
A small passenger plane reportedly flying from India to Russia via Uzbekistan has crashed in a mountainous area of northeastern Afghanistan.
Officials of Afghanistan's Taliban-led government announced that the plane crashed on the morning of January 21 in Badakhshan Province and that a search team had been sent to the region bordering China, Tajikistan, and Pakistan.
The Afghan Islamic Press news agency quoted Zabihullah Amiri, head of the provincial information department, as saying the plane went down between the Karan wan Munjan and Zebak districts of Badakhshan Province.
"The plane has crashed but the [exact] location is not known yet," the French news agency AFP quoted Amiri as saying. "We were informed by local people in the morning."
Amiri told the Reuters news agency on the morning of January 21 that he expected that it would take the search team 12 hours to reach the remote area.
Afghanistan's Bakhtar News Agency, which is close to the Taliban government, reported that security forces had reached the crash site, but no details were provided.
There were varying reports of the plane's origin, with Russian aviation authorities saying it was a Russian-registered charter ambulance traveling from India via Uzbekistan to Moscow.
The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport reported on Telegram that "according to preliminary data, six people were aboard the aircraft, including four crew members and two passengers."
The agency said the flight had departed the Indian city of Gaya and was flying to Tashkent and then on to Moscow.
The Russian state news agency TASS reported that two Russian citizens were on the flight.
Indian aviation authorities said on January 21 that the plane was a "Moroccan-registered small aircraft" and was "neither an Indian scheduled aircraft nor a non-scheduled charter aircraft," as had been suggested in earlier reports.
Russia Seeks To Rip Up 1956 Agreement With Britain On Fishing Rights
The Russian government has submitted a bill to parliament to annul a 1956 agreement on fishing rights between the Soviet Union and Britain. The agreement granted British fishing vessels the right to operate in certain areas of the Barents Sea in Russia’s North. Russia wants to annul the agreement in retaliation for Britain’s decision to end most-favored trading status for Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Britain's National Federation of Fishing Organizations said the decision would not affect the industry as British fishermen have not been operating in the region lately. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, please click here.
Slovakia To Resume Cultural Cooperation With Russia
Slovakia’s Culture Ministry said on January 20 that it will resume cooperation with Russia and Belarus. Along with other EU nations, Slovakia suspended cooperation in March 2022 after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova, a member of the Slovak National Party, made the decision. The Slovak National Party, a part of the ruling coalition, has echoed Moscow’s position on some international issues. In announcing the decision, Simkovicova's press spokesperson said there are many conflicts around the world and artists and culture shouldn’t suffer because of them. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, please click here.
Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Largest Supplier Of Oil To China
Russia last year overtook Saudi Arabia to become the largest supplier of oil to China, Reuters reported, citing Chinese import data.
Russia supplied 107 million tons of oil to China in 2023, the equivalent of 2.1 million barrels a day, the agency said.
Saudi Arabia, China’s top supplier for many years, delivered 86 million tons, a 2 percent drop compared with the previous year.
China is the world's largest net importer of oil, having overtaken the United States in 2017.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has upended global trade, including the shipment of fossil fuels.
Europe, the biggest buyer of Russian oil prior to the war, banned imports of the fossil fuel, and, along with the United States, imposed a $60 price cap on Russian oil shipped using EU and U.S. services, such as transportation insurance.
The price cap was designed to keep Russian oil flowing to global markets to prevent a price spike while also limiting Russian budget revenue. Oil exports account for more than 30 percent of Russian federal budget revenues.
The Western oil ban forced Russia to pivot east to sell its oil. China and India willingly snapped up Russian crude sold at a discount to global prices.
Russia also became the biggest supplier of oil to India last year, accounting for nearly a third of its import demand.
Meanwhile, to offset lower sales to China, Saudi Arabia began shipping more of its oil to Western markets.
Russia and Saudi Arabia are the second- and third-largest oil producers in the world, trailing the United States.
Increasing U.S. oil production has offset attempts by Russia and Saudi Arabia to prop up the price of the fossil fuel via output cuts.
The European crude benchmark Brent is down nearly 8 percent over the past year to $77.75 a barrel.
Ukraine's Yermak Rejects Idea Of Pivoting To Defense Strategy
The head of Ukraine’s presidential office dismissed the idea of pivoting to a defensive posture, saying it would only lead to a persistent stalemate.
"The transition to a defensive position often leads to the freezing of the conflict. We have seen this since 2014. We will never accept a frozen conflict with Putin," Andriy Yermak said in an interview with Le Figaro.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Some experts in the West have called on Ukraine to focus on a defensive posture after its much-anticipated 2023 summer offensive made little headway in driving Russian forces from their territory. Russia still controls about 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory.
Those experts argue that Ukraine should focus on protecting the territory it still controls, claiming it lacks the resources to take back more land.
Yermak admitted constrained manpower and armaments shortages are hindering progress.
"At the front, troops complain about the lack of people and resources and say that they are no longer able to advance. This is definitely a problem, and there is no point in hiding it," he said.
Ukraine's parliament is debating a new mobilization bill as its armed forces have struggled in recent months to recruit new soldiers.
Meanwhile, the United States, Ukraine's biggest supplier of military equipment, has yet to approve a new aid bill, forcing Kyiv to conserve weapons use.
Congress has been debating a new $61 billion aid package for months. The bill, if passed, would ensure Ukraine receives military aid to get it through 2024.
Russia is readying to launch a new offensive in the summer, Ukrainian officials told the Financial Times, intensifying Kyiv's need for more men and weapons now.
Despite large-scale offensives by both sides last year, neither made much progress.
Experts have said it is unlikely that either side will make a breakthrough this year.
Russian Parliament To Consider Seizing Property Of Citizens Who Criticize War
The head of Russia's parliament said he plans to submit legislation next week that would allow the state to seize the property of "scoundrels" who criticize the war in Ukraine.
Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma, an institution controlled by the Kremlin, said he planned to submit the bill on January 22.
"Anyone who tries to destroy Russia, betray it, must be accordingly punished and compensate the state with their property for the damage caused," he said in a Telegram post on January 20.
The bill, if passed, would be the latest in a series of harsh measures aimed at stifling any dissent inside Russia as it struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The bill comes less than two months before Russia holds presidential elections that incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to easily win.
Public frustration with the war, which has killed at least 42,000 Russian soldiers and seriously injured tens of thousands of more, has been growing as Russia makes little progress.
Wives and mothers of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine have staged small-scale protests in recent months demanding their loved ones be demobilized.
In the weeks following the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin signed into law bills criminalizing any criticism of the Russian armed forces and the war in Ukraine.
Those convicted of such "crimes," which can be anything that does not adhere to the official state narrative about the war, face up to 15 years in prison.
Russia has opened more than 350 cases into alleged "discreditation" of the army or spreading "false" information.
Putin last year increased the maximum punishment for "treason" to life in prison. Russia last year opened a record number of treason cases since the fall of the Soviet Union, including one against a high-school student.
In his Telegram statement denouncing "scoundrels," Volodin singled out Russian cultural figures in particular. The law also includes a provision to strip Russian citizens of any state awards, a likely direct attack on prominent cultural figures.
Some of Russia's leading musicians and artists, including Soviet-era pop star Alla Pugacheva, have publicly come out against the invasion of Ukraine. Such cultural critics have largely relocated abroad amid fear of prosecution.
Russia will hold presidential elections on March 15-17. The vote is largely for show as the result is predetermined, experts say.
The Kremlin has jailed the most prominent opposition figures and banned others from running against Putin, who is seeking his fifth term as president.
Romanian Gendarmes Break Protesters' Blockade Of Border Crossing With Ukraine
Romanian gendarmes overnight broke a blockade by protesting farmers and truckers of a northeastern border crossing point with Ukraine, Romanian media reports said on January 20. Protesters with tractors had jammed traffic at the Siret border crossing with Ukraine for the past 11 days, causing a 20-kilometer backup. At least one other border crossing with Ukraine remains blocked by protesters demanding a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments, and separate lines at border crossings and the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for non-EU trucks, including Ukraine. Ukrainian border authorities confirmed that traffic was restored through the border crossing. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Moscow To Introduce Mandatory Consular Registration For Russians Living Abroad
The Russian government is to introduce mandatory consular registration for Russian citizens living abroad and will also create a “digital profile” for foreigners coming to the country, according to reports by RBC and Kommersant. The measures are part of the government's migration policy approved for 2024–2025. The policy introduces the legal notion of “citizen permanently residing outside of Russia” and defines its legal status. The policy does not say how exactly Russian citizens living abroad will be forced to register with consulates. The digital profiling of foreign citizens will include foreigners' passports and biometric data, the reports said. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Methane Gas Explosion Kills Three Miners In Pakistan
A methane gas explosion in a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan on January 19 killed three miners, officials said. The miners were digging inside a coal mine in the Dukki region some 200 kilometers from Balochistan’s capital, Quetta, when the explosion took place. Two of the dead coalminers were brothers who were Afghan nationals while the third was Pakistani. Precarious safety conditions and a lack of proper training for mine workers have caused numerous accidents in Pakistan's mines, mostly in mineral-rich Balochistan Province. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukraine Declares Air-Raid Alert For Entire Country After Overnight Russian Drone Attacks
Ukraine on January 20 declared an air-raid alert for its entire territory as Russian MiG 31 warplanes were spotted taking off from the Mozdok airfield in North Ossetia. Earlier on January 20, Russia launched seven Iranian-made drones and three S-300 guided missiles at Ukrainian targets, the military said, adding that it had shot down four of the drones. The other three drones did not reach any targets, the Ukrainian Air Force said. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
High-Ranking Iranian Security Officials Killed In Reported Israeli Air Strike In Syria
An Israeli air strike on January 20 that targeted a building in Syria's capital, Damascus, used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) killed four Iranians, including two senior officials, Iranian media and the IRGC said.
In an official statement, the IRGC named its four members who were killed in the attack as Hojatullah Omidhar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, and Saeed Karimi.
However, Nour News, which is thought to have close ties to the country’s intelligence services, identified two of the dead as General Sadegh Omidzadeh, the intelligence deputy of the IRGC's expeditionary Quds Force in Syria, and his deputy, Hajj Gholam.
Separately, Sky News Arabic channel reported that one of those killed in the strike was Akram al-Ajuri, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based opposition war monitor with a network of sources inside Syria, said at least six people -- five Iranians and a Syrian -- were killed in the strike that occurred during a meeting of from Iran-backed groups.
The monitor said four other people were still missing under the rubble.
There was no immediate explanation for the media reports' discrepancy in the numbers, names, and nationalities of those killed in the attack on the Damascus neighborhood known as a high-security zone home to lRGC leaders and pro-Iran Palestinian factions.
Israeli media reported the attack quoting Reuters news agency, but there was no immediate official confirmation that Israel was behind the strike.
The attack occurred four weeks after Razi Musavi, a high-ranking official in IRGC's elite Quds Force, was killed in a similar attack in the Zainabiyah neighborhood of Damascus.
Musavi was responsible for military coordination between Iran and Syria, according to Reuters, while Tasnim news agency, which is close to the IRGC, reported that he had been one of the oldest advisers of the force in Syria and "an associate" of Qasem Soleimani, a former Quds commander who was killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Doctor, Five Others Killed In Pakistan's Restive Northwest
Six people were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's restive northwest late on January 19, police and officials said.
In the first incident, a doctor involved in polio vaccination efforts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was shot dead late on January 19, police said.
Abdul Rahman was the coordinator of the polio inoculation campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.
He was traveling in his car on Friday evening when he came under attack from unidentified armed men. Rahman was gravely wounded and died later in a hospital in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Earlier this month, seven policemen who were protecting polio teams were killed in a roadside bomb attack claimed by the banned Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Islamist extremists frequently target polio inoculation teams and the security forces assigned to protect them, falsely asserting that immunization campaigns are Western plots to sterilize Muslim children.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio has not been completely eradicated.
In the second incident, in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan unidentified assailants killed five men late on January 19 before fleeing the scene, police officials and locals told RFERL’s Radio Mashaal on January 20.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. North Waziristan police chief Rokhan Zeb said an investigation had been launched into the incident.
Police said the victims were non-local men who appeared to be truck drivers.
North Waziristan has long been a hotbed of militants operating on both sides of the border.
After the Afghan Taliban returned to power following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country, many TTP members have reportedly found sanctuaries in Afghanistan, using the country to launch more frequent attacks on Pakistani troops and civilians.
Pakistani military officials claim their mop-up operations in North Waziristan have cleared the area of the Taliban fighters and other militant groups.
- By Reuters
Microsoft Says It Was Hacked By Russian State-Sponsored Group
Microsoft said on January 19 that a Russian state-sponsored group hacked into its corporate systems on January 12 and stole some e-mails and documents from its staffs' accounts. A Russian hacking group known in the cybersecurity industry as Nobelium, or Midnight Blizzard, used a "password spray attack" starting in November 2023 to breach a Microsoft platform, the company said. The Russian group was able to access "a very small percentage" of Microsoft corporate e-mail accounts, including members of its senior leadership team and employees in its cybersecurity, legal, and other functions, Microsoft said.
More Than 42,000 Russian Troops Killed In Ukraine Since Launch Of Full-Scale Invasion
At least 42,284 Russian military personnel have been killed since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, according to research by journalists from Mediazona and the BBC Russian Service who have established the deceased soldiers' identities.
The number includes 5,089 mobilized soldiers and 7,810 inmates recruited from Russian prisons, the two media organizations said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The journalists from Mediazona and BBC Russian Service also established that out of the total, at least 3,053 were officers and 349 of them had ranks of lieutenant colonel or higher.
The journalists based their research on data from open sources such as obituaries in the media and messages on social networks by relatives of the victims.
A breakdown by Russian regions showed that most of the identified troops killed in action were from the Krasnodar region, 1,640, followed by the Sverdlovsk region with 1,449, Bashkortostan with 1,353, and Chelyabinsk, 1,191.
Russia's capital, Moscow, lost at least 482 identified military personnel, while 480 deceased soldiers were from St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city.
The Russian Defense Ministry does not disclose data on personnel losses and does not comment on figures reported by journalists.
Earlier this month, Russian media website Important Stories found out that starting from 2022, the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation prohibited employees of its regional branches from publishing information about those involved in the war in Ukraine who receive social benefits, since such data could be used to calculate the losses of the Russian Army.
In April, Important Stories wrote that the Russian Defense Ministry has stopped publishing information about military pensions for disability and for war widows and orphans for similar reasons.
U.S. Carries Out Fresh Strikes Against Yemen's Huthis
The U.S. military on January 19 carried out another round of strikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels, targeting missile launchers that were preparing for attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, the White House said. "This morning, U.S. forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Huthi targets in Yemen," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. It was the fourth "preemptive action" taken in the past week against Huthi missile launchers, Kirby said, adding that the actions were "done in self-defense, but it also helps make safer international waters for both naval vessels as well as merchant shipping."
Human Rights Advocates Worried Over Treatment Of Afghan Women Detained By Taliban
A women's rights advocate with Human Rights Watch (HRW) has expressed concern over the treatment of Afghan women activists currently held in Taliban detention.
Heather Barr, associate women's rights director at HRW, says the women detained by Afghanistan’s hard-line Islamist rulers are facing inappropriate treatment in prisons.
"I have documented that women face adverse prison conditions and denial of due process," Barr said on January 19.
"They also face torture and are being subjected to horrible preconditions before being released," she added.
In addition, Barr said the Taliban was forcing families of detained women activists who don't comply with the rules to hand over their property documents.
"Their families are threatened that if these women create problems again, their property will be confiscated, and their families will become homeless," she said.
Leila Basim, a member of the Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women, said another member of the movement, Munizha Siddiqi, had been languishing in Taliban captivity since her arrest on September 24.
"During the past two months, her family tried very hard to meet her in Kabul’s Pul-e Charkhi prison," she told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Basim said that the family had agreed to all the Taliban's conditions, but Siddiqi is still being kept in prison.
"Every door they knock on is being shut to them, which is alarming," she said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban government, did not respond to Radio Azadi's request for comment.
The Taliban government has neither confirmed nor denied the arrest of Siddiqi and other female campaigners. The number of women who are being held by the Taliban is unknown.
Since its return to power in August 2021, the Taliban has banned women from education, employment, and public life, with few exceptions, and since the beginning of this year, has arrested scores of women for allegedly violating its Islamic dress code.
The dress code and other regulations restricting women’s lives are based on the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Siberian City Cancels Concert At Request Of NGO That Supports Russia's War In Ukraine
Authorities in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude on January 19 announced that a concert by popular singer Kristina Orbakaite scheduled for March 13 has been canceled due to a request by the Brothers-in-Arms NGO, which supports Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The NGO issued a statement saying that Orbakaite cannot perform in Russia because she has not publicly expressed her attitude about the war in Ukraine and resides in the United States with her family as a dual Russian-U.S. citizen. Orbakaite's mother, prominent singer Alla Pugachyova, has publicly condemned Russia's invasion and currently resides in Israel. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Leader Of Uzbek Diaspora In Russia Detained Over Meme
A Moscow court on January 19 sent a leader of the Uzbek diaspora in Russia, Usman Baratov, to pretrial detention for at least two months on a charge of inciting hatred with his online posts. Baratov pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stemmed from a post last month related to an abrupt increase of egg prices in Russia. Baratov's post contained a photo of an unattractive hen with a caption saying: "No bloody eggs to you! Bring back the roosters from the front line!" Baratov was arrested amid an outcry by pro-Kremlin bloggers who said the post humiliated the wives of Russian men mobilized to fight in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ransomware Group Offers Hacked Serbian Electricity Provider's Data For Download
Ransomware hacking group Qilin, which at the end of December took responsibility for a cyberattack on Serbia's sole electricity provider, is offering the free download of hundreds of thousands of documents allegedly taken from the state-owned company.
Qilin said it was offering more than 34 gigabytes of Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) data on the dark web now and a second tranche will be available on January 27.
The group did not explain further in its short blog post on January 18, but in a ransomware cyberattack, hackers threaten to release stolen data to the public if the entity that was attacked does not pay the ransom.
EPS, wholly owned by the government of Serbia, is the only electric company in the country. It also handles all distribution and trading.
Qilin uses malicious software to infect information systems and block the owners of the data stored on the systems from accessing it. Victims are then told they must pay a ransom to get access to their data. Various online sources say the group typically targets the systems of critical infrastructure, such as energy, traffic, health care, and telecommunications.
Qilin’s blog post included about 20 documents, mostly contracts, invoices, and screenshots of employees' folders.
RFE/RL cannot confirm the authenticity of these documents nor the documents that the group says it is offering for download on the dark web. Users must use the notoriously difficult-to-use Tor browser to download them, and the site where Qilin says the documents are available has been overloaded.
The public first learned that EPS was hacked on December 18 when the company announced it was recovering from an "unprecedented cryptotype cyberattack." The public was reassured at the time that its systems and data were safe.
But since then the public has received no information about when the attack started and whether it has ended, which parts of the system were targeted, and no explanation of how the incident happened.
EPS and the Serbian government did not respond to RFE/RL's request about the documents that Qilin says it is offering. Questions sent to the Office for High-Tech Crime, which is leading the investigation into the cyberattack, also went unanswered.
"We will not make statements during the evidence-gathering stage in this case until the moment when publishing will not affect or jeopardize our further proceedings," the office said in a written response to RFE/RL.
Ivan Markovic a cybersecurity expert and contributor to the Bezbedan Balkan blog, which tracks cyber-incidents, says the silence from EPS and the government speaks to the seriousness of the problem.
"Our institutions are not ready to face such attacks, and as a rule they try to cover up every incident," he told RFE/RL, adding that technical details can be omitted from public announcements if their release would endanger the system.
Details about plans to restore the system, what kind of data was put at risk, and how much information has fallen into the wrong hands can affect everyone's security and should be shared with citizens, he said.
He also said that it is not necessarily the case that all documents possessed by the malicious party are available for download, and whether a ransom was paid is irrelevant.
"What we are sure of and what is important is that the EPS data is in the possession of a third party," which, he said, follows the usual pattern of such cyber-incidents.
Iran Says Two Suspects Killed, More Detained In Connection With Deadly Kerman Attacks
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says two people were killed in a shoot-out and several others detained during a sweep to arrest suspects in connection with the deadly suicide bombings earlier this month in the southern city of Kerman that killed at least 91 people.
The ministry said in a statement on January 19 that two Islamic State (IS) group suspects were killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces. The ministry said the "foreign terrorists" had planned a new attack targeting a law enforcement center in Kerman.
Police have been hunting for suspects in the attack since IS claimed that two of its members detonated explosive belts in a crowd gathered for a memorial ceremony near the tomb of Qasem Soleimani, a general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.
The ministry added in the statement that one of those arrested was Mohammad Omran Tanveer, also known as Abu Omran.
Identified by the Iranian intelligence forces as "an IS emir and bomb-making specialist," Tanveer is linked to Abdullah Tajiki, who the ministry has previously said was the primary architect and supporter of the Kerman bombings.
The ministry said that since it began searching for those behind the bombings, it had captured several IS members connected to Abdul Hakim Touhidi, a commander of the group's terrorist operations, and had foiled a planned terrorist attack near a holy shrine in the outskirts of the city of Mashhad.
The detailed statements from the Intelligence Ministry are unusual and follow heightened criticism of the Islamic republic's security organizations over the bombings, the bloodiest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to IS in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- an ally of Tehran -- in power.
Soleimani also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Middle East, including Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union. He was seen by Washington as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq.
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moldova Accuses Israelis Of Wartime Abuse Of Construction Workers, Suspends Labor Deal
CHISINAU -- Moldova has paused a recruitment effort to funnel construction workers to Israel, alleging that Israelis have put Moldovans in "high-risk conflict zones," withheld passports, and committed other abuses while plugging gaps in their workforce brought on by the current war in the Gaza Strip.
The Labor Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL's Moldovan Service this week that Chisinau had "temporarily postponed" the latest round of recruitment under the bilateral agreement following the accusations by Moldovan citizens, but said it could resume once Israel confirmed the practices were stopped and "security and respect" for Moldovan nationals were ensured.
Israel has faced an acute labor squeeze since hundreds of thousands of reservists and other Israelis were called up to fight and thousands of Palestinians were denied access to jobs in Israel after gunmen from the EU- and U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas carried out a massive cross-border attack that killed just over 1,100 people, most of them Israeli civilians, on October 7.
"As a result of the deterioration of the security situation in the state of Israel, workers from the Republic of Moldova were employed to work in high-risk conflict zones, some citizens had their passports withheld by employers, complaints were registered about the confiscation of workers' luggage, as well as Israeli authorities carried out activities of direct recruitment of Moldovan workers, on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, which is contrary to the provisions of the agreement," the ministry said in a January 17 response to an RFE/RL access-to-information request.
The ministry did not accuse the Israeli state of perpetrating the abuses. It said Moldovan officials have reported the "violations" to Israel and asked it to put a stop to them and "ensure the security and respect of the rights of workers coming from the Republic of Moldova," one of Europe's poorest countries with a population of some 3.4 million.
The Moldovan Embassy in Tel Aviv said some 13,000 Moldovans were in Israel before the current war broke out. Many work at construction sites or provide care for the elderly, inside or outside the auspices of the recruitment agreement.
Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to RFE/RL's request for comment on the Labor Ministry's accusations.
Since the war erupted in early October, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has sought to extend worker visas and attract more foreign labor from around the world, including by raising its quota on foreign construction workers by roughly half, to 65,000 individuals.
It appealed publicly for 1,200 new Moldovan workers for the construction sector, including blacksmiths, painters, and carpenters.
Speaking in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, the director of the Foreign Workers Administration, Inbal Mashash, named Moldova, along with Thailand and Sri Lanka, as countries where Israeli hopes were highest for more guest workers.
The bilateral Moldovan-Israeli agreement on temporary employment in "certain sectors" including construction in Israel was signed in 2012 and has been amended on multiple occasions, including in December.
In addition to setting up training and procedures to regulate and steer labor flows, it imposes restrictions that include a ban on Israeli companies recruiting on Moldovan territory.
In its decade-long existence, some 17,000 Moldovans have worked in Israel under the auspices of the agreement through 28 rounds of recruitment. At the last available official count, in 2022, there were about 4,000 participating Moldovans.
"The [29th] recruitment round will resume once the above-mentioned irregularities are eliminated and we receive confirmation from the Israeli side of the necessary measures being taken to ensure security and respect for the rights of employed [Moldovan] citizens on the territory of the state of Israel," the Moldovan Labor Ministry said.
From the early days of the current war, Moldovans have spoken out about family concerns and the pressures to pack up and leave Israel, but most appear to have stayed.
As rumors spread of pressure on Moldovan construction workers to stay in Israel after a January 5 pause announcement, Labor Minister Alexei Buzu confirmed there were problems but focused on the accusation that Israeli firms were improperly recruiting Moldovans outside the program or for repeat stints.
A failure to comply with some provisions brings "a risk that other commitments will be ignored [or] will not be delivered at the time or according to the expectations described in the agreement," he said.
Buzu stopped short of leveling some of the most serious accusations involving Moldovan workers being sent to work in 'high-risk conflict zones" or having their passports or belongings taken from them.
Reuters has reported that the worker shortage is costing Israel's construction sector around $37 million per day.
Moldova's National Employment Agency (ANOFM) is responsible for implementing the Israeli-Moldovan recruitment agreement. The Labor Ministry said the agency had already lined up construction recruits and scheduled professional exams for the end of December before the postponement.
The ministry said a similar agreement on the home-caregiver sector between Moldova and Israel -- the subject of negotiations in December -- had “not yet been signed."
The Hamas-led surprise attack on October 7 sparked a massive response from Israel including devastating aerial bombardments and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, which was home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the latest fighting displaced most of them.
The Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza say 24,700 people have been killed in the subsequent fighting and 62,000 more injured.
Iran Rejects Dutch Claim That Infant Killed In Iraq Strikes
Iran has rejected a claim by the Netherlands that a Dutch infant was killed in Tehran-ordered air strikes this week on Iraqi Kurdistan.
Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 19 that the Dutch government had summoned the Iranian ambassador following the death of the infant in Irbil as a result of missile strikes by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on January 15.
The Foreign Ministry has given no further details on the child, though Bruins Slot said the government was helping the family involved.
The IRGC struck the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, targeting what it said was an Israeli "spy headquarters." The attack has been condemned by Iraq and Western powers, including the United States.
The strikes came amid growing concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated by the United States and European Union as a terrorist organization, may escalate and engulf the entire region.
Iraqi and Kurdish authorities said the strikes targeted the home of well-known Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, who was killed along with his wife and two children.
Baghdad recalled its ambassador from Tehran the day after the attack and lodged a complaint against its neighbor with the United Nations Security Council.
"We have no evidence of the death of a child in the terrorist base of Mossad in northern Iraq," Iranian foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Bruins Slot, according to an Iranian statement, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency.
The Iranian statement came hours after Bruins Slot said she had spoken to Amir-Abdollahian "for clarification" about the death of the baby, whom she said was less than a year old.
"The death of the young child...is truly heartbreaking," Bruins Slot wrote, "strongly" condemning the IRGC strikes.
The IRGC said the strikes in Iraq were in response to the killing of several "Resistance Axis" commanders, including IRGC generals, by Israel. The so-called Resistance Axis refers to Iran's network of allies in the region.
Three IRGC generals were killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria in December, including Iran's top commander in the country, Seyyed Razi Mousavi.
The IRGC also suggested that the strikes in Syria were in retaliation for the deadly twin suicide bombings in Kerman on January 3 that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani.
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.
Armenian Prime Minister Calls For New Constitution
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says Armenia needs an entirely new constitution rather than a constitutional reform to ensure his country's democratic "legitimacy" and viability.
Pashinian told a meeting at the Justice Ministry on January 19 that the next constitution should make Armenia "more competitive and viable in the new geopolitical conditions."
"The Republic of Armenia must have a constitution voted by the people of the Republic of Armenia, which should not give rise to doubts, this is also an important emphasis on legitimacy," he added.
Pashinian said the new constitution must be put to a vote by the public "so that there will be no doubts" about its authority, though he didn't offer a time frame for drafting and adopting a new constitution.
The prime minister added that he supported the parliamentary system of government, deeming it "the most appropriate" for Armenia.
His comments come a day after Armenia updated a European Union delegation on its constitutional review process.
The Armenian Constitution was adopted in 1995 and amended twice in 2005 and 2015. Following the second amendment, the country moved from a semipresidential to a parliamentary form of governance.
In 2021, Pashinian, a liberal opposition leader who rose to lead the country on the back of a 2018 revolution that ousted the former ruling elite, formed the Council for Constitutional Reforms, which has sought to improve the parliamentary system.
His popularity has taken major hits in recent years, in large part because of the loss to Azerbaijan in the 2020 Second Nagorno-Karabakh War and the subsequent Azerbaijani military retaking of Karabakh in 2023. Still, he remains more popular than the opposition.
Yerevan and Baku have expressed a desire to settle their decades-long conflict and take steps toward normalizing relations, though recent comments by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have raised questions in Armenia about the fate of the negotiations.
Under Pashinian, and especially after the devastating losses to Azerbaijan, Armenia has gradually distanced itself from its traditional ally Russia and moved closer to the West.
On January 19, the prime minister hosted Javier Colomina, the NATO secretary-general's special representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.
