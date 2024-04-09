News
Ukraine Strikes Reportedly Prompt Russia To Ask Kazakhstan For Gasoline
Reuters cited three sources on April 8 as saying Russia had asked Kazakhstan to supply it with 100,000 tons of gasoline in case of shortages caused by Ukrainian drone attacks at Russian oil refineries. Reuters added that one of the sources said a deal on using Kazakh reserves for Russia has already been agreed. The Istories website said Ukrainian drones might have destroyed 15 percent of Russia's oil refinery facilities. Russia's Federal State Statistics Service said earlier that, by the end of March, the volume of gasoline produced in Russia had decreased by 14.3 percent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Bulgaria's Caretaker Government Takes Office As Snap Elections Announced
SOFIA -- A Bulgarian caretaker government led by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev was sworn in by parliament on April 9 after being appointed by President Rumen Radev, who also announced snap general elections for June 9.
The elections, which will be the sixth since April 2021, were prompted by the refusal on March 28 of the populist There Is Such a People (ITN) party to form a government, the third party to decline the mandate.
Previously, the center-right GERB party and its former coalition partner, the pro-Western Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria (CCDB), both said they could not form a new cabinet.
Following elections in April last year, Bulgaria had a joint government supported by the reformist CCDB and GERB. They had agreed on an 18-month government with a rotation of prime ministers -- first, Nikolay Denkov from CCDB and after nine months, Maria Gabriel from GERB.
Denkov stepped down on March 5 to let GERB lead the government for the following nine months, as agreed. But Gabriel failed to form a government, and on March 27 Denkov also rejected Radev's invitation to try to put together a cabinet.
The fresh poll is set to coincide with elections for Bulgaria's members of the European Parliament.
Before the April 2023 elections, the country was run by caretaker governments appointed by Radev in the absence of a stable elected coalition.
Radev on April 6 gave Glavchev, the head of Bulgaria's Court of Auditors, the mandate to set up a caretaker government.
Glavchev's cabinet is the sixth caretaker government that Radev has appointed since he became president and the first one to be formed according to new rules adopted at the end of last year.
Before becoming head of the Court of Auditors, the 60-year-old Glavchev was a member of GERB and was speaker of parliament in 2017.
Bulgaria is the poorest of the 27 members of the European Union and has been wrestling with widespread corruption.
The Balkan country has been grappling with political instability since major anti-corruption protests in 2020.
Under the new rules, the current parliament will continue to work, while the main task of the caretaker government will be to organize the upcoming elections.
With reporting by dpa
Ukraine Says It Repelled 20 Russian Drone Attacks On 7 Regions
Ukraine's Air Force said it destroyed all 20 drones launched by Russia early on April 9 at seven of its regions -- Mykolayiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsya, and Lviv.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage provoked by falling debris.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian anti-ship Neptune missile over the Black Sea and four drones over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.
Neither report could be independently confirmed.
Meanwhile, an extraordinary meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors called by Russia to discuss attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is due to be held April 11, three diplomats said on April 9.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has yet to announce a date for the meeting.
The board's rules state that any country on it, including Russia, can call a meeting. Russia's ambassador to the IAEA said on April 8 that Russia had done so.
With reporting by Reuters
Serbia's Vucic In Paris To Discuss Fighter Jets, Nuclear Power, Kosovar Relations
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is on a two-day working visit to France where he is expected to discuss the acquisition of 12 Rafale fighter jets and the construction of a nuclear plant in the Balkan nation.
Before his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the evening of April 8, Vucic said procurement of the jets would give significant “new strength” to the Serbian armed forces.
Earlier that day, Vucic met in Paris with representatives of the French energy company Electricite de France (EDF). The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding that establishes a framework for potential cooperation in the fields of energy transition and low-carbon technology.
Vucic said the development of hydro and nuclear power in Serbia would enhance its energy security while also helping it meet carbon emission targets. He said nuclear energy would help meet a rising demand for electricity driven by the electrification of transport and artificial intelligence.
He said he hoped Serbia would have nuclear power by 2035, noting it takes a few years to carry out a feasibility study and about seven years to build a plant.
Following the 1986 catastrophe in Chernobyl, Serbia banned the development of nuclear power. Vucic said last month at a conference in Brussels that he would seek to change the legislation.
France is one of the world leaders in civilian nuclear development. Nuclear plants account for more than 60 percent of its electricity generation.
Separately, the two leaders will discuss tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. Belgrade and Pristina signed an agreement in February 2023 to normalize relations with steps laid out that each side must take.
During a press conference before their meeting, Macron said the two sides had made some progress on fulfilling the terms of the agreement, but Vucic disagreed, claiming Kosovo hadn’t held up any part of the bargain.
Macron is expected to tell Vucic that he backs Serbia’s EU integration but that normalizing relations with Kosovo is an integral part of that process.
- By RFE/RL
In A First, Ukraine Cites Damage To Russian Warship In Baltic Sea
Ukraine's military intelligence reportedly carried out a special operation that damaged a Russian warship docked off the exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, which, if true, would demonstrate Kyiv's increasing ability to hit Kremlin assets far beyond its borders.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ukrainian military intelligence said a fire inside the Serpukhov missile corvette had completely destroyed its means of communications and automation.
It gave no information about who started the fire and how or whether anyone was injured. Experts said the video appeared to indicate sabotage from inside the ship.
The Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent both reported that Ukrainian military intelligence was behind the attack, citing unidentified sources.
RFE/RL could not immediately confirm the attack. Russian state media has been silent on the matter.
The Serpukhov, belonging to the Buyan-M series, was commissioned in 2015.
The attack would be the latest by Ukraine against a Russian warship and the first in the Baltic Sea.
Due to its location, the attack is likely to have more of a psychological impact than any impact on the course of the war.
Ukraine has hit nearly two dozen Russian warships and other Russian vessels in the Black Sea since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in February 2024, killing possibly hundreds of sailors.
Russia has rarely released any information about the sinkings and death toll.
Since the start of 2024, Ukraine has stepped up attacks deep inside Russia with long-range drones.
Ukraine earlier this month hit a drone factory in Russia's Tatarstan region, about 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Iranian University Threatens Female Students Over Graduation Celebration
The president of Iran's Al-Zahra University has threatened legal action against a group of female students after video of them celebrating their graduation by dancing to music surfaced on social media.
The video, which garnerned widespread attention over the weekend, depicts architecture and engineering students marking the their matriculation by dancing with each other, even riding motorcycles, while still dressed in their graduation gowns and caps. In total, around eight to 10 students -- all female -- appear in the video.
Zahra Hajiani, the president of Al-Zahra University in the western port city of Bushehr, responded to the video by stating that the university's security department was investigating the event organized by students "spontaneously without coordination and obtaining permission from the university."
"This matter is being investigated by university security. The student who made this film has been identified and will be held accountable for this work," Hajiani said.
Hajiani said that no official graduation ceremonies had been held at the college since the COVID-19 pandemic due to financial constraints. She added that the clip circulating on social media was organized independently by a group of university graduates without the institution's approval or knowledge.
"The university had no involvement in the event's organization," Hajiani said.
The incident highlights ongoing tensions between students and authorities over a lack of social freedoms and regulatory compliance in Iran, particularly concerning women's rights and the mandatory hijab policy.
The Islamic republic has faced significant challenges in enforcing its interpretation of religious dress codes in the face of civil opposition and protests advocating the Woman, Life, Freedom movement and greater autonomy over personal lifestyle choices.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls above the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Man Who Mutilated Ex-Wife Jailed For 20 Years
The Chui regional court in northern Kyrgyzstan on April 8 rejected an appeal by a man who was handed a 20-year prison sentence in January for severely beating his ex-wife and cutting off her nose and ears. Azamat Estebesov was convicted of torture, rape, attempted murder, violation of privacy, and inflicting serious bodily harm. The case caused a public outcry and numerous rallies were held calling on the government to curb domestic violence. Rights activists launched an online petition demanding life in prison for Estebesov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Anti-War Activist Who Helped Ukrainian Refugees Dies In Custody
Russian anti-war activist Aleksandr Demidenko, who helped hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the Belgorod region to return to Ukraine, died in custody last week, his lawyer told his family on April 8. The 61-year-old activist, who openly protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was arrested in October. He was initially sentenced to 10 days in jail for drinking alcohol in public. Police later said they found an old grenade and two detonators for a grenade and a mine, all made during World War II, at Demidenko's house and charged him with illegal weapons possession. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Another Azerbaijani Opposition Activist Gets Lengthy Prison Term
BAKU -- A court in Azerbaijan has handed a lengthy prison term to another activist from the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (AXCP) amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent that has raised concerns in the West.
The Baku Court for Serious Crimes sentenced Elbayi Kerimli to six years in prison on April 7 after finding him guilty of drug possession.
The 20-year-old activist rejected the charge, calling it retaliation by the authorities for his painting the word "Stalin" last summer on the monument of the South Caucasus country's former president, Heydar Aliyev, the late father of current President Ilham Aliyev.
Also over the weekend, a court in Baku extended the pretrial detention of Tofiq Yaqublu, a member of the Coordination Center of Azerbaijan's Democratic Forces' National Council and a leading member of the opposition Musavat Party, by another two months.
Yaqublu, 63, was arrested in December on charges of fraud and document forgery, which he and his supporters have called politically motivated.
Critics of Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state have been ramping up efforts to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil-society advocates on trumped-up charges.
On April 1, The Baku Court for Serious Crimes sentenced AXCP member Elxan Aliyev to five years in prison on fraud charges that Aliyev and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated.
Aliyev's lawyer, Nemat Kerimli, told RFE/RL at the time that his client had been prosecuted not for fraud and forgery, but for political reasons.
At the moment, 11 AXCP activists are being held in custody on various charges that the party calls politically motivated. On April 3, the AXCP urged international community to impose personal sanctions on Azerbaijani officials involved in ongoing crackdown on dissent.
Azerbaijani officials have insisted that there are no political prisoners in the tightly controlled state.
Last month, almost a dozen journalists from the online Toplum TV channel were detained after police searched their offices, prompting the U.S. State Department to say it was "deeply troubled" by the reports.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Reporters Without Borders have also demanded that Azerbaijani authorities immediately release the journalists and drop all charges against them.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over from his father, who served as president for a decade.
Ombudsman Confirms Jailed Kyrgyz Journalist Attacked By Guards
BISHKEK -- Representatives of the Kyrgyz Ombudsman's Institute have confirmed that guards physically attacked journalist Makhabat Tajibek-kyzy and two of her cellmates in a detention center in the capital.
Representatives of the ombudsman told RFE/RL over the weekend that they visited Tajibek-kyzy in the detention center on April 6 and confirmed bruises on her hands, face, and under her left arm outlined in a complaint she filed that day.
Prosecutors subsequently said they had launched a preliminary investigation into Tajibek-kyzy's complaint.
Tajibek-kyzy is the wife of prominent investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, the founder of the Temirov Live investigative group, who was deported to Moscow in November 2022 after a court ruled that he illegally obtained Kyrgyz citizenship, which he denies.
Tajibek-kyzy and seven current and former reporters of Temirov Live were sent to pretrial detention in January on charges of "calling for mass riots," which the journalists and rights groups have rejected as politically motivated.
In a statement issued on April 7, Temirov linked the guards' attack on his wife to his recent investigative reports about President Sadyr Japarov's trip to Italy with his family and a fact-checking analysis of a public statement by the chief of the State Committee for National Security (UKMK), Kamchybek Tashiev, denying his involvement in corrupt activities.
"I consider it a warning sent to me through the beating of my wife in custody," Temirov said.
Kyrgyz-based and international human rights groups have urged the government to immediately release the Temirov Live journalists and drop all charges against them.
Kyrgyzstan's media and civil society have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
Last week, Japarov signed into law a controversial bill that allows the authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives," which critics say mirrors a repressive Russian law on "foreign agents" that Moscow uses to muzzle free press and NGOs.
Minsk Launches Probe Against Leader Of Belarusian Aid Group In Ukraine
Belarusian authorities said on April 8 that they have launched a probe against self-exiled activist Bazhena Zholudz, the leader of the Kyiv-based Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU) that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution at home. Zholudz is accused of taking part in an armed group's activities abroad, insulting a judge, illegal compilation of personal data, and the distribution of false information. Zholudz took over the BDU after its former leader, her boyfriend, Vital Shyshou, was found dead in a park near his home in Kyiv in 2021 (see video below). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Tajik Opposition Activist Arrested In Lithuania
Ignotas Sungaila, the lawyer of self-exiled Tajik opposition activist Sulaimon Davlatov, told RFE/RL on April 8 that a court in Lithuania had sent his client into pretrial arrest for two months on a charge related to an alleged violation of the Baltic nation's national security. Sungaila said he will appeal Davlatov's arrest. The 40-year-old Davlatov, who has lived in Lithuania for nine years, is known for his online criticism of Tajik authorities. In 2015, Davlatov, a former member of Group 24 and the Congress of Constructive Forces opposition movements, was detained in Finland at the request of Tajik authorities, but later released. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Molotov Cocktails Thrown At Russian Embassy In Vilnius
Unidentified people threw bottles containing a flammable liquid at the Russian Embassy building in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, for two nights in a row, Lithuanian police said on April 8. The first incident was reported on April 7 and the second one early on April 8, when the embassy wall was damaged, police said, adding that an investigation was opened into the incidents. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow's embassies have been targeted by attacks in several countries, including in Estonia, Romania, and Moldova. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
At Baku's Request, Kyrgyzstan Extradites 5 With Alleged Links To Matraimov
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on April 8 that it extradited to Azerbaijan five alleged members of "an organized criminal group" linked to the former deputy chief of the Central Asian nation's customs service, Raimbek Matraimov, at Baku's request.
The five were removed from the country on April 7, the UKMK said.
Last month, the committee said that its officers had detained five Azerbaijani citizens suspected of being members of a transnational criminal group who planned "attacks on Kyrgyzstan's top officials."
On March 23, the UKMK said that the five had links with Matraimov, who at the time was wanted in Kyrgyzstan on charges of money laundering, abduction, and illegal incarceration. Matraimov was hiding in Azerbaijan at the time.
On March 25, Azerbaijani authorities arrested Matraimov and his three brothers in Baku. A day later, they were extradited to Bishkek.
WATCH: Raimbek Matraimov has been described as a living symbol of corruption by Kyrgyz media. A former customs official allegedly at the heart of a smuggling ring worth hundreds of millions of dollars, he has now appeared in court in Bishkek after being detained in Azerbaijan the previous day.
On March 27, the Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek ruled that Matraimov and his brothers -- Tilek, Islambek, and Ruslan -- must stay in a UKMK detention center until at least April 26.
Matraimov in 2020-21 was at the center of a high-profile corruption scandal involving the funneling of close to $1 billion out of Kyrgyzstan.
In February 2021, a Bishkek court ordered pretrial custody for Matraimov in connection with the corruption charges. He received a mitigated sentence that involved fines amounting to just a few thousand dollars but no jail time.
The court justified the move by saying that Matraimov had paid back around $24 million that had disappeared through corruption schemes that he oversaw.
In November, the chairman of the state security service, Kamchybek Tashiev, accused Matraimov and the late crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev (aka Kamchybek Asanbek), who in 2011 was added by Washington to a list of major global drug-trafficking suspects, of "forming a mafia in Kyrgyzstan."
Matraimov left Kyrgyzstan in October after Kolbaev was killed in a special security operation in Bishkek. In January, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said Matraimov was added to the UKMK's wanted list.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Last month, a court in neighboring Uzbekistan sentenced Kolbaev's close associate, influential Uzbek crime boss Salim Abduvaliev, to six years in prison on charges of illegal possession and transportation of arms and explosives.
Abduvaliev is believed to have ties with top Uzbek officials and leaders of the so-called Brothers' Circle, a Eurasian drug-trafficking network that included Kolbaev.
Thousands Evacuated In Russia, Kazakhstan Amid Raging Floodwaters
Thousands of residents have been evacuated in southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan as melting snow and a burst dam continue to raise water levels that aren't expected to crest for another day.
Vasily Kozupitsa, mayor of the city of Orsk in Russia's southern region of Orenburg, which borders Kazakhstan, said on April 8 that residents of the city's districts along the Yelshanka River were being evacuated as the river's waters rose dramatically.
Since April 5, the floods have twice caused the partial collapse of a dam on the Ural River in Orsk, a city of 230,000, after which half of the city's old town found itself underwater.
The Investigative Committee has since launched a probe into what it called "negligence and the violation of safety regulations" by the dam's builders.
The Kremlin said water levels in some areas had risen at their fastest rate in a century, while local officials say they don't expect water levels to stop rising until April 9 at the earliest.
High water levels have also affected the region's capital, Orenburg, a city of more than 500,000, where the water level on the Ural River, which also crosses into the territory of neighboring Kazakhstan, where it is known as the Oral River, continues to rise.
According to the latest official data, 10,200 residential buildings and 18,500 households in the Orenburg region have been damaged by the floods. Rescue teams evacuated more than 6,100 people, of whom more than 1,000 have been placed in temporary shelters.
Officials in another Russian region bordering Kazakhstan, Kurgan, declared a state of emergency over the abrupt jump in the water level in the Tobol River in recent days. According to officials, some 60 communities face floods in that region.
Residents living near the Tobol River in Kurgan are being evacuated. Local authorities announced on April 8 that schools will be converted into temporary shelters. Children will continue their schoolwork online from home.
In recent weeks, massive snow melting caused by abrupt warm weather led to heavy floods in the Russian regions of Kemerovo, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, and the Altai Krai.
In neighboring Kazakhstan, officials in the western region of Atyrau introduced a state of emergency on April 7 due to the floods.
Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry said on April 7 that two people had died while trying to reach a house affected by high waters in the town of Kulsary.
According to the ministry, more than 72,000 people, including 16,000 children, were evacuated across several Kazakh regions.
The floods affected the regions of Abai, Aqmola, Aqtobe, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Qaraghandy, Qostanai, and West Kazakhstan, the ministry said.
The ministry said earlier that four people had gone missing in the Central Asian nation's northeastern region of Abai during the floods.
In a televised statement on April 6, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev called the floods the largest natural disaster to hit the country in the past 80 years.
In Orsk, the city most impacted by the flooding, hundreds of residents gathered outside the mayor's office to complain about the amount of compensation from the state and lack of early warning.
Local prosecutors warned Orsk residents against taking part in unsanctioned protests.
Zelenskiy Warns Of Defeat Without U.S. Aid Amid Barrage Of Deadly Russian Strikes
Russia continued its strategic bombardment of Ukraine on April 8, killing three in a strike in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, one day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with Western countries to send additional air-defense systems.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is set to reconvene on April 9 following a two-week recess with debate over a $60 billion Ukraine aid bill at the top of its agenda.
Zelenskiy on April 7 warned that Ukraine's military position was weakening amid a shortfall of ammunition and weapons, especially air defense, caused by the halt in U.S. military aid.
Russia has stepped up air and ground attacks against Ukraine since the start of the year in what may be an attempt to deplete Kyiv's weapons stockpiles ahead of an offensive later this spring.
Zelenskiy, speaking on April 7 via video link to a collection of artists, humanitarians, actors, athletes, and other global luminaries, said it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to "stay" the course without substantially more military.
He told the group it was "necessary" for them to tell U.S. lawmakers that "at this point...if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose this war...if Ukraine loses the war, so will other nations."
U.S. President Joe Biden's Ukraine aid bill has been held up since October by a minority group of right-wing Republicans in the House of Representatives even though the majority of lawmakers in Congress support the legislation.
Speaker Mike Johnson last week said he would bring a new Ukraine aid bill to the House floor for a vote when Congress reconvenes.
The Pentagon has said it could begin shipping the military aid to Ukraine as soon as the legislation becomes law. Further delays risk Ukraine being left short of military supplies when Russia launches its counteroffensive.
In a separate video message posted on X, formerly Twitter, later on April 7, Zelenskiy asked for more air defenses -- namely Patriot missile systems -- to defend against Russia's intensive air campaign.
"Ukraine clearly lacks sufficient air-defense systems and this is evident to all of our partners," Zelenskiy said. “There are air-defense systems around the world that can help. Only political will is required to transfer them to Ukraine.
"'Patriots' must now be in Ukraine, so there will be no need to use them on NATO's entire eastern flank in the future," he added.
Zelenskiy last week said that Ukraine would need 25 Patriot systems of six to eight batteries each to ensure the complete protection of Ukraine's air space against Russian drone and missile strikes.
Ukraine possesses just a few Patriot defense systems but has used them effectively to take down Russian military jets targeting its cities.
In Zaporizhzhya, eight settlements were targeted in the April 8 wave of Russian missile strikes, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram. Three people were wounded in addition to the three killed, he said.
Two days earlier, on April 6, two Russian strikes on Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeast killed eight civilians and injured at least 10.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the search for more Patriot systems in a phone call with his British counterpart, David Cameron, on April 8, the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv said in a statement.
"We are coordinating the next steps regarding the search and delivery of additional air-defense systems to Ukraine, primarily Patriot systems. I appreciate David's active, results-oriented attitude," Kuleba said in the statement, without elaborating.
In Chasiv Yar, one civilian died after sustaining injuries from a Russian strike, regional official Vadym Filashkin said on April 8.
The latest Russian attacks came after the head of UN's atomic watchdog said the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant was struck by drones late on April 7 in what he said was a "no-go."
WATCH: Russia is using modified Soviet-era winged bombs, according to Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in the eastern Donetsk region. Massive craters in and around Adviyivka show that FAB bombs were heavily deployed by Russia in seizing the town.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi issued a stark warning after an IAEA team of experts located at the plant "confirmed that at least three direct hits against ZNPP's main reactor containment structures took place."
"This cannot happen," Grossi wrote on X. He did not say who launched the attack on the plant, which has been controlled by Russian forces since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
"No one can conceivably benefit or get any military or political advantage from attacks against nuclear facilities," Grossi wrote.
Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom accused Ukraine of being behind the strikes.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) denied any involvement in the attack, blaming it on Russia.
"The aggressor state is once again endangering the [Zaporizhzhya] nuclear facility, the civilian population, and Europe's environment," HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov said, adding that the incident was part of Russia's "permanent criminal practice."
In Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, a logistics and transport facility was damaged, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.
Separately, the Ukrainian military said its air-defense systems shot down 17 out of the 24 drones that Russia launched early on April 8 at five Ukrainian regions: Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskiy, and Zhytomyr.
Probe Ordered Into Enlistment Attempt Of Critical Ukrainian Journalist
The commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskiy, said he ordered an internal audit following a report that a journalist was summoned to a military recruitment office after he published an article critical of a Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer. Ukrainian news outlet Investigagtive.info said that the SBU may have asked territorial recruitment to summon reporter Yevhen Shulhat. The reporter had recently written an article about the wealth of the SBU Cybersecurity Department chief, Ilya Vityuk. Syrskiy said in a Facebook post that he had ordered an internal investigation of the matter, adding that the work of journalists must be respected. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Armenia Says Peace Talks Remain Stuck As Baku Fumes Over Brussels Meeting
Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached several agreements as part of their continuous peace treaty negotiations, but they remain divided on two main issues, according to Armenia’s top diplomat.
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told Armenian Public Television late on April 6 that the two nations had "a historic opportunity to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus" if they can resolve the remaining roadblocks.
Yerevan and Baku do not yet see eye-to-eye on mutual recognition of territorial integrity and the subsequent border delimitation process. The two sides are also divided on reopening transport links in the region.
Mirzoyan said Yerevan and Baku had agreed several times at top-level meetings on recognizing each other's territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration but that the Azerbaijanis showed a "reluctance" when it was placed in a draft treaty.
RFE/RL could not immediately reach Azerbaijan's foreign minister, Ceyhun Bayramov, for comment.
Baku and Yerevan have been conducting negotiations over their respective borders for decades but the process took on new urgency after Azerbaijan recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh amid a swift military offensive in September 2023. Unlike in the past, the talks are now being conducted one-on-one without Russian, U.S., or EU mediators.
Azerbaijani and Armenian diplomats continue to exchange drafts of a peace agreement back and forth and hold occasional meetings of a commission on the border itself, but have yet to clinch a final peace agreement. Mirzoyan expressed hope that would happen in the foreseeable future.
Mirzoyan's interview comes on the heels of a trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 5 between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
The European Union and the United States unveiled an aid package to Armenia to show support for its efforts to deepen ties with the West.
Von der Leyen and Blinken said the aid will help the South Caucasus nation increase its “resilience” and “diversify” its economy, which is heavily dependent on Russia.
Mirzoyan said Armenia’s military was not part of the discussion or aid package but that it would logically benefit from an improved economy.
“Increasing the [economic] resilience of Armenia eventually becomes the resilience of the security sphere,” Mirzoyan said.
He added that Armenia plans to interact more closely with the EU and deepen bilateral relations with Brussels.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev criticized the United States and EU for holding high-level trilateral negotiations with Armenia, saying they were “directed against Azerbaijan.”
Tensions along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan began to grow hours after the Brussels meeting, with both sides accusing each other of violating the cease-fire.
Both sides reported shooting at various sections of the heavily militarized border during the nights of April 5-6 and April 6-7.
Mirzoyan’s office claimed Azerbaijan was sporadically firing in an attempt to goad an Armenian military response, triggering further escalation. It called on Azerbaijan to halt its actions.
- By Reuters
Iranian Official Warns That Israeli Embassies Are No Longer Safe
A senior Iranian official said on April 7 that none of Israel's embassies was safe anymore, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was speaking following a suspected Israeli strike on a building that Iran says housed the consular section of its embassy in Damascus on April 1 for which Tehran has vowed retaliation. Khamenei pledged retaliation after the attack, vowing that Israel would be "punished by the hands of our courageous men."
Iran Pardons 4 Environmental Activists As Part Of Eid Amnesty
Four Iranian environmental activists, who have been detained since 2017, have been pardoned as part of a mass amnesty approved by Iran's leadership to commemorate the observance of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
The activists -- Niloufar Bayani, Sepideh Kashani, Houman Jokar, and Taher Ghadirian -- were arrested in 2016 as part of a group involved with the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation.
According to their lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, the four were told on April 7 that they were being pardoned as part of an anmesty involving more than 2,100 convicts and are expected to be released shortly.
Environmental activists in Iran have been under pressure for several years as their advocacy often highlights issues that have been exacerbated by official corruption, incompetence, and mismanagement.
The pardon also comes as a surprise in the development of a case that has drawn international attention over the years.
The activists, according to the judiciary, were involved in espionage and "collaboration with hostile governments."
The charges were widely criticized and challenged to the point where even Mahmoud Sadeghi, a former member of the Iranian parliament, noted in 2019 that the Ministry of Intelligence had found no evidence of espionage among the activists.
The activists were tried and sentenced in Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, with sentences ranging from four to 10 years in prison on various charges. Reports have emerged of severe mistreatment and psychological torture faced by the detainees, including threats and the use of coercive tactics.
During their imprisonment, Kashani and Bayani said in letters that they had been subjected to mental and emotional torture and threatened with death.
The case also involves Morad Tahbaz, a London-born activist with Iranian, British, and American citizenship, who was released last year in a prisoner exchange, and Kavous Seyed-Emami, a Canadian-Iranian environmentalist who died under suspicious circumstances in prison shortly after his arrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Declares Federal Emergency In Flood-Hit Orenburg Region
Flooding in the southern Russia region of Orenburg has worsened overnight as water levels continued to rise, forcing officials to step up evacuation efforts.
"The flood situation is developing according to the worst case scenario," Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on April 7, citing regional authorities.
The Russian government has declared the flood-hit areas a federal emegency.
Sergei Salmin, the mayor of Orenburg, the regional capital with a population of 500,000, urged residents in danger zones to leave immediately.
"Those who refuse to leave the danger zone voluntarily, we will evacuate forcibly with the participation of police officers," he said in a statement on Telegram.
He called the situation critical and warned that the water level would rise in the coming days.
The situation in the Orenburg region, which borders northern Kazakhstan, took a dangerous turn on April 5, when water in the Ural River breached a 10-year-old dam near Orsk, flooding the town of about 200,000.
More than 6,300 homes in the region have been flooded, including about 4,500 in Orsk, the most impacted town.
The water level in Orsk rose about 28 centimeters overnight forcing the local refinery to shut on April 7, officials said. The Orsk refinery has a capacity of about 130,000 barrels a day.
More than 4,400 people have been evacuated to date, though that number is expected to rise in the coming days. The flooding has knocked out power to more than 8,000 homes.
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said it has enough forces and means in the region to cope with the disaster.
In some areas of Orsk, the water has reached first-floor windows and some people are moving around by boat.
Regional authorities said they found four people dead in the flooded zone but claim that none of them drowned. The authorities said two died of heart attacks and one committed suicide. The cause of the fourth death was not specified, but was designated as "natural," state-owned RIA Novosti reported.
Russian prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the construction of the Orsk dam.
- By AFP
China To 'Strengthen Strategic Cooperation' With Russia As Lavrov Visits
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on April 9 that Beijing would strengthen strategic cooperation with Moscow and that the two must stand on the side of "fairness and justice" as he met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov arrived in China for a two-day official visit on April 8, with the two countries looking to strengthen diplomatic ties as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds on. Russia and China have in recent years ramped up contacts, and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.
- By dpa
Yulia Navalnaya To Receive German Democracy Prize
The late Russian dissident Aleksei Navalny and his wife will receive the Freedom Prize of the Media from a leading German forum this year, with Yulia Navalnaya set to accept the award in person. The prize is presented each year at the Ludwig Erhard Summit, named after the conservative former chancellor who came to power in the 1960s. It's awarded to public figures who have made a special commitment to freedom of expression, dialogue, and democracy. Russian politician Garry Kasparov received the award in 2023, with other past recipients including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.
Turkey Cancels Visa-Free Travel For Tajik Citizens
Turkey has canceled visa-free travel for Tajik nationals, the office of the Turkish president said on April 6, without giving any reason behind the decision. Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry later said that Ankara had not officially notified Dushanbe about its plan to scrap the visa-exemption rule, which had been in place since 2018 and allowed Tajik citizens to stay in Turkey for up to 90 days without a visa. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Calls On West To Supply Air Defenses As Russian Strikes Intensify
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Western allies to supply his country with air-defense systems as Russian air attacks against Ukrainian cities intensify ahead of a likely summer offensive.
Zelenskiy made the request in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on April 7, a day after two Russian strikes on Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeast that killed eight civilians and injured at least 10.
"Ukraine clearly lacks sufficient air-defense systems and this is evident to all of our partners," Zelenskiy said. "There are air-defense systems around the world that can help. Only political will is required to transfer them to Ukraine."
The Ukrainian leader called the situation in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, "very harsh," adding that Russia was dropping guided aerial bombs on it nearly every day.
Kharkiv's high-voltage network facility was hit by drones overnight, causing power to be cut to some customers. Meanwhile, four people were killed and several apartment blocks badly damaged in an April 4 drone attack.
Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said last week that Kharkiv, which lies near the Russian border, is the most likely target for a new Russian offensive expected in May or June.
Russia has stepped up air and ground attacks along the 1,000-kilometer front to take advantage of Ukraine's shortfall in ammunition, weapons, and troops. Russia is seeking to deplete Ukraine's weapons stockpile ahead of the offensive, experts have said.
The United States, the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, has halted shipments to Kyiv since the start of the year due to political gridlock in Congress. But there are now signs a bipartisan deal may be near as the weapons deficit in Ukraine becomes critical.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said he planned to bring a $60 billion Ukraine aid bill held up by Republicans since October to the floor as early as this week. The Pentagon has said it would be ready to ship weapons as soon as the legislation is approved.
While Congress debates the aid bill, Ukraine is doing what it can to protect its cities.
Russia fired 17 Shahed drones and 10 missiles, and carried out 88 air strikes overnight, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on April 7, adding that Ukrainian defense forces destroyed all 17 of the drones.
However, a Russian attack on the frontline town of Hulyaypole in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region killed three civilians.
"Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," local Governor Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.
Fedorov said another person was wounded when Russian forces shelled the town with a Grad multiple-rocket launcher.
More than 100 Ukrainian villages came under Russian artillery fire in the Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, and Zaporizhzhya regions, according to the General Staff.
The situation is "difficult and tense" around the frontline city of Chasiv Yar, where Russian units were "using infantry backed by armored fighting vehicles" and "warplanes” to attack the area, said Oleh Kalashnikov, spokesman for a Ukrainian Army brigade deployed in the area.
"But all their attacks have been repelled. They are in retreat," Kalashnikov said.
According to the General Staff’s assessment, 57 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian troops and the invading Russian forces during the past day.
Ukraine repelled 26 Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and also launched attacks on Russian positions in 14 areas, inflicting "losses in manpower and equipment," it said.
According to the daily bulletin, Russian forces had suffered 820 casualties and also lost 17 tanks, 54 armored vehicles, and 54 artillery systems over the past day. The claims cannot be independently verified.
Ukrainian drones, meanwhile, attacked the Russian-held Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant on April 7, damaging a truck parked near the station's canteen, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the plant authorities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Russia said that its forces repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks in Donetsk's Avdiyidka area and two counteroffensives in the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
Neither side's claims could be verified.
With reporting by Reuters
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
