Siberian Fire Limits Gazprom Exports To Europe

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said on August 6 it had slowed gas shipments abroad after fire struck a processing plant in western Siberia.

No one was hurt in the fire, which happened at a facility near Novy Urengoy.

Russian media said transports of natural gas via Belarus and Poland were already decreased to around 1 million cubic meters per day.

Gazprom had already scheduled lower volumes via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs from the Yamal Peninsula via Belarus to Germany for the last quarter of 2021.

Authorities and company officials were investigating the cause of the fire, which happened at a gas-processing facility that is already scheduled for replacement.

Based on reporting by dpa