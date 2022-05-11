News
Russia Sanctions European Gazprom Units In Countries That Have Imposed Sanctions On Russia
Russia has imposed sanctions against units of Gazprom Germania and dozens of other companies based in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Under the sanctions, the 31 companies listed on May 11 by the Russian government are banned from conducting transactions and entering Russian ports.
But it notably includes local subsidiaries of Gazprom, which supplies more than a third of European gas.
The list also includes EuRoPol GAZ SA, the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline through which much of the Gazprom gas supply to Europe flows. Other EU firms as well as U.S. and Singaporean energy companies are also named.
German regulators took control of operations at Gazprom Germania after Gazprom abandoned it last month without explanation.
Gazprom Germania's operations span supplies to wholesalers and retailers, storage, and pipeline transmission. Its operations include Germany's biggest gas storage facility at Rehden in Lower Saxony.
Under a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin on May 3 no Russian entity is allowed to make deals with the entities under sanctions or fulfil its obligations under existing deals.
The decree explicitly forbids the export of products and raw materials to people and entities on the sanctions list.
Putin framed the decree as a response to sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.
Putin repeatedly warned that Moscow would respond in kind, though until last week the Kremlin's toughest economic response had been to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria and demand European customers pay for gas in rubles.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Trial Of Former Khabarovsk Krai Governor Opens In Russian Court
The trial of Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai whose arrest in 2020 caused monthslong protests in the region, has opened in a Russian court.
The trial began in Lyubertsy City Court on May 11. Furgal is charged with attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005.
Furgal and others charged in the case reiterated statements rejecting any involvement in the attempted murder and contract killings. Furgal and his supporters insist that the case against him is politically motivated. He faces a life sentence if convicted.
Furgal, a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was elected in 2018 in a runoff that he won handily against the region’s longtime incumbent from the Kremlin-backed ruling United Russia party.
His arrest on July 9, 2020, sparked mass protests in Khabarovsk Krai's capital, Khabarovsk, and several other towns and cities in the region.
The protests were held almost daily for many months, highlighting growing discontent in the Far East over what demonstrators see as Moscow-dominated policies that often neglect their views and interests.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Kazakh President Emphasizes Importance Of China-Europe Transportation Route Bypassing Russia
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said after a visit to Ankara for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that a new transportation route connecting China with European markets bypassing Russia is important for the two nations.
Toqaev said on May 11 that his visit opened opportunities "for further strengthening cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, military, and other areas." The most important thing for the two states "is using the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)," he added, a day after the visit.
The TITR, known as the Middle Corridor, is an international development linking China's rail freight transport networks with the European Union, bypassing Russia.
Launched in 2017, the project links Caspian Sea and Black Sea ferry terminals with rail systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Poland.
Last month, amid Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, China opened another railway route to Europe via Kazakhstan, also bypassing Russia.
The situation in Ukraine was also a focus during the talks.
"Our thoughts on the peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity coincide," Erdogan said.
Kazakhstan, known as a close ally of Russia, has not officially condemned Moscow's aggression against Kyiv but said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Also, top officials of the Central Asian nation have said their country will not assist Russia to evade sanctions imposed on it over the war in Ukraine.
The two presidents said a joint statement on "expanding a strategic partnership" between the two Turkic nations and 14 other bilateral agreements were signed during Toqaev's visit.
The Kazakh Defense Ministry said on May 11 that an agreement on military cooperation was among those signed.
Erdogan said that Kazakhstan was “the historic land of all Turks, while Turkey is the second home for Kazakhstan's citizens."
"We are ready to bear responsibility for the stability, peace, and security of our brothers in Kazakhstan," Toqaev said.
Turkey was the first country that recognized Kazakhstan’s independence following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 and the first foreign country to open an embassy in Kazakhstan in 1992.
It was Toqaev's first visit to Turkey since he was chosen to be president by his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, following the latter's resignation in March 2019.
With reporting by Daily Sabah
First Russian Soldier Suspected Of Murdering A Civilian In Ukraine To Face Trial
KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities are moving ahead with the first murder trial of a Russian soldier suspected of killing a Ukrainian civilian during Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook on May 11 that the suspect was charged with the killing of a 62-year-old civilian who was riding a bicycle in the village of Chupakhivka in the northeastern region of Sumy.
"The Prosecutor-General's Office sent to a court the case against Vadim Shishimarin, the commander of a unit of military brigade 32010, known as the Fourth Tank Kantemirov Division of the Moscow region," Venediktova wrote.
According to Venediktova, the 21-year-old suspect, who is currently in Ukrainian custody, may face up to life in prison if convicted of murder.
Last week, Venediktova announced the name of the first Russian soldier suspected of torturing and murdering civilians in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, during weeks of occupation.
Venediktova identified this soldier as the commander of a unit of Russia's National Guard, Sergei Kolotsei, who was officially informed that he is a suspect.
Last month, Venediktova identified 10 soldiers of the 64th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Russian armed forces, saying that they are suspected of "cruelty toward civilians and other war crimes," adding that Ukrainian investigators continue to gather evidence and those named were just the first.
She also said at the time that investigations were under way to find out if the 10 Russians took part in the killing of civilians in Bucha.
The retreat of Russian forces from Bucha and other towns near Kyiv revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting, prompting calls from several countries, as well as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC), for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.
Ukraine's National Police said on May 5 that, since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on February 24, more than 10,000 probes have been launched into war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.
Armenian Protesters Block Yerevan Mayor's Office
YEREVAN -- Armenian opposition activists and their supporters have blocked the building of the Yerevan city mayor as rallies resumed demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's resignation.
An opposition leader in parliament, Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Sagatelian, called on the protesters to unblock the building, saying they could join rallies taking place in the city on May 11. Police prevented protesters from entering the building before they blocked access.
The protesters are demanding Pashinian’s resignation because of what they say are unacceptable concessions he made during negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinian issued a statement on May 11 saying that Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will soon meet soon to discuss delimiting the border between the two South Caucasus nations.
"We have gone through severe hardships, but I can say today that I am deeply confident that we are on the right path," Pashinian's statement published by his press service said.
Anti-government demonstrations have been taking place since April 17. Protesters have blocked major roads in Yerevan and called on the population to commit acts of civil disobedience.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism since he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed last month to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Azerbaijan wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire, which an estimated 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Pashinian, who said he had agreed to the 2020 cease-fire to avoid further losses, said he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan without consulting ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya Links Ukraine's Fight With Belarus's Democratic Struggle
PRAGUE -- Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus, says her country's fate is linked to the outcome of the war that Russia has launched against Ukraine.
"We understand our responsibility in connection with the war in Ukraine," Tsikhanouskaya told RFE/RL in an interview at its Prague headquarters on May 11.
"We understand that we must fight for Ukraine now to fight for Belarus later," she said. "We understand that, without a free Ukraine, there cannot be a free Belarus."
Tsikhanouskaya, 39, was a last-minute presidential candidate, filling in for her husband, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, whose own bid for the presidency was derailed by his arrest and jailing on charges that supporters say were trumped up to keep the popular vlogger off the August 2020 ballot.
Fearing for her safety and that of her family, the former English teacher-turned-politician left Belarus the day after the vote, which resulted in a sixth presidential term for authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and has been leading the Belarusian opposition from exile in Lithuania.
Following massive protests over the vote, which the opposition says was rigged, Lukashenka launched a harsh, and often violent crackdown, jailing tens of thousands of protesters, most of his political opponents, and muzzling independent media.
In reaction to the situation, the European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have imposed sanctions on him and several senior Belarusian officials.
Isolated and financially weakened, Lukashenka turned to long-time ally Russia for support, and his since replied in kind by allowing Moscow to launch attacks on Ukraine and supply forces from Belarusian territory.
Tsikhanouskaya said Belarusian citizens, unlike the country's leadership, are "doing what they can" to support their neighbor.
"By helping Ukraine, we are also helping ourselves. Because when Ukraine wins, it will mean that the Kremlin is weak and, hence, that Lukashenka is weak. This will open a new window of opportunity for Belarusians, for protests and strikes," she said.
In response to questions from RFE/RL's Belarus Service and Current Time, the Russian-language channel led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, over what comes after the fighting ends, Tsikhanouskaya replied that "once Ukraine wins this war, the rest will be up to Belarusians."
"How can we take best advantage of the moment? How can we weaken [Lukashenka's] regime? All our work is aimed at, on one hand, weakening the regime and, on the other, empowering the Belarusian people," she said.
Tsikhanouskaya said her movement has begun the process of opening a representative office in Kyiv so that it can be in closer contact with Ukrainian officials and the Belarusian diaspora in Ukraine.
Despite the war in Ukraine, the Belarusian opposition has been bolstered by "the 100 percent support of Western democratic countries," Tsikhanouskaya said.
"They support our movement and our striving to change our country," Tsikhanouskaya said. "And we have been assured that there will be no negotiations behind the backs of Belarusians. Lukashenka is illegitimate and no one is going to recognize him until our conditions are met -- the release of political prisoners and the end to repressions."
Much of Tsikhanouskaya's efforts since Russia's February 24 attack on Ukraine has involved reminding Western countries that the Lukashenka government must not be seen as representative of the Belarusian people.
"When the war started and Belarus became an aggressor in the eyes of other countries, [Western governments] were compelled to act decisively," she said. "We made it clear over time that the Belarusian regime is an aggressor, not the people [of Belarus]…Every visit, every meeting, every phone call we make is aimed at conveying that Belarusians should not have to pay for Lukashenka's mistakes."
"We always say that sanctions against the Belarusian regime must be just as strong as those against Russia, but they should be structured differently," Tsikhanouskaya explained, saying sanctions against Belarus should target state companies and banks and that small and private businesses should be protected as much as possible.
She also called on Western countries to extend visas to ordinary Belarusians, particularly students, and to find ways to support independent Belarusian media.
"We have also approached tech companies like Facebook and Microsoft to wage a tougher fight against [state] propaganda and to help Belarusian journalists and our people," she said.
According to the independent Belarusian Association of Journalists, two dozen journalists are currently in custody in Belarus, including Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in December 2021.
"People turn to heaven and ask: 'Why must we go through this?'" she said.
"In the case of Belarusians, it is for our silence, for our apolitical stance, for not taking responsibility for our country. We felt content in our small circles of family and friends. And now we are bearing collective responsibility for this."
Another Activist Flees Russia After Protesting War In Ukraine
Russian activist Dmitry Zvonaryov has fled Russia, fearing for his safety amid a crackdown by the state on anyone challenging Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Zvonaryov told RFE/RL on May 11 that he was currently in Florida and had applied for political asylum. He said he spent two weeks in U.S. immigration centers after he reached the United States via Mexico.
"I did not feel I was safe in my country. I could be at least sentenced to 15 years in prison for my protests against the war [in Ukraine]. They could even kill me! They constantly threatened me, followed me, and even questioned my 14-year-old son, demanding he tell them about my whereabouts," Zvonaryov said.
Before fleeing his home in the city of Kirov, some 900 kilometers northeast of Moscow, Zvonaryov stayed with a friend to escape possible arrest.
Zvonaryov has taken part in unsanctioned rallies protesting the arrest of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, he was arrested several times and held briefly for single-person pickets protesting the war.
Many activists, journalists, and others have left Russia for other countries since Moscow launched the unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for offenders, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said that in the first three months of 2022, almost 4 million Russian citizens left the country.
Archeologists Concerned Over Bill Turning Iran Into Hub For Antiquities Trade
A group of Iranian archeologists have expressed concern over a bill in parliament that calls for measures to turn Iran into a regional hub for trading antiquities, fearing it will turn the country into a marketplace for illegal trade.
In a letter addressed to parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, 61 archeology professors called on parliament to scrap the proposal, dubbed the "optimal utilization of ancient objects and treasures," warning it will pave the way for the misuse of historical artifacts and monuments by traffickers and looters.
They also said that the bill submitted this week by 46 lawmakers, had been drafted "without any consultation with official archaeological institutions."
"Not only does this plan not prevent the destruction of heritage and unprofessional excavations, it also legally authorizes looters to destroy our heritage," the professors warned in the letter, published by the semiofficial ISNA news agency.
They also accused the country's relevant bodies of failing to confront the issue of the trafficking of ancient artifacts.
"Laws are sufficient and effective. But they're not enforced in practice," the letter said.
"This is why we’re witnessing thousands of pages of treasure hunting and metal-detector advertisements in cyberspace without seeing any action by the cyberpolice."
Iranian media regularly report the arrests of individuals accused of smuggling artifacts out of the country.
In February, reports said a cargo of antique artifacts that traffickers were planning to smuggle out of the country through Turkey had been seized.
The spokesman of the Customs Administration said the cargo included nearly 570 items, including old coins and books.
He said the cargo was found in a truck loaded with secondhand furniture at the Bazargan border crossing in West Azerbaijan Province.
With reporting by AFP and ISNA
Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine's Donetsk Region Block Facebook, Instagram
A Russia-backed separatist group in eastern Ukraine that calls itself the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) says it has blocked access to Facebook and Instagram in the districts it has been controlling since 2014.
In a statement on May 11, the separatists' de facto Communications Ministry said the move was made "to protect DNR residents from banned information that imposes a threat to their lives."
"Access to Meta's social networks -- Facebook and Instagram -- has been blocked on the territory of the republic," the statement says, adding that the move was made to prevent the distribution of "child pornography, contents propagating narcotics, suicides, and other banned information, including contents with extremist and terrorist connotations."
Meta Platforms has yet to comment on the announcement, which comes as Russia continues to restrict online information about its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's state communications regulator blocked access to Instagram shortly after the invasion was launched on February 24 after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as, "Death to the Russian invaders."
Moscow backed a pro-Russia insurgency in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Putin Appoints Acting Governors Of Five Regions After Predecessors Resigned
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed acting governors to five regions of the country hours after their predecessors announced they were stepping down.
The Kremlin said on May 11 that Putin met a day earlier with the officials he had chosen to appoint as acting governors of the Kirov, Ryazan, Saratov, and Tomsk regions, and the Republic of Mari El.
While Putin has often replaced officials ahead of elections with the aim of fielding stronger candidates backed by the Kremlin, the timing of the move has raised speculation that he may be frustrated at the failure of Russia's army to quickly defeat Ukraine after invading it in late February.
In the changeover, Putin named Pavel Malkov, the chairman of Russia's Statistics Agency, as the acting governor of the Ryazan region, while Roman Busargin was made the acting governor of the Saratov region; Aleksandr Sokolov the acting governor of the Kirov region; Vladimir Mazur the acting governor of the Tomsk region; and Yury Zaitsev the acting head of the Republic of Mari El.
All five are known as strong supporters of Putin.
Regional elections are scheduled across Russia for September 11.
Veteran Pussy Riot Member Flees Russia After Being Placed On Wanted List
A founding member of the Pussy Riot protest group, Maria Alyokhina, has revealed in an interview that she fled Russia after a Moscow court changed the remainder of her one-year parole-like sentence to real prison time last month, saying she violated the terms of her punishment.
Alyokhina's whereabouts were unknown for weeks after the Russian Interior Ministry added her to its registry of wanted persons on April 26, five days after a Moscow court approved the change in a sentence she was handed last September for violating coronavirus safety precautions by calling on people to protest against the detention of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
The court ruling meant that Alyokhina was going to have to serve the remaining 21 days of her sentence in a penal colony.
In the interview with The New York Times, published late on May 10, Alyokhina said she escaped by disguising herself as a food delivery courier while leaving her mobile phone behind so police couldn't track her.
She managed to reach Belarus and after two failed attempts to cross into neighboring Lithuania, a European Union member, she made it through on a bus on the strength of a travel document arranged by Icelandic performance artist Ragnar Kjartansson, a friend who convinced a European country to issue Alyokhina a travel document that essentially gave her the same status as an EU citizen.
"I was happy that I made it because it was an unpredictable and a big 'f**k-off'" to the Russian authorities, Alyokhina said after becoming one of thousands of Russian citizens who have fled the country after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Alyokhina's partner and fellow Pussy Riot member Lyusya Shtein, who also fled Russia in April, posted photos of herself on Twitter dressed in a green Delivery Club uniform and wearing a food delivery backpack, describing the pictures as "the easy way to pass cops next to your apartment block."
Shtein tweeted that Alyokhina did not flee Russia but "has gone on tour," adding, "And I, let us say, have freed myself."
Alyokhina, Shtein, and other members of the protest group have been sentenced to up 15 days in jail several times in recent months over taking part in protest actions and unsanctioned rallies.
Pussy Riot came to prominence after three of its members were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister at the time and campaigning for his subsequent return to the Kremlin.
Alyokhina and bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova had almost completed serving their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty. The two have dismissed the move as a propaganda stunt by Putin to improve his image ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics that were held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
- By Mike Eckel
Top EU Rights Official Says Russia Will Be Held To Account For Possible War Crimes In Ukraine
PRAGUE -- Russia will be held accountable for war crimes and violations of international law allegedly committed by its forces in Ukraine, a European Union official vowed, amid mounting Ukrainian and international efforts to gather evidence for future criminal investigations.
In an interview with RFE/RL at its headquarters in Prague, Eamon Gilmore, the EU special representative for human rights, also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be put on trial one day, not unlike what happened with Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic after the bloody and violent breakup of Yugoslavia.
“Milosevic never thought he would face a court or face a tribunal in The Hague when he was committing war crimes," Gilmore said in the interview, conducted on May 10.
"People who are responsible can be held to account no matter how long it takes," he said.
Ukrainian and international investigators have been rushing to interview witnesses, documents alleged crimes, and gather evidence of alleged Russian crimes for use in any future criminal proceedings.
In the wake of the withdrawal of Russian troops from districts north of Kyiv last month, officials have been looking at whether civilians were summarily killed or executed, as well as a growing body of evidence pointing to possible rape and sexual violence.
Human Rights Watch, among other groups, has accused Russian troops of committing a "litany of apparent war crimes" in the town of Bucha, north of Kyiv, in early March, before withdrawing as the Kremlin redeployed units to concentrate its attack on southern and eastern Ukraine.
"Bombing a hospital is a war crime. Bombing a school is a war crime. Bombing a children's nursery is a war crime. Targeting civilians. Those are war crimes," Gilmore said.
"There are investigations that are under way, in particular the investigation by the International Criminal Court. And there has to be accountability for what is happening these days in Ukraine, and what has been happening since February 24."
Despite the rush for gathering evidence in Ukraine, investigators face an uphill battle in holding any Russian commanders, or political leaders, to account, or hauling them before an international tribunal.
Russia is not a member of The Hague-based International Criminal Court nor a member of the European Union. It was kicked out of the Council of Europe days after invading Ukraine; prior to that, Moscow routinely ignored rulings of the European Court of Human Rights and even passed constitutional amendments that effectively forbid compliance with the court.
Russia's veto power on the UN Security Council means any United Nations-led effort will likely be blocked.
Four days after Russia invaded, the chief prosecutor of The Hague court, known as the ICC, announced the opening of a war crime probe in Ukraine, dating back to 2014 when war in the eastern Donbas region first broke out and regular Russian forces participated in at least two major battles there.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, saying, "We categorically reject this."
Under the treaty rules of the ICC, Ukraine, which is a member of the court, can ask the court to take jurisdiction over any potential war crimes probe.
Still, Gilmore argued that time was no obstacle for bringing a criminal case, and he said modern technologies such as satellite imagery made it easier to document evidence.
"So the idea that people who are either directly committing these crimes, or those who are responsible for giving the order and politically responsible for the war that is giving rise to them…all of that will eventually be investigated," he said.
Under the UN-created International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Milosevic became the first sitting head of state to be prosecuted for war crimes -- in his case, committed during the wars in the former Yugoslavia. He died in The Hague in 2006 before the court could render a verdict.
Asked about reports of Ukrainian troops committing possible war crimes, Gilmore suggested those would also be investigated, but he also downplayed the reports.
"Russia is the aggressor in Ukraine, let's never forget that. Ukraine didn't invade Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine. So I think we have to put that into perspective and avoid falling into the trap of alternative or parallel narratives being created," he said.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Again Attacks Positions In Iraq's Irbil
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) has fired on targets in Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Irbil, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency has reported.
Tasnim said on May 11 that forces from the IRGC launched artillery attacks on "the positions of terrorist groups" in Irbil.
No casualties were reported.
"Headquarters of terrorist groups in Iraq's northern region, including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, have been targeted in the past by the Revolutionary Guards on several occasions," Tasnim added.
In the middle of March, IRGC forces launched ballistic-missile attacks on Irbil that it said were targeted at the Israeli “strategic center” in the country.
Two Europeans Detained In Iran As EU Nuclear Envoy Visits
Iran says it has arrested two citizens of a European country as a European Union envoy visited Tehran for talks on stalled nuclear negotiations with world powers.
"Two Europeans have been arrested in Iran for organizing riots in the country," the Intelligence Ministry was quoted as saying on May 11 by Iranian news agencies.
No further details, such as the nationality of those detained, were revealed.
Sweden said last week that one of its citizens traveling as a tourist had been detained in Iran, but it wasn't clear if his case was connected to the Intelligence Ministry's announcement.
IRNA said that "foreign conspirators" had sent two "experienced agents" to Iran to sow discord.
It said the ministry was pursuing them from “the moment of arrival” and that all their relations with the “illegal Council of Teachers League” were documented.
The announcement, which came during a visit by the EU's nuclear talks envoy, Enrique Mora, comes amid threats by Tehran to execute an Iranian-Swedish researcher imprisoned since 2016 and as another Iranian national faces a life sentence in Sweden.
Mora is coordinating the talks to revive Iran's nuclear accord with world powers amid last-ditch efforts to salvage the deal after a weeks-long standstill of the talks in Vienna.
Mora said he'd meet with Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani during his visit to the Iranian capital.
“Work on closing the remaining gaps [as] this negotiation continues,” he tweeted.
Iran is threatening to execute Swedish-Iranian researcher Ahmadreza Djalali by May 21. Jalali specializes in disaster relief and has taught at European universities. Rights groups have condemned his detention.
The announcement of his imminent execution came as an Iranian national charged in Sweden over mass executions committed in the 1980s awaited his sentence.
Swedish prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Hamid Nouri, who has been held in custody in Sweden since his arrest in Stockholm in November 2019. The Stockholm District Court has said that a verdict is expected on July 14.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Ukrainian Forces Make Some Gains In East, As Kyiv Halts Flow On Gas Route
Kyiv has halted the use of a major transit route for Russian gas amid continued heavy fighting in the east and south of Ukraine, while Ukrainian forces claimed some progress in pushing Russian forces away from the city of Kharkiv.
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on May 11 after Kyiv announced that it would stop Russian shipments through its key Novopskov hub in the east, blaming interference by Russian forces in the region.
It is the first time exports have been disrupted since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Despite the war, Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe.
Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Moscow's gas exports by pipeline, said it was still shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, but volumes were seen at 72 million cubic meters (mcm) on May 11, down from 95.8 mcm the previous day.
The European Union is scrambling to reduce its reliance on Russian energy supplies, but it has stopped short so far from imposing sanctions on crucial gas flows.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 10 that Ukrainian successes pushed Russian forces out of four villages around Kharkiv, which has been under bombardment since the war began.
The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleh Synegubov, said four villages -- Cherkasy Tyshky, Rusky Tyshky, Rubizhne, and Bayrak -- had been liberated, though "fierce battles" were still raging in some parts.
Zelenskiy hailed the gains but warned against celebrating prematurely.
"I also want to urge all our people...not to spread excessive emotions," Zelenskiy said in a video address. "We should not create an atmosphere of excessive moral pressure, where victories are expected weekly and even daily."
In the strategic southern port of Mariupol, Russian forces continued their assault on the Azovstal steel plant where the city's last defenders are holed up. An aide to the mayor said at least 100 civilians were still trapped there.
Russia is trying to reinforce exposed troops on Snake Island, which could enable it to dominate the northwestern Black Sea with strategic air-defense and coastal defense cruise missiles, the British Ministry of Defense said in a regular bulletin.
"Ukraine has successfully struck" Russian air defenses and resupply lines in the Black Sea with drones, the bulletin noted, leaving Russian resupply lines exposed after the Russian Navy retreated to Crimea following what the United States says was the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser by Ukraine last month. Ukraine has not confirmed the attack.
Russian missile strikes also hit the southern port of Odesa in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines.
In Washington, the U.S. House of Representatives approved more than $40 billion more aid for Ukraine as Congress races to keep military aid flowing and support the government in Kyiv. The measure now goes for Senate approval before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.
The U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, meanwhile, told a Senate committee that the United States believes Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine.
There are indications Russia wants to extend a land bridge to Transdniester, the breakaway region in Moldova, said Haines, adding that Putin is counting on Western resolve to weaken over time.
Haines also told the committee that Putin is expected to become more unpredictable and could order martial law in Russia.
WATCH: More than 170 additional Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks in the besieged city of Mariupol. Exhausted but relieved evacuees said they were searched and fingerprinted by Russian forces at so-called "filtration camps" after leaving the plant.
Zelenskiy said 36 foreign missions are operating in the capital, and the resumption of diplomatic work in Kyiv "confirms Europe's confidence in the future of Ukraine."
Biden's nominee to be the next ambassador to Ukraine, veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, was expected to also easily win confirmation to a crucial position that has been vacant for three years.
Brink spoke to members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on May 10 ahead of what's expected to be her easy Senate confirmation.
Brink told senators that if confirmed she would work to fully reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and take up her work in the country.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, BBC, and dpa
Nominee To Be U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Receives Bipartisan Support In Confirmation Hearing
President Joe Biden’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said she would work to coordinate the shipment of weapons and security items to Ukraine if confirmed by the Senate.
Bridget Brink spoke to members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on May 10 ahead of what's expected to be her easy Senate confirmation.
Brink told senators that if confirmed she would work to fully reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and take up her work in the country.
Much of her duties will involve working with military leaders overseeing the billions of dollars of weapons and aid that the United States has pledged to deliver to Ukraine.
“Most people assess that these next few weeks and maybe longer are critical to the outcome of this war of choice on Russia’s part,” Brink told the committee. “What we are trying to do as an administration is move security items as fast as possible to Ukraine.”
Brink has spent the majority of her 25-year diplomatic career in former Soviet republics. She is currently the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia and previously worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia.
Committee Republicans and Democrats emphasized their desire to see Brink confirmed and in place in Kyiv as soon as possible.
“It's absolutely crucial to have an ambassador,” Senator Rob Portman (Republican-Ohio) told Brink.
Top U.S. diplomats went to Kyiv on May 8 in a step toward the resumption of a full U.S. presence in the city. They left the embassy ahead of the invasion due to security concerns.
The post of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since President Donald Trump recalled then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukraine Suspends Some Russian Gas Flow, Blaming Interference Of Occupying Forces
Ukraine says it will suspend the flow of gas through a transit point that delivers almost one-third of the fuel that Russia exports to Europe across Ukraine.
GTSOU, Ukraine’s state-owned natural gas pipeline operator, said in a statement that it could not operate at the Novopskov gas compressor station due to "the interference of the occupying forces in technical processes."
The Novopskov compressor station in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine has been occupied by Russian forces and separatist fighters since soon after the Russian invasion began.
The suspension, which affects gas flows via the Sokhranivka route, will take effect from May 11.
Yuriy Vitrenko, head of the state energy company Naftogaz, said gas flows to Europe via Ukraine could fall by one-third unless Russia switches to using a different route.
GTSOU declared "force majeure," a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control.
It said the affected flow of gas could be shifted elsewhere -- to the Sudzha interconnection point located in territory controlled by Ukraine. But Gazprom, which supplies the gas sent through the pipelines, said this would be "technologically impossible.”
It said it had seen no proof of “force majeure” or obstacles to continuing gas flow as before.
Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Russia's invasion began on February 24. Europe has worried since the start of the war that Russia would turn off the gas in retaliation for sanctions, but until now the gas has continued to flow.
Given the uncertainties, European countries are searching for alternative fuel supplies. Plans for the expedited construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals earned approval from the German cabinet on May 10.
The proposal is designed to make it easier to build floating and land-based LNG terminals, which would allow Germany to accept LNG deliveries by boat from non-Russian gas producers.
It allows regulators to skip processes, including those related to environmental controls, in the interest of getting the terminals constructed faster. The hope is to have the first new LNG terminal operating by year's end.
"With this LNG expedition law, we'll create the framework to make us independent of Russia quickly," said Michael Kruse, a spokesperson on energy for the Free Democrats (FDP) party, a member of the current governing coalition.
The measure must be approved in both the Bundestag, the lower house, and the Bundesrat, the upper house, to become law.
Energy was among the topics to be discussed on May 10 during a meeting between Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. Despite Italy's dependence on Russian gas, Draghi has pledged support for any European Union sanctions on Russia's energy sector.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
UN Approves Czech Republic To Replace Russia On Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly for the Czech Republic to replace Russia on the Human Rights Council, the world organization’s leading human rights body.
The vote was 157 countries in favor and 23 abstentions.
The Czech Republic was the only candidate for the seat left vacant when the General Assembly voted to suspend Russia over "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.
Seats on the 47-member Geneva-based council are divided among regional groups and a replacement for Russia had to come from an East European country.
Russia was suspended from the council last month by a vote in the General Assembly after which Russian Deputy Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin said Russia had withdrawn from the council before the vote.
The council is scheduled to hold a special session on May 12 at Kyiv's request to examine "the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression."
A Russian Foreign Ministry statement on May 10 said that Russia will not participate in the special session.
"Arguments and explanations on the true objectives of this special military operation and the real situation on the ground have been completely ignored," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the statement.
Though Moscow was suspended from the rights body, it would have been allowed to participate due to its observer status.
Countries that supported Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council said it should not be able to sit in judgment on other nations' human rights records.
The council voted on March 4 to trigger a commission of inquiry -- the highest-possible level of investigation -- into alleged Russian violations during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Putin Demands Action As Devastating Wildfires In Russia Claim 16 Lives
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on regional officials to act quickly in battling forest fires amid a series of blazes in Siberia and the Urals that have killed 16 people in recent weeks, raising fears that this season may be even worse than last year, the worst on record.
"We cannot allow a repeat of last year's situation, when forest fires were the most long-lasting and intensive of recent years," Putin said during a May 10 meeting with acting Emergencies Minister Aleksandr Chupriyan that was broadcast on state television.
Chupriyan said there had already been some 4,000 wildfires this year so far, destroying almost 1,300 buildings, including 730 residential houses, forcing the Siberian region of Kurgan on May 10 to impose a state of emergency.
In another Siberian region, Omsk, a local court on May 10 sent the mayor of the town of Nazyvayevsk to pretrial detention on a charge of abuse of power over a devastating fire that reached the town and nearby village, destroying about 100 houses, leaving some 250 people homeless.
Since last week, deadly wildfires were reported in the Siberian regions of Krasnoyarsk Krai, Zabaikalye Krai, Kemerovo, Irkutsk, Khakasia, and Yakutia.
The 2021 season was Russia's worst ever, with 18.8 million hectares of forest destroyed by fire, according to Greenpeace Russia, which says that as of late April wildfires were more widespread than at the same point last year, though they were below the average for recent years.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Kazakh President Toqaev Arrives In Turkey For Talks With Erdogan
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has arrived in Ankara for an official visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and the governor of Ankara, Vasip Sahin, met Toqaev at the Esenboga airport in the Turkish capital on May 10, the Kazakh presidential office said.
After paying tribute to the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at the Anitkabir mausoleum, Toqaev held talks with Erdogan.
The two leaders were expected to discuss all aspects of the two nations' relations and "potential steps aimed at enhancing the bilateral and multifaceted cooperation" and "views on current regional and international matters," Turkey's presidential office said ahead of the talks.
The agenda also included the signing of various agreements, protocols, and memorandums of understanding.
It is Toqaev's first visit to Turkey since he was chosen to be president by his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, following the latter's resignation in March 2019.
With reporting by Tengrinews and KazTAG
Daughter Of Late Kazakh Dissident Poet Seeks Posthumous Exoneration
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A daughter of the late Kazakh dissident poet Aron Atabek, who died in November weeks after his release from a lengthy prison term, has launched an online petition demanding her father's posthumous exoneration.
Alma Nutysheva's petition, which as of late afternoon on May 10 had been signed by almost 1,000 people, says Aron Atabek's case was politically motivated and that he was tortured while in custody, and questions the official autopsy report performed on the poet's body after his death on November 24, 2021.
"The official statement says my father died of lung failure. However, the autopsy says an extraneous object was found in his lower leg, which despite my official request, the police department and prosecutors of the Auezov district decided to destroy, violating my rights to conduct an independent forensic test of the extraneous object," Nutysheva's petition says.
Atabek was released in early October after serving most of an 18-year prison sentence stemming from a 2007 conviction for helping organize protests that resulted in the death of a police officer.
Atabek had maintained his innocence since his arrest in 2006.
He rejected a government pardon offer in 2012 that would have required him to admit guilt.
The 68-year-old poet's release in October last year from a prison in Kazakhstan’s northern region of Pavlodar came amid persistent concerns over his health. Relatives and friends say he suffered from heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.
For years, Kazakh and international rights organizations asserted his innocence and demanded the government release the poet. They said Atabek was tortured in prison, with guards splashing water with high concentrations of chlorine on the floor of his cell to damage his health.
In September, a photograph taken by activists who visited him in prison appeared to show Atabek exhausted and in poor health. The photograph caused a public outcry and added pressure on officials to release him.
In December 2012, Atabek was transferred to solitary confinement after he wrote an article critical of then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his government was published online.
In 2014, Atabek's relatives accused prison guards of breaking his leg, a charge that authorities have denied.
Putin Prepared For Prolonged Conflict In Ukraine, U.S. Intelligence Director Says
The United States believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers on May 10.
"We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
There are indications Russia wants to extend a land bridge to Transdniester, the breakaway region in Moldova, she said in her testimony before the committee.
She added that Putin is counting on Western resolve to weaken over time and said that victory in the Donbas might not end the war.
"Putin most likely also judges that Russia has a greater ability and willingness to endure challenges than his adversaries, and he is probably counting on U.S. and EU resolve to weaken as food shortages, inflation, and energy prices get worse," Haines said.
Haines also told the committee that Putin is expected to become more unpredictable and could order martial law in Russia.
"The current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means, including imposing martial law, reorienting industrial production, or potentially escalatory military options to free up the resources needed to achieve his objectives," she said.
Haines said Putin is not likely to order the use of nuclear weapons unless the Russian homeland faces an "existential threat." But she also said Putin's actions could become more unpredictable.
"Combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities, [this] likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory," Haines added.
Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, who also testified before the committee, said Russia has resorted to indiscriminate and brutal methods in response to Ukrainian resistance.
He said the United States estimates that between eight and 10 Russian generals have been killed in the war.
He also told the committee that neither side currently is winning.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Noted Russian Historian Arrives At Penal Colony In Mordovia To Serve 15-Year Sentence
Noted historian Yury Dmitriyev, who is also the local head of the Memorial human rights group in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia, has arrived at a penal colony in Mordovia -- an area historically associated with some of Russia’s most brutal prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
Dmitriyev's lawyer, Viktor Anufriyev, told the Interfax news agency on May 10 that his client is currently in Correctional Colony No. 18 in the town of Potma in Mordovia, where he will serve his 15-year prison term.
The town, with a population of some 4,000 people, is in Mordovia's remote Zubovo-Polyansk district. Its name, Potma, is translated from the local Moksha language as "neglected corner."
The notorious system of correctional colonies in Mordovia, established during the 1930s as part of the Soviet Union's feared gulag system, is still known as one of the harshest prison systems in the former Soviet Union.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over photographs of his foster daughter that investigators found on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic, but Dmitriyev said they were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev, 66, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for “violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age.” He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, also appealed the case, insisting its client was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev’s research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against the Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
With reporting by Interfax
Western Allies Say Moscow Behind Cyberattack Ahead Of Ukraine Invasion
The European Union, Britain, and the United States say Russia masterminded a massive cyberattack against a satellite Internet network that disabled thousands of modems in Ukraine and parts of Central Europe hours before the start of Moscow's invasion on February 24.
The digital assault against Viasat's KA-SAT network helped facilitate Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Western allies said in statements on May 10.
"This cyberattack had a significant impact causing indiscriminate communication outages and disruptions across several public authorities, businesses, and users in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU member states," a statement by the European Council said.
"This unacceptable cyberattack is yet another example of Russia's continued pattern of irresponsible behavior in cyberspace, which also formed an integral part of its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," it added.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement that the cyberattack was a "deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine."
The main target of the attack was the Ukrainian military, but it also disrupted wind farms and Internet users in Central Europe, Truss said, citing Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
The NCSC "assesses that it is almost certain Russia was responsible for the subsequent cyberattack impacting Viasat on 24 February," the statement said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined in condemning "Russia's destructive cyberactivities against Ukraine." He noted that the cyberattack had spillover impacts into other European countries and said the United States and its allies and partners are taking steps to defend against such actions.
The United States has developed new mechanisms to help Ukraine identify cyberthreats and recover from cyberincidents, Blinken said in a statement.
"We have also enhanced our support for Ukraine’s digital connectivity, including by providing satellite phones and data terminals to Ukrainian government officials, essential service providers, and critical infrastructure operators," Blinken said.
There was no immediate official reaction from Russia, but Moscow routinely denies being behind cyberattacks.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Lithuania Adopts Resolution Calling Russia 'Terrorist State,' Accuses Moscow Of 'Genocide'
Lithuanian lawmakers have unanimously adopted a resolution declaring Russia "a terrorist state" and calling Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine "genocide against the Ukrainian people."
In their May 10 resolution, the lawmakers also called for the creation of an international court to prosecute Russian officials responsible for the war in Ukraine, similar to the Nuremberg trials held by the Allies against representatives of the defeated Nazi Germany for plotting and carrying out invasions of other countries and other crimes in World War II.
"The Russian Federation, whose armed forces deliberately and systemically chose civilian targets to bombard, is the state that supports and carries out acts of terrorism," the Lithuanian parliamentary resolution says.
The resolution compares Russian President Vladimir Putin with Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, calling modern Russia under Putin's rule "a reincarnation" of the Soviet Union.
The resolution calls "on the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, foreign parliaments and governments to recognize and prosecute the genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation."
Last month, lawmakers in two other Baltic states, Estonia and Latvia, also adopted resolutions accusing Russia of genocide against the Ukrainian people.
The three Baltic states also last month banned the display of the symbols "Z" and "V," which are used by supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine.
