The No. 2 officer at the Russian military intelligence agency known as GRU was shot and wounded in Moscow, in what investigators called an assassination attempt.

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev was hospitalized on February 6 after being shot several times, including in the back, the Investigative Committee said in a statement. He was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The gunmen fled the scene, the committee said.

Unconfirmed media reports said Alekseyev was shot on the stairwell of his apartment building as he was leaving.

Alekseyev is deputy commander of the GRU, the Defense Ministry’s intelligence agency that itself is known for audacious operations ranging from sabotage, assassination, espionage, and cyberattacks.

Alekseyev has been implicated by Britain in the 2018 near-fatal Novichok poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain. A British woman died after being inadvertently exposed to the poison.

If confirmed Alekseyev was the target of an assassination attempt, it would be the latest in a series of attacks on top Russian military officials -- many in Moscow.

Suspicion for the attacks has fallen in large part on Ukrainian intelligence agencies, who have pulled off their own audacious sabotage and assassination operations inside of Russia in recent years.

In December, the head of the General Staff's operational training directorate, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, died after a bomb exploded under his car on Moscow's outskirts.

Eight months prior, another lieutenant general, Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy chief in the General Staff’s operation directorate, was killed in a car bombing outside Mocsow.

And in 2024, the officer in charge of Russia's nuclear and chemical weapons protection forces, was killed when an electric scooter exploded on the sidewalk outside his Moscow apartment building.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service