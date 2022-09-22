Russian Vehicles Flock To Georgian Border Following Partial Military Mobilization

Long lines of vehicles have formed at a border crossing between Russia's North Ossetia region and Georgia after Moscow announced a partial military mobilization. Video posted on social media on September 22 showed long lines of cars and trucks at the Verkhny Lars (Zemo Larsi in Georgian) checkpoint waiting to cross into Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia. The rush to the border came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization a day earlier to raise more troops for his country's invasion of Ukraine.