Russia Lifts Ban On Direct Flights To Georgia, Cancels Visas
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban on direct flights between Russia and Georgia after Tbilisi's de facto withdrawal of direct support for Ukraine. Russia suspended flights to Georgia in June 2019 due to protests in Tbilisi amid a dispute over a Russian lawmaker giving a speech in Russian in the Georgian parliament. Putin also signed a decree on May 10 canceling visas for Georgians entering Russia for up to 90 days. Relations between the two countries have been complicated after Georgia lost control of its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in a war with Russia in 2008. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Poland Summons Russian Ambassador Over Fighter Jet Incident
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador over an incident involving a Russian fighter jet and Polish border guard aircraft over the Black Sea on May 5, the Polish Foreign Ministry said. The near-miss incident put NATO's air-policing units in a higher state of readiness and worsened already hostile relations between Russia and Poland, which has been a strong supporter of Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion. The incident occurred when a Polish border guard aircraft, on patrol for the EU's border agency Frontex, narrowly avoided a collision with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea, Romania and Poland say. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Youngest Brother Of Self-Exiled Chechen Opposition Bloggers Added To Russia's Wanted List
Baisangur Yangulbayev, the youngest brother of self-exiled Chechen opposition bloggers Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev, has been added to Russia's federal wanted list.
Baisangur Yangulbayev's name appeared on the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on May 9.
It remains unclear why Baisangur Yangulbayev was added to the list. In November, Russian authorities added him to a list of extremists and terrorists without explanation.
Baisangur and his brother Ibragim left Russia in 2021. Abubakar fled Russia in December.
Their father, retired federal Judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and their sister Aliya, fled Russia in early 2022 fearing for their safety.
The three men's mother, Zarema Musayeva, whom Chechen police detained in January last year in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, is currently on trial in Grozny on charges of fraud and assault of a law enforcement officer. Critics insist the charges are politically motivated.
Bloggers Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev have been known for their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma from Chechnya have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Ibragim and Abubakar Yangulbayev say they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Military Object Found In Polish Forest Was Reportedly Russian Missile
The military object found in a Polish forest in April was a Russian CH-55 missile, Polish private media outlets RMF FM and Polsat News reported on May 10, citing unnamed sources. Polish authorities said in April that a "military object" had been found in a forest close to the village of Zamosc near the northern city of Bydgoszcz, without going into further details about its origin. The area where the object was found is hundreds of kilometerss from Poland's borders with Ukraine, Belarus, and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbia, Montenegro Punished For Soccer Fans' Behavior
UEFA has ordered Serbia to host a 2024 European Championship qualifier in an empty stadium because of discriminatory chants by fans at a game against neighboring Montenegro. Fans traded ethnic slurs at Serbia's 2-0 win in Podgorica in March, and European soccer's governing body also imposed sanctions on the Montenegrin federation for discriminatory behavior. Serbia will serve the stadium ban when it hosts Hungary in September, activating a probationary sanction for previous racist conduct by fans at a Nations League game last year, UEFA said. Montenegro was fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) and must close a section of its stadium when hosting Bulgaria in September. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Two Karakalpak Activists Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Terms In Absentia Over Protests
Two self-exiled activists from Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms over last year's mass protests in the local capital, Nukus.
The press secretary of the Supreme Court, Aziz Obidov, said on May 10 that Amanbai Sagidullaev and Nietbai Orazbaev were sentenced to 18 years and 12 years, respectively, on charges of attempting to disrupt the constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, distributing materials posing a threat to public security, and inflicting bodily harm.
Sagidullaev was also found guilty of an attempted attack on President Shavkat Mirziyoev.
The 55-year-old Sagidullaev, who is the leader of the Karakalpakstan movement Alga (Forward), is currently in Norway, where he received political asylum.
Orazbaev, 53, is believed to currently be in Kazakhstan.
In late January, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in early July 2022.
The jailed group included Dauletmurat Tajimuratov, a lawyer for the El Khyzmetinde (At The People's Service) newspaper, where he was previously the chief editor. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
In March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted and twenty-eight of them were sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years, while 11 defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence forced Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
Kazakhstan Introduces Strict Customs Control On Electronic Imports To Russia
In an attempt to prevent the evasion of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Kazakhstan has introduced stricter customs controls on electronics sold to Russian companies that come through the Central Asian country. Experts say the move will push Russian companies to import more electronics from China, Kyrgyzstan, and the United Arab Emirates. That change will boost prices of imported electronics for Russian firms by up to 12 percent, they say. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Bulgaria's GERB Nominates EU Commissioner As PM Candidate
The leader of Bulgaria's center-right GERB party, coming off a narrow victory in snap parliamentary elections, has nominated Maria Gabriel, currently a European Union commissioner, for the post of prime minister as the country looks to end two years of political instability.
Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced the nomination in parliament on May 10, saying Gabriel's portfolio at the EU -- innovation, research, culture, education, and youth -- mirrored the issues that the main parties in the legislature are focused on.
Borisov has said that there would be "no dividing lines" as his party attempts to forge a government following an April election, the country's fifth inconclusive parliamentary poll in two years.
GERB won 26.5 percent of the vote, while the second-place finisher, the pro-European We Continue the Change -- Democratic Bulgaria coalition, took 24.5 percent.
Gabriel, a 43-year-old fluent French speaker, became an EU commissioner in 2017 after being a member of the European Parliament for eight years.
Ahead of the announcement, Borisov had said his candidate was someone "who can lead the economy, industry, modernization in the direction we expect," and would also be "absolutely for the right moment."
Bulgaria has been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
In June, the pro-Western government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov fell after a no-confidence vote in parliament after only six months in power.
Petkov and his fragile coalition took over in December 2021 following eight months of political impasse and two interim administrations after the mass protests ended the decade-long rule of former Prime Minister Borisov.
The political crisis has prompted Bulgaria to postpone adopting the euro by one year to 2025.
The Balkan country of nearly 8 million is also struggling with rampant inflation that is hampering an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pakistan Ex-PM Khan Indicted In Separate Corruption Case As Troops Sent To Two Provinces
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been indicted by a special court in a graft case after being arrested by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency the previous day in a separate case -- a move that sparked violent protests in the country and prompted the government to deploy the military in some places.
Khan has been at odds with Pakistan's powerful military establishment ever since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year.
He has rejected the multiple corruption cases opened against him by authorities as being politically motivated.
Khan on May 10 was indicted by a court on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts while he was prime minister between 2018 and 2022, in a case known as Tosha Khana.
Khan was disqualified in October by the elections commission from holding public office for five years after a court established his guilt in the Tosha Khana case. He rejected the charges.
Khan was arrested May 9 in the Islamabad High Court building where he was appearing in a separate corruption case by agents from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in what his party said was a "kidnapping."
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on May 9 that Khan was arrested for his implication in a corruption scandal known as the Al-Qadir Trust Case, which centers on the granting of land through a trust owned by Khan and his wife.
His arrest came a day after Khan accused a senior army general on May 7 of being involved in an attempt on his life last year.
Officials said on May 10 that nearly 1,000 of his supporters had been arrested in Khan's Punjab province after they went on a rampage, setting dozens of vehicles and buildings on fire. Violent protests were reported in Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta.
WATCH: Spontaneous protests in Lahore, Peshawar, and other places aimed to block traffic. In front of a military compound in the city of Mardan protesters chanted "death to the Pakistani Army," accusing the military of corruption. In some cases police responded with tear gas and water cannons.
The turmoil led authorities to impose an emergency order in three out of Pakistan's four provinces, banning all gatherings by Kahn's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party.
On May 10, the government authorized the deployment of troops in Khan's home province of Punjab and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province to maintain order.
Mobile broadband has been suspended across Pakistan following the protests.
Access to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has also apparently been restricted, according to Internet monitor Netblocks, which cited live metrics. This is "likely to limit freedom of assembly and the public's ability to seek information," Netblocks said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Khan was arrested for his implication in a corruption scandal known as the Al-Qadir Trust Case, which centers on the granting of land through the trust owned by Khan and his wife.
His arrest came after Khan accused a senior army general on May 7 of being involved in an attempt on his life last year.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad. One Khan supporter was killed and several wounded in the shooting.
A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan, who is 70, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April and has been leading the opposition since then.
Khan claimed he was toppled in a plot by Sharif and the United States. Both deny involvement in his ouster.
Following Khan's arrest, the rupee on May 10 dropped 1.3 percent to a fresh record low of 288.5 against the U.S. dollar.
Pakistan has been in the grip of a spiraling economic crisis that has sent people's purchasing power into free fall.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
- By AFP
French Parliament Urges EU To List Russia's Wagner As 'Terrorist Group'
The French parliament adopted on May 9 a resolution calling on the European Union to formally label the Russian mercenary force Wagner a "terrorist group." The resolution, which is nonbinding and symbolic, passed with unanimous support across the political spectrum. Its author, ruling party deputy Benjamin Haddad, has said he hopes it will encourage the 27 members of the EU to put Wagner on its official list of terrorist organizations. "Wherever they work, Wagner members spread instability and violence," he told parliament on Tuesday. "They kill and torture. They massacre and pillage. They intimidate and manipulate with almost total impunity."
Ukraine Holds On In East As EU Discusses New Russia Sanctions
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold out against a fresh wave of Russian assaults in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut despite Russian claims of advances, the military said on May 10, as the United States announced fresh military aid for Kyiv and the European Union was set to discuss a fresh batch of sanctions over Moscow's war.
Russian forces carried out 46 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Moscow has been focusing its main efforts, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 10 in its daily update.
In addition to continuous shelling, Russian forces also used aircraft to attack Ukrainian positions in Avdiyivka, the military said.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, has claimed his forces are inching forward in Bakhmut.
But on May 9 he accused the Russian Defense Ministry of failing to supply his fighters with enough ammunition and accused Russian troops of fleeing the fighting around Bakhmut.
Prigozhin's comments were the latest in his long-running public feud with top Russian military officials.
He blamed a lack of ammunition for his group's inability to capture Bakhmut and just days ago threatened to pull out of the city but later said his forces had begun to receive more munitions.
Early on May 10, the governor of the Russian region of Kursk, which borders Ukraine said that an "enemy drone" had been shot down.
Roman Starovoit claimed the drone had been shot down near Kursk, and the debris fell in the village of Tolmachovo, causing some material damage.
His claim could not be independently verified.
In Brussels, EU envoys are holding a first debate on May 10 on a proposed new batch of sanctions -- the 11th -- over Russia's war in Ukraine. The package would also take aim at Chinese and Iranian firms that support Russia, and allow export curbs on third countries that violate existing trade restrictions.
Talks are expected to be heated, according to diplomatic sources quoted by Reuters, and a rapid deal is not expected.
The United States on May 9 announced a $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes munitions to boost air defenses and provide Kyiv with additional artillery ammunition, the Defense Department said in a statement.
The package provides funding to purchase weapons from the defense industry as opposed to a drawdown from U.S. stocks, but this means the assistance will take longer to reach the battlefield.
On May 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Ukraine's progress toward integration into the European Union, the speeding-up of European ammunition deliveries for the Ukrainian military, and fresh sanctions on Russia.
Von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv came shortly after Russia launched another missile attack at the Ukrainian capital -- the fifth since the start of the month and the second in as many days.
Meanwhile, fighting on May 9 in eastern Ukraine took the life of a journalist with the French news agency AFP. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the "bravery" of video journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed by rocket fire.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry offered "heartfelt condolences" to his family and co-workers.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Top British, U.S. Diplomats Discuss Importance Of Continuing Support For Ukraine
The outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine will have consequences for the whole world, and the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive "is not a movie," British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on May 9 during a joint press conference in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"There is no certainty when it comes to conflict," Cleverly said, adding that while the Ukrainian military consistently has exceeded expectations, "there can be no guarantees in war."
Cleverly made the comments in response to a question about how Britain plans to convince Washington of the need to continue supporting Kyiv if Ukrainian troops "do not show a decisive victory in the next few months."
The British foreign minister said Ukrainian forces have learned quickly and defended effectively, and Western countries "have to continue to support them whether or not this coming offensive makes big gains on the battlefield."
He also pointed out the importance of the West's decisive response thus far to Russia's invasion.
"The eyes of the world are watching how we respond to this challenge," he said, adding that it's important that Ukraine's allies show determination and strategic tenacity "to see it through to a successful conclusion."
Blinken disagreed with the notion that support for Ukraine in the United States is wavering.
He pointed to the decisive statement made last week by Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California) about support for Ukraine and the determined intention to see it through.
McCarthy said on May 1 that the United States would continue to support Ukraine after a Russian journalist questioned support for continued U.S. arms sales.
Blinken also said he agreed with Cleverly that supporting Ukraine is in line with the interests of Western countries and said Ukraine has what it takes to "continue to be successful in regaining territory that was seized by force by Russia over the last 14 months."
During Cleverly's visit, the United States announced a new $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine to boost the country's air defenses and provide additional artillery ammunition.
The package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to Ukraine "by committing critical near-term capabilities, such as air-defense systems and munitions, while also building the capacity of Ukraine's armed forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term," the Defense Department said in a statement.
The package includes ammunition for systems meant to foil the threat of Iranian-made drones that Russia has used against Ukraine, as well as 155 mm rounds -- a key type of artillery ammunition for Ukraine's forces.
However, the items must be procured from the defense industry as opposed to being drawn from U.S. stocks. This means a delay before the items reach the battlefield.
The latest assistance brings total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022 to more than $36 billion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the new assistance, saying on Twitter that "we appreciate this sign of solidarity with Ukraine shown on a symbolic day for us -- Europe Day and the Day of Victory over Nazism in WW2. Together we're moving towards a new victory!"
With reporting by AFP
Bosnian Serbs' President Leads Victory Day March In Banja Luka
About 100 people marked Victory Day on May 9 by taking part in a march led by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka in support of Russia and the invasion of Ukraine.
The government of Republika Srpska has organized the march in Banja Luka since 2017. This year, the number of participants was noticeably smaller than in previous years. Aside from Dodik, Russian Ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina Igor Kalabuhov was among the participants.
Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the strongest Serbian party in Bosnia, marched at the front of the procession, which included several people holding Russian flags. He opposes sanctions against Russia over its invasion on Ukraine and is one of the few European leaders who has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began.
Dodik, who has spoken in favor of the secession of Republika Srpska from Bosnia and the illegal abolition of state institutions, has been designated for sanctions by the United States and Britain over his anti-state activities.
In Banja Luka on May 9, descendants of people who fought against the Nazis in World War II took part in the so-called Immortal Regiment procession. Some wore the ribbon of St. George, a Russian military symbol consisting of black and orange stripes from the period of the Russian Empire.
Members of the Night Wolves motorcycle club, which is close to Putin, marched carrying a banner proclaiming "We won -- Serbs and Russians." The motorcycle club, as well as its founder and leader, Aleksandr Zaldostanov, better known as The Surgeon, are on the EU sanctions list because of their support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Members of the Night Wolves in recent years have often visited Republika Srpska, where they also have domestic representatives, on religious and secular holidays.
They have also participated in Republika Srpska Day events in January. The Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina has twice declared the Republika Srpska Day unconstitutional.
More than 140 countries, including Bosnia, support the sanctions against Russia, but Bosnia has not imposed the sanctions because the State Council of Ministers has never made a decision on their implementation. Republika Srpska officials on the council are opposed to making such a decision.
Outbound Inspections Resume Under Black Sea Grain Deal, Says UN
Inspections of outbound vessels have resumed under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports. A UN spokesman confirmed on May 9 that officials with the Joint Coordination Center, set up in Istanbul to implement the deal, said the inspections resumed after a two-day suspension. The UN and Turkey brokered the agreement with Russia and Ukraine in July to help tackle a global food crisis that worsened after Russia invaded Ukraine.
U.S. Busts Russian Cyberoperation In Dozens Of Countries
The U.S. Justice Department says it has disrupted a long-running Russian cyberespionage campaign that stole sensitive information from computer networks in dozens of countries. Prosecutors on May 9 linked the spying operation to a unit of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and accused the hackers of stealing documents from hundreds of computer systems belonging to governments of NATO members and other targets of interest to the Kremlin. The Justice Department said the FSB relied on the malware for 20 years to conduct cyberespionage against the United States and its allies. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Students, Teachers, Activists Team Up In Rallies Decrying State Of Education
Students and teachers' rights activists across Iran joined forces to stage nationwide rallies on May 9 against what they call the deteriorating state of the educational system and the systematic suppression of students, teachers, and parents.
The call for action, dubbed a "revolution of women, life, and freedom," was joined by a number of organizations, including the Iranian Retirees Council, students from the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and the so-called "Revolutionary Students" of Tehran and Bushehr.
In a statement published last week on "Commemorating the Status of Teachers," the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council called on Iranian educators to hold the May 9 rally to coincide with the birthday of Jabbar Baghtcheban, the founder of the first Iranian kindergarten and deaf education in Iran in the 1920s.
The protesters issued a series of statements and social media slogans condemning a range of shortcomings caused by education officials and touched on the wave of suspected poisonings in girls' schools, the assassination of activist teacher Hossein Mahdipor, and the government's inability to pay teachers' salaries and arrears.
The Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has added its voice to the outcry, stating that the Islamic Republic's behavior has left "no hope for positive change."
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Chief Again Slams Russian Defense Ministry; Accuses Soldiers Of Fleeing
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin again accused the Russian Defense Ministry of failing to supply his mercenary fighters with enough ammunition and accused Russian troops of fleeing fighting around the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Prigozhin’s comments, made in one of several messages released by his press service on May 9, were the latest in his long-running public feud with top Russian military officials.
Last week, he threatened to pull Wagner forces out of the Bakhmut region, where they’ve played a central role in the months-long pitched assault on the city, by May 10 unless they got more ammunition. Days later, he appeared to relent.
He also appeared in a separate, gruesome video that featured piles of corpses, whom he said were slain Wagner soldiers.
Prigozhin posted several videos and audio messages before and after the Kremlin staged the annual Red Square Victory Day parade in Moscow, to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
In the longest of the messages posted on Telegram, Prigozhin hurled a profanity-laced diatribe at military officials, saying they were incapable of defending the country.
"Instead of fighting, we constantly have all these intrigues. We have a Ministry of Intrigue instead of a Ministry of Defense, and so our army is on the run,” he said. “It is running, because the 72nd brigade today lost three square kilometers, and I lost about 500 people because it was a strategic bridgehead," he said.
Russian soldiers were fleeing, he said, because of the "stupidity" of Russian commanders who were giving "criminal orders."
"Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership," he said
There was no immediate way to confirm Prigzohin’s comments, which were amplified further by military bloggers and nationalist supporters.
The Defense Ministry had no immediate response.
Russia has suffered about 200,000 casualties during the 14-month war, according to Western estimates, and continues to lose dozens a day in Bakhmut. Russian forces have been besieging Bakhmut since last summer and are now believed to control as much 75 percent of the city, if not more.
"A combat order came yesterday which clearly stated that if we leave our positions [in Bakhmut], it will be regarded as treason against the motherland," Prigozhin said in the message.
"(But) if there is no ammunition, then we will leave our positions and be the ones asking who is really betraying the Motherland," he added.
Iranian Court Reduces Sentence Of Activist Arash Sadeghi After Retrial
After holding a retrial, the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran has reduced the sentence for Iranian rights activist Arash Sadeghi, who has been diagnosed with cancer, to four years and three months in prison on charges for his activities related to nationwide protests.
Sadeghi's lawyer Ramin Safarnia said in a post on Twitter that following the retrial Sadeghi was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for the charge of assembly and collusion against national security and an additional eight months for propaganda activities against the system.
Sadeghi, who has been imprisoned several times for his rights activism, has the right to request an appeal, Safarnia added.
Details of the court ruling were not immediately available.
The announcement comes after a retrial of the case -- which was ordered by the court after Safarnia lodged objections to the initial trial -- that saw the activist sentenced by the court on January 26 to five years on the first charge and eight months on the second charge.
Sadeghi, who was diagnosed with cancer during his previous incarceration, was released from prison a year and a half ago after enduring more than five years behind bars on two separate sentences totaling 19 years that were handed down in 2013 on charges of propaganda against the government, defamation of the supreme leader, and threatening national security.
A political activist while a student at Allameh Tabatabaei University in Tehran, he has gone on hunger strike several times, including in 2016 to protest the arrest of his wife, who was detained on a charge of writing fiction that had not yet been published.
Sadeghi was released in 2021 before being arrested again in October during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was detained by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab.
Anger over Amini's death in September 2022 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The news agency affiliated with the activist group HRANA said that more than 500 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent months because of the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Majid Tavakoli.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
UN Says Almost 9,000 Civilians Confirmed Killed In Ukraine, Though Figure Is Likely Much Higher
The United Nations says that, as of May 7, 8,791 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. The UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said another 14,815 have been injured since the start of the invasion. The update showed that more than 75 percent of the deaths occurred in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. The OHCHR said it believes the actual figures are "considerably higher" as information from some locations where fighting is intense has been delayed, while some reports are still pending corroboration.
Arrest Of Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Touches Off Nationwide Protests
Mobile broadband has been suspended in Pakistan amid protests in major cities following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said mobile broadband had been suspended on the instructions of the Interior Ministry, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported on May 9.
Access to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has also apparently restricted, according to Internet monitor Netblocks citing live metrics. This is "likely to limit freedom of assembly and the public's ability to seek information," Netblocks said.
The top diplomats of the United States and Britain called for adherence to the rule of law.
"We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
Protesters set vehicles on fire and partially or fully destroyed some public and private properties in response to Khan's arrest earlier on May 9 as he appeared in court in Islamabad on one of multiple corruption cases filed against him since he was toppled more than a year ago.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters that Khan had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after he ignored notices to turn himself in.
Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, said the former prime minister was grabbed from the Islamabad High Court building and pushed into a police vehicle by agents from the NAB in what he described as a "kidnapping."
PTI called on Pakistanis across the country to take to the streets in protest. "This is the time to save your country," PTI said.
Shortly after Khan's arrest police used water cannons and tear gas against his supporters who gathered to protest in several cities across Pakistan, including Lahore and Karachi.
One protester was killed and 12 people were injured, including six police officers, in the southern city of Quetta, said provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, according to Reuters.
"Khan is accused of commission of the offense of corruption and corrupt practices," NAB said in a statement.
Khan has rejected the accusation as politically motivated.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Khan was arrested for being implicated in a corruption scandal known as the Al-Qadir Trust Case, which centers on the granting of land through a trust owned by Khan and his wife.
The arrest comes after Khan accused a senior army general on May 7 of being involved in an attempt on his life last year.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad. One of Khan’s supporters was killed and several others were wounded in the shooting.
A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April and has been leading the opposition since then.
Khan, 70, claimed he was toppled in a plot by Sharif and the United States. Both deny involvement in Khan's ouster.
He was disqualified from holding public office for five years in October by the elections commission after it concluded he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier, charges he has rejected as politically motivated.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Tajikistan Calls For 'Security Belt' Around Afghanistan Over Drug Smuggling
Tajikistan has asked member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to establish an independent agency to combat drug trafficking from Afghanistan. Foreign Affairs Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin says he also told a high-level meeting of officials from the SCO last week in India that it was important to establish a "safety belt" around Afghanistan. The proposal comes days after a Tajik soldier was killed in a clash between government forces and smugglers in Badakhshan Province. Tajikistan shares more than 1,300 kilometers of border with Afghanistan, a major producer of drugs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
UN Report: Female Afghan UN Employees Harassed, Detained
Some Afghan women employed by the United Nations have been detained, harassed, and had restrictions placed on their movements since being banned by the Taliban from working for the world body, the UN said on May 9. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers informed the United Nations early last month that Afghan women employed with the UN mission could no longer report for work. “This is the most recent in a series of discriminatory -- and unlawful -- measures implemented by the de facto authorities,” the UN said in a report on the human rights situation in the South Asian country. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy, Von Der Leyen Discuss Ukraine's EU Integration, More Russia Sanctions, Faster Ammo Deliveries
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he and visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 9 discussed Ukraine's progress toward integration into the European Union, European ammunition deliveries for the Ukrainian military, and fresh Russia sanctions.
Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv after Russia overnight launched another missile attack on the Ukrainian capital -- the fifth since the start of the month and the second in as many days.
Zelensky said after the talks that he told von der Leyen, he told her that the Ukrainian military needs faster deliveries of artillery shells from the EU.
Later on May 9, EU lawmakers on May 9 voted to speed up consideration of a law to boost ammunition production in Europe to the tune of 500 million euros ($550 million), due to efforts to supply Ukraine.
The decision should see the new legislation -- termed the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) -- in place by the end of the year, members of the European Parliament and European Commission officials said.
The spending proposal, initiated by the commission, comes as the bloc seeks to supply one million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next 12 months, adding to a stream of military deliveries.
After the meeting with von der Leyen, Zelenskiy also said he criticized the restrictions that some EU nations have imposed on grain exports from Ukraine, saying the measures play to Russia's advantage. The two also talked about a new package of Russia sanctions that the EU is preparing and about Kyiv's progress in EU accession negotiations.
Von der Leyen's visit -- her fifth since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine -- takes place on a day full of symbolism as the European Union on May 9 celebrates Europe Day, a nod to the Schuman Declaration presented by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman on the same day in 1950.
The declaration is seen as cornerstone of what was to become the present-day 27-member EU.
Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament officially marking May 9 as Europe Day in Ukraine, while Victory Day, May 8, is to be celebrated as a "day of remembrance and victory over Nazism." The move was seen as a snub to Russia, which invaded Ukraine to prevent it from integrating with Europe.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine would mark May 9 as Europe Day "together with all of free Europe," adding that "Ukraine has always been, is, and will be a part of [this Europe]."
Von der Leyen said on Twitter that she welcomed Zelenskiy's decision to make May 9 Europe Day in Ukraine.
Von der Leyen's arrival came hours after Russia launched 25 cruise missiles at Ukraine, 15 of them targeting Kyiv, in a second attack following a wave of drone strikes on May 8.
"In total, during two waves of attacks on Ukraine on the night of May 9, the Russian occupiers launched 25 cruise missiles; 23 of them were destroyed by the air defense of Ukraine," Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement early on May 9.
The United States on May 9 announced a $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes munitions to boost air defenses and provide Kyiv with additional artillery ammunition, the Defense Department said in a statement.
The package provides funding to purchase weapons from the defense industry as opposed to a drawdown from U.S. stocks, but this means the assistance will take longer to reach the battlefield.
Fighting on May 9 in eastern Ukraine took the life of a journalist with the French news agency AFP. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the "bravery" of video journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed by rocket fire.
"With bravery, from the first hours of the conflict he was at the front to establish the facts. To inform us," Macron said on Twitter, adding that he shared "the pain of his relatives and all his colleagues."
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry offered "heartfelt condolences" to his family and co-workers.
"He dedicated his life to informing the world about the truth," the ministry said on Twitter.
Earlier on May 9, the head of the capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, reported that Kyiv's air defenses had detected and destroyed about 15 missiles above the city.
No casualties or damages were immediately reported, Popko said.
The attack on Kyiv was the second in hours, after Russia on May 8 launched 35 suicide drones and 16 missiles. The missile strikes targeted the regions of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolayiv, and Odesa, and inflicted casualties.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, and high-rise buildings, private homes, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged," the General Staff said.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that five people were injured overnight on May 8 as a result of a drone strike that damaged buildings and infrastructure.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 attacks over the 24-hour period that ended early on May 9 on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka direction in Donetsk, the military said. The fiercest fighting was taking place in Bakhmut and Maryinka, it added.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, claimed his forces were inching forward in the fiercely contested town of Bakhmut.
But later on May 9, he accused the Russian Defense Ministry of failing to supply his mercenary fighters with enough ammunition and accused Russian troops of fleeing the fighting around Bakhmut. Prigozhin's comments were the latest in his long-running public feud with top Russian military officials.
He blamed a lack of ammunition for his group's inability to capture Bakhmut and just days ago threatened to pull out of the city if a resupply of ammo did not arrive soon.
On May 8, he said that his forces had begun to receive more ammunition.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Bulgarian Prosecutor Rebuked For Allowing Spread Of Disinformation About Explosion
Bulgarian Prosecutor Ivan Geshev was rebuked by a deputy for not quickly addressing media misinformation about a roadside explosion last week involving the nation's top lawman.
Bulgarian media had been reporting that Geshev was traveling in his car with his family on May 1 when a roadside bomb went off as his vehicle passed. Geshev later admitted on May 7 that his family had not been traveling with him at the time of the explosion.
The Prosecutor General’s Office has been investigating the incident -- in which no one was hurt -- as an act of terrorism.
The incident comes as Geshev faces increasing heat at home and abroad for his failure to tackle high-level corruption.
Opponents have speculated that the May 1 explosion could have been staged to create an image of Geshev as a tough lawman facing threats from entrenched mafia figures.
Borislav Sarafov, a deputy prosecutor general and head of the National Investigation Service, said Geshev had indicated to him during a phone call last week that his family was in the car.
In a May 8 statement to media, he said Geshev should have addressed the false media narrative sooner.
"Why is the chief prosecutor silent for a whole week?" Sarafov asked.
The authorities have given other misleading information about the incident, including whether there were any forensic tests and suspects.
Geshev has been prosecutor general since 2019 and has yet to convict any high-profile individuals with crimes.
His nomination to the post triggered street protests at the time.
Geshev has been criticized by members of the U.S. Congress for his failure to tackle endemic corruption. Bulgaria is ranked at or near the bottom of corruption perception in the European Union, according to Transparency International.
Bulgaria’s prosecutor general has broad power with few checks and is hard to fire or investigate.
Many Bulgarians want to reduce the power of the Prosecutor General’s Office and bring it in more line with European norms.
Geshev is currently in the United States, and it is unclear if he will meet with U.S. officials.
Serbia Increases Police Presence In Schools Following Mass Shootings
BELGRADE, May 8 -- Serbia has increased police presence at schools across the country after two mass shootings last week left 17 dead and more than 20 wounded. The shootings happened within 48 hours.
"As of today, the presence of the police has increased in all primary and secondary schools in Serbia," said Police Major Danijela Ostojic from the Police Directorate, adding they will be a "constant presence" during class hours.
She said that more than 120 student threats and posts of inappropriate content on social networks had been reported in Serbia in the past few days.
"For this reason, the ministry once again appeals to all citizens to preserve sanity and stability, especially when it comes to our children who follow information from various sources and media. Their profiles on social networks must be under parental control," Ostojic said.
In an address to the nation on May 5, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that police would increase patrols in the streets and schools in the upcoming weeks to help the public regain the feeling of security.
"Serbia will employ 1,200 new police officers, and 1,000 of them will be in charge of schools in the next six months," the president said. He expressed confidence that a police presence around schools "will reduce violence by 80 percent in less than a year."
Vucic also announced extensive weapons and ammunition controls. All citizens with weapons -- estimated at about 400,000 -- will undergo an audit, he said.
On May 3 a 13-year-old suspect opened fire at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, killing eight fellow students and a security guard and injuring six more students and a teacher.
The suspect, who used two guns owned by his father, had been planning the attack for months, officials said.
Two days later, another mass murder took place in Serbia.
At least eight people were killed and 14 wounded on May 5 after a gunman in a moving car opened fire at pedestrians from a moving car in several villages near Mladenovac, 50 kilometers south of Belgrade.
The 21-year-old suspect is alleged to have used an automatic weapon.
After arresting the suspect, police searched carried out a search of premises he used, finding a Kalashnikov assault rifle, four grenades, and loads of ammunition.
