News
- By dpa
European Court Orders Russia To Pay Compensation After Georgia War
Russia has been ordered to pay around 130 million euros ($143 million) in compensation to Georgia almost 15 years after the war in the South Caucasus, the European Court of Human Rights announced on April 28. The order follows a ruling by the court in 2021, when the judges found that Russia had been responsible for "inhumane" acts against Georgian citizens after the end of the fighting, which lasted from August 9 until August 12, 2008. Georgia lost control of its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in the war against Russia. The court concluded that Russia could not be held responsible for human rights violations during the five-day war.
More News
UN Body Deplores 'Grave' Rights Abuses By Russia In Ukraine
A United Nations committee said on April 28 it was deeply concerned about human rights violations by Russian forces and private military companies in Ukraine, including enforced disappearances, torture, rape, and extrajudicial executions. In its findings on Russia, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination called on the Russian authorities to investigate allegations of rights violations committed during the invasion of Ukraine. The committee listed excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions, killings, and the forcible transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia among the violations committed. There was no immediate comment from the Russian permanent mission to the UN. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Police General Kudebaev Gets 10 Years In Prison Over January 2022 Unrest
TALDYQORGHAN, Kazakhstan -- The former chief of police of Kazakhstan's southern Almaty region, General Serik Kudebaev, who was recently extradited from Turkey, has been handed a 10-year prison term in a case related to the deadly mass unrest that rocked the country in January 2022.
A court in the regional capital, Taldyqorghan, sentenced Kudebaev on April 28 after finding him guilty of failing to take action during the unrest in the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty.
Kudebaev pleaded not guilty.
"I am innocent, I did not shoot my people. I did not shoot women and children. I was not involved in torture. Victims are confirming it. That is all I want to say. Thank you," Kudebaev said in his final statement to the court before the verdict and sentence were announced.
Kudebaev was arrested in May and later released but ordered not to leave Almaty as investigations into the case against him were under way.
Kazakh authorities issued an international arrest warrant for Kudebaev after he failed to show up at his trial in March.
Almaty regional police said then that Kudebaev might have illegally crossed the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border in late March and left Kyrgyzstan from the airport in Bishkek for Turkey.
On April 27, the Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office said Kudebaev had been apprehended and extradited to Kazakhstan recently.
Kudebaev is one of dozens of former law enforcement officials and individuals close to former President Nursultan Nazarbaev to face various charges following January 2022 anti-government protests that were violently dispersed, leaving at least 238 people dead.
Earlier this week, a court in Astana handed former National Security Committee (KNB) chief Karim Masimov, who was known as one of Nazarbaev's close allies, an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison respectively at the same trial.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has made a series of moves since the unrests to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation.
In the wake of the deadly unrest last year, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some relatives faced criminal charges.
In mid-February, Toqaev signed a law that canceled Nazarbayev's elbasy title.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's moves were cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Russia's Oldest Rights Group Loses Appeal Against Liquidation
A court of appeals in the Russian capital has rejected the Moscow Helsinki Group's (MHG) appeal against its liquidation, amid a relentless Kremlin campaign to muzzle criticism of its war against Ukraine.
The First Court of Appeals of Common Jurisdiction handed down its decision late on April 27, confirming a Moscow City Court ruling in January liquidating Russia's oldest, and one of its last, independent human rights organizations, at the request of the Justice Ministry.
The case was filed by the Justice Ministry, which claimed MHG made "gross" and "fatal" actions related to the participation of its employees in a number of events outside Moscow, while the group is a Moscow regional organization.
MHG countered that its main activities have always been carried out beyond the borders of Moscow and that even if the ministry deemed the activities occurred outside of the Russian capital, liquidating the group was a disproportionate punishment for the offense.
"It is worth noting separately that the court refused to accept the expert opinion of the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor," MHG said in a brief statement.
"As of today, the MHG has officially been liquidated, and, as a result, its activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia," it added.
WATCH: Moscow's Helsinki Group fights for survival amid the ongoing crackdown on civil society in Russia.
The announcement is the latest in a series of moves by the judiciary in Russia to silence rights groups, independent media, and the opposition. During the crackdown, many Kremlin critics have been jailed, while dozens have left the country fearing persecution.
The rejection of the appeal came a day after MHG announced the winners of its annual awards for their contributions to human rights activities in Russia.
The laureates included blogger Dmitry Ivanov, who was recently sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for expressing his opinion about Russia's aggression against Ukraine; film director Vitaly Mansky; rights defenders Yelena Nemirovskaya, Olga Sadovskaya, Pavel Chikov; activist Sarkis Darbinyan; journalist Katerina Gordeyeva; veteran human rights defender Yan Rachinsk; lawyer Tatyana Okushko; and the organizer of online discussions about the human rights situation in Russia, Aleksandra Krylenkova.
MHG was established by prominent Soviet dissidents Yury Orlov, Lyudmila Alekseyeva, Andrei Amalrik, Natan Sharansky, Mikhail Bernshtam, Yelena Bonner, Aleksandr Ginzburg, Pyotr Grigorenko, and others in the Moscow apartment of legendary rights defender and physicist Andrei Sakharov.
In 2012, MHG was one of the first human rights groups to condemn Russia's controversial law on "foreign agents."
During the unprecedented anti-government protests in Belarus over rigged presidential election in 2020, MHG assisted Belarusian citizens who fled that country and came to Russia to avoid extradition.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, MHG has been providing Ukrainian citizens in Russia with help to avoid possible persecution.
From 1996 until her death in 2018, Alekseyeva led the respected organization.
In 2017, when Alekseyeva marked her 90th birthday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited her in her apartment to congratulate her.
Putin then expressed his "gratitude for significant contribution to the strengthening of democratic institutions and civil society" in Russia.
Bearded Bloggers Beware: Facial Hair May Be Interpreted As National Security Threat, Tajik Official Warns
The head of Tajikistan's Committee for Youth and Sports, Abdullo Rahmonzoda, has urged bloggers not to wear beards and stay away from promoting beards online, saying they might be interpreted as "an expression of solidarity with terrorist groups" such as the Taliban. The authorities in the Central Asian nation have been known for forcing practicing Muslims to shave off their beards, a move that has been criticized by domestic and international rights organizations for years. Rahmonzoda told bloggers on April 28 that beards can also impose "a threat to national security and statehood." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Residents Of Kazakhstan's Restive West Protest Against Fuel Price Hikes
AQTAU, Kazakhstan -- Dozens of trucks have parked in protest near Aqtau, the capital of Kazakhstan’s western region of Manghystau, as drivers rally against a recent 28 percent hike in the price of gasoline.
The drivers, who have been parked for several days, have been joined by residents from the volatile towns of Zhanaozen and Zhetibai, the epicenters of mass protests against fuel price hikes in December 2021 that led to unprecedented antigovernment protests a month later that turned into violent mass unrest that left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
One of the protesting drivers, Adil Baqbergen, told RFE/RL on April 28 that the demonstrators plan to stay at the site until the increased gasoline price of 295 tenges ($0.66) is cut back to its previous price of 230 tenges.
According to the protesters, the gap price hike caused a knock-on increase in transportation fees which, in turn, affects every citizen of the oil-rich Central Asian nation as food and service prices have risen correspondingly.
The drivers said that representatives of the local prosecutor's office met with them on April 28 and urged them to leave the site and wait until their written demands are considered.
However, the protesters said their numbers will continue to grow as residents of other towns and villages of the region join them.
The protest takes places days after President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev justified a recent increase of gasoline and diesel fuel prices in the country, citing a general increase in global market prices.
In recent weeks, several similar protests against the fuel price hikes have taken place across some regions in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Compounding concerns that the unrest may grow, Energy Minister Almasadam Satqaliev has publicly warned of an expected increase of liquefied gas prices in the coming months.
Police Search Offices Of Team Against Torture Group In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod
Police in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on April 28 searched the offices of human rights group Team Against Torture and the homes of three of its lawyers. Rights activists said the searches were linked to investigations of an unspecified criminal case launched in the Republic of North Ossetia in the North Caucasus. A day earlier, Olga Sadovskaya, one of the lawyers whose homes were searched, was handed an annual award from the Moscow Helsinki Group for her contributions to human rights activities. Media reports say police found bullets at Sadovskaya's home, which may lead to a charge of illegal ammunition possession. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Minsk Court Hands Prison Term To Cousin Of Belarusian Platoon's Deputy Commander Fighting With Ukraine
A court in Minsk on April 27 sentenced to three years in prison a cousin of the deputy commander of the Kastus Kalinouski platoon, which is fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces against invading Russian troops. Syarhey Franchuk, a 34-year-old cousin of Vadzim Kabanchuk, was sentenced after the court found him guilty of insulting online the authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and a police official, inciting social hatred, and disruption of social order. Franchuk was arrested in August 2022 in the eastern city of Babruysk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Top Tajik Security Officer Killed In Shoot-Out Along Afghan Border, Sources Say
The chief of the State Committee of National Security's (KDAM) branch in Tajikistan's southern city of Khorugh, Komron Rajabzoda, has been killed in a shoot-out with alleged drug and weapons traffickers along the Tajik-Afghan border. The KDAM said in a statement on April 28 that the incident took place overnight. Two sources close to security entities confirmed to RFE/RL that Rajabzoda was killed in the incident. Tajikistan's Border Guard Service said one Tajik serviceman was killed in the shoot-out but did not give further details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Moscow Confectioner Charged With 'Discrediting' Armed Forces Over Anti-War Cakes
Police in Moscow have charged confectioner Anastasia Chernysheva with "discrediting" Russia's armed forces involved in the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The charge against Chernysheva stems from slogans calling for an end to the Ukraine war that she inscribed on cakes she sells via Instagram. Chernysheva was detained for questioning on April 28 and released after the charge was officially filed against her. She faces a fine or weeks of imprisonment if found guilty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
In Hungary, Pope Warns Of Rising Nationalism In Europe, Appeals For Migrants
Pope Francis in Budapest on April 28 warned of the dangers of rising nationalism in Europe and told the Hungarian government that accepting migrants along with the rest of the continent would be a true sign of Christianity. In a hard-hitting speech to government leaders including Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has had run-ins with the European Union, Francis urged a rejection of "self-referential forms of populism" and strictly nationalist interests. He called for a return to the "European spirit" envisioned by the founders of modern Europe after World War II, saying nations had to "look beyond national boundaries." To read the original tory by Reuters, click here.
Putin Legalizes Deportation Of Residents Of Illegally Annexed Territories Who Refuse Russian Citizenship
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that allows the deportation of residents of illegally annexed Ukrainian territories who refuse Russian citizenship, prompting accusations of ethnic cleansing and war crimes by Moscow.
The decree, published on April 27 on Russia's official Internet portal for legal information, says that Ukrainians living in territories annexed by Russia must either become Russian citizens or officially refuse to do so.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
According to the decree, those citizens who "declared their desire to retain their existing citizenship or remain stateless" and did not take the oath of a Russian citizen will be considered foreigners" from July 1, 2024.
Residents of the annexed territories who are given foreigner or stateless status and threaten Russia's "national security" may be subject to deportation from Russia.
Since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it has been accused of deporting Ukrainians from their homeland to parts of the country it controls, or to Russia itself. Evidence of the deportations, especially of children, prompted the International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 17 issued arrest warrants on war crimes charges for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow’s commissioner for children's rights.
Hanna Malyar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, said the move shows Russia is trying to "influence a change in the ethnic composition of the temporarily occupied territory within Ukraine."
"In this way, the enemy seeks to destroy Ukrainian statehood and the national self-identity of society in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories," she said on her Telegram channel.
Meanwhile. the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on April 27 recognized the deportation and forcible transfers of Ukrainian children to Russian territory as genocide. It also called upon the International Criminal Court to consider the possibility of criminal responsibility for the crime.
Under the Russian decree, people who lived in the occupied Ukrainian territories on the day when they were annexed and citizens who previously lived in those territories and moved to Russia but declared their desire to retain their Ukrainian citizenship will also be considered foreigners, the decree says.
"Those who pose a threat to national security, advocate forcible change in the foundations of the constitutional order, finance terrorist and extremist activities, or participate in unauthorized actions" can be deported, the decree says.
Putin on September 30 signed documents formalizing Russia’s attempt to annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions, parts of which are occupied by Russian forces.
Earlier, Moscow held sham wartime referendums in the four regions that were broadly rejected by the international community.
The four regions together with Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, make up around 20 percent of Ukraine, including some of its most industrialized territory.
Death Toll Mounts After Night Of 'Russian Terror,' Zelenskiy Says
At least 17 people, including several children, were killed in a wave of Russia strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, early on April 28, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned as "a night of Russian terror" as heavy fighting continued in the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut.
At least 15 people were killed by a Russian strike in Uman, a city in central Ukraine's Cherkasy region, when a missile hit a nine-story apartment building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The toll was likely to go up as search and rescue operations were ongoing, Klymenko said.
Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, said three children, including two 10-year-olds, were among the dead.
The Uman City Council announced a three-day mourning period, and prosecutors have opened a war-crimes investigation into the strike, authorities said.
"Another night of Russian terror. Missiles and UAVs," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "Russian evil can be stopped by weapons -- our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions -- global sanctions must be enhanced."
In Dnipro, a large city on the Dnieper River in central Ukraine, a woman and a toddler were killed in the Russian attack, despite the Ukrainian air defense managing to shoot down seven missiles, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region's military administration.
"A private home was destroyed in Dnipro. A 2-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were killed. Three people were wounded," Lysak said.
IN PHOTOS: Russia launched more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones toward Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in a deadly attack on April 28.
The attack also caused extensive damage to the building of a private company where a fire broke out, he said.
The Ukrainian air defense shot down most of the missiles that targeted Kyiv, said Serhiy Popko, head of Ukraine's capital military administration.
"According to preliminary data, 11 cruise missiles were destroyed in the airspace of Kyiv. In addition, two drones were shot down," Popko added.
A power line was cut and civilian infrastructure as damaged as well.
A child was injured by falling debris in a settlement in the Kyiv region, local authorities said.
WATCH: Often under Russian fire, Ukrainian medics near Bakhmut try to stabilize wounded soldiers so they can be transported to hospitals in safer areas.
Blasts were also reported overnight in Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and in Mykolayiv in the south.
Ukraine's Air Force Command later reported that the multipronged attack on Ukrainian cities was executed from strategic Tu-195 Russian aircraft coming from the Caspian Sea region.
The command said Ukrainian air defense destroyed 21 out of 23 cruise missiles and two drones in central, eastern, and southern Ukraine.
In Moscow, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its strategic bombers had targeted Ukrainian Army reserve units with high-precision strikes overnight to prevent them from reaching the front line.
"Russia's Air Force carried out a collective missile strike using long-range high-precision weapons overnight targeting temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army reserve units," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a news briefing.
Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians, despite the abundant evidence to the contrary.
Shortly after the air strikes on Kyiv region, the presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Petr Pavel and Zuzana Caputova, arrived in the Ukrainian capital.
"Together with [Slovak President] Zuzana Caputova, we see the value of freedom and justice. It is hard to see with your own eyes how Ukrainians are paying the highest price for it. With the blood and lives of their own citizens. In the fight against the aggressor, they defend what we have in common. That is why we will back them," Pavel tweeted from Kyiv.
Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued unabated on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily update on April 28.
During the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out more than 65 attacks, but all were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, the military said. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities, it said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
International Envoy Imposes Amendments To Bosnian Constitution To Spur Formation Of Government, Strengthen Elections
The high representative of the international community in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, has imposed changes to the country’s constitution and the criminal laws of Bosnia’s entities to facilitate the formation of the new regional government and prevent election fraud.
Schmidt’s amendments to the constitution were announced on April 27 on an interim basis to help form the new regional government after a deadlock lasting almost seven months following elections in October. The decisions will take effect in one year unless the parliament passes its own version of the amendments.
Schmidt, who has vast powers as the international community's envoy to Bosnia, amended the constitution so that only two out of three federation presidency members need to support a proposed government in order to forward it to parliament.
"We have to state what we witness is a political stalemate, not a struggle between constituent peoples," Schmidt told a news conference after the release of his decisions.
The decision on unblocking the appointment of the government of Bosnia says that the prime minister, deputy prime minister, and remaining cabinet members put forward on March 30 "are hereby deemed appointed."
The appointment must still be confirmed by a majority of Bosnia's House of Representatives, which Schmidt ordered to hold and urgent session by April 28 with confirmation of the government the only item on the agenda.
Schmidt, who has powers to change laws and sack officials seen as obstructing the Dayton peace accords, came under criticism for changing the election law on election night last October aimed at removing gridlock in the federation government formation.
Schmidt has the powers as overseer of civilian and administrative aspects of the 26-year-old peace deal that still governs Bosnia along ethnic lines.
The Party of Democratic Action (SDA), which has blocked any proposals that do not include its ministers, and its allies lashed out at Schmidt's latest decision, calling it a "scandalous suspension of the federation constitution."
The changes to the criminal laws are prompted by the need to "strengthen the integrity of elections" and apply to Bosnia and Republika Srpska, the other entity within Bosnia.
These changes make it illegal to ask for or take money or any benefit, such as employment, from politicians and set the punishment for anyone found guilty of such actions at 10 years in prison and a fine.
The amendments to criminal laws also imply dismissal from a legislative, executive, other administrative or judicial body or from any service that is fully or partially financed from entity budgets for anyone found guilty of election bribery. In addition, anyone found guilty of the offense cannot be employed in any public service for five years after being punished, pardoned, or amnestied.
The changes take effect immediately on an interim basis until they are adopted by Republika Srpska and the Bosnia "without amendment and with no conditions attached."
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Welcomes Council Of Europe Resolution On Forced Transfer Of Ukrainian Children
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has welcomed a resolution adopted on April 27 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) saying Russia's forced transfer of Ukrainian children amounts to genocide.
The resolution said the documented evidence of the transfer of the children "matches with the international definition of genocide" and called for the safe return of the children to Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy hailed the resolution as an important decision that will help "hold Russia and its leaders to account." In his evening video message, he said it was the first recognition by such a high-level international organization.
"Practically speaking, this decision will significantly help our global work to bring Russia and its officials, including the head of the terrorist state, to account for genocide [and] a genocidal policy against Ukraine," Zelenskiy said. "The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of the well-thought-out elements of Russia's attempt to erase the identity of our people, to destroy the very essence of Ukrainians. This is a deliberate crime of genocide committed by Russian officials."
He added that Ukraine will continue at all levels to work for the return of all Ukrainian children taken from the country by Russia.
Ukraine has data indicating that nearly 20,000 children were taken from Ukraine and dispersed in different regions of Russian, he said.
American researchers were the first to report on the relocation of thousands of Ukrainian children to a network of sites in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.
The researchers said in a report published on February 14 that they had identified 43 camps and other facilities where at least 6,000 Ukrainian children had been held and said and the main goal was to "reeducate" the children to make them pro-Russian.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 17 issued arrest warrants on war crimes charges for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow’s commissioner for children's rights, citing the "unlawful deportation" of children.
Moscow has said the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia was a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last month the warrants were "meaningless" as Russia "does not cooperate" with the ICC.
The resolution said there was evidence that deported children had faced a process of "russification" through reeducation in Russian language, culture, and history.
The resolution passed by PACE said the transfers of Ukrainian children were "clearly being planned and organized in a systematic way" with the aim of "annihilating every link to and feature of their Ukrainian identity."
PACE called on the United Nations and the Red Cross to be granted access so they could gather information on the children concerned.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran's IRGC Intelligence Unit, Russia's FSB For Detentions Of U.S. Citizens
The United States on April 27 added new sanctions against the intelligence unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for allegedly taking part in the detention of Americans in Iran and Russia.
In announcing the sanctions, the United States accused the FSB and the IRGC of being responsible or complicit in the wrongful detention of Americans such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
"Today's action targets senior officials and security services in Iran and Russia that are responsible for the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of U.S. nationals abroad," Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. “We are committed to bringing home wrongfully detained U.S. nationals and acting against foreign threats to the safety of U.S. nationals abroad.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has no higher commitment than bringing home the detained Americans.
"Russia’s and Iran’s continued pattern of wrongfully detaining U.S. nationals is unacceptable," Blinken said in a statement. "The United States will never stop working to secure the release of U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage and reunite them with their loved ones."
The fresh sanctions imposed on the IRGC's intelligence unit name four leaders of the organization, including at least one who is already subject to previous U.S. sanctions.
The FSB also has been previously designated for sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department. OFAC said its action on April 27 against the FSB implemented the State Department's designation of the Russian organization.
The move aims to show that there will be consequences for those who tried to use U.S. citizens for political leverage or seek concessions from Washington, Biden administration officials stressed.
"Our action is a warning to those around the world who would wrongfully detain U.S. nationals of the potential consequences of their actions," a senior administration official said, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity during a conference call.
"Today's sanctions are one of a series of efforts -- some public like this, some private -- to secure the release of U.S. nationals wrongfully held overseas, to promote accountability for the culprits, and by doing so, to prevent and deter the next set of cases from arising in the first place," the official said.
Russia and Iran hold a number of American citizens in their prisons. Gershkovich was arrested by the FSB last month and charged with espionage. He, his newspaper, and U.S. government officials have strongly denied any wrongdoing.
The plight of Americans detained by foreign governments moved into the spotlight last year with the detention of women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, who was held in Russia on drug charges until a prisoner swap in December that freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout from a U.S. prison.
The Treasury Department’s statement named Ruhollah Bazghandi, Mohammad Kazemi, Mohamad Mehdi Sayyari, and Mohammad Hasan Mohagheghi, saying they have leadership positions in the IRGC’s intelligence unit and have been involved with the detention of foreign prisoners held in Iran.
The sanctions freeze any property in U.S. jurisdiction owned by the individuals and entities named. They also bar U.S. persons from any dealings with the people and entities.
Although the U.S. government does not provide figures, there are 53 publicly disclosed hostage and wrongful detentions cases, according to the James Foley Foundation, named after an American journalist abducted and killed in Syria.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Women's Basketball Star Griner Urges U.S. Detainees In Russia To 'Stay Strong'
U.S. women's basketball star Brittney Griner urged U.S. detainees in Russia to stay strong in her first press conference since being released in a prisoner swap in December. Speaking on April 27 as she prepares to resume her career with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner vowed to keep fighting on behalf of people wrongfully detained around the world. Asked what her message would be U.S. citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, both held in Russia, Griner replied: " Stay strong, keep fighting, don't give up," and find a routine. "That's what helped me," she said.
Ailing Erdogan Reemerges At Virtual Ceremony With Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 27 reemerged from a two-day absence and spoke by video link with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a virtual ceremony to unveil a Russian-built nuclear power plant. The 69-year-old leader suspended all campaigning for Turkey's May 14 election after getting sick two days ago with a gastrointestinal illness that forced him to stay home instead of traveling to the grand opening of Turkey's first nuclear power plant. Putin praised Erdogan's leadership during the virtual ceremony and said Moscow was "always ready to extend the hand of friendship" to Turkey.
Kazakh Artist Gets Seven Years In Prison On Terrorism Charges That He Rejects
Kazakh artist Dauren Makin has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a charge of propagating terrorism that he and his supporters say is politically motivated. A court in Astana pronounced the sentence on April 27. Makin, who pleaded not guilty, said he will appeal the sentence. The details of the charge remain unknown as the trial was held behind closed doors. Makin's lawyer, Zhasulan Komekov, said earlier that the charge against Makin stemmed from his statements about January 2022 antigovernment protests that turned into deadly mass disorder. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Asks Pope To Visit Ukraine, Help Repatriate Children
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine and asked for help in repatriating thousands of children taken to Russia or Russian-occupied land since Moscow's invasion. Shmyhal told a news conference in Rome on April 27 that he discussed Kyiv's peace formula to end the war in talks at the Vatican. "I asked his holiness for help in returning home Ukrainian children who are being held, arrested, deported to Russia in a criminal way," Shmyhal said. Pope Francis, 86, has said previously that he wants to visit Kyiv and Moscow on a peace mission. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moscow Court Shuts Down Sova Think Tank In Russian Capital
A Moscow court on April 27 approved the Justice Ministry’s request to shut the Sova analytical center in the Russian capital as a crackdown on providers of independent information continues. Sova said the ministry's March 10 request was based on allegations that the organization had violated its charter by organizing or taking part in 24 events held out of the place of its registration, which is Moscow. The Sova center conducts sociological research mostly focusing on nationalism and racism in the Russian Federation. To read the Sova analytical center's statement, click here.
Iranian Forces Seize Marshall Islands-Flagged Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman
Iranian forces have seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, the U.S. Navy and Iranian state media reported on April 27, the latest string of hijackings in the region began in 2019 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.
Iranian state media said the Iranian army’s naval force seized the vessels after a collision with an Iranian boat. Two members of the boat's crew are missing, and several other crewmen were injured in the collision, state media said.
The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet also reported the seizure but did not mention a collision. The 5th Fleet identified the tanker as the Advantage Sweet and said the seizure was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 p.m. local time while in international waters as Iran seized the vessel, the 5th Fleet said in a statement.
"Iran's actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability," the 5th Fleet said. "Iran should immediately release the oil tanker."
Tracking data from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman north of Muscat, capital of Oman, on April 27.
According to ship tracking data quoted by Reuters, the Advantage Sweet was chartered by oil company Chevron and last docked in Kuwait.
Chevron is aware of the situation and is in contact with the vessel operator "with the hope of resolving this situation as soon as possible," a company spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
The Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator also said it was aware of the situation and in communication with the vessel's owner/operator but declined to comment further, the news agency reported.
The vessel's destination was listed as the U.S. port of Houston, Texas, ship tracking data showed.
The 5th Fleet said the seizure was at least the fifth of a commercial vessel by Tehran in the last two years.
"Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy," it said.
Since Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2017, Washington has ratcheted up crippling sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
Last November, two Greek-flagged tankers were released by Iran after it had seized them several months earlier. Tehran took the ships hostage after the United States confiscated oil from an Iranian tanker near the Greek coast.
Talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers have stalled since September over a range of issues, including Iran's violent crackdown on dissent, Tehran's sale of drones to Russia, and an acceleration of its nuclear program, which it claims is solely for civilian purposes.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Plainclothes Agents Reported To Be Enforcing Iran's Hijab Law In Tehran
Plainclothes security agents are reportedly appearing in public spaces throughout the Iranian capital of Tehran, warning women to observe the mandatory hijab law amid a wave of defiance against the dress code following the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged head scarf offense.
According to eyewitness accounts, groups of women and men dressed according to the Islamic republic's standards were seen in various parts of central Tehran advising women on the necessity of observing the mandatory hijab law, which requires women to cover their hair and wear modest clothing. People in the Tehran City Theater complex also reported similar sightings on the same day.
Images circulated on social media on April 27 of agents entering the Mega Mall shopping center in Tehran’s western neighborhood of Ekbatan, where they looked to enforce the mandatory dress code.
The increased presence of government-affiliated individuals enforcing the hijab law comes as daily images are published of women in different cities and age groups appearing in public and crowded spaces without head scarves.
Recent videos from music concerts also have shown disputes over the hijab, where the majority of women are often not wearing the mandatory hijab. In response to this defiance, an unspecified number of commercial establishments, including music clubs and restaurants, in Tehran and other cities have been sealed shut due to noncompliance with the hijab law.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September prompted thousands of women and girls to take to the streets to protest against the government's interference in their daily lives. Many have taken their hijabs and burned them in a sign of protest in what is one of the stiffest challenges to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
The resurgence of "verbal warnings" to women comes as officials say they will use "smart tools" to enforce the rules while trying to prevent "tensions" and "harassment." Police reportedly started using closed-circuit cameras and smart systems in cities to identify women without the mandatory hijab earlier this month.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law had been passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Rejects U.S. Request For Second Consular Visit With Journalist Amid Visa Fight
Russia has rejected a U.S. Embassy request for a second consular visit with jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich, saying the move is in response to Washington's refusal to issue entry visas to Russian journalists who planned to accompany Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his trip to the United Nation's session in New York this week.
In a statement on April 27, Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had informed the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that "its request for a consular visit on May 11 this year with U.S. citizen Gershkovich, detained on charges of spying, has been rejected."
"At this point other possible retaliation measures are being worked out, of which the U.S. side will be properly informed," the statement says.
The U.S. Embassy did not immediately comment on the statement.
The U.S. was granted an initial consular visit with Gershkovich on April 17. U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said afterward that Gershkovich was "in good health and remains strong." Tracy also reiterated the U.S. call for his immediate release.
Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, was arrested in Russia in late March on allegations of espionage that he, his publication, and U.S. officials have strongly denied.
With relations between the two superpowers already around their worst since the end of the Cold War due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the situation worsened when reporters from Russia were not granted visas to cover Lavrov's visit to the UN, where he was chairing a Security Council meeting this week.
Lavrov said Moscow "will not forgive" Washington for denying the visas.
The U.S. State Department has not commented on Russia's claim over the visa denials, saying it could not speak on specific visa requests because of privacy rules.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
He was then placed in pretrial detention until at least May 29 in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
The U.S. State Department on April 10 designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release, as have international journalist organizations. U.S. President Joe Biden also called on Russia to release him.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.
Hired by The Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. The 31-year-old is a fluent Russian speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
Lawmakers In Serb Entity Vote To Quit Bosnia's Constitutional Court
The parliament of Republika Srpska has voted to quit the ethnic Serb entity's participation in the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina amid an ongoing dispute with the central government and the representatives of the international community over property rights.
The measure was adopted by the National Assembly of Republic of Srpska on April 26 with 47 votes out of the 68 deputies present. The legislature has a total of 83 seats.
Republika Srpska, the ethnic-Serb entity that along with the Bosniak-Croat Federation makes up the Bosnian state, has tried multiple times to implement a property law that would allow it to transfer state property under its jurisdiction.
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the Dayton accords that ended the 1992-1993 Bosnian War.
Dodik -- who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption -- has argued that the property law aims to ensure that assets located on its territory including local governments, public companies, public institutions, and other departments belong to the Serbian entity.
But Bosnia's Constitutional Court has stated that the national parliament must adopt a property law that would be valid across Bosnia and not only in one of the country’s two entities.
Under the Dayton accords that ended the 1992-1995 Bosnian War, an administrative system was established under which the Bosnian state remains partitioned between Republika Srpska and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
The constitution of Bosnia forged in the Dayton accords provides for a nine-member Constitutional Court.
Four members are elected by the parliament of the Bosniak-Croat Federation and two are named by Republika Srpska legislature, while the remaining three are elected by the president of the European Court for Human Rights in consultation with the central tripartite presidency of Bosnia.
Those three judges cannot be Bosnian citizens or nationals of any of Bosnia's neighboring countries.
Ethnic Serb legislators have justified their move to withdraw from the Constitutional Court by saying the body has been making "anti-Dayton" and "anticonstitutional" decisions.
The April 27 vote appears to be the latest in a series of moves meant to destabilize the central Bosnian state after Dodik, who leads the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the largest party in the assembly, repeatedly threatened to push for the independence of Republika Srpska unless the dispute over the country's assets is resolved in the Serb entity's favor.
Withdrawing the ethnic Serb judges would still allow the remaining members of the court to make decisions.
However, Republika Srpska's prime minister, Radovan Viskovic, told the parliamentary debate ahead of the vote that the court will lose its "legality and legitimacy" following the Serb withdrawal.
Currently, there is only one ethnic Serb member of the court, Zlatko Knezevic, after the mandate of Miodrag Simovic expired in November when he turned 70 and the parliament has yet to choose a replacement.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
In Ukraine's Mariupol, Doubts Grow Over Russia's Rush To Rebuild A Demolished City2
No Victory For Russian Forces As The Bakhmut Meat Grinder Churns3
Romanians Crowdfund 'Mad Max' Armored Vehicles For Ukraine4
'We're Tired': Ukraine's Exhausted Forces Hold Their Positions In The Battlefield City Of Bakhmut5
Ukrainian Artillery Crews Defending Bakhmut Rely On Grad Rocket Systems6
Expectations Rise Of Ukrainian Counteroffensive After Unconfirmed Reports Of Dnieper Crossing7
Why Ukraine's Looming Offensive May Be The Most Important Clash Of The War. Period.8
Zelenskiy Has 'Meaningful' First Exchange With China's Xi As Russia Presses Assault On Bakhmut9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
At Security Council, Lavrov Faces Blistering Condemnation From West, UN Chief
Subscribe