Istanbul Summit Ends With Call For UN-Backed Process To End Syrian War

The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France, and Germany have reiterated calls for a UN-backed political process to end the war in Syria that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a summit in Istanbul on October 27 that "the meeting demonstrated there is common determination to solve the problem.

"A joint solution can be achieved, not through military means, but only through political effort under the UN aegis," she added.

Along with Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and French President Emmanuel Macron gathered for the talks in search of an end to the seven-year civil war in the Middle East country.

Following the summit, the four leaders issued a statement calling for the convening of a committee by the end of the year to work on constitutional reform as a prelude to free and fair elections in Syria.

"We need transparent elections, that will be held under supervision of international observers. Refugees should take part in this process as well," Merkel said.

Macron said a “constitutional committee needs to be established and should hold its first meeting by the end of the year. This is what we all want."

"Creating it will become a part of the political settlement in Syria," Macron said.

The summit's final communique also supported efforts to facilitate the "safe and voluntary" return of refugees to their Syrian homes.

The final statement rejected "separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as the national security of neighboring countries."

Many obstacles to a peace agreement remain. They include divided opinions about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran.

Western countries, meanwhile, condemn Assad for what they call indiscriminate attacks on civilians and Turkey has been helping insurgents trying to remove him from power.

Putin told a news conference that a settlement in Syria cannot be reached without consultations that include Syria and "our Iranian partners," describing them as "a guarantor country of the peace process, the cease-fire, and the establishment of demilitarized zones."

Asked about the possibilities of a second summit of the four countries, Putin said the countries have "not negotiated this yet, but everything is possible."

With reporting by AFP, dpa, AP and Reuters