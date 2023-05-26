News
- By AFP
Germany's Scholz Says Plans To Speak to Putin 'In Due Course'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin "in due course," holding out the prospect of resuming contact after a near-total breakdown in relations since the Ukraine war. "My last telephone call was some time ago," Scholz told the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper in an interview published on May 26. "But I plan to speak to Putin again in due course." The leaders last spoke by telephone in early December. During that hourlong call, Scholz urged Putin to withdraw Moscow's troops from Ukraine, while the Russian leader accused the West of pursuing "destructive" policies.
Two Russians, Ukrainian Released In Albania Pending Probe Into Espionage Allegations
Two Russian citizens and a Ukrainian in Albania suspected of espionage have been released from detention while the probe into their cases continues. Russian citizens Svetlana Timofeyeva, 33, and Mikhail Zorin, 25, and Ukrainian national Fedir Alpatov were arrested in August 2022. They were arrested after allegedly attempting to enter the facilities of the Gramsh arms plant. The three denied allegations of espionage, saying they were bloggers seeking to photograph and document abandoned Cold War buildings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
In Belgrade, U.S. Senator Urges Quick Implementation Of Serbia-Kosovo Agreement
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (Democrat-Connecticut) told reporters during a visit to Belgrade on May 25 that Serbia and Kosovo should quickly implement an EU-brokered agreement to normalize ties, calling it a step forward that both sides should be proud of. "Sometimes it's easy to make an agreement compared to implementation," he said. Murphy also said he hoped Russian ally Serbia would adopt Western sanctions against the Kremlin and reduce the spread of Russian disinformation in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Head of Russia's Wagner Group In Mali
The United States on May 25 imposed sanctions on the head of the Wagner Group in Mali, accusing the Russian private army of trying to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, and of working through Mali and other countries. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement also accused Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov, who it described as the head of Wagner paramilitary units and its principal administrator based in Mali, of working in close coordination with Malian government officials to execute the group's deployment in Mali.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders Mix Optimistic Talk With Angry Discourse In Moscow
The leaders of bitter Caucasus rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan mixed words of conciliation and with angry disagreements over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a Moscow meeting on May 25 in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said there had been progress in recent days toward a settlement of their long dispute based on mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity.
But they also exchanged angry words over Baku's moves to impede Armenian access to Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinian said the actions had caused a humanitarian crisis by closing the only land route from Armenia to the region -- an allegation Aliyev denied.
The talks took place at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union -- a grouping of several former Soviet republics -- in Moscow.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The six-week war, in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region, ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
In mid-December 2022, Azerbaijani activists began obstructing the road known as the Lachin Corridor, which Pashinian said should be under control of Russian peacekeepers.
Baku in April erected a checkpoint along the route, saying it was necessary to control the supply of arms being sent to the region and to end illegal mining operations. It said the road remained open to humanitarian aid, claims Yerevan disputed.
Pashinian called Baku's blocking of access to the region a "direct violation" of the 2020 cease-fire agreement.
Aliyev said that "Azerbaijan did not block any corridor.... There is no need to use this platform for unfounded accusations."
Speaking Russian, Pashinian and Aliyev continued to argue over the matter until Putin ended the conversation.
Earlier, both leaders had spoken more optimistically about ending their dispute, saying there had been progress in recent days toward a settlement based on based on mutual recognition of each other's territory.
Putin later held a three-way session with the two leaders that ran deep into the night.
According to state-run TASS news agency, Putin said that "in my view, and our view -- I mean the view of all three of us -- the prime minister of Armenia, the president of Azerbaijan -- these are the hurdles that can be overcome."
Putin, although distracted by the war in Ukraine that began with his February 2022 invasion of that country, has attempted to keep involved in the Armenian-Azerbaijani dispute.
France and the United States have also been involved in the dispute and have urged Baku to end barriers to Armenian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian aid.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Armenian and Azerbaijani services and Reuters
Belarusian Educator, Family, Friends Handed Parole-Like Sentences Over 2020 Protests
A court in Minsk on May 25 handed parole-like sentences to noted Belarusian educator Yauhen Livyant, his wife Yulia, daughters Halina and Hanna, son-in-law Mikita Drozd, and his associates Alyaksey Ivanov and Alyaksandra Ensayn (aka Vilchytskaya). The defendants went on trial on May 19 on charges related to mass rallies over a disputed August 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power. Judge Katsyaryna Murashka of the Moscow district court found the defendants guilty of organizing and preparing actions that blatantly disrupt social order. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
New Russian Case Registered Against Navalny
The Moscow City Court on May 25 registered a new criminal case against jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
According to court documents, Navalny now faces charges of creating an extremist group, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; calls for extremism; creating a nonprofit organization that violates citizens' rights; financing extremism; involving a minor in criminal activities; and rehabilitating Nazism.
Also, a case accusing Navalny of terrorism will be looked into separately, it said.
Trial dates have not yet been set.
Navalny said in April that a new probe on terrorism charges had been launched against him, calling it "absurd."
Navalny also said that another case charging him with propagating terrorism and Nazism was launched in October over his self-exiled associates' statements on the Popular Politics YouTube channel.
The comments criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government and condemned Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed in April that Navalny's associates, along with Ukraine's secret services, were involved in the assassination of pro-Kremlin journalist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg.
Navalny has been in prison since February 2021, after he was arrested a month earlier upon his return to Russia from Germany -- where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning, even though experts say only state actors have access to the military-grade nerve agent.
Many of Navalny's close associates fled the country under pressure from Russian authorities.
With reporting by Mediazona
Iranian Bill Before Parliament Increases Penalties For Defiance Of Hijab
A bill containing Iran's Chastity and Hijab law has been presented to parliament, legislation that many see as a continuation of the government's oppression of women and human rights.
State media reported on May 24 that provisions of the bill refer to failure to comply by the compulsory head scarf as "nudity," with progressively stiffer penalties that run up to fines and the deprivation of social rights.
Repeat offenders would face imprisonment from six months to three years.
The Chastity and Hijab bill also imposes stringent penalties on drivers or passengers of a vehicle who are with those who fail to comply with the compulsory hijab. After two fines, a vehicle can be confiscated, with a daily fine of 10 million rials ($20).
The proposed law would penalize owners and managers of public places, including stores, restaurants, cinemas, sports, recreational, and artistic venues. These penalties extend to fines, the sealing of their premises, and the deprivation of tax exemptions and government tariffs.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
Most recently, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a new wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The "Woman, life, freedom" protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
The bill states that socially influential individuals, owing to their activities in social, political, cultural, artistic, or sports spheres, could see their professional and online activities banned from three months to a year for violations, with repeated offenders facing up to three years in prison.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire at will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'We Understand Your Pain,' Ukraine Tells Poland Ahead Of WWII Massacre Anniversary
Ukraine's parliament speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, on May 25 offered condolences to the descendants of Poles massacred by Ukrainian nationalists in World War II, a gesture likely to defuse tensions between the allies ahead of the 80th anniversary of the killings. Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia invaded the country in 2022. However, the Volhynia massacre, in which historians say tens of thousands of Poles perished, has continued to hang over ties between the two nations. Polish historians say up to 12,000 Ukrainians were also killed in Polish retaliatory operations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Mercenaries Send Back Bodies Of U.S., Turkish Citizens From Ukraine
Russia's most powerful mercenary on May 25 said he was sending back the body of a U.S. citizen who was killed in fighting in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and that of a Turkish citizen who was found dead in a destroyed building. Mercenaries from Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group were shown in a video clip nailing closed the two wooden coffins and then draping a U.S. flag over one coffin and a Turkish flag over the other. Wagner named the American as Nicholas Maimer, a former U.S. Special Forces soldier. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Second Pakistani TV Journalist Goes Missing; Abduction Feared
A prominent Pakistani television journalist known for his public support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone missing, the police, his family, and his employer said on May 25. Sami Abrahim's disappearance was first announced in a police tweet late on May 24, hours after he went missing. His family and the Karachi-based independent BOL television, where Abrahim works, claimed he was abducted. Abrahim’s disappearance comes two weeks after another pro-Khan TV journalist, Imran Riaz, went missing. Pakistani police have denied detaining him. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Romanian President Calls On German Companies To Invest In His Country
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis would like to see more investment by German companies in his country, he said on May 25 during a visit by the German president. Germany has long been Romania's first trading partner and the second-largest investor in the country, Iohannis said in Sibiu, his hometown, accompanied by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. "German investments, their quality are highly appreciated in Romania," he said. "I hope that these will increase in the coming period, also with the support of the German minority." The German minority in Romania consists of 22,900 people, according to a census in 2021.
Georgian Airways Announces Controversial Plan For Transit Flights For Russians Via Tbilisi
Georgian Airways plans to launch transit flights for Russians via Tbilisi to several destinations in Europe, a move likely to raise the ire of Washington and Brussels, which have banned Russian airlines from entering their airspace as they look to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The airline's founder, Tamaz Gaiashvili, told Russian media outlet RTVI television on May 25 that flights from Moscow to five European destinations -- Milan, Paris, Vienna, Larnaca, and Thessaloniki -- via Tbilisi will start in mid-June.
Flights between the Georgian capital and Russia resumed earlier this month after Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a ban on air travel between the two countries implemented four years ago after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in the Caucasus nation. Russians have looked to skirt the sanctions by flying through cities such as Istanbul, Dubai, Yerevan, and Belgrade to destinations they can no longer reach directly from home.
Putin also signed a decree also allowing Georgian nationals to enter Russia without visas starting from May 15, unless they are coming to work in Russia for more than 90 days.
The two countries have had no formal diplomatic ties since Russia routed Tbilisi's forces in a brief war in 2008 that ended with Tbilisi losing control over its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia's government has not joined international sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the country also has voted in favor of all international resolutions condemning Russia’s aggression. It has also provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and taken in thousands of war refugees.
At the same time, the Black Sea country of 3.7 million has been a top destination for Russians fleeing the partial mobilization that Putin announced in September 2022 and the worsening general crackdown in Russia.
The allowance of flights from Russia has sparked protests in Tbilisi, led by President Salome Zurabishvili, who has criticized the government for its warming relations with Moscow.
Georgian Airways, based in Tbilisi, earlier this week said it had banned Zurabishvili from using its services because of her calls for a boycott of the airline.
The EU has said it "regrets" the resumption of flights to Georgia, which "raises concerns in terms of Georgia's EU path."
Gaiashvili admitted there are still issues to be ironed out over the transit of passengers through the airport given it has no proper facilities to monitor and process such an operation.
He said that the number of passengers coming from Russia to Tbilisi remains small and that flights are only about 40 percent capacity.
"Our expectations were different," Gaiashvili said.
With reporting by RTVI
Finland To Send Additional $117 Million In Military Aid To Ukraine
Finland on May 24 said it would provide Ukraine with 109 million euros ($117 million) in additional military equipment to include anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition. The Finnish government in a statement said details of the aid would not be disclosed “for operational reasons and in order to ensure the safe delivery of assistance.” Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said the aid would bring the country’s total military assistance to Ukraine to 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion). Finland is NATO’s newest member, having joined on April 4. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
EU Extends Suspension Of Duties On Imports From Ukraine To June 2024
Customs duties on imports from Ukraine into the EU are to remain suspended for another year, member states agreed in Strasbourg on May 25. "By renewing these measures, the EU is continuing to demonstrate its unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine," the Council of Ministers said in a statement. The suspension was introduced in the middle of last year in reaction to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and has now been extended to June 2024. Eastern EU member states, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, and Romania, have objected to increases in imports of food and animal feed from Ukraine.
Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says There Is A Real Chance Of A Peace Deal With Armenia
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Moscow on May 25 that there are serious grounds for normalizing relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads for three decades, fighting two wars over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. In recent months, both sides have expressed increasing willingness to sign a permanent peace agreement, even as regular skirmishes have continued. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Current Time
Pro-Kremlin Journalist Fired After Publishing Frank Interview With Prigozhin
Pro-Kremlin journalist Konstantin Dolgov was fired on May 25, a day after he published the full version of an interview with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner private mercenary group. Dolgov said he had been informed that his firing from the Telega ONLINE pro-Kremlin media project was linked to the interview, in which Prigozhin said Moscow’s plan to "demilitarize" Ukraine has failed and that Russia's invasion of its neighbor "turned Ukraine's army into one of the most powerful in the world." In the interview, Prigozhin also harshly criticized Russia's top military officials, accusing them of unprofessionalism and corruption. To read the original story of Current Time, click here.
Kazakh Court Rejects Russian Citizen's Appeal Against Refusal Of Asylum
ORAL, Kazakhstan -- The West Kazakhstan regional court has rejected an appeal filed by Russian citizen Igor Sandzhiyev against a lower court's refusal to grant him asylum.
Sandzhiyev's lawyer, Yury Kobzarev, said the ruling will be appealed with Kazakhstan’s Supreme Court. Kobzarev added that his client has the official status of asylum seeker and therefore cannot be deported to Russia.
Sandzhiyev, who left a military unit in Russia's Volgograd to avoid taking part in the war in Ukraine and illegally crossed the Russia-Kazakh border, earlier told RFE/RL that he fears deportation to Russia once he exhausts all appeals, saying he may face arbitrary arrest and persecution back home.
In early May, the Bokei district court in Oral, the capital of the West Kazakhstan region, rejected Sandzhiyev's request for asylum and handed him a suspended six-month prison term after finding him guilty of illegally crossing the border.
Sandzhiyev has said he is against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He said earlier that a quarter of the 200 mobilized men in the military unit where he was recruited for military training fled amid disorder and heavy alcohol consumption.
He also said that the training was just marching and learning the Military Code by heart.
Sandzhiyev said he fled the unit in November and managed to go to Belarus first but was arrested there and deported to Russia's Volgograd, where he was placed under supervision of the local military enlistment center. But he managed to flee again.
In December, Kazakh authorities extradited an officer with Russia's Federal Security Service, Mikhail Zhilin, who fled to Kazakhstan, where he unsuccessfully tried to get political asylum to evade recruitment to the war.
Three months later, a court in the Siberian city of Barnaul sentenced Zhilin to 6 1/2 years in prison after finding him guilty of desertion and illegally crossing the border.
After President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in September to support Russia’s armed forces involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Russian citizens fled the country for Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia, and other nations bordering the Russian Federation.
Moscow, Minsk Sign Documents On Placing Russian Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Belarus
Russia and Belarus have signed documents allowing for the placement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, a move that has increased already strained tensions between the Kremlin and the West.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said after the signing in Minsk on May 25 that Moscow will maintain control of the weapons while on Belarusian soil.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in March raised the prospect of Moscow deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus -- which borders Ukraine and three NATO nations -- by July, a move the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has agreed to.
The announcement sparked immediate criticism from governments around the world, while NATO called it "dangerous and irresponsible."
The United States condemned the move, with State Department spokesman Matthew Miller calling it "the latest example of irresponsible behavior that we have seen from Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over a year ago."
He added, though, that "we have seen no reason to adjust our strategic nuclear posture or any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon."
Shoigu said on May 25 that the decision was made "in the context of an extremely sharp escalation of threats on the western borders of Russia and Belarus.
Lukashenka, meanwhile, on May 25 told journalists in Moscow -- where he is attending a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union -- that "the transfer of the nuclear weapons [from Russia to Belarus] had started."
However, when a journalist asked if any of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons were already in Belarus, Lukashenka said: "Probably. I will see when I go back."
Since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago, Russia has used Belarus -- with Lukashenka's approval -- as a staging area for the unprovoked attack. Belarus has welcomed closer relations with Moscow since a wave of crushing sanctions were imposed on it by the West after a sometimes deadly government crackdown on massive protests following a disputed 2020 presidential election handed Lukashenka a sixth term.
Tactical nuclear weapons are lower-yield weapons that are designed to be used on the battlefield instead of wiping out entire cities. Russia has not disclosed how many tactical nuclear weapons it has.
No details of the agreement with Belarus on the number of weapons to be deployed were revealed. Shoigu said the agreements cover procedures for the establishment of a "special" storage facility for the weapons.
Last month, the Russian ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, said the plan to place Russian tactical nuclear weapons close to the NATO member states was made "to increase the possibilities of guaranteeing security" of the Russia-Belarus Union State, a project of deeper integration between the two nations. Moscow and Minsk signed a Union State treaty in 1999 and have been negotiating it sporadically since then.
Russian authorities have repeatedly raised the specter of the potential use of nuclear weapons since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the frequency of the warnings increasing as Moscow's aggression against Ukraine continues.
With reporting by BelTA and Reuters
Rights Defender In Russia's Komi Sentenced To Six Years In Prison On Terrorism Charge
A court in Russia's northwestern Komi region sentenced human rights activist Andrei Ivashev on charges he posted online calls for terrorism. Ivashev, who rejects the charges as politically motivated, was arrested in December 2021. The charges stem from three online posts he made in 2020, criticizing local officials, federal lawmakers, President Vladimir Putin, and a local judge. The posts called to hold them responsible for human rights violations in Komi and elsewhere in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Tajikistan Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Reports Of Mass Beatings Of Tajik Students By Russian Police
The Tajik Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to Dushanbe, Semyon Grigoryev, over reports about mass detentions and beatings of Tajik students in Russia by law enforcement and security officers. The Tajik Foreign Ministry said in a statement on May 25 that it had expressed concern over the situation faced by Tajiks studying at Russian universities. Tajik students told RFE/RL this week that police and security officers in Russia's Far Eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur raided their dormitory on May 19, severely beating some 100 of them, leaving 15 students injured, some of whom needed surgery for their injuries.
Thousands Of Striking Romanian Teachers March To Protest Low Salaries, Underfunded Education System
Some 15,000 Romanian teachers took to the streets of Bucharest on May 25 on the fourth day of a strike over low salaries and insufficient funding for education with no sign of a deal with the coalition government in sight.
More than 150,000 primary and secondary school teachers plus auxiliary staff on May 22 declared a general strike, the first such protest staged by Romanian education unions since 2005, while university personnel staged a two-hour work interruption in a sign of solidarity.
Protesters on May 25 gathered outside the government headquarters on Victoria Square in central Bucharest chanting "Dignity," "Wake up, Romania!" and "Any nation dies without education" after union representatives refused a compromise offer from the government of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.
Hundreds of secondary school students joined the protest in solidarity with their teachers, while passersby stopped and applauded the column of demonstrators.
The government's offer of two one-off bonuses -- the equivalent of $215 in June and $325 in July -- instead of salary increases, inflation indexing, and overtime pay -- was refused by unions that called it "offensive" as negotiations broke down, threatening to extend the strike to the end of the school year, putting final exams at risk.
A Romanian teacher's starting monthly salary is the equivalent of just over $520 compared to the national average of $988.
The center-left/center-right coalition government has argued that it cannot offer more to the teachers because a further increase would threaten obtaining recovery funds earmarked by the European Commission for Romania -- an argument rejected by the unions as a lie.
Many teachers have left Romania's education system because of the small salaries, while thousands of fresh graduates prefer to leave the country and take menial but much better paid jobs abroad rather than becoming educators.
The aging staff and lack of young competent teachers as well as decades of failure to reform and invest in Romania's education system have prompted an acute crisis.
According to a European Union study from 2019, about 40 percent of Romanian 15-year-olds lack basic competence in reading, math, or sciences, and although literate have a very limited general knowledge about society, people, and the world -- generally fulfilling the definition of functional illiteracy.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, g4media.ro, and hotnews.ro
Russian Prosecutors Seek To Recognize Nazi Crimes In Moscow Region As Genocide
The Moscow region Prosecutor's Office said on May 25 it has filed a lawsuit to recognize crimes committed by Nazi troops in 1941-1942 in the area as war crimes and genocide. The move comes amid international calls to recognize Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainians. In October, a court in the Russian city of St. Petersburg (formerly Leningrad), recognized the 1941-1944 siege of the city as a genocide. In January, President Vladimir Putin said it is "extremely important" to recognize Nazi crimes in the Soviet Union during World War II as genocide.
Russia's Supreme Court Shuts Down PARNAS Opposition Party
The Supreme Court of Russia has ordered the liquidation of the PARNAS opposition party. The May 25 ruling was made at request of the Justice Ministry. PARNAS (abbreviated form of the name of the Party of People's Liberty) was officially registered in 2012. It was led by former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov, former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, and lawmaker Vladimir Ryzhkov. Nemtsov was gunned down near the Kremlin in February 2015, and Ryzhkov left the party's leadership before that. Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February last year, PARNAS has not been politically active. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Probe Reveals Dozens Targeted By Pegasus Spyware In Armenia, Including Two RFE/RL Journalists
A joint investigation involving researchers from several Internet watchdogs and rights groups has revealed that at least a dozen public figures in Armenia, including two Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalists based in Yerevan, as well as hundreds of phone numbers in Azerbaijan, were targeted with Pegasus spyware.
Israel's NSO Group became the center of controversy after an international media consortium in July 2022 reported that its Pegasus spyware was used in attempts to hack smartphones belonging to more than a dozen current or former world leaders, journalists, human rights activists, and executives in some 50 countries.
The joint investigation was conducted with Amnesty International's Security Lab, Access Now, Canadian Internet watchdog Citizen Lab, CyberHUB-AM, and independent mobile security researcher Ruben Muradyan. The report on the probe, released on May 25, said evidence points to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh as the reason for the attempted espionage between October 2020 and December 2022.
It did not specifically accuse Azerbaijan of wrongdoing, but the investigators noted that Pegasus software has been used "extensively" by the country to target "a wide range of journalists."
"This investigation highlights the grave nature of spyware threats rippling across civil societies in Armenia and Azerbaijan," said Donncha O Cearbhaill, head of Amnesty International's Security Lab.
"The authorities must stop all efforts to stifle freedom of expression and undertake an independent and transparent investigation into the attack with Pegasus uncovered in both countries," he added.
WATCH: A year after Derenik Tepoyan, 64, was killed on a Russian firing range in the northwestern Armenian village of Vahramaberd, his family is looking for answers and wants measures taken to prevent further casualties.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution, and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The joint investigation began in Armenia when tech giant Apple sent notifications to users in November 2021 warning they may have been the targets of state-sponsored spyware.
It showed that Karlen Aslanyan and Astghik Bedevyan of RFE/RL's Armenian service were among those targeted in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Others targeted included human rights defenders, journalists, and officials.
"It is no accident that our Armenian Service journalists targeted with Pegasus spyware are well-known for their hard-hitting reporting," said RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly.
"I am outraged by this gross violation of their privacy and harbor strong suspicions that the government of Azerbaijan is responsible. I am grateful to our partners for their assistance."
Fighting in the six-week war in 2020 -- in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region -- ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are meeting in Moscow on May 25 as they try to work out a final peace agreement.
