U.S. Envoy Visits Wall Street Journal Reporter Held In Moscow
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on December 15 that Ambassador Lynne Tracy had visited Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia on spying charges. "He remains upbeat and thanks his family, friends and everyone who has been following his plight for over 250 days for their support," the embassy said. Tracy's visit comes one day after a Moscow court upheld a ruling to keep Gershkovich, 32, in custody at least until January 30, pending a trial. Gershkovich was arrested in March on espionage charges that he denies.
Poland Scraps Probe Into 2010 Air Crash That Killed President
Poland's new government on December 15 disbanded the controversial commission that had been investigating the Smolensk plane crash that killed then-President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others in 2010. The commission was created in 2016 by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Lech's twin brother, with the express goal of pinning blame for the crash on Russia, though it never presented any convincing evidence. The brothers' Law and Justice (PiS) party questioned the findings of an official inquest that the accident was caused by human error and bad weather. Jaroslaw Kaczynski was the PiS party's leader when the commission was formed.
Netherlands Lifts Its Objection To Bulgaria Joining Schengen Zone
The Netherlands has agreed to Bulgaria joining Europe's passport-free Schengen zone, the Dutch Justice Ministry said on December 15, ending its long-held opposition to the move. The Netherlands previously opposed granting access to the Eastern European country over concerns about corruption and migration, but the ministry now says Bulgaria meets conditions to join Schengen. Austria still opposes Bulgaria joining the world's largest passport-free area, though it said on December 11 that it was willing to give some ground by allowing plane travel in exchange for tighter security at the EU's external border.
Oil Workers In Kazakhstan's Volatile West Continue Hunger Strike Amid Rising Tensions
ZHETYBAI, Kazakhstan -- Hundreds of workers from the West Oil Software company in Kazakhstan’s volatile western region of Manghystau are continuing with a hunger strike they started on December 11, despite increasing pressure from authorities on the eve of the Central Asian nation's Independence Day.
Representatives of the strikers said on December 15 that security forces and riot police have surrounded them while management officials are threatening to fire them if they continue the strike.
Some 500 workers are still picketing the company's headquarters in freezing cold temperatures, demanding the integration of their salary payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation as well as the renewal of their work and technical equipment.
West Oil Software provides transport services for oil and gas companies in the region.
The workers' strike and protest have continued even after the management on December 13 fired seven strikers and a local court declared the strike illegal.
Kazakh authorities have for years been very sensitive about protests by oil workers in the Manghystau region, especially around Independence Day which is celebrated on December 16.
In December 2021, protests in the region's restive town of Zhanaozen triggered by fuel price hikes led to unprecedented nationwide unrest in January last year that left at least 238 people dead, including 19 law enforcement officers.
WATCH: Kazakh Unrest In January 2022
On December 16, 2011, in Zhanaozen, police opened fire at protesting oil workers, killing at least 16 people there and another person in the nearby town of Shetpe.
Kazakh Independence Day also coincides with the date of of anti-Kremlin youth demonstrations in 1986, known as Zheltoqsan, in the nation's largest city, Almaty. These protests erupted after Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev replaced Kazakhstan's long-term ruler, Dinmukhammed Qonaev, with Gennady Kolbin, an ethnic Russian sent by Moscow to head the then-Soviet republic.
Demonstrations against the appointment were repressed violently by Soviet authorities. Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed, although officially only several people were said to have lost their lives during the demonstrations that lasted for three days.
Police in Almaty announced on December 15 that its units had beefed up security in the city "to prevent possible lawlessness and crimes" during Independence Day celebrations.
The #NotExtremists Telegram channel, which monitors human rights violations in Kazakhstan, said on December 15 that at least eight noted activists had been either handed jail terms of between 15 and 25 days on administrative charges or charged with administrative misdemeanors.
With reporting by Vlast
Authorities In Kazakhstan's Zhambyl Region Announce State Of Emergency Due To Heavy Snows
Authorities in Kazakhstan's southern region of Zhambyl introduced a state of emergency in two districts on December 15 due to ongoing heavy snowfalls and blizzards in the region bordering Kyrgyzstan. The snowfalls that started on December 12 led to the closure of major highways and roads, while some 9,000 people have been left without electricity. Eleven trains with thousands of passengers on board have been stuck on snow-covered railways. Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Ministry said on December 15 that a rescue team had been sent to Kazakhstan to help Kazakh authorities evacuate some 150 Kyrgyz nationals stuck in cars on highways there. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Mother Who Protested Son's Death During Iran Unrest To Start 13-Year Prison Sentence
Mahsa Yazdani, the mother of a young man killed during last year's nationwide unrest, has been summoned by the Iranian judiciary to serve a prison sentence for comments she made on social media over the killing of her son by government forces.
Yazdani was handed a 13-year prison term by the first branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the northern city of Sari after being convicted on charges including "propaganda activities against the system" and "insulting the leadership" for her comments.
Yazdani announced on her Instagram account on December 14 that she was given three days to show up for the commencement of her sentence after an appeals court last month rejected her appeal.
Yazdani's son, Mohammad Javad Zahedi, was 20 years old when he was fatally shot by government forces in the northern Iranian city of Sari. Following his death, Yazdani expressed her grief on social media, writing, "I am broken, this loss has driven me insane, a curse on the entire regime."
Zahedi was one of hundreds of casualties during protests that erupted following the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained for an alleged head-scarf violation. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The sentence against Zahedi's mother underscores the Iranian regime's unrelenting stance against criticism related to the protests, which erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in September last year.
Amini's death while in police custody sparked widespread outrage and demonstrations against the government's policies, particularly those concerning women's rights and overall freedoms.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests have been on the rise in recent months after the first anniversary of the deaths of many protesters, as well as Amini.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger more unrest.
International human rights organizations have condemned Iran's actions, with Amnesty International saying that Iranian authorities' efforts to obstruct justice and exacerbate the suffering of the families of the deceased have "no bounds."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Publisher, Stores Drop Writers Over Pro-Ukraine Comments
One of Russia's largest book publishers and the country's biggest bookstore chain said on December 15 they were dropping two prominent Russian writers over pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments. Both authors made the comments in phone calls with video bloggers and comedians who have made careers of embarrassing Kremlin foes. Author Dmitry Bykov said although he regretted the killing of Russians in the Ukrainian conflict, he couldn't blame the Ukrainian leadership. Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, described Russia as a threat to the world and said he had no qualms about Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian cities.
Man Sentenced To 14 Years On A Charge Of Murder During 2019 Protests In Iran
An Iranian who was arrested in 2019 in the southwestern city of Mahshahr during nationwide protests and was initially condemned to death has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a court in Khuzestan Province on charges that included murder and possession of weapons, his lawyer, Feresteh Tabanian said on X, formerly Twitter.
Observers say the sentence was issued despite the absence of incriminating evidence or a confession by Abbas Deris regarding the murder of police officer Reza Sayyadi during the protests.
In December last year, an Islamic Revolutionary Court initially sentenced Deris to death and the decision was upheld by Iran's Supreme Court. However, in August, in an unprecedented twist, the sentence was turned into a Qisas, or "retaliation in kind," a form of Islamic retributive justice.
Amid unrest triggered by the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in detention for a violation of Iran's dress code Iran has seen a jump in capital punishment sentences issued following what human rights groups and Western governments have described as "sham" trials.
The reexamination of Deris's sentence came amid a sustained social media campaign and public outcry, with Deris's family, including his children, making appeals for the annulment of his execution. Deris's wife has died in the meantime, following a stroke apparently caused by stress.
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets in more than 100 cities and towns in November 2019 to protest the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices. The unrest quickly turned political, with many chanting slogans against the Islamic regime and its leaders.
The Norway-based group Iran Human Rights has confirmed the death of 324 people, including 14 children, during the protests. Reuters, however, estimates that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistan's Media Ban On Imran Khan Trial Raises Transparency Concerns
A Pakistan court has banned media from reporting on proceedings in a closed-door trial of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, raising concerns about transparency ahead of national elections in February. The 71-year-old former cricket star has been at the center of a political crisis since his ouster from office in 2022. Khan won the last general election in 2018, a victory his opponents say he achieved with the help of the military, which often plays an outsized role in making and breaking Pakistan governments.
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim's Pretrial Detention Extended
Ghalym Nurpeisov, a lawyer for jailed Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim, said on December 15 that his client’s pretrial detention was extended by at least one month. Mukhammedkarim, whose Ne Deidi? (What Do They Say?) YouTube channel is very popular in Kazakhstan, was sent to pretrial detention in June on suspicion of financing an extremist group and participation in the activities of the banned opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan movement, charges that he and his supporters have said are politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Village Council Member Detonates Grenades During Meeting In Ukraine's Zakarpattya, Killing One, Wounding Dozens
A Ukrainian police spokeswoman told RFE/RL on December 15 that one person was killed when a local councillor in Keretsky, a village in the western Zakarpattya region, "detonated grenades" during a council session. Twelve people, including the attacker, were wounded, spokeswoman Anna Dan added. Police reported later that the number of wounded people is 26, six of whom are in serious condition. The attacker's motive was not immediately clear. Investigators are at the site working with witnesses, Dan said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarusian University Docent Detained On Unspecified Charges Amid Crackdown
Belarusian police detained docent Alyaksey Semyantsou of the Belarusian State University on December 15 on unspecified charges amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent, independent media, and democratic institutions. Government-controlled Kniga GU BAZA Telegram channel published a video showing Semyantsou "confessing" to distributing "fake" news about developments in Belarus and taking part in mass rallies against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Party Attempts To Get Registered For The 21st Time
Leading activists of Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) opposition party on December 15 filed a new registration request with the Justice Ministry after their 20 previous attempts to legalize the party were rejected. One of the activists, Amangeldi Zhakhin, told reporters in Astana that the previous 20 attempts at registration were rejected by authorities over the past 18 months. Last month, the leader of the party, Marat Zhylanbaev was sentenced to seven years in prison on extremism charges that he and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh Activist Sentenced To 25 Days In Jail For Calling For Unsanctioned Rally
A court in Kazakhstan's western city of Oral on December 14 sentenced local activist Marua Eskendirova to 25 days in jail after finding her guilty of calling for an anti-government rally. The charge stemmed from posts on Eskendirova's social network account calling for protests against the policies of the Central Asian country's government. Eskendirova has rejected the charge, arguing that she had not used the social network account since her mobile phone was stolen two years ago. Eskendirova was handed a parole-like sentence in February for having links with the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan -- a banned opposition group. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Former Navalny Associate Freed After 30-Month Prison Term Over Post On 1939 Soviet-Nazi Pact
Russian authorities released Ruslan Akhmetshin, a former associate of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, from a penal colony in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region on December 15 at the end of a 30-month prison term on a charge of rehabilitation of Nazism. The charge stemmed from an online post about the 1939 nonaggression agreement, known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany that divided Poland between and helped spark World War II. Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized Akhmetshin as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Court Releases Father Whose Daughter Killed Classmate And Herself
The Bryansk regional court in Russia on December 15 ruled to release Dmitry Afanaskin from pretrial detention five days after he was detained on a charge of negligently keeping a firearm after his 14-year-old daughter shot a classmate and herself dead at school last week with his shotgun. The court imposed parole-like restrictions on Afanaskin. The school’s deputy principal and the director of the security group responsible for the school's security along with one of his employees remain under arrest on negligence charges. Five other people were wounded in the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Slovak Truckers End Blockade At Ukraine Border Crossing
Slovak truckers have ended a blockade of the sole road freight border crossing with Ukraine, a Slovak hauliers' association and Ukraine's state border service said on December 15. Slovak hauliers blocked truck traffic from Ukraine on December 11, demanding the European Union reintroduce restrictions on access to the bloc for Ukrainian trucking firms that were removed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Due to the almost monthlong blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border, a significant number of trucks have used Slovak border crossings to cross into the EU.
Navalny's Allies Say Authorities Continue To Refuse To Reveal Where He Is
A lawyer for imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who was last in contact with his associates 10 days ago, says prison officials told a court in Vladimir, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, on December 15 that the outspoken Kremlin critic had been transferred on December 11 from the IK-6 facility located in Vladimir region to a correctional facility located outside the region.
"The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) does not say where exactly and where he is now," lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "We have known nothing about him for 10 days."
Navalny's associates said on December 15 that Judge Olga Yemelyanova of the Vladimir regional court read out FSIN's statement about Navalny's being transferred, saying the transfer was based on a court decision in August that extended Navalny's prison term to 19 years for "creating and financing an extremist group."
The August ruling ordered Navalny to serve his term in a "special regime" penal colony, Russia's harshest type of penitentiary, where those sentenced to life in prison and convicts with extensive criminal records are being held.
The process of transferring convicts in Russia, known as "etap," involves "vagonzaks" -- trains specifically designed for prisoners.
Such trains have caged compartments for prisoners, who are provided with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons. Convicts almost always face humiliation, beatings, and sometimes even death at the hands of their guards or other convicts.
Harsh rules dating back to Soviet times provide for the prisoners' families and relatives being informed about their whereabouts only after they have reached the destination where they are to serve their terms.
With reporting by Current Time
Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Nominates Aliyev For Another Presidential Term
The leadership of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has nominated Ilham Aliyev for a new presidential term ahead of a February vote in the dynastic, oil-rich Caucasus nation. The 61-year-old authoritarian leader is already in his fourth term since being handed the reins of power by his dying father, Heydar Aliyev, in 2003. The last presidential election, in 2018, and other Azerbaijani votes have fallen short of democratic standards in the view of OSCE election monitors. The rubberstamp legislature set the presidential vote for February 7, a year ahead of schedule in a move decried by the opposition. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Three Soldiers, Three Suspected Militants Killed In Attacks In Northwest Pakistan
Three soldiers and three suspected militants were killed in attacks on a regional police headquarters and two military posts in northwest Pakistan early on December 15, local police chief Iftikhar Ali Shah told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal. The attacks occurred in the town of Tank in Dera Ismail Khan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province bordering Afghanistan, Shah said. A new armed group called Ansar al-Jihad has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which came three days after a suicide bomber in the same region rammed his car into a police station’s main gate and five others opened fire, killing 23 officers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Gay Moldovan Conscript Wins Compensation Over Harassment But Vows Appeal
A Chisinau court has awarded former conscript Marin Pavlescu compensation for harassment over his sexual orientation during obligatory military service two years ago, but he has vowed to appeal the 120,000-lei ($6,756) judgment because it falls short of the 1.5 million leis he is seeking. Pavlescu, who is gay, called the December 14 verdict "a victory but not the end" of the matter. The judge in the case ordered Pavlescu's former motorized infantry unit to pay 50,000 lei in moral damages and Moldova's Defense Ministry to pay another 50,000 for violating his rights, and another 20,000 lei combined. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
- By AP
Ex-FBI Counterintelligence Official Sentenced To Prison For Aiding Russian Oligarch
A former top FBI counterintelligence official was ordered on December 14 to spend over four years in prison for violating sanctions against Russia by going to work for a Russian oligarch seeking dirt on a wealthy rival after he finished his government career. Charles McGonigal, 55, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison in Manhattan Federal Court by Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, who said McGonigal harmed national security by repeatedly flouting sanctions meant to put economic pressure on Russia to get results without military force. He was also fined $40,000 and ordered to forfeit $17,500.
Eleven Iranian Police Officers Killed In 'Terrorist Attack' In Southeast
Police in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province said 11 officers were killed and more injured in an armed attack on a police station in the city of Rask, near the Pakistani border, early on December 15. It said some of the attackers had also been "killed or wounded." Deputy Governor Alireza Marhamati described it as a "terrorist attack." State news agency IRNA reported that the Sunni jihadist Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) group, which has repeatedly clashed in the past with border guards and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, had claimed responsibility. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
- By RFE/RL
EU Summit Moves On From Historic Ukraine Decision, As Orban Leans Into Role Of Spoiler
EU leaders gathered in Brussels on December 15 for day two of a key summit where a breakthrough was reached to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova but a crucial 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) aid package for Kyiv was blocked by member Hungary.
EU officials and the bloc's other 26 member states pressured Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of the summit to lift his objections to historic steps to increase EU ties with Ukraine as Russia's brutal full-scale invasion nears the 22-month mark.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Both the talks question and the budget issue require unanimity for approval.
Speaking to Hungarian state radio early on December 15, Orban warned he could still "halt this process" and acknowledged he is willing to further stall the multiyear aid package to Ukraine to win budget concessions from Brussels.
"This is a bad decision," Orban said. "Hungary bears no responsibility for this. We can halt this process later on, and if needed we will pull the brakes, and the ultimate decision will be made by Hungarian parliament."
Billions of euros in EU funds earmarked for Hungary remain blocked over lingering rule-of-law, democracy, and other EU concerns at Orban's policies.
"I've always said that if someone wants to modify the [EU] budget -- and they want to -- then it's a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it must get what it is entitled to," Orban said. "Not half of it, or one-fourth."
A day earlier, members skirted Orban's opposition to the EU invite by getting him to leave the room, opening a path to the accession process even as Russian troops control around one-fifth of Ukraine's territory.
The 27-member bloc also approved a 12th bundle of sanctions against Russia over the invasion, European Council President Charles Michel said.
Michel called the decision to start negotiations with Ukraine "a clear signal of hope for their people and our continent."
Although membership talks will likely take years and will not start immediately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the agreement on X, formerly Twitter, as "a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens."
In an allusion to what has been described as popular or political fatigue among Ukraine's allies, Zelenskiy added that "history is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom."
Later on December 15, Kyiv appealed once again for the EU to provide it the 50 billion euros.
"We expect all the necessary legal procedures to be completed in January 2024, which will allow us to receive the relevant funding as soon as possible," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
While the EU is not a military alliance, membership is widely seen as a potential buttress against Russian aggression and influence.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said it also was a black eye for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was a "strategic decision" that came on a day that will "remain engraved in the history of our Union."
Zelenskiy also congratulated Moldova and its president, Maia Sandu, who has said her country is “firmly on the path” to EU membership.
The EU leaders also granted EU candidate status to Georgia and said it would advance an EU bid by another hopeful -- Bosnia-Herzegovina -- once it reaches "the necessary degree of compliance" with the conditions of membership.
Michel thanked Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili for her "personal contribution" to solidarity between Tbilisi and the bloc, which has contributed to frictions between the Georgian head of state and its government led by the Georgian Dream party.
The Kremlin expressed its displeasure at the EU's decision to further embrace the aspiring members.
"This is absolutely a politicized decision," said Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "The EU's desire to show support to these countries in this way. But certainly such new members can actually destabilize the EU."
Orban said Hungary abstained from the decision after seeing that 26 other countries "insisted" on it. He decided to let his right to oppose lapse because all other EU members were arguing so strongly in favor, he said.
Officials said Orban was momentarily absent in a "pre-agreed and constructive manner" when the decision was made.
The Hungarian prime minister, who maintains warm relations with Putin, still believes the decision is "completely senseless, irrational and wrong," he said on Facebook.
Kremlin's Peskov credited Hungary with "defending its [own] interests" and took a whack at EU solidarity.
"Hungary is a sovereign country. It has its own interests," Peskov said. "And Hungary, in contrast to many European countries, firmly defends its interests, which impresses us."
Michel said "26 leaders agreed" on the aid but in a reference to Orban said "one leader couldn't agree." He noted that Sweden's leader still needed to consult lawmakers on the budget issue. He added that EU leaders would revisit the aid-to-Ukraine issue at a summit "early next year" but that details still needed to be worked out.
Other options could include separate national deals to provide aid to Ukraine.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who has been among the most consistently outspoken advocates of Ukraine support, said, "I can assure you, Ukraine will not be left without support, there are different ways to do this," adding, "I am pretty confident we will have a solution by January."
The December 14-15 summit follows a visit by Zelenskiy to Washington where he failed to convince Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Congress to unblock a critical military and economic package worth $60 billion for Ukraine.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington that Ukraine needs help now. He also said he hopes Republicans in the House of Representatives who are holding up the military aid package for Ukraine heard Putin's message earlier on December 14 during his annual press conference and call-in event.
Putin showed no signs of relenting, saying his goals remain the same. The Russian president also said that support for Ukraine from the West "may end at some point and apparently it's coming to an end little by little."
The EU leaders were expected to move on to other topics on day two including Israel's war with Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, as well as thorny immigration issues.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Ukrainian Air Force Says Drone Attacks Continue Into Evening After Widespread Daytime Alerts
Russian troops launched attack drones over Ukraine on the evening of December 14, the Ukrainian Air Force said, prompting further air alerts in Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kherson, and several other regions.
The evening alerts came after alerts were triggered across the whole of Ukraine four times within a short space of time during the day as Russian President Vladimir Putin held a marathon question-and-answer session in Moscow, vowing to continue the fight until Russia achieves its goals.
The air force warned late on December 14 that Iranian-made Shahed drones were over the Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Kherson, and four others -- Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Vinnytsya, and Khmelnytskiy.
"The attack of enemy attack drones continues.... Shahed in Vinnytsia -- moving west. Shahed in Cherkasy region -- to the north," the air force said on Telegram. In Mykolayiv, they were circling north and east, and in Odesa, they were moving west, the air force said.
According to the military, the Odesa region was hit particularly hard during a daytime attack that lasted six hours, causing damage and injuring 11 people.
The Ukrainian military said earlier it shot down 41 of 42 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, most of them in the Odesa region.
There also were reports that Russian forces launched Kinzhal ballistic missiles in the direction of Khmelnytskiy and Kyiv.
The missiles were launched from three MiG-31K aircraft flying over the Tula region of Russia, the air force said.
"The anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile in the Kyiv region,” the report said.
Air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said there had been at least one impact in the Khmelnytskiy region but did not provide further details.
Referring to Russian strikes using ballistic missiles, including on Kyiv, Ihnat called them "terrorist attacks."
Ukrainian media also reported explosions near the Starokostyantyniv military airfield in the region. The site has long been the target of Russian attacks using drones and missiles.
The Ukrainian military, which on December 14 received a second Patriot air-defense system from Germany, has claimed in the past to have successfully downed Kinzhal missiles.
Missiles for the Patriot system from Germany were also delivered, according to an updated German government inventory of arms supplied to Ukraine since the Russian full-scale invasion in February last year.
At his question-and-answer session in Moscow, Putin claimed Russian forces were "improving their position on almost the entire line of contact" in Ukraine and said, "I am sure that victory will be ours."
With reporting by dpa and AFP
