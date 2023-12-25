Hundreds Gather In Moscow To Support Nationalist Putin Critic Girkin’s Presidential Hopes

Seven police officers were injured in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, late on December 24 as riot police tried to prevent hundreds of opposition supporters from entering the city council building in protest at alleged fraud during a general election last weekend, authorities said.

Police used tear gas to disperse crowds as some of the protesters outside the city hall smashed windows, broke the doors, and attempted to force their way in.

The country’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic called the protest an attempt to overthrow the government instigated from abroad. The president said more than 35 people were arrested and more detentions would follow.

“This was an attempted violent takeover of state institutions,” Vucic told the pro-government Pink TV late on December 24, adding that there was evidence that "everything was prepared in advance.”

Vucic called the demonstrators “thugs” who would not succeed in destabilizing the country. He suggested that the unrest was orchestrated from abroad but provided no evidence to support the claim.

The protest was called by the pro-Europe Serbia Against Violence coalition, which rejected the outcome of the December 17 elections following victory claims by Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

International and domestic election observers reported multiple irregularities, including cases of bought votes and the stuffing of ballot boxes.

There have been peaceful protests every evening since the vote, with the opposition demanding the annulment of election results. The December 24 protest was the first to turn violent.

"The whole world has seen the theft that has not been recorded. In Belgrade, we won. Belgrade is a free city," opposition politician Srdjan Milivojevic of the Democratic Party said at the rally.

Protesters carried banners and flags of Serbia and the European Union as they blew whistles and repeatedly shouted "thieves, thieves" during the demonstrations.

Vucic denied allegations of electoral fraud, saying the vote took place in a democratic atmosphere.

Vucic said the newly elected parliament -- with the SNS in control -- would be installed in January 2024 and that formation of the government is expected at the end of February.

On December 23, the Serbian Prosecutor's Office said it had launched an investigation into the allegations.

On election night, the Belgrade Electoral Commission reported that the SNS won 39.3 percent of the votes in the Belgrade elections, and the Serbia Against Violence won 34.3 percent.

In the nationwide parliamentary vote, officials said that -- based on complete but uncertified results -- the SNS received about 46 percent of the vote and Serbia Against Violence won 23.5 percent.

Officials said final results on both parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade are still pending and could take months to determine.

With reporting by AFP and AP

