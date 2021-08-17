A Moscow court has leveled more fines against Google for violating Russia's rules on banned content.



On August 17, the magistrate court of Moscow's Taganka district found the U.S. technology giant "guilty of committing an administrative offense" and handed the company three administrative fines totaling 10.5 million rubles ($142,877), the court’s press service said.



Google did not immediately respond to RFE/RL's request for comment. A spokesperson for Google confirmed the first two fines but gave no additional comment, Reuters said.



Google, whose parent company Alphabet had revenue last year of more than $180 billion, faces an additional two cases in the Moscow court later on August 17, the court's press office said.



The latest penalties come less than three weeks after the court fined Google 3 million rubles ($40,750) for its refusal to localize the personal data of its users in Russia.



The court previously fined Google 9.5 million rubles ($129,249) under three administrative protocols for refusing to delete prohibited information.



The fines are part of an effort by Moscow to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and store Russians' personal data on its territory. Moscow claims it is trying to rein in Western tech giants and bolster what it calls its Internet "sovereignty."



But many critics say authorities are trying to quell dissent ahead of parliamentary elections in September.



The court last month fined Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS