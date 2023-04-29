News
Russian, 65, Given Crushing Fine For Sharing Stories About Ukrainian Friends
A Russian court has fined a 65-year-old grandmother from Siberia 1 million rubles ($12,400), the equivalent of about four years of pension payments, for posting on social media the eyewitness accounts of her Ukrainian friends in the days following Russia's invasion.
The Russian prosecutor had requested the court imprison Marina Novikova for three years for the posts she made in March 2022 on her Telegram channel, claiming they were "fake."
Novikova told the court she preferred prison, as she did not have the money to pay the fine. The average yearly pension in the Tomsk region is about $3,100.
Novikova, a lawyer, had communicated with her friends in Ukraine after Russia launched its unprovoked attack in February 2022. She recounted their tragic tales on her Telegram channel, which only had 170 followers.
A follower complained to the Russian authorities and Novikova became one of the first charged under a new 2022 law banning criticism of the Russian military or the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has used the law to crush dissent over its illegal invasion and alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
"I did everything I could to make my fellow citizens hear me and make the right choice to stand on the side of good and light," Novikova said before sentencing.
In the weeks prior to her sentencing, Novikova said in a video statement that her Russian friends "don’t want to understand what is happening" in Ukraine and that "propaganda has become stronger than reason" in her country.
In Spontaneous Protest, Afghan Women Urge World Not To Recognize Taliban
A group of Afghan women on April 29 staged a spontaneous march in the Afghan capital, Kabul, in defiance of Taliban security forces to urge the international community not to recognize the militant group that returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Since taking power after the exit of international troops, the de facto Taliban rulers have imposed a series of restrictions on Afghan women, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
About two dozen women marched in Kabul on April 29 ahead of a summit in Doha on May 1 that the United Nations says will discuss a "durable way forward" for Afghanistan.
"The United Nations will hold a meeting in Doha and they have not invited any women. They want to hold a meeting to recognize the (government) of the Taliban," Julia Parsi, one of the protesters, told RFE/RL.
"Recognition of the Taliban -- a violation of women's rights," and "We will fight and we will die for our rights," the protesters chanted during the minutes-long march that was not suppressed by Taliban security forces.
No country has recognized the Taliban government as legitimate since the radical militant movement's return to power.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said last week that the Doha summit could take into consideration some "baby steps" on a path to a conditional recognition of the Taliban.
"There are some who believe this can never happen. There are others that say, well, it has to happen," Mohammed told a conference in the United States.
"The Taliban clearly want recognition...and that's the leverage we have," she added.
Earlier this month, the United Nations ordered its 3,300 employees in Afghanistan not to report to their offices for two days as the UN mission in the war-torn country sought further clarification after Taliban rulers appeared to extend a ban on Afghan women working in UN offices.
With reporting by AFP
Poland Seizes Russian High-School Building In Warsaw
Poland on April 29 said it had seized a high-school building near Moscow's embassy in Warsaw meant for the children of diplomats, a move the Russian envoy called "illegal." The spat over the 1970s multistory building, nicknamed the "spy nest" by Warsaw citizens, has been going on for a year. "This building belongs to the Warsaw City Hall," Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told AFP, adding that the move followed a bailiff's order. "This is an illegal act. An intrusion on a diplomatic facility," Moscow's envoy, Sergei Andreyev, told the RIA Novosti news agency.
In Hungary, Pope Warns Against Indifference
Pope Francis warned against indifference on April 29 while thanking Hungary for taking in Ukrainians despite the anti-refugee policies of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. On his arrival on the three-day visit on April 28, the pope in his first speech stressed "the need for openness towards others," warning against "withdrawing into oneself." Hungary's government -- in a departure from its usual anti-refugee stand -- has welcomed those fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine. But Orban's insistence on maintaining ties with Moscow puts off Ukrainians. Francis on April 29 further urged the need of "showing compassion toward all."
Armenian FM To Visit Washington To Discuss Normalization Agreement With Azerbaijan
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will arrive on a working visit to Washington on April 30, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalian said on April 29. Mirzoyan plans to hold a new round of discussions on the agreement on the regulation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Badalian said. Azerbaijan did not immediately confirm the meeting. Tensions have risen as Azerbaijan set up a new checkpoint on the road to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh in the Lachin Corridor, a move that Armenia called a gross violation of a 2020 cease-fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Bosnia Forms New Government Day After International Envoy Imposes Amendments
Bosnia-Herzegovina's House of Representatives has appointed a new government in an urgent session held on April 28, a day after the high representative of the international community imposed changes to the country's constitution and the criminal laws.
The 16 new ministerial positions will be split among members of the Croatian Democratic Union, the Social Democratic Party, the Croatian Democratic Union 1990, and the political parties Nasa Stranka and Narod i Pravda.
Vice President Refik Lendo opposed the new government appointments, demanding his Party of Democratic Action be given a portfolio. His party organized protests outside the parliament during the vote.
Christian Schmidt, the high representative of the international community in Bosnia, on April 27 made changes to the constitution and the criminal laws of Bosnia's entities to facilitate the formation of the new regional government and prevent election fraud.
Schmidt's amendments to the constitution were imposed on an interim basis to help form the new regional government after a deadlock lasting almost seven months following elections in October. The changes will take effect in one year unless the parliament passes its own version of the amendments.
Schmidt, who has vast powers as the international community's envoy to Bosnia, amended the constitution so that only two out of three federation presidency members need to support a proposed government in order to forward it to parliament.
Schmidt, who has powers to change laws and fire officials seen as obstructing the Dayton peace accords, came under criticism for changing the election law on election night in October 2022 aimed at removing gridlock in the federation government formation.
Schmidt has the powers as overseer of civilian and administrative aspects of the 26-year-old peace deal that still governs Bosnia along ethnic lines.
The changes to the criminal laws were prompted by the need to "strengthen the integrity of elections" and apply to Bosnia and Republika Srpska, the other entity within Bosnia.
These changes make it illegal to ask for or take money or any benefit, such as employment, from politicians and set the punishment for anyone found guilty of such actions at 10 years in prison and a fine.
The amendments to criminal laws also imply dismissal from a legislative, executive, other administrative or judicial body or from any service that is fully or partially financed from entity budgets for anyone found guilty of election bribery.
In addition, anyone found guilty of the offense cannot be employed in any public service for five years after being punished, pardoned, or amnestied.
The changes take effect immediately on an interim basis until they are adopted by Republika Srpska and the Bosnian federation "without amendment and with no conditions attached."
With reporting by Reuters
Fire Engulfs Fuel Depot After 'Drone Strikes' In Russian-Occupied Crimea
A massive fire that broke out at a fuel storage depot in Sevastopol, the main port in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea and the home of Moscow's Black Sea Fleet, was caused by overnight drone strikes, the region's Russian-installed governor said on April 29.
An RFE/RL correspondent reported that the fire was extremely strong and began to partially dissipate only in the morning. At around 2 a.m. local time, gunfire could be heard in the area, the correspondent reported.
Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, who went to the site, claimed that the fire had been contained already but it would take until about 6 p.m. local time to completely extinguish it.
Razvozhayev said on Telegram that four fuel tanks caught fire after they were hit by two drones.
“According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) strike.... All the necessary special services are working on the spot. The area of the fire is about 1,000 square meters, the fire has been assigned the fourth class class [highest danger],” he wrote on Telegram.
Videos posted on Telegram channels show a huge plume of smoke visible from several kilometers, and the sky above it has turned black.
Razvozhayev said there were no injuries reported and the fire posed no threat to the region's residents so that no evacuation will be necessary.
He also said the city's fuel supply would not be hampered by the fire, as the tanks destroyed were used to supply fuel to gas stations.
Explosions have been heard almost daily in Crimea and Sevastopol since August. Russian occupation authorities claim the blasts are being caused by air defense firing at "Ukrainian drones."
Moscow said earlier this week that it had "repelled" a drone attack on the port.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said he did not have any information to suggest Kyiv was responsible for the fire in Sevastopol, which came a day after Russia launched a massive wave of strikes on civilian taargets in Ukraine, killing at least 25 civilians.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Ukraine Protests Grain Import Ban In Dipomatic Notes To Poland, EU
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on April 29 that it had condemned the restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports into European Union countries as "categorically unacceptable" in diplomatic notes handed to Polish and EU representatives in Ukraine. The European Commission on April 28 announced that it had reached an agreement in principle with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria regarding the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products. Earlier this month, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia voiced concerns that Ukrainian grain meant for export to other countries had ended up in their local markets, lowering local grain prices. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Calls For Modern Air-Defense System In Aftermath Of Russian Strike
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed for modern air-defense systems following one of the deadliest Russian strikes on civilian targets in recent months.
In eastern Ukraine, defenders continued to hold their ground in Bakhmut despite relentless attacks by Russian forces on the eastern city that has been the epicenter of a protracted battle for control of Donetsk region, the military said on April 29.
Russian forces kept up the pressure over the past day on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka frontline in Donetsk, launching 48 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions, the General Staff of said in its daily update.
Russia has been besieging Bakhmut since last summer, making only incremental gains at enormous cost in lives and equipment.
Zelenskiy meanwhile called on Ukraine's allies and partners to supply Ukraine with better air defenses after at least 25 people, including several children, were killed in a wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, early on April 28.
The worst-hit was Uman, a city in central Ukraine's Cherkasy region, where at least 23 people, including four children, were killed when a Russian missile hit a nine-story apartment building, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.
As many as 109 people are believed to have been residing in the part of the building that was hit.
The Uman city council announced a three-day mourning period, and prosecutors have opened a war-crimes investigation into the strike, authorities said.
In Dnipro, a large city on th Dnieper River in central Ukraine, a woman and a little girl were killed in the Russian attack, despite Ukrainian air defenses managing to shoot down seven missiles.
One person was killed by Russian shelling in the town of Bilozerka, in the southern Kherson region.
"Air defense, modern aircraft, without which there is no fully effective air defense -- artillery, armored vehicles. Everything that is necessary to provide security to our cities, to our villages, both in the hinterland and on the front lines," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late on April 28.
Speaking to journalists from the Nordic countries on April 29, Zelenskiy said that modern fighter planes would be of "great help," but a Ukrainian counteroffensive will not be tied to their delivery. Ukraine has repeatedly asked for Western aircraft to beef up its air defenses.
"We will not delay, we will start [the counteroffensive] even before we have [U.S.-made] F-16s or something else," he said.
Earlier, Zelenskiy condemned the strikes as "a night of Russian terror."
"Russian evil can be stopped by weapons -- our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions -- global sanctions must be enhanced."
Russia, with the help of third countries, has been evading some of the sanctions, reducing the anticipated impact on its budget and ability to finance the war.
The attack also targeted Kyiv but the Ukrainian air defense shot down most of the missiles coming toward the capital.
Ukraine's Air Force Command later reported that the multipronged attack on Ukrainian cities was executed from strategic Tu-195 Russian bomberso coming from the Caspian Sea region.
The command said that Ukrainian air defense destroyed 21 out of 23 cruise missiles and two drones in central, eastern, and southern Ukraine.
In Moscow, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its strategic bombers had targeted Ukrainian Army reserve units with high-precision strikes overnight to prevent them from reaching the front line.
"Russia's Air Force carried out a collective missile strike using long-range high-precision weapons overnight targeting temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army reserve units," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a news briefing.
Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians, despite the abundant evidence to the contrary.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iranian Woman Dies After Confrontation Escalates Over Hijab
A woman in the central Iranian province of Kerman has been killed during a confrontation between her family and a group of individuals enforcing the mandatory hijab policy as tensions over the policy remain high.
The trouble started when a group arrived at a tourist site and accused the women from one family of failing to comply with the country's strict hijab rules. The disagreement escalated and turned physical, resulting in the death of Kolsoom Oftadepour.
Sources told RFERL's Radio Farda that several women repeatedly warned a young girl to "fix her scarf" but she ignored them and entered the tourist site with her family.
The altercation grew, with women and men hurling sexual insults at the family, before one woman attacked Kolsoom Oftadepour, her daughter, and granddaughter with a slipper. Police officers arrived at the scene and sided with the hijab enforcers, sources say. The family is expected to appear in court on May 9.
The incident comes amid heated debate about Iran's mandatory hijab policy, which has been enforced since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
More and more women have been protesting and defying the dress code, leading to increased tensions and confrontations between citizens and so-called "morality police."
Anger over the rules boiled over in September 2022 with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
Thousands of women and girls have since taken to the streets to protest against the government's interference in their daily lives. Many have taken their hijabs and burned them in protest in what is one of the stiffest challenges to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
In recent weeks, there have been several reports of plainclothes security agents appearing in public spaces throughout the country, warning women to observe the mandatory hijab law.
Official Iranian media outlets, as well as activists, have given differing accounts of the events leading to Kalsoom's death.
While some initially referred to the enforcers as "bus passengers visiting the grave of Qasem Soleimani," others claimed it was a "collective dispute."
Sources close to the Oftadepour family have rejected such allegations, insisting that Kalsoom's death must not be trivialized and calling for the identification of the harassers.
RFE/RL has learned that Oftadepour's family has come under intense pressure from officials to refrain from sharing information or giving interviews to the media.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law was passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
International Celebrities Demand Russia Free Navalny Immediately
More than 130 internationally recognized writers, artists, and scholars, including six Nobel laureates, have urged the Russian authorities to immediately release opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, emphasizing that he needs "urgent and immediate independent medical help."
Among the signatories to the open letter made public on April 28 are prominent Russian-American dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, writer J.K. Rowling, Nobel literature laureates Orhan Pamuk, Herta Muller, Olga Tokarczuk, Svetlana Alexievich, Mario Vargas Llosa, and J.M. Coetzee, as well as cartoonist Art Spiegelman, playwright Tom Stoppard, actor Jean Reno, former soccer player Eric Cantona, film director and composer Jeffrey Jacob Abrams, and many others.
"We add our voices to those of the 600 Russian doctors requesting urgent and immediate independent medical help. A further 100 Russian lawyers and 100 regional deputies are demanding that the torture of Navalny cease and again that medical assistance be provided," the open letter says.
"Navalny is serving prison sentences based on charges which would never have been upheld under any independent legal system. We support the call of the German government, the U.S. authorities, and the European Union demanding his immediate release. It is in your power."
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision making has rarely been influenced by such foreign public pressure during his more than two decades in power.
The letter was published two days after Navalny said a new probe had been launched against him, this time on a charge of terrorism, and that he will be tried on the "absurd" charge by a military court.
Navalny said another case on a charge of propagating terrorism and Nazism was launched against him in October over his self-exiled associates' statements on the Popular Politics YouTube channel. They criticized Putin and his government and condemned Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed earlier this month that Navalny's associates, along with Ukraine's secret services, were involved in the assassination of pro-Kremlin journalist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg in early April. The FSB did not provide any evidence linking Navalny's associates. His team has rejected the FSB claims.
The outspoken Kremlin critic has been in prison since February 2021, after he was arrested the month before upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning, even though only state actors have access to the military-grade nerve agent.
Several other opposition leaders and Navalny's associates have been charged with establishing an extremist group. Many of Navalny's close associates fled Russia under pressure from the authorities.
With reporting by Meduza and Le Monde
Russia's FSB Detains Member Of Liberal Think Tank On Bribery Allegations
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a leading member of the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy, a liberal think tank, on bribery allegations. Sergei Sinyelnikov-Murylyov, director of research, was arrested on April 27. A Moscow court ordered him detained for two months. However, Russian news portal Baza said Sinyelnikov-Murylyov will be kept under house arrest. He is charged with stealing 1 million rubles ($12,5oo). He could not be immediately reached for comment. The institute was set up by Yegor Gaidar, who served as acting prime minister in 1992 as Russia began its bumpy transition to a market economy. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russia Service, click here.
Baha'i, Families Of Executed Prisoners Say Iranian Government Pressuring On Mass Gravesite
A group of families of Iranian political prisoners killed in the 1980s and Baha'is have launched a campaign condemning the Intelligence Ministry for pressuring Baha'i families to bury their dead in the mass graves occupied by prisoners executed in the 1988 massacre.
A group of the families on April 27 launched the Khavaran Perseverance Campaign, which rights activist Reza Moeini said aimed to prevent the government from erasing the memory of those executed and preserving the dignity of the deceased.
Mehrangiz Kar, a lawyer and human rights advocate, said that the pressure to bury both groups together showed how the Baha'is are being oppressed by the government both while living and once deceased.
She noted the government's confiscation and demolition of Baha'i cemeteries called "Golestan Javid" in Tehran and other cities. Kar added that the Intelligence Ministry had, for the past two years, denied Baha'is permission to bury their deceased according to their own rites, even in areas adjacent to Khavaran.
The Khavaran cemetery in the east of the capital was traditionally a final resting place for members of religious minorities who were interred there to keep them separate from the graves of Muslims.
But following the mass executions, Khavaran became best-known as a secret burial ground for some of the thousands killed.
The graves at Khavaran are unmarked, and Tehran has for decades barred families of the dead from mourning there and punished those who left flowers and mementos.
The strict official stance has contributed to accusations that Tehran has attempted to cover up the killings of dissidents and religious minorities by death squads and has even desecrated the burial sites of victims.
Iran accuses Baha'is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha'i faith. Baha'i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution, its leaders say they face systematic persecution.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and, in a religious fatwa issued in 2018, he forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgarian Director Refuses Moscow Film Festival Award In City Where 'Murder Orders Are Issued'
Internationally recognized Bulgarian-Canadian animator and film director Theodore Ushev has declined an award from the Moscow Film Festival to protest Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in an address that was banned by the Kremlin's censors.
In a nearly three-minute clip in Russian, English, and Bulgarian that was submitted to the organizers, Ushev accused President Vladimir Putin's administration of ordering the murder of innocent Ukrainians and inverting good and evil.
Russia's leadership is "writing commands to shoot bombs at people who just want to be free," the 55-year-old director says in the clip.
Ushev's film Phi 1.618, an apocalyptic tale about a rebellious punk girl trying to save the world from the plans of a race of loveless, immortal men, was selected for the Moscow festival's Special Jury Prize.
"In all other circumstances, I would be happy to accept this trophy -- it symbolizes the victory of good over evil," he says of the award. "But today, here, in this beautiful country, in beautiful Moscow, the places of good and evil have been displaced."
The Moscow event has been among the world's most prestigious international film festivals since its founding in 1935, but its accreditation was suspended more than a year ago by the International Federation of Film Producers amid global outrage over Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Since 1999, the Moscow Film Festival has been run by vocal Putin ally Nikita Mikhalkov, who has publicly backed Russia's wars in Chechnya, Georgia, and Ukraine.
This year's festival ran from April 20 to 27 and culminated in a tape-delayed broadcast of the awards ceremony.
Since he was not in Russia, the organizers had asked Ushev to record a video acceptance speech.
Russian television broadcast the ceremony with the announcement of the award for Phi 1.618 but ignored Ushev's outspoken criticism of a war that Russian censors call a "special military operation."
In place of Ushev's clip, an announcer said: "The creators of the film could not attend the ceremony. The award will be presented to them later."
In Ushev's actual response, which he shared on Facebook, the filmmaker challenged the Kremlin's official narrative of the conflict.
"They tell you that the dragon is the good one, that you should send your children to be killed," he says in the clip, adding with respect to Ukrainians' suffering, "I can't accept this award in a city where orders are issued for the murder of children, women, and old people."
"Therefore it is with great regret that I must refuse to accept this trophy," Ushev says.
Many prominent Western cultural figures have avoided traveling to Russia to protest the war, show support for Ukrainians, or avoid the risk of infringing unprecedented international sanctions aimed at forcing an end to the war.
Bulgaria, an EU and NATO member, has deep historical ties to Russia and shares a common script, Cyrillic.
As in many places, there is ongoing debate among Bulgarians over whether filmmakers, musicians, writers, and other cultural contributors should avoid Russian-language translations and distribution of their works there.
Earlier this month, Georgi Gospodinov, who is perhaps Bulgaria’s most famous living writer, spoke out in favor of his decision to allow his dystopian novel Time Shelter to be translated into Russian and sold in Russia.
Kyiv has urged a global cultural boycott of Russia and the participation of Russian nationals in international events, from the arts and entertainment to sports competitions.
Many Russian performers have had their invitations to perform in the West rescinded in the past 14 months, although for instance a prominent Russian-American classical pianist recently performed alongside the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra.
Weeks ago, Ushev acknowledged submitting Phi 1.618 for the Moscow Film Festival's competition.
In his unaired video response to the organizers, Ushev expresses hope that "peace will come" and "good will win the war over evil."
"Everyone has to choose which side they are on," he said.
Phi 1.618 premiered in Bulgaria and Canada in October to widespread critical acclaim. It is based on a story by Bulgarian Vladislav Todorov.
Its title is rooted in the so-called golden ratio first celebrated by ancient Greeks and used in the creation of the fictional immortals at the center of the plot.
Ushev was nominated for an Academy Award in 2016 for his short animated movie Blind Vaysha, which tells the tale of girl who sees the past out of one eye and the future from the other and stuggles to live in the present.
Another Jehovah's Witness Gets Eight Years In Prison In Russia's Far East Amid Crackdown
A court in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok has sentenced a Jehovah's Witness to eight years in prison amid a crackdown on the religious group. The court sentenced Dmitry Barmakin on April 27 after finding him guilty of organizing an extremist group. The same court acquitted Barmakin on the same charge in 2021, but prosecutors appealed the ruling, and the case was sent for retrial. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. Rights watchdogs and Western governments have condemned Russia's crackdown on religious minorities. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Internet Monitor Says Kazakhstan 'Throttling' RFE/RL Sites To Limit Access To Information
The Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI) says evidence shows Kazakhstan has been limiting access to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's websites in the Central Asian country over the past seven months, a period that began just ahead of snap general elections.
OONI, which monitors and reports on Internet censorship, says in a report released on April 28 that it investigated reports that certain RFE/RL webistes -- namely its local services in Kazakhstan, Azattyq.org and Rus.azattyq.org, along with Current Time -- were "throttled" in the country in the months leading up to snap elections in November 2022.
The practice continued into April and still occurs in some instances, it added.
"Throttling is a subtle yet effective method used to restrict access to online content," OONI says in the report.
International human rights groups have said that Kazakhstan frequently blocks or restricts access to social media. Freedom House, in its annual report on the level of the Internet freedom in the world, defined Kazakhstan as a "not free" country in its latest report released earlier this year.
"Audiences across Kazakhstan trust Radio Azattyq's coverage to provide transparency and accountability, and we will always find ways to reach them," RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly said.
"We call on the Kazakh government to stop blocking independent information," he added.
In May 2022, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, who easily won the November 20 snap election, signed into law a controversial and opaquely worded bill that allows the authorities to shut down social media and messaging platforms that the government says is aimed at protecting users from cyberbullying.
But Internet experts and activists criticized the legislation, saying it would give the authorities tighter control over social networks and messaging.
Rights activists have accused the Kazakh authorities of purposely using "unclear language" in legislation to crack down on dissent.
RFE/RL is an editorially independent media company funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress through the U.S. Agency for Global Media. It distributes information in 27 languages to 23 countries where media freedom is restricted or professional journalism is underdeveloped.
Current Time is a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
- By Reuters
UN Body Deplores 'Grave' Rights Abuses By Russia In Ukraine
A United Nations committee said on April 28 it was deeply concerned about human rights violations by Russian forces and private military companies in Ukraine, including enforced disappearances, torture, rape, and extrajudicial executions. In its findings on Russia, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination called on the Russian authorities to investigate allegations of rights violations committed during the invasion of Ukraine. The committee listed excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions, killings, and the forcible transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia among the violations committed. There was no immediate comment from the Russian permanent mission to the UN. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Police General Kudebaev Gets 10 Years In Prison Over January 2022 Unrest
TALDYQORGHAN, Kazakhstan -- The former chief of police of Kazakhstan's southern Almaty region, General Serik Kudebaev, who was recently extradited from Turkey, has been handed a 10-year prison term in a case related to the deadly mass unrest that rocked the country in January 2022.
A court in the regional capital, Taldyqorghan, sentenced Kudebaev on April 28 after finding him guilty of failing to take action during the unrest in the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty.
Kudebaev pleaded not guilty.
"I am innocent, I did not shoot my people. I did not shoot women and children. I was not involved in torture. Victims are confirming it. That is all I want to say. Thank you," Kudebaev said in his final statement to the court before the verdict and sentence were announced.
Kudebaev was arrested in May and later released but ordered not to leave Almaty as investigations into the case against him were under way.
Kazakh authorities issued an international arrest warrant for Kudebaev after he failed to show up at his trial in March.
Almaty regional police said then that Kudebaev might have illegally crossed the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border in late March and left Kyrgyzstan from the airport in Bishkek for Turkey.
On April 27, the Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office said Kudebaev had been apprehended and extradited to Kazakhstan recently.
Kudebaev is one of dozens of former law enforcement officials and individuals close to former President Nursultan Nazarbaev to face various charges following January 2022 anti-government protests that were violently dispersed, leaving at least 238 people dead.
Earlier this week, a court in Astana handed former National Security Committee (KNB) chief Karim Masimov, who was known as one of Nazarbaev's close allies, an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison respectively at the same trial.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has made a series of moves since the unrests to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation.
In the wake of the deadly unrest last year, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some relatives faced criminal charges.
In mid-February, Toqaev signed a law that canceled Nazarbayev's elbasy title.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's moves were cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Russia's Oldest Rights Group Loses Appeal Against Liquidation
A court of appeals in the Russian capital has rejected the Moscow Helsinki Group's (MHG) appeal against its liquidation, amid a relentless Kremlin campaign to muzzle criticism of its war against Ukraine.
The First Court of Appeals of Common Jurisdiction handed down its decision late on April 27, confirming a Moscow City Court ruling in January liquidating Russia's oldest, and one of its last, independent human rights organizations, at the request of the Justice Ministry.
The case was filed by the Justice Ministry, which claimed MHG made "gross" and "fatal" actions related to the participation of its employees in a number of events outside Moscow, while the group is a Moscow regional organization.
MHG countered that its main activities have always been carried out beyond the borders of Moscow and that even if the ministry deemed the activities occurred outside of the Russian capital, liquidating the group was a disproportionate punishment for the offense.
"It is worth noting separately that the court refused to accept the expert opinion of the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor," MHG said in a brief statement.
"As of today, the MHG has officially been liquidated, and, as a result, its activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia," it added.
WATCH: Moscow's Helsinki Group fights for survival amid the ongoing crackdown on civil society in Russia.
The announcement is the latest in a series of moves by the judiciary in Russia to silence rights groups, independent media, and the opposition. During the crackdown, many Kremlin critics have been jailed, while dozens have left the country fearing persecution.
The rejection of the appeal came a day after MHG announced the winners of its annual awards for their contributions to human rights activities in Russia.
The laureates included blogger Dmitry Ivanov, who was recently sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for expressing his opinion about Russia's aggression against Ukraine; film director Vitaly Mansky; rights defenders Yelena Nemirovskaya, Olga Sadovskaya, Pavel Chikov; activist Sarkis Darbinyan; journalist Katerina Gordeyeva; veteran human rights defender Yan Rachinsk; lawyer Tatyana Okushko; and the organizer of online discussions about the human rights situation in Russia, Aleksandra Krylenkova.
MHG was established by prominent Soviet dissidents Yury Orlov, Lyudmila Alekseyeva, Andrei Amalrik, Natan Sharansky, Mikhail Bernshtam, Yelena Bonner, Aleksandr Ginzburg, Pyotr Grigorenko, and others in the Moscow apartment of legendary rights defender and physicist Andrei Sakharov.
In 2012, MHG was one of the first human rights groups to condemn Russia's controversial law on "foreign agents."
During the unprecedented anti-government protests in Belarus over rigged presidential election in 2020, MHG assisted Belarusian citizens who fled that country and came to Russia to avoid extradition.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, MHG has been providing Ukrainian citizens in Russia with help to avoid possible persecution.
From 1996 until her death in 2018, Alekseyeva led the respected organization.
In 2017, when Alekseyeva marked her 90th birthday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited her in her apartment to congratulate her.
Putin then expressed his "gratitude for significant contribution to the strengthening of democratic institutions and civil society" in Russia.
- By dpa
European Court Orders Russia To Pay Compensation After Georgia War
Russia has been ordered to pay around 130 million euros ($143 million) in compensation to Georgia almost 15 years after the war in the South Caucasus, the European Court of Human Rights announced on April 28. The order follows a ruling by the court in 2021, when the judges found that Russia had been responsible for "inhumane" acts against Georgian citizens after the end of the fighting, which lasted from August 9 until August 12, 2008. Georgia lost control of its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in the war against Russia. The court concluded that Russia could not be held responsible for human rights violations during the five-day war.
Bearded Bloggers Beware: Facial Hair May Be Interpreted As National Security Threat, Tajik Official Warns
The head of Tajikistan's Committee for Youth and Sports, Abdullo Rahmonzoda, has urged bloggers not to wear beards and stay away from promoting beards online, saying they might be interpreted as "an expression of solidarity with terrorist groups" such as the Taliban. The authorities in the Central Asian nation have been known for forcing practicing Muslims to shave off their beards, a move that has been criticized by domestic and international rights organizations for years. Rahmonzoda told bloggers on April 28 that beards can also impose "a threat to national security and statehood." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Residents Of Kazakhstan's Restive West Protest Against Fuel Price Hikes
AQTAU, Kazakhstan -- Dozens of trucks have parked in protest near Aqtau, the capital of Kazakhstan’s western region of Manghystau, as drivers rally against a recent 28 percent hike in the price of gasoline.
The drivers, who have been parked for several days, have been joined by residents from the volatile towns of Zhanaozen and Zhetibai, the epicenters of mass protests against fuel price hikes in December 2021 that led to unprecedented antigovernment protests a month later that turned into violent mass unrest that left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
One of the protesting drivers, Adil Baqbergen, told RFE/RL on April 28 that the demonstrators plan to stay at the site until the increased gasoline price of 295 tenges ($0.66) is cut back to its previous price of 230 tenges.
According to the protesters, the gap price hike caused a knock-on increase in transportation fees which, in turn, affects every citizen of the oil-rich Central Asian nation as food and service prices have risen correspondingly.
The drivers said that representatives of the local prosecutor's office met with them on April 28 and urged them to leave the site and wait until their written demands are considered.
However, the protesters said their numbers will continue to grow as residents of other towns and villages of the region join them.
The protest takes places days after President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev justified a recent increase of gasoline and diesel fuel prices in the country, citing a general increase in global market prices.
In recent weeks, several similar protests against the fuel price hikes have taken place across some regions in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Compounding concerns that the unrest may grow, Energy Minister Almasadam Satqaliev has publicly warned of an expected increase of liquefied gas prices in the coming months.
Police Search Offices Of Team Against Torture Group In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod
Police in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on April 28 searched the offices of human rights group Team Against Torture and the homes of three of its lawyers. Rights activists said the searches were linked to investigations of an unspecified criminal case launched in the Republic of North Ossetia in the North Caucasus. A day earlier, Olga Sadovskaya, one of the lawyers whose homes were searched, was handed an annual award from the Moscow Helsinki Group for her contributions to human rights activities. Media reports say police found bullets at Sadovskaya's home, which may lead to a charge of illegal ammunition possession. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Minsk Court Hands Prison Term To Cousin Of Belarusian Platoon's Deputy Commander Fighting With Ukraine
A court in Minsk on April 27 sentenced to three years in prison a cousin of the deputy commander of the Kastus Kalinouski platoon, which is fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces against invading Russian troops. Syarhey Franchuk, a 34-year-old cousin of Vadzim Kabanchuk, was sentenced after the court found him guilty of insulting online the authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and a police official, inciting social hatred, and disruption of social order. Franchuk was arrested in August 2022 in the eastern city of Babruysk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Top Tajik Security Officer Killed In Shoot-Out Along Afghan Border, Sources Say
The chief of the State Committee of National Security's (KDAM) branch in Tajikistan's southern city of Khorugh, Komron Rajabzoda, has been killed in a shoot-out with alleged drug and weapons traffickers along the Tajik-Afghan border. The KDAM said in a statement on April 28 that the incident took place overnight. Two sources close to security entities confirmed to RFE/RL that Rajabzoda was killed in the incident. Tajikistan's Border Guard Service said one Tajik serviceman was killed in the shoot-out but did not give further details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
