Russian Historian's Appeal Against 15-Year Prison Term Denied
A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has rejected the appeal of noted historian Yury Dmitriyev against a 15-year prison he was handed in a disputed case stemming from pictures of his foster daughter.
The Third Court of Cassations ruled on January 17 that Dmitriyev's conviction was correct and his sentence remains unchanged.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested after investigators found pictures of his foster daughter on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic. Dmitriyev, however, says social workers asked him to take the photos because they said they were concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for “violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age.” He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, also appealed the case insisting its client was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
In December last year, a court in Karelia added two more years to Dmitriyev's sentence after finding him guilty of fabricating pornographic materials and illegally possessing a firearm.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev’s research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against the Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
Dmitriyev is serving his term at a penal colony in Mordovia -- an area historically associated with some of Russia’s most-brutal prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
Adviser To Ukraine's Presidential Office Steps Down Over Comments On Deadly Russian Air Strike
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukraine's presidential office, has tendered his resignation after comments he made on a deadly Russian air strike sparked a public outcry. Arestovych announced the move on January 17, three days after he said on YouTube that a residential building in Ukraine’s eastern city of Dnipro was likely hit by debris from a Russian missile after it was struck in the sky by Ukrainian air defenses. Russian media seized on Arestovych's statement, angering Ukrainian authorities who have said the building was hit by a Russian cruise missile. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Arrested Son Of Russian Region's Governor Asks Italian Court To Extradite Him To Russia
Artyom Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai region, has asked an Italian court to extradite him to Russia, not the United States, where he faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of sanctions evasion and money laundering.
Italian media reported on January 16 that Uss, who was arrested in October at the request of the United States, asked a court in Milan to hand him over to the Russian authorities. The court postponed the decision on extradition after lawyers defending Uss and others in the case requested information from U.S. officials regarding the exact charges against their clients and information about the conditions he will face in U.S. custody.
Shortly after he was detained in mid-October at Milan's Malpensa airport, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Uss, accusing him of money laundering. The move appeared aimed at heading off Uss's extradition to the United States.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said in October that another suspect in the case against Uss, Yury Orekhov, was arrested in Germany.
A 12-count indictment was unsealed on October 19 in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging the two men along with three other Russian nationals -- Svetlana Kuzurgasheva, Timofei Telegin, and Sergei Tulyakov. In addition, two Venezuelan nationals -- Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce and Juan Carlos Soto -- were charged with brokering illicit oil deals for a Venezuelan energy company.
According to the statement, Uss and Orekhov owned Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH (NDA GmbH) in Germany, which bought military technologies and dual-use technologies in the United States, including semiconductors and microchips that are used in military jets, missile systems, modern ammunition, radars, and satellites. Kuzurgasheva served as the company's executive director.
The items bought in the United States by the company in question were then passed on to Russian firms -- Radioavtomatika, Radioexport, and Abtronix -- owned by Telegin and Tulyakov.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says the items were discovered in Russian military vehicles and equipment captured by Ukrainian forces during Moscow's ongoing full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
According to the indictment papers, Uss and Orekhov also used NDA GmbH to illegally smuggle hundreds of millions of tons of oil from Venezuela to companies in China and Russia, including one that might be linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is under U.S. and EU sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine.
Aleksandr Uss, Artyom's father, has served as the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Krai region since 2018.
Two Years Behind Bars, Unbroken Navalny Says Russia's 'Murk Will Disappear'
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, marking the second anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, says he remains hopeful the "thieves" trying to steal the country from its citizens will fail and be dislodged from power.
Navalny posted a statement on his social network accounts on January 17, exactly two years after he was arrested on his arrival from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with what European labs concluded was a Novichok-like Soviet-style nerve agent, saying "our poor Motherland needs to be saved."
"She is robbed, wounded, dragged into an aggressive war [against Ukraine], and turned into a prison led by the most dishonest and deceitful villains. Any stance against this gang, even a symbolic one that is possible for me in my current limited situation, is important," Navalny's post said.
"As I said two years ago, and I am saying now -- Russia is my country...I am not going to give them my country and I believe that the murk will disappear... And there are many of us, for sure, much more than the corrupt judges, lying propagandists, and the Kremlin thieves."
Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17, 2021, and later handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Then in March last year, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices have been designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest.
A day before the anniversary, a group of Russian lawyers demanded an end to the "blatant torture" of the Kremlin critic, who is being held in punitive solitary confinement in a prison in Russia’s Vladimir region.
The appeal, published in the form of a letter on a Telegram channel, joined recent calls by a group of Russian medical professionals for the government to stop “bullying” Navalny, who is feared to be in a state of worsening health.
Social-Democrat Boris Pistorius Appointed New German Defense Chief
Boris Pistorius, a Social-Democrat politician who is currently interior minister for the state of Lower Saxony, will become Germany's new defense minister, the government announced in a statement on January 17. "I am very pleased to have won an outstanding politician from our country for the post of defense minister in Boris Pistorius," Chancellor Olaf Scholz was quoted as saying in the statement issued by spokesman Steffen Seibert. Pistorius's appointment follows the resignation of Christine Lambrecht at a moment when Germany is under intense pressure to send battle tanks to Ukraine.
Iranian Celebrity Chef Released On Bail, Charges Against Him Still Not Known
Navab Ebrahimi, a popular Iranian chef known for his videos about Persian food, has been released from jail after being detained earlier this month in a government crackdown on unrest that has rattled the country. The HRANA human rights NGO in Iran said on January 17 that Ebrahimi, who has around 2.7 million followers on Instagram, is out on bail even though it is still unclear what the charges against him are. Authorities have clamped down on any signs of dissent amid nationwide anger over the mid-September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Belarusian Opposition Leader's Trial Begins In Minsk
MINSK -- The trial in absentia of Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her four associates has started in Minsk after they challenged the results of a 2020 election they say was rigged to keep authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power.
As the trial began on January 17, the Minsk City Court rejected a request by the lawyers of Tsikhanouskaya and a co-defendant, Paval Latushka, the chairman of the opposition People's Anti-Crisis Leadership group, to drop all charges against them and close the case.
Tsikhanouskaya is accused of high treason, organizing mass disorder, creating an extremist group, inciting hatred, plotting to seize power, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus.
Latushka, and three other defendants -- Maryya Maroz, Volha Kavalkova, and Syarhey Dylevski -- are charged with making public calls for sanctions against Belarus, inciting hatred, bribe-taking, and creating an extremist group.
All six are members of an oppositionist body called the Coordination Council led by Tsikhanouskaya and Latushka.
They all fled Belarus in the wake of a deadly crackdown on mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll, which Lukashenka claims he won. Belarusian oppositionists and Western governments say the election was rigged and that the real winner was Tsikhanouskaya.
Tsikhanouskaya called the trial a "farce" and "revenge" from Lukashenka, saying she had not been given access to court documents.
"These trials are not trials at all. It's a show. It's farce and it has nothing to do with justice at all," Tsikhanouskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, said on January 16.
Latushka called the trial "a circus."
"Let's see how the constitution is being violated in Belarus -- the election was rigged, the power was usurped. The man who usurped the power violates the Cconstitution every day, not to mention the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedural Code, as well as the Administrative Code and the Administrative Procedure Code. These laws do not work anymore. This cannot be called a trial and therefore I do not want to take part in it," Latushka said to RFE/RL on January 16.
Thousands were detained in protests against the election results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security force,s. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, 68, has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Ukrainian First Lady To Address Davos Meeting
Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, will give a rare international address as the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in the snowy Swiss town of Davos gets into full swing on January 17, part of a push by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government to acquire more foreign weapons to defend against Russia’s invasion. Davos attendees are faced with global strife, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions, and jolted food and fuel markets worldwide. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Under Relentless Attacks In East As Zelenskiy Calls For Faster Delivery Of Western Weapons
Ukrainian forces in the east sustained incessant Russian attacks over the past 24 hours as Kyiv again appealed for faster deliveries of weapons ahead of a meeting of Western allies that will discuss giving Ukraine offensive armaments such as tanks.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily report on January 17 that Russians launched more than 70 attacks the previous day, shelling 15 settlements near the disputed city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, including the strategic town of Soledar, which has been all but razed to the ground by Russian shelling.
A Russian victory in Soledar would allow Moscow's forces to inch closer to Bakhmut, where pitched battles have been raging for months.
"The enemy does not abandon its intentions to seize the entire Donetsk region. It is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions," the General Staff said, adding that Russian forces also continued to press in the direction of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.
The latest attacks came after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building that houses around 1,700 people in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least 40 people, while 30 others are still unaccounted for.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular video address on January 16 that the attack on Dnipro and Russia's push to gain the upper hand in the east highlighted the need for the West "to speed up decision-making" in supplying weapons.
Kyiv has been long pushing for tanks and armored vehicles that will help it punch holes in Russia's front lines.
Britain confirmed on January 16 that it was going to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other military equipment, including hundreds of armored vehicles and advanced air defense systems.
On January 16, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ratcheted up pressure on Germany on January 16 to follow suit and provide more weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, but Berlin says those tanks should be supplied only if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.
Poland and Finland have already pledged to send some of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Analysts say the Leopard 2 is superior to the tanks Russia has deployed and would give Kyiv a decisive advantage.
Oleskiy Danylov, Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, said on January 16 that Ukraine urgently needs more and better weapons as it expects Russia "to attempt to make a so-called final push," which could occur on the invasion's anniversary or in March.
"We must prepare for such events every day. And we are preparing," Danylov told Ukrainian television.
"The first and last question is always about weapons, aid to help us defeat this aggressor that invaded our country," Danylov said.
The calls come as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin prepares to visit Berlin on January 19 and then host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the following day at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support -- including military aid -- for Ukraine with allies.
Zelenskiy said on January 16 that he expects a “key decision on arms supplies from our partners” at the Ramstein meeting.
Austin's visit comes as the United States kicked off a training program for more than 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons systems, including howitzers, armored vehicles, and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS.
Other Western allies are also conducting training on the weapons they provide.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 17 that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had visited Russian troops involved in Ukraine. The information could not be independently confirmed.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Russia And Belarus Flags Banned At Australian Open After Ukraine Protest
Tennis Australia on January 17 banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after Ukraine's ambassador demanded action when they were seen among the crowd. The red, white, and blue stripes of Russia were held up by fans on January 16 during a first-round clash between Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl and Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova on day one. Ukrainian fans reportedly called security and police to the stands. "Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open," Tennis Australia said in a statement. To read the original AFP story, click here.
Britain Vows Tehran 'Will Be Held To Account' Following Execution Of British-Iranian Citizen
Britain says Tehran's "weakened and isolated regime" will be held responsible after it executed U.K.-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari in what London called a "callous and cowardly” act.
"Our message to that regime is clear: The world is watching you, and you will be held to account, particularly by the brave Iranian people, so many of whom you are oppressing and killing," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on January 16.
"We are witnessing the vengeful actions of a weakened and isolated regime, obsessed with suppressing its own people, debilitated by its own fear of losing power, and wrecking its international reputation," he said in comments to the British Parliament.
Cleverly did not comment on specific actions or sanctions Britain might plan, but he said that "we do not limit ourselves to the steps that I have already announced."
Akbari, 61, a former Iranian deputy defense minister, was sentenced to death for spying for Britain in what critics called a "political" decision, raising condemnation from Western governments and rights groups.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on January 16 joined the condemnations and summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin for the second time in a week over a recent surge in executions.
The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency announced Akbari's execution on January 14 but did not say when it took place. Some reports indicated it may have been several days before.
The Mizan report said Akbari was executed after being "sentenced to death on charges of corruption on Earth and extensive action against the country's internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence service."
The report also alleged that Akbari had received payments amounting to more than $2 million for spying, charges Akbari and Britain denied.
Britain and the United States had called on Iran to not carry out the sentence.
Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.
London has placed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor-general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, but has so far resisted pressure from Iranian opposition exiles, activists, and the British Parliament to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's told reporters that "we are reviewing further action with our international partners."
Earlier, Sunak called the execution a "callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime."
The British government appears to be treading cautiously due to the fact that other dual nationals are still being held by Tehran. London also is involved in difficult negotiation between Tehran and other world powers to revive a landmark nuclear pact.
With reporting by AFP and the BBC
Serbia Investigating Reports Of Soldiers Fighting For Russia In Ukraine
Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic has told RFE/RL that Serbia's military and civilian security agencies are monitoring and analyzing information related to published videos and photos on social media of alleged Serbian fighters who have joined Russian units in Ukraine. "Our country is very clear that the participation of Serbian citizens in all conflicts in other countries is prohibited, and this entails legal consequences," he said. In recent days, posts on the social network vKontakte have allegedly shown Serbian fighters in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Erdogan: Sweden, Finland Must Send Up To 130 'Terrorists' To Turkey For NATO Bid
Sweden and Finland must extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before its parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 16. The Nordic states applied last year to join NATO, but their bids must be approved by all 30 NATO members. Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse the applications. Turkey demands Sweden in particular take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and those it blames for a 2016 coup attempt. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Thousands Demand EU Blacklisting Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Some 12,000 of members of the Iranian diaspora met from all over Europe on January 16 in the EU Parliament host city of Strasbourg to urge the bloc to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terror group. Pressure is growing among opposition exiles and activists for the EU and Britain follow the United States and blacklist the IRGC over the crackdown on the four months of protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in mid-September. She was detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Germany Calls For Special Tribunal Against Russia Over Ukraine War
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on January 16 for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. She said Russia cannot be prosecuted for its aggression before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, as it can deal only with cases in which both parties are members of the court or a case is referred by the UN Security Council. Russia is not an ICC member and wields a Security Council veto. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Socialist Ninova Vows To Unite Bulgaria After Receiving Mandate To Form Government
Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova told BTV television that her party had a "plan for what should unite us" after President Rumen Radev on January 16 handed her the mandate to form a new government. Ninova will attempt to form a coalition to rule the divided country in hopes of avoiding a fifth general election in two years. Two parties -- GERB and the reformist We Continue the Change -- finished first and second in the October 2 snap poll but failed to cobble together a coalition government. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Belarus Opens New Case Against Imprisoned Opposition Blogger Tsikhanouski
MINSK -- A new criminal case has been brought against opposition video blogger Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who has already been sentenced to 18 years in prison, Belarusian authorities said on January 16.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus said Tsikhanouski now faces charges of "malicious disobedience to the requirements of the administration of a correctional institution."
In December 2021, a Belarusian court behind closed doors handed down harsh sentences to a group of bloggers and opposition activists, including Tsikhanouski, a leading opposition figure who was arrested after expressing his willingness to challenge Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the 2020 presidential election.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Tsikhanouski is married to Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who took over the election campaign after her husband's detention and ran against Lukashenka but has since been forced to flee Belarus out of concern for her safety and now lives in Lithuania.
The official election tally has been widely criticized as fraudulent and led to massive street protests against the authoritarian government. Tsikhanouskaya and her supporters claim that she won the vote.
Belarus is scheduled on January 17 to try Tsikhanouskaya and several of her allies in absentia on charges of treason, mass rioting, the creation of an extremist group, conspiracy to seize power, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus.
Speaking to AFP on January 16 from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, she labeled the upcoming trial "a farce" and an act of "revenge" by Lukashenka.
"These trials are not trials at all. It's a show. It's farce, but it has nothing to do with justice at all," Tsikhanouskaya said.
The European Union and the United States refuse to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate president of Belarus after he claimed a landslide victory in the election.
Rights groups consider Tsikhanouski and the five others sentenced along with him to be political prisoners.
Tsikhanouski was the owner of a popular Belarusian YouTube channel called "The Country for Life" when he announced his willingness to run against Lukashenka early in 2020. He had used the channel to challenge and criticize Lukashenka.
He was arrested in May 2020 shortly after election officials rejected his candidacy.
Save The Children Resumes Some Operations In Afghanistan After Getting Assurances On Female Staff
The international Save the Children organization has resumed operations in some parts of Afghanistan after it received assurances that its female staff would be able to work safely in the country. "We're restarting some activities in Afghanistan...where we've received clear, reliable assurances from relevant authorities that our female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction," the group said in a statement. Save the Children and other aid groups suspended operations in the country after the ruling Taliban banned women working in the country late last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russian Lawyers Group Calls On Putin To End 'Blatant Torture' Of Navalny
MOSCOW -- A group of Russian lawyers has demanded an end to the "blatant torture" of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who is being held in punitive solitary confinement in a prison in Russia's Vladimir region.
The appeal, published in the form of a letter on Telegram on January 16, joins recent calls by a group of Russian medical professionals for the government to stop “bullying” Navalny, who is a lawyer himself.
The letter was signed by 14 lawyers and, in an accompanying Facebook post signed by St. Petersburg lawyer Victor Drozdov, called for other legal professionals to join their efforts.
"Today we cannot and do not have the right to calmly look at the violations of constitutional rights and the derogation of the human dignity of our colleague, deprived of the status of a lawyer in connection with his criminal prosecution against the background of his active political activity in Russia," the appeal said.
"The refusal of representatives of the Federal Penitentiary Service to transfer the necessary medicines to the opposition critic creates a direct threat to his life," it added.
Navalny and his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, have said for several days that the Kremlin critic has a heavy cough and fever. Kobzev on January 10 said prison guards had refused to pass on medicine to his client.
That same day, a group of Russian physicians urged Putin "to stop torturing Navalny" in prison and allow doctors from medical institutions outside the prison to examine him and transfer him to a regular hospital for treatment if need be.
The outspoken Putin critic is serving two sentences for violating parole and embezzlement at a prison in Vladimir, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Kremlin Says Putin, Turkey's Erdogan Discuss Ukraine In Phone Call
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a phone call on January 16 where a potential prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia was discussed. The Kremlin said in a statement that during the call, the two leaders continued their "exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine" on topics that also included a lasting peace and grain exports via the Black Sea. Ukrainian officials did not take part in the call. Erdogan has used his friendly relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate issues during the war, launched by Russia in February 2022.
Iran Looks To Change Content Of Foreign-Language Schoolbooks
Iran plans to change the content of textbooks in foreign languages used in private schools that the authorities deem out of line with the Islamic republic's values after sharp criticism of such materials by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The head of the Nongovernmental Schools and Centers in Iran said on January 15 that a call will soon be issued to create new content for foreign-language teaching books to bring them in line with Khamenei's request.
"Textbooks that are not aligned with our customs and culture will be discarded," the semiofficial ILNA news agency quoted Ahmad Mahmoudzadeh as saying.
In recent years, the content of textbooks has been changed many times by order of Khamenei, but this is the first time that a change has been ordered for books used in private institutions.
Khamenei has repeatedly expressed his opposition to the teaching of foreign languages, especially English, in the country's schools -- even to children in kindergarten.
Following one round of criticism he voiced in 2016, the Education Ministry banned the teaching of English in primary schools.
Khamenei has absolute power in the country's ruling structure and some of his edicts have angered Iranians who say they reach too deeply into their personal freedoms.
Thousands have taken to the streets demanding he step down after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in mid-September. She was detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The unrest has been marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what is seen as the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Civilian Death Toll Exceeds 7,000, UN Rights Office Says
The confirmed civilian death toll has surpassed 7,000 people in Ukraine since Russia's military invasion nearly one year ago, with more than 11,000 injured, although the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on January 16 it believes the number is actually higher. "Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles, and air strikes," it said in a report. It added that actual figures were "considerably higher," as information from locations with intense hostilities is difficult to verify.
Influential Hungarian Philosopher, Opposition Figure Gaspar Miklos Tamas Dies At 74
Hungarian philosopher Gaspar Miklos Tamas, a prominent thinker and opposition figure, died on January 15 at the age on 74 after a long illness, RFE/RL has learned. Born in Cluj, Romania, Tamas, often referred to as TGM, emigrated to Hungary in 1978, where he became one of the best-known members of the anti-communist opposition. In later years, Tamas became a harsh critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's far-right nationalist government. He did a stint as a visiting professor at Yale University in the United States and also taught at British and French universities. To read the original article by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
High-Ranking Vagner Group Member Seeks Asylum In Norway
A Russian man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Vagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway, authorities said on January 16. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) confirmed to AP that Andrei Medvedev had sought shelter in Norway. Medvedev's Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, was not immediately available for comment. The case was handed to the Norwegian immigration police and the man was transferred to Oslo to a center for violators of migration laws. Police in Norway have declined to comment on the case. To read the original story by AP, click here.
New OSCE Chief Begins Term With Visit To Ukraine
North Macedonia's foreign minister, Bujar Osmani, traveled to Ukraine on January 16 at the start of his one-year term as chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Osmani wrote on Twitter that he toured Borodyanka, near Kyiv, where he witnessed the "heartbreaking" destruction caused by Russia's unprovoked invasion. "Russian attacks caused immense suffering for the Ukrainian people and there are no excuses for these actions," he said. North Macedonia took over the rotating chair of the OSCE from Poland at the beginning of the year.
