Russian Hockey Star Ovechkin Wins Seventh NHL Scoring Title

Alex Ovechkin, the Russian star of the U.S. National Hockey League's (NHL) Washington Capitals, scored his 49th goal of the season to capture the league’s scoring title for the seventh time in his career.

Ovechkin scored twice on April 7 as the Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Russia star fell one goal short of completing his eighth 50-goal season.

The 32-year-old Ovechkin is the oldest player to lead the NHL in goals since Phil Esposito in 1974-75.

A day earlier, the team held a ceremony honoring Ovechkin for being the first Capital player in franchise history to play in 1,000 games.

