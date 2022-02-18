News
Russia Labels Group Protecting Rights Of Volga Region's Indigenous Peoples 'Undesirable'
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office has declared the Ukrainian-registered nongovernmental organization Free Idel-Ural, which seeks to protect the rights of indigenous ethnic groups in the Volga region, as "undesirable."
The Prosecutor-General's Office announced its decision on February 18, saying the group is Ukrainian because it is registered in Kyiv and that it "poses a danger to the Russian Federation's constitutional order and security."
Free Idel-Ural was established by exiled activists from the Volga region. It says on its website that it represents the interests of the native ethnic groups in the Russian republics of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Udmurtia, Mordovia, Chuvashia, and Mari El.
In recent years, Russia has been ratcheting up pressure on activists and groups involved in promoting more autonomy for the country's many ethnic groups.
It has banned more than a dozen foreign groups under legislation against "undesirable organizations," adopted in 2015. Under the law, groups are typically first labelled "undesirable" and then formally banned by the Justice Ministry.
In 2020, well-known Bashkir activist Airat Dilmukhametov, who had called for creating "a real federation" that encompasses all ethnic groups in Russia, was sentenced to nine years in prison on "extremism" charges that he and his supporters have called politically motivated.
The same year, the Supreme Court of Russia's Bashkortostan region labeled as "extremist" and banned the prominent Bashqort group, which for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture, as well as equal rights for ethnic Bashkirs.
Russian Military Hardware Sighted Close To Ukraine's Kharkiv
Crimean Tatar Activist Handed 10-Day Jail Term
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine -- Crimean Tatar activist Edem Dudakov has been sentenced to 10 days in jail in Russia-annexed Crimea on a charge of inciting interethnic hatred, which he rejects.
The Bakhchysaray district court sentenced Dudakov on February 18, a day after he was detained and his home searched by officers from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
Dudakov pleaded not guilty and said he will appeal the ruling.
The charge against Dudakov stemmed from a social media post he made in 2017 over a lawsuit filed by a mother who was upset her child had to learn Tatar in school.
Police detained 15 people from several dozen who came to the courthouse on February 18 to show their support for Dudakov, a leading member of the Congress (Kurultai) of the Crimean Tatars, who in recent months has been actively raising the issue of the decrepit condition of the historic building of Hansaray (Khan's Palace).
The palace, built in the 16th century, was home to a succession of Crimean Khans and is one of the best known Muslim palaces in Europe, alongside the Sultan palaces of Istanbul and the Alhambra in Spain.
Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
On February 17, Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova condemned Dudakov's detainment, calling it "another act of persecution and intimidation of Crimean Tatars" by Russia's occupying authorities.
Ukraine Crisis Takes Center Stage At Munich Security Conference
The Munich Security Conference has opened with world leaders, top officials, policymakers, and security experts set to focus on the escalating crisis prompted by fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.
UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening ceremony on February 18 that it would be "catastrophic" if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated into a war.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other leaders and senior officials are taking part in the security forum, where a number of meetings on the sidelines are also scheduled.
The gathering takes place as tensions soar along the Russia-Ukraine border following the Kremlin's buildup of forces in the region, sparking fears of a new Russian invasion of its neighbor.
Blinken told the conference that shelling over the past two days in eastern Ukraine was part of Russian efforts to create "false provocations" to justify further "aggression" against Ukraine.
He said it was part of "a scenario that is already in place of creating false provocations, of then having to respond to those provocations and then ultimately committing new aggression against Ukraine."
Harris is scheduled to meet NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on February 18, and will also hold talks with Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and the leaders of the three Baltic countries -- Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
As she began her talks with the Baltic leaders, Harris reiterated Washington's support for its NATO allies amid Russian actions in the regions.
"I recognize the threats...we stand with you on this and many other issues...and we stand together as NATO allies," she said.
"The United States stands committed to Article 5...it is ironclad," she added, referring to NATO's mutual-defense clause, which requires all members to come to the aid of any other member under attack.
Stoltenberg said that he welcomed "the fact that European allies are stepping up, also increasing their presence in the eastern border of the alliance and also investing more in defense."
For the first time in years, Russia is not sending any official representative to the gathering.
More than 30 heads of state and government are attending.
On February 19, the foreign ministers of the G7 group of industrialized nations, including Blinken, will meet on the sidelines of the conference.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also set to attend the February 19 session, joined by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
Discussions about Ukraine, Russia, and NATO are set to dominate the conference on February 19, while February 20 will be dedicated to the future of the European Union.
Last year, the conference took place virtually due to the pandemic.
With reporting by dpa, Reuters, and AP
Sentence Of Navalny's Brother Converted To Real Prison Time
A court in Moscow has converted a one-year suspended sentence to real prison time for the brother of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
The Lyublino district court handed down the ruling on February 18 at a hearing at which Oleg Navalny was not present.
During the hearing, the court said that Navalny might have left Russia for Cyprus.
Russia added Oleg Navalny to the country's wanted list last month.
"Navalny obtained a ticket for a Moscow-Cyprus flight for September 4, 2021, and there is no information on his return to the country," a judge said at the hearing.
Navalny's current whereabouts are unknown.
Oleg Navalny was given a one-year suspended prison sentence after a court in Moscow in August found him guilty of publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
He and his supporters have called the sentence politically motivated.
The outspoken Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has been in prison since February 2021 after being speedily tried and handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed President Vladimir Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Swiss-Belarusian Dual Citizen Released From Prison In Belarus
A Swiss-Belarusian dual citizen, Natalia Hersche, who was recognized as a political prisoner after she was sentenced in Belarus over participation in a protest rally, has been released and left the country for Switzerland.
The president of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, tweeted on February 18 that Hersche had been released after spending 17 months in prison in Belarus.
"She was met by her brother and the Swiss Ambassador to Belarus [Christine Honegger-Zolotukhin] and returned back to Switzerland. I am glad that the diplomatic efforts of Switzerland paid off," Cassis said in the tweet.
Hersche, who took part in a mass protest against official results of a disputed August 2020 presidential poll in Belarus, was sentenced in December 2020 to 30 months in prison after a court in Minsk found her guilty of "violently resisting police."
Hersche rejected the charge and pleaded not guilty.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Hersche is one of hundreds who have faced trials linked to mass protests against Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, following the vote in which Lukashenka claimed reelection, even though many Belarusians say the poll was rigged.
The protests were met with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people. Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
While in prison, the 52-year-old Hersche three times rejected proposals by Belarusian authorities for her to officially seek clemency from Lukashenka because it would have meant admitting guilt.
She was placed in solitary confinement several times while in prison. Last month, Hersche, who was recognized as a political prisoner by the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center, went on a four-day hunger strike to protest against prison conditions.
Swiss diplomats had demanded that Belarusian authorities release her.
Hersche was born in Belarus in October 1969 as Natallya Kasyan. She moved to Switzerland in 2009 where she married a Swiss citizen, Robert Staeheli.
One year after she was handed the prison sentence, her husband filed for divorce.
Noted Kyrgyz Investigative Journalist Questioned In Unspecified Case
BISHKEK -- A noted investigative journalist in Kyrgyzstan was briefly detained for questioning in an unspecified case amid concerns by rights activists.
Semetei Talas Uulu's wife, Aiym Usupbaeva, told RFE/RL on February 18 that officers from the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) searched their home, confiscated belongings and books related to religion, and took her husband away.
Talas Uulu's supporters and rights activists planned to hold a rally in central Bishkek, but the 41-year-old journalist was released from the UKMK a short while afterward, telling reporters that he was questioned in a criminal case.
"Investigations are going on in a criminal case. I was asked not to reveal any other details," Talas Uulu said.
The UKMK said in a statement that Talas Uulu was questioned as a witness in a case involving the distribution of extremist materials. No more details were given.
Talas Uulu has been known for his online investigative articles revealing corruption among top officials in the Central Asian nation.
Russia Announces New Drills Involving 'Strategic Forces' Amid Ukraine Crisis
Russia's Defense Ministry has announced new strategic military maneuvers for February 19, to be overseen by President Vladimir Putin, amid concerns that the Kremlin is possibly planning an invasion of Ukraine.
"On February 19, a planned drill of the forces of the strategic containment will be held under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, during which, ballistic and cruise missiles will be launched," a ministry statement on February 18 said.
It said troops and equipment of Russia's aerospace forces from the South Military District, as well as missile units of the Northern and Black Sea fleets, will participate in the exercises.
The state TASS news agency said the drills involve a strategic missile-carrying submarine of the Northern Fleet firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the Kura training ground in Kamchatka in Russia’s Far East, while a nuclear-powered submarine from the Pacific Fleet launches an ICBM at a target in the Chizha firing range in northern Russia.
In addition, the Strategic Missile Force test-launches an ICBM during the exercises, while long-range aircraft from the Aerospace Force fire cruise missiles.
The statement comes hours after Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, arrived in Moscow to hold talks with Putin to decide on the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus after ongoing joint military drills end on February 20.
With Belarus bordering on both NATO's eastern flank and Ukraine, the exercises, involving some 30,000 Russian troops, have caused concern in the West over the Kremlin's true intentions given it has amassed, according to U.S. intelligence estimates, about 130,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine.
Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and BelTA
West Warns Again Moscow Seeking Pretext For Invasion As Violence Rises
Kremlin-backed separatists who control parts of eastern Ukraine have announced the sudden evacuation of residents to Russia as the West warns Moscow is seeking to create a pretext to invade its neighbor.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 18 ordered his Emergency Situations Ministry to Rostov-on-Don, a city in southwest Russia near the border with Ukraine, to set up accommodation for the evacuees.
Those decisions come amid a spike in sporadic firing in recent days in eastern Ukraine, where the separatists have been battling government forces for almost eight years.
The increased fighting coincides with an unprovoked Russian buildup of combat-ready troops along Ukraine's border and aggressive rhetoric by Moscow, sparking fears of war.
The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden, who has warned recently that the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "very high," will address the nation on February 18 at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT/UTC)).
Biden was due to speak with his Western counterparts earlier in the day to discuss the crisis.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The West has repeatedly said that Russia could seek to create a "false-flag" event in eastern Ukraine to justify sending in its troops massed along the border.
Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine and has called the West's claims of an imminent attack "hysteria."
'Big Provocation'
A team from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) monitoring mission said on February 18 that there had been nearly 600 cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine in the previous 24 hours, including more than 300 explosions.
An unnamed diplomatic source told Reuters that the shelling was the most since 2015, a year after the start of the long-running conflict between the separatists and the Ukrainian Army.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the shelling a "big provocation."
Amid the pickup in fighting, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, the de facto heads of the two separatist-occupied parts of Ukraine, known commonly as Donbas region, announced that citizens would be evacuated to Russia, which had agreed to take them in.
Russia in recent years has given passports to tens of thousands of citizens in eastern Ukraine in what the West calls a provocation. Russia could try to justify an invasion on the pretext of protecting its "citizens" in eastern Ukraine, Western officials say.
In another move, Russia announced that Putin will oversee strategic military drills involving intercontinental ballistic missiles this weekend.
Russia has amassed more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders as it seeks to coerce the West into agreeing to its security demands, including a ban on Ukraine's membership in NATO.
The Kremlin's actions have sparked a flurry of diplomacy over the past two months as the West seeks to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.
The West has rejected Russia's main demands to end NATO expansion and roll back the alliance's gains in Central and Eastern Europe because it violates its core principles.
However, the United States and Europe have said they are willing to negotiate on missile placement and other issues of concern to the Kremlin. They have called on Russia to de-escalate and pursue diplomacy.
Russia has recently said it has begun pulling back some of its troops in the border regions, but those claims have been rejected by Washington several times.
In the latest example, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on February 18 that it had begun withdrawing more tanks and other armored vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border after what it called military drills.
"Another military train carrying personnel and military equipment belonging to tank army units of the western military district returned to their permanent bases in the Nizhny Novgorod region after completing scheduled exercises," the ministry said in a statement.
Separately, it said 10 warplanes were pulled back from the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
"Although Russia has announced that it is moving its forces back to garrison, we have yet to see that," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Warsaw during a visit to NATO-member Poland on February 18.
"In fact, we see more forces moving into that region, that border region," he said, adding the United States had also observed Russian activity such as "moving closer to the border, dispersal of troops, increasing logistical capabilities."
Meanwhile, Loyd also announced the sale of $6 billion in military equipment to Poland, including 250 Abrams battle tanks.
The deal must still be approved by the U.S. Congress, where Poland generally receives widespread bipartisan support.
Austin cited Russia's massive buildup. "Some of those forces [are] within [321 kilometers] of the Polish border," he said.
Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, told a meeting in Vienna that "we assess that Russia probably has massed between 169,000-190,000 personnel in and near Ukraine as compared with about 100,000 on January 30."
Carpenter called the buildup "the most significant military mobilization in Europe since World War II."
Russian troops have been holding exercises in several locations in recent days, including Belarus, which borders several NATO countries, as well as Ukraine.
Authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka arrived in Moscow on February 18 to hold talks with Putin on what will happen next as an estimated 30,000 Russian troops hold joint military drills in Belarus that are scheduled to end on February 20.
The concentration of troops in Belarus has added to concern in the West over Moscow's true intentions.
"What Mr. Putin did not want was a stronger NATO on his flank, and that's exactly what he has today," Austin added at the press conference in Poland.
Also on February 18, Estonia's Defense Ministry said the Baltic state had sent U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.
"At the moment, these missiles are more useful for Estonia's security in defense of Ukraine rather than at a live-fire exercise on an Estonian training area," Lieutenant General Martin Herem, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, said on February 18.
"This is a small step by Estonia in support of Ukraine, but it is a real and tangible contribution to defense against Russian aggression."
Javelins are shoulder-operated, medium-range missiles that guide themselves after launching, which allows the person shooting the projectile to take cover.
Estonia, along with fellow Baltic NATO members Latvia and Lithuania, last month said it would provide Ukraine with the U.S.-made missiles.
They said they had received clearance from the U.S. State Department to send the U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, which has requested and received Javelin missile systems from the United States in the past.
On February 17, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned in a speech to the UN Security Council that Russia was "taking steps down the path to war."
He said Russian forces were preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the "coming days," adding that an invasion likely would be preceded by fake or real attacks and a disinformation campaign that would provide a justification to invade.
Blinken said he wanted to speak to the council "not to start a war but to prevent one." He urged Russia to "choose a different path" and avert a war that would affect the lives and safety of millions of people.
He also said he had asked for another in-person meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to take place next week in Europe and said Germany and France were standing by ready to take up negotiations on resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Trial Begins In Germany Of Russian Charged With Passing Rocket Intelligence
A 30-year-old Russian man charged with espionage for allegedly passing information about a European rocket to Russian intelligence went on trial in Germany on February 17.
The defendant, identified only as Ilnur N. in line with German privacy rules, worked as a research assistant for a science and technology professor at the University of Augsburg.
At the opening of the trial in Munich, Ilnur N. rejected the allegations against him and told the court he was “not an agent.”
Prosecutors say Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) contacted the man in November 2019 or earlier and that he agreed to do work for the agency.
The SVR was interested in the various development stages of the European Ariane launcher and the research that the accused man was conducting, the federal prosecutor's office said in the indictment.
The Russian met regularly with a Germany-based handler and passed on information about aerospace research products related to the Ariane launcher, prosecutors said. He allegedly received a total of 2,500 euros ($2,839) in cash.
According to the indictment, the man handed over scientific articles to a Russian consulate employee on several occasions. Some of the articles were publicly accessible online. But others were not, and he allegedly used his university access point to retrieve them and load them onto USB sticks, dpa reported.
He was arrested in June in the Bavarian city of Augsburg as he handed over USB sticks to his Russian contact, prosecutors said.
The defendant did not deny that he passed on information to an employee of the Russian consulate, whom he said he had met by chance.
“I never thought about him being an employee of an agent organization,” he said in court.
"No one asked me if I would like to work for a secret organization," he told the court. "If someone had asked, I would have said no immediately."
The defendant also said he could not imagine that Russian intelligence would be interested in information that was already publicly available.
Last month, German media reported that a consulate staff member was allegedly an agent for Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency and had been declared persona non grata in Germany last summer and told to leave the country.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
Putin, Lukashenka To Meet Amid Joint Military Exercises
Belarus's authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka says he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 18 to discuss "further activities" regarding joint military forces as the two countries hold military exercises together.
Speaking during a visit to the Asipovitski military test field on February 17 as joint exercises were taking place, Lukashenka did not say whether the Russian troops will start leaving the country after the maneuvers, but emphasized that "there is no need to create Russian military bases in Belarus."
"Things will be decided tomorrow," Lukashenka said, referring to the meeting with Putin.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on February 17 that the drills will end as planned on February 20, but he did not comment on whether Russia forces will immediately leave.
With Belarus bordering on both NATO's eastern flank and Ukraine, the exercises, involving some 30,000 Russian troops, have caused concern in the West over the Kremlin's true intentions given it has amassed, according to U.S. President Joe Biden, some 150,000 soldiers in areas near the border with Ukraine.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Uladzimer Makey said on February 16 that Russian troops will fully withdraw from Belarus after the conclusion of the exercises.
But Lukashenka has said he will hold talks with Putin to decide "when, on what terms, and on what schedule" Russian troops will depart.
With reporting by BelTA
Britain Joins Criticism Of Duma Proposal To Recognize Eastern Ukrainian Regions As Independent
Britain has warned the Kremlin against formally recognizing two eastern regions in Ukraine as independent, saying such a move would show "flagrant disregard" for Moscow's commitments to a peace process started years ago to end a conflict in the two regions.
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on February 15 voted in favor of sending a resolution to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the separatist-claimed parts of eastern Ukraine as independent states.
The request “shows flagrant disregard for Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on February 17.
If the request were accepted, “it would represent a further attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Truss added. It also would signal an end to the Minsk process and “demonstrate a Russian decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue," she said.
State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of the pro-Kremlin ruling United Russia party, said on February 15 that he signed the resolution after it passed and sent it to Putin for consideration.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow the next day that Putin has acknowledged the proposal and said such a move would not be in line with the Minsk accords.
While the proposal is a clear sign of the “mood of lawmakers and the nation’s prevailing public opinion," Peskov said that Putin emphasized the crucial thing is to help resolve the situation and this can only be done through comprehensive efforts to facilitate the implementation of the Minsk accords, TASS quoted Peskov as saying.
Other Western governments, including the United States and the European Union, have criticized the proposal and called it a violation of the Minsk accords. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the proposal would "constitute a gross violation of international law."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters that if Putin approves the independence of the regions, "Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk agreements with all the attendant consequences."
A conflict between government forces and Russia-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, commonly known as Donbas, has killed more than 13,200 people since April 2014.
The Minsk accords -- named after the Belarusian capital where they were struck in 2015 by Germany, France, Ukraine, and Russia -- sought to halt the war. They are the only existing framework for resolving the conflict peacefully.
Truss urged Russia to end its “pattern of destabilizing behavior” against Ukraine and to implement the commitments it has signed, including the Minsk agreements.
Both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week told French President Emmanuel Macron they were committed to the principles of the Minsk agreement, which set a series of cease-fires that generally have failed to hold.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and TASS
Bulgarian Judo Defends Hiring Of French Coach Involved In Violent Domestic Incident
The Bulgarian Judo Federation (BFD) has defended its hiring of a French judo coach involved in a violent domestic incident with a former European champion judoka, saying Alain Schmitt is "a specialist to lead us to the Olympics in Paris" in 2024.
The Bulgarian federation announced on February 14 that Schmitt will manage the national women's judo team, sparking criticism from some rights activists.
BFD President Rumen Stoilov later told RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service that the federation "checked things out" and met with Schmitt twice before hiring the former bronze medalist in the half-middleweight category in the Judo World Championships in 2013.
"We are absolutely aware of the situation," Stoilov said. "A man who has not been convicted is innocent."
The November 27-28 incident outside Paris shook France and left 28-year-old Margaux Pinot, who was Schmitt's companion at the time, with a broken nose and other injuries.
A French judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support Pinot's accusation of domestic violence, which she said occurred when he attacked her in bed in a drunken rage. French prosecutors have appealed that decision, and a number of athletes and celebrities have spoken out in her support.
Schmitt, who called it a "fight between lovers," has said Pinot attacked him.
"I am very happy and proud to represent a new nationality," Schmitt was quoted as saying after his Bulgarian appointment. "We're looking in one direction."
The Israeli Judo Federation terminated its contract with Schmitt after the incident, which took place hours before Schmitt was due to leave for Israel to coach the women's national team there.
"There is an ethical issue here, and it is to what extent we accept domestic violence as something normal, because this is a practice throughout our country," Julia Andonova, from the PULSE Foundation, an NGO that deals with domestic violence and other social ills, said.
The head of France's national judo federation, Stephen Nomi, expressed shock at the French court's initial rejection of the case, and French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said of Pinot that "it is clear to me that she is the victim."
Schmitt's lawyer, Carolyn Wasserman, reportedly told French television that her client "is completely calm about his summons" in a French court of appeal and is "happy to fulfill his contract and received a very warm welcome from the Bulgarians."
The European Crime Prevention Network says that while domestic violence has been a problem in Bulgaria, it is also one of only a few European countries to have adopted laws specifically protecting people against it.
But women's rights activists warn of the signal that Schmitt's hiring could say about, or send to, Bulgarian society, where partners, husbands, and sons are suspected in the deaths of at least 15 women in the past year alone.
"This is the behavior of society and our country, in the face of institutions and politicians -- bullies are tolerated in our country," Nadezhda Dermendzhieva, executive director of the Bulgarian Fund for Women, said.
The next Summer Olympics are scheduled for Paris in 2024.
U.S. Diplomat In Ukraine: 'I Don’t Think Anyone Can Relax Yet'
'Escalatory Step': Russia Expels A Top U.S. Diplomat In Moscow
The U.S. State Department says Russia has expelled Bart Gorman, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
A spokesman for the embassy confirmed the expulsion on February 17 but gave no details on why the move was taken.
"Russia’s action against our DCM was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response," a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said.
The Russian state RIA Novosti news agency said that Gorman was second in command at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and had an open visa. He has spent less than three years in Moscow, the agency said.
The move comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia's buildup of troops in border areas with Ukraine. U.S. officials, along with some other Western officials, have said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.
Moscow has denied it has any plans to invade Ukraine.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS, AP, and Interfax
Noted Crimean Tatar Activist Detained In Russian-Occupied Crimea
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine -- Crimean Tatar activist Edem Dudakov has been detained in Crimea after his home was searched by Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers.
Dudakov's lawyer, Edem Semedlyayev, told the Crimean Solidarity human rights group that his client was charged with inciting interethnic hatred. According to Semedlyayev, the charge stemmed from an online post Dudakov made in 2017.
"If found guilty, he could face up to 15 days in jail," Semedlyayev said.
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova wrote on Telegram that Dudakov's residence was searched early in the morning on February 17, after which he was taken to the headquarters of the FSB's Anti-Extremism Center.
According to Denisova, Dudakov's lawyers were not allowed to be present during the search.
Dudakov is a leading member of the Congress (Kurultai) of the Crimean Tatars who in recent months has been actively raising the issue of the decrepit condition of the historic building of Hansaray (Khan's Palace).
The palace, built in the 16th century, was home to a succession of Crimean khans and is one of the best known Muslim palaces in Europe, alongside the Sultan palaces of Istanbul and the Alhambra in Spain.
Moscow's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Denisova condemned Dudakov's detention, calling it "another act of persecution and intimidation of Crimean Tatars."
"I emphasize that searches of Ukrainian citizens' homes in the temporarily occupied Crimea are contrary to international norms and are a direct violation of Article 5 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, which guarantees everyone the right to immunity, and Article 8 of the Convention -- right to respect everyone's private and family life," Denisova wrote.
Dudakov's detention comes less than a week after a court in Russia sentenced two Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group, a charge the Crimean Tatar community calls politically motivated.
Also last week, four Crimean Tatars were arrested on a charge of organizing the activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, dozens of Crimean Tatars have been prosecuted for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
Father Of Navalny Associate Zhdanov Jailed For Parole Violation
The father of Ivan Zhdanov, a close associate of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, has been sent to prison for three years for what a court called the violation of restrictions imposed on him after he was handed a suspended prison sentence in December in a corruption case that critics say is politically motivated.
Ivan Zhdanov wrote on Twitter on February 17 that a court in the Arctic city of Naryan-Mar ruled that his father be sent to a penal colony to serve his three-year sentence because of the violations.
Yury Zhdanov, 67, was detained last month for illegally leaving Naryan-Mar for the region of Nizhny Novgorod in December without court permission.
His lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, said at the time that his client was not aware he was barred from leaving Naryan-Mar because the case had yet to be settled.
At the time of his travels, prosecutors were appealing Zhdanov's sentence and the court was still considering the motion.
A court in Naryan-Mar originally handed Zhdanov a three-year suspended sentence on December 19 on charges of fraud and forgery over an alleged recommendation he made to the town's administration to provide a local woman with a subsidized apartment. It later turned out that the woman's family had previously received housing allocations.
Zhdanov has rejected the charges. The apartment was later returned to municipal ownership in accordance with a court decision and no one among those who made the decision was held responsible.
Prosecutors had appealed the sentence, saying it was "mild," and demanding Zhdanov serve the three years behind bars.
Ivan Zhdanov, the former chief of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), has accused Russia's presidential administration of trying to pressure him by arresting his father.
Ivan Zhdanov left the country last year and currently lives abroad.
Navalny's FBK was known for publishing investigative reports about corruption among Russia's top officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
Last year, FBK and other groups associated with Navalny were labeled as "extremist" and banned in Russia.
Lukashenka, Putin To Meet Amid Joint Belarus-Russia Military Exercises
Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, says he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 18 to discuss "further activities" regarding joint military forces as the two countries hold military exercises together.
Speaking during a visit to the Asipovitski military test field on February 17 as joint exercises were taking place, Lukashenka did not say whether the Russian troops will start leaving his country after the maneuvers, but emphasized that "there is no need to create Russian military bases in Belarus."
"Things will be decided tomorrow," Lukashenka said, referring to the meeting with Putin.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on February 17 that the drills will end as planned on February 20, but he did not comment on whether Russian forces will immediately leave.
With Belarus bordering both NATO's eastern flank and Ukraine, the exercises, involving some 30,000 Russian troops, have caused concern in the West over the Kremlin's true intentions given that it has amassed, according to U.S. intelligence estimates, about 130,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Uladzimer Makey said on February 16 that Russian troops will fully withdraw from Belarus after the conclusion of the exercises.
But Lukashenka has said he will hold talks with Putin to decide "when, on what terms, and on what schedule" Russian troops will depart.
With reporting by BelTA
Analyst, Kremlin Critic Solovei Released After Hours Of Questioning
MOSCOW -- Valery Solovei, a well-known Russian political analyst and Kremlin critic, has been released after being held for questioning after a search of his Moscow apartment.
Solovei's lawyer said the 61-year-old, known for his criticism of the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, and his son were released late on February 16 after several hours of interrogation at the Investigative Committee.
The Russian state television channel RT and the news website Znak.com quoted sources as saying the two were detained as part of an unspecified probe into allegations of the incitement of hatred and discord. Their computers and other electronic gadgets were confiscated, the reports said.
According to the lawyer, Solovei and his son are currently classified as witnesses in a case of inciting hatred.
Moscow police also searched the home of Solovei's nephew, Fyodor Solovei, who said law enforcement officers confiscated his computers and books written in Ukrainian.
Valery Solovei worked as a teacher at the prestigious Moscow State Institute Of International Relations (MGIMO) until 2019. He left his job citing unspecified political reasons.
With reporting by RT, RIA Novosti, and Znak.com
Biden Warns Threat Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine 'Very High' As Russia Expels No. 2 Diplomat
U.S. President Joe Biden says the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "very high" but that the door to a diplomatic solution remains open, even after Russia expelled the No. 2 official from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
Biden told reporters on February 17 as he departed the White House that he had received Russia's response to U.S. security proposals but could not comment because he had not yet read it.
Asked to assess the threat level, Biden said: "My sense is this [attack] will happen in the next several days."
Biden said Russia has not moved back its forces from the Ukrainian border as Moscow has claimed and said the United States has reason to believe Russia is engaged in a “false-flag operation” to justify an invasion.
"Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine," Biden added.
A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy confirmed the expulsion of Bart Gorman, the deputy chief of mission at the embassy in Moscow but gave no details on why the move was taken.
"Russia’s action against our DCM was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response," a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council that Russia is “taking steps down the path to war” and that the only responsible way to resolve the crisis over its troop buildup near Ukraine is diplomacy.
The U.S. chief diplomat warned that Russian forces are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in "coming days," and it likely would be preceded by fake or real attacks that would give it a pretext to invade. He said the targets include the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.
Blinken said he wanted to speak to the council “not to start a war but to prevent one.” He urged Russia to "choose a different path” and avert a war that would affect the lives and safety of millions of people.
"The Russian government can announce today, with no qualification, equivocation, or deflection, that Russia will not invade Ukraine. State it clearly. State it plainly to the world, and then demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, the planes back to their barracks and hangars and sending your diplomats to the negotiating table," Blinken said, speaking to the 15-member council in New York.
He also said he has asked for another in-person meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to take place next week in Europe and said Germany and France are standing by ready to take up negotiations on the conflict in eastern Ukraine following the Minsk accords.
If Russia wants diplomacy the United States and its allies “will give Moscow every opportunity for it to demonstrate that commitment,” Blinken said.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told the council the military scenarios put forward by Blinken were regrettable and dangerous and said some Russian soldiers are returning to their home bases.
The United States and NATO earlier this week dismissed Russia’s claims of a troop withdrawal and said Moscow was in fact sending more forces to areas near Ukraine.
WATCH: Acting U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien says there is still cause for concern about what awaits Ukraine as Russia masses its troops on the country's border. Kvien spoke on February 16 with RFE/RL in Lviv in western Ukraine, where the U.S. Embassy has been temporarily relocated.
Biden spoke after Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in the east traded accusations of shelling across the cease-fire line, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accusing the separatist forces of shelling a kindergarten.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a two-day meeting of the alliance's defense ministers in Brussels on February 17 that the Russians "have enough troops, enough capabilities to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time."
"That is what makes the situation so dangerous," Stoltenberg added.
The Ukrainian military's command center in the east said separatists had, "with special cynicism," fired heavy artillery at a village in the area controlled by Kyiv and "the shells hit a kindergarten," wounding two civilians.
Zelenskiy said the shelling of the kindergarten was a "big provocation," while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "false-flag" operation.
"A kindergarten was shelled in what we...know was a false-flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians, designed to create a pretext, a spurious provocation for Russian action," Johnson told British media.
Separatist authorities in the Luhansk region, in turn, claimed the Ukrainian side was shelling across the line of contact, describing it as a "large-scale provocation."
Ukraine has been fighting separatists in the east since April 2014 in a conflict that has cost at least 13,200 lives.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on February 17 warned that Russia was seeking to fabricate a pretext to invade Ukraine after Moscow said it was "concerned" about the shelling.
"Reports of alleged abnormal military activity by Ukraine in Donbas are a blatant attempt by the Russian government to fabricate pretexts for invasion. This is straight out of the Kremlin playbook," Truss said on Twitter, adding that Britain would "continue to call out Russia's disinformation campaign."
NATO and several Western governments have said that Russia is continuing to beef up its military presence near the border with Ukraine despite Moscow's "false" claims that it had started to withdraw troops from the area as frantic diplomatic efforts continue amid fears that Russia is about to invade its neighbor.
Russian officials said the pullback continued on February 17, but those claims appeared to be rebutted by satellite images from Maxar Technologies, a private U.S. company that has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, which showed military equipment arriving even as some deployed near Ukraine's border had been moved. The images show the building of a pontoon bridge in Belarus less than 6 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
"We have seen the opposite of some of the statements [from Moscow]. We have seen an increase of troops over the last 48 hours, up to 7,000," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
Wallace's comments were echoed by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said on February 17 that "we hear claims from Russia about pulling back troops but we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground."
"To the contrary, the buildup continues," she told reporters in Brussels ahead of an extraordinary EU summit set to discuss the crisis.
Russia is using the troop buildup to coerce the United States and NATO into agreeing to sweeping security demands, including a ban on Ukraine’s membership in the Western alliance and a rollback of NATO's advances in Central and Eastern Europe since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The state TASS news agency quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying the responses delivered to the United States offer a chance for Washington to cooperate to develop a new "security equation" for Europe. It did not give any further details.
In Washington, a senior White House official slammed Moscow's announcement of a withdrawal as "false," telling journalists that Russia had increased its presence on the border with Ukraine by "as many as 7,000 troops," some of whom arrived on February 16.
The official, who requested anonymity, also warned that Russia could use "a false pretext" to attack Ukraine.
"We continue to receive indications they could launch a false pretext at any moment to justify an invasion." The official added that while Moscow had said it wants to reach a diplomatic solution, its actions "indicate otherwise."
Separately, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "This is the Russian playbook, to paint a picture publicly...while they do the opposite."
As the West continued to question the veracity of Moscow's statements, Russia on February 17 announced a new drawdown of military forces from the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
"Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases," the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
State-run television showed columns of military hardware crossing a recently-constructed bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.
Ahead of a visit to Kyiv on February 17, Truss also warned that Putin could drag out the Ukraine crisis for months in an attempt to challenge Western unity.
"There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine," Truss wrote in The Daily Telegraph newspaper. "The Russian military buildup shows no signs of slowing."
"We must have no illusions that Russia could drag this out much longer in a brazen ploy to spend weeks more -- if not months -- subverting Ukraine and challenging Western unity," wrote Truss, who is due in Ukraine on February 17.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said on February 16 that "the risk of a further military aggression by Russia" remains "high," according to a statement issued following a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden. Scholz met with Putin in the Kremlin earlier in the week.
The Kremlin has rejected it has any plan to invade Ukraine, calling the Western warnings hysterical war propaganda.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Khamenei Says Iran Wants Nuclear Energy, Not Weapons, As Talks Progress
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said Tehran needs nuclear energy, not weapons, amid signs of a breakthrough in long-running negotiations to revive a landmark atomic deal with world powers.
In comments aired by state television on February 17, the hard-line Khamenei, who holds ultimate religious and political authority in Iran, said Tehran "has to think about tomorrow" and that "sooner or later we will urgently need peaceful nuclear energy."
Talks have been taking place in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which came about because countries were worried Tehran was not being truthful about the aims of its nuclear program.
Direct talks with Iran involve negotiators from Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia. The United States is taking part indirectly, since Iran has refused to meet face-to-face with the U.S. delegation.
Iran was targeted by increasingly tough sanctions by the United Nations, as well as the United States and other countries, before the deal with major world powers to curb Tehran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief in 2015.
Then-President Donald trump pulled the United States from that deal in 2018 and reimposed stringent sanctions that battered Iran's economy and its currency.
Western diplomats said earlier this week that the talks to revive the JCPOA were in the final phase and they believe that a deal is within reach.
"We have reached a tipping point now. It's not a matter of weeks; it's a matter of days," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament on February 16.
"Political decisions are needed from the Iranians. Either they trigger a serious crisis in the coming days, or they accept the agreement that respects the interests of all parties."
Iran's lead negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, responded on Twitter, calling on Western powers "to be realistic, avoid intransigence, and heed lessons of past 4yrs. Time for their serious decisions."
"After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement; nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though," Kani said.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was in "the midst of the very final stages" of indirect talks with Iran aimed at salvaging the deal.
"This is really the decisive period during which we'll be able to determine whether a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is in the offing, or if it's not," Price said, using the acronym for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on February 14 that an agreement to restore the deal was "at hand" and told a news conference in Tehran that Iran was "serious and ready to reach a good agreement."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Putin Hosts Brazilian President Amid Crisis Over Russian Military Buildup Near Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed ties between Russia and Brazil on February 16 as he hosted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for talks at the Kremlin.
Bolsonaro snubbed U.S. calls to call off his trip, his first to Russia as Brazil’s leader. The visit came at a point of heightened tensions between Moscow and the West fueled by fears that Russia plans to invade Ukraine.
The United States and other Western countries are engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to dissuade Putin from ordering an invasion. Moscow denies it has any such intention.
The two leaders didn’t mention Ukraine during their opening remarks or during a news conference after the talks. However, the Brazilian far-right nationalist said: "We pray for peace and respect all who act in that way."
Photos of their meeting showed them seated in chairs with just a small table between them. That contrasted with images of Putin’s recent meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in which a table several meters long stretched out between them. Kremlin officials said the distance was necessary under coronavirus precautions.
Putin told the news conference that he and Bolsonaro had thorough, constructive talks.
“Russia and Brazil are traditionally united by relations of friendship and mutual understanding. The strategic partnership between our countries covers a variety of areas. We jointly strive to develop political, economic, and humanitarian ties; we closely cooperate on the international stage,” Putin said.
Bolsonaro said the two countries “share common values, such as the belief in God and the defense of family.” He also noted that Brazil is interested in small nuclear reactors made by the Russian state energy firm Rosatom.
Rosatom signed an agreement in September with Brazil's state-owned Eletronuclear to cooperate on the construction and maintenance of nuclear power plants, the processing of nuclear materials, and radioactive waste management.
Bolsonaro's two-hour talk with Putin also included discussions about sales of fertilizers and cooperation on defense.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Well-Known Russian Political Observer Reportedly Detained In Moscow
MOSCOW -- A well-known Russian political analyst has been detained along with his son after a search of his Moscow apartment.
Russia's state television channel RT and the news website Znak.com cited sources as saying that Valery Solovei, 61, and his son Pavel were detained on February 16 as part of an unspecified probe into the alleged inciting of hatred and discord.
The elder Solovei is known for analyses that are critical of the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.
He worked as a teacher at the prestigious Moscow State Institute Of International Relations (MGIMO) until 2019. He left his job citing unspecified political reasons.
With reporting by RT, RIA Novosti, and Znak.com
Exiled Chechen Rights Lawyer Vows To Continue His Activities Despite Pressure On Family
An exiled Chechen rights lawyer, who along with his family members has faced death threats from Chechen leaders, says he will continue his activities to defend the rights of people of Chechnya, a volatile region in Russia’s North Caucasus.
Abubakar Yangulbayev, formerly a lawyer for the human rights group the Committee Against Torture, told RFE/RL on February 16 that his current activities "are important" for the Chechen people.
"I want to continue rights-defending activities in Chechnya, I want a civil society [to] be established in my republic,” Yangulbayev said, adding that the "enormous pressure" imposed on his family, including the "abduction" of his mother, Zarema Musayeva, last month from her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, is only one example of lawlessness in his native region.
Yangulbayev's mother has been charged with assaulting a police officer and is awaiting trial.
Chechnya's Kremlin-backed authoritarian ruler, Ramzan Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber have publicly vowed to kill all members of Yangulbayev's family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and ordinary citizens across Russia have urged the government to take legal measures over the threatening statements.
Yangulbayev, who recently left Georgia for an unspecified country after Georgian authorities warned him that he was being followed, said he was not surprised that Kadyrov's law enforcement and security officers could go to Nizhny Novgorod to act with "the same lawlessness that they do on a daily basis in Chechnya."
Kadyrov stands behind his security officers, while Russian President Vladimir Putin stands behind Kadyrov, he said.
“Meanwhile, nobody protects an ordinary police officer in Nizhny Novgorod. I do not believe that Russia's federal law enforcement can do anything against Kadyrov's law enforcement system. Because it was Putin who created Kadyrov's system and that is why he protects it,” Yangulbayev said.
Yangulbayev added that he and his brother Ibragim, who also resides abroad, had started facing pressure from Kadyrov's people several years ago over online criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Yangulbayev added that many of his relatives have been under pressure in Chechnya and even deprived of their homes since Kadyrov and his people vowed to kill him and all members of his family. His father, retired federal Judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and sister had to flee Russia last month following the threats.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community. Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Yangulbayev emphasized that to change the situation in Chechnya it is necessary to look into what happened during and after two devastating post-Soviet wars in the region that led to an Islamist insurgency, which spread to other mostly Muslim regions in the North Caucasus.
Both Chechens and Russians “must negotiate, talk about all topical important political, historic, social issues, the issues of justice. To decide who must be held responsible and who should not, who can be defined as a hero and who cannot. It is important to reach an agreement," Yangulbayev said.
RFE/RL Journalist Yesypenko Sentenced To Six Years In Prison In Russian-Occupied Crimea
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine -- A Russia-imposed court in Ukraine's Crimea has sentenced RFE/RL freelance correspondent Vladyslav Yesypenko to six years in prison for the alleged possession and transport of explosives, a charge he has steadfastly rejected.
The Simferopol City Court handed down the verdict and sentence on February 16 after a closed-door trial.
Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence the journalist to 11 years in prison.
Yesypenko, a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen who contributes to RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, was detained in Crimea in March 2021 on suspicion of collecting information for Ukrainian intelligence. Before the arrest, he had worked in Crimea for five years reporting on the social and environmental situation on the peninsula.
Yesypenko testified during a court hearing on February 15 that the authorities "want to discredit the work of freelance journalists who really want to show the things that really happen in Crimea."
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova condemned the court's ruling, calling the case against Yesypenko fabricated.
"[All] the accusations against the Ukrainian citizen [Yesypenko] are trumped up and politically motivated," Denisova wrote on Telegram, demanding Yesypenko’s immediate release.
Denisova also called on the international community to pay attention to the “systemic violation of the rights of Ukrainian citizens on politically motivated charges by the aggressor country.”
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly called the judgment a “travesty” in a statement released after the sentence was announced.
“As a journalist doing nothing more than reporting the facts, he should never have been detained in the first place, much less put through the physical and mental torture that he has endured over the past 11 months,” Fly said. “Vladyslav needs to be returned home to his wife and daughter immediately.”
Press freedom advocates, including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders, along with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the U.S. State Department, are among those who have called for Yesypenko’s immediate release in the absence of any evidence of wrongdoing.
Moscow illegally annexed Crimea in early 2014 and weeks later threw its support behind pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east, where some 13,200 people have been killed in the conflict, which continues to this day.
