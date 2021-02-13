Russia Imposes Sanctions On Nine Ukrainian Companies

Russia has slapped economic sanctions on nine Ukrainian firms, the latest in a list of businesses that it targets with such penalties.



The companies targeted by "special economic measures" under the new Russian decree, which was published late on February 12, include Ukrainian vessel builder Craneship, towage firm Donmar, cargo operator Transship, and metal producer Maxima Metal.



The decree did not say why the companies had been targeted. The latest move brings the number of Ukrainian companies sanctioned by Russia to 84.



Relations between Ukraine and Russia deteriorated in 2014 after Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula and began supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine. The conflict, now in its seventh year, has killed more than 13,200 people.



Russia denies Kyiv's accusations that its military has been involved in the conflict.



The West has slapped a range of sanctions since then on Russia, which has retaliated with its own measures.



There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the move.



In a sign of further strains in Moscow's ties to the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on February 12 that it was ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions.

