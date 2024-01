The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top UN top court, will rule on January 31 whether Russia breached international anti-terrorism and anti-discrimination laws in Ukraine. Kyiv accuses Moscow of funding pro-Russia groups in Ukraine's Donbas region and of erasing Tatar and Ukrainian culture in Crimea after Russia illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014. RFE/RL correspondent Olena Abramovych reports.