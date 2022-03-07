In Photos: Russian Artillery, Bombs Pound Ukrainian Cities As Civilians Continue To Die

Russia's invasion of Ukraineover the weekend, with Ukraine saying Russian forces had launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks across the country, including dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of the capital, Kyiv.Ukraine's military said it was fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv, which controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odesa in the west. Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water, and heating for three days.“Russia continues to carry out rocket, bomb, and artillery strikes on the cities and settlements of Ukraine,” the General Staff said. “The invaders continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to carry out air strikes on Ukraine.”The UN says at least 364 civilians have been confirmed killed since the invasion began on February 24.