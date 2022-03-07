Accessibility links

In Photos: Russian Artillery, Bombs Pound Ukrainian Cities As Civilians Continue To Die

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued unabated over the weekend, with Ukraine saying Russian forces had launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks across the country, including dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of the capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine's military said it was fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv, which controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odesa in the west. Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water, and heating for three days.

“Russia continues to carry out rocket, bomb, and artillery strikes on the cities and settlements of Ukraine,” the General Staff said. “The invaders continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to carry out air strikes on Ukraine.”

The UN says at least 364 civilians have been confirmed killed since the invasion began on February 24.
1 The bodies of civilians killed on March 6 as they tried to evacuate Irpin during heavy shelling and bombing by Russian forces.
2 Ukrainian soldiers carry babies as they help a fleeing family to find a vehicle after crossing the Irpin River in the outskirts of Kyiv on March 5.
3 Local residents run for cover on March 6 as they escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advanced toward the capital, Kyiv.
4 A house on fire following shelling in the town of Irpin, 26 kilometers west of Kyiv, on March 4.
5 Damage from shelling by Russian troops on the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region.
6 A man and a child try to escape from the town of Irpin on March 6 after heavy Russian shelling.
7 A local resident reacts as a house is on fire after heavy shelling by Russian forces in Irpin on March 6.
8 Ukrainian civilians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 5.
10 People cross a destroyed bridge as they try to leave the city of Irpin on March 5.
11 People stand next to a shell crater in front of a house damaged by recent shelling in Kharkiv on March 6.
12 First responders work at the scene after a Russian missile hit a building at Havryshivka Vinnytsya International Airport in Vinnytsya on March 6.
13 Ukrainian artillery fires on a cluster of Russian troops north of Kyiv, near Makariv, on March 6.
14 Ukrainian artillery fires on a cluster of Russian troops north of Kyiv, near Makariv, on March 6.
15 Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces hold NLAW anti-tank weapons at a checkpoint in Kyiv on March 6.
16 Ukrainian armed forces fire self-propelled howitzers at Russian positions outside Kyiv on March 6.
17 Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko visits a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces in Kyiv on March 6.
18 A child says goodbye to his father through the window of an evacuation train leaving from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv's central train station on March 6.
