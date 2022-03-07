News
Russia Claims Cease-Fire Ordered In Some Areas, But Shelling Continues
The Russian military says it has ordered a cease-fire to allow civilian evacuations from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as well as the cities of Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 a.m. on March 7, after attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed the previous day.
Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine are due to hold a third round of negotiations on March 7, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya announced on Facebook. The two sides have met twice in Belarus since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Ukrainian officials have yet to confirm the cease-fire announced by Moscow. Previous cease-fire agreements failed to allow civilians to flee.
Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian officials accused each other of failing to establish the humanitarian corridor out of the Black Sea city of Mariupol for the thousands of civilians attempting to flee the shelling.
Ukraine’s General Staff said on March 7 that Russian forces continued their offensive, opening fire on the city of Mykolaiv, 480 kilometers south of Kyiv. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks.
Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water, and heating for three days. Residents tried to flee Irpin, and Bucha, another Kyiv suburb, as they were pounded by air strikes.
“Russia continues to carry out rocket, bomb, and artillery strikes on the cities and settlements of Ukraine,” the General Staff said. “The invaders continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to carry out air strikes on Ukraine.”
Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors on March 6 were halted because of continued Russian shelling.
The Interfax news agency cited an official in the separatist-held part of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region who accused Ukrainian forces of failing to observe the cease-fire.
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas, calling its campaign a "special military operation."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to Eastern Europe, said the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil.
Kyiv on March 6 renewed its appeal to the West to toughen sanctions and again requested more weapons, including a plea for Russian-made planes.
Speaking in Moldova, which has a long border with Ukraine, Blinken said Washington was considering how it could resupply aircraft to Poland, if Warsaw decided to send its Russian-made warplanes to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on March 6 also pressed his demand for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Zelenskiy said in a video address that “the world is strong enough to close our skies."
NATO has ruled out such a closure over fears that a direct confrontation with Russia could spark a world war.
Zelenskiy also described some of the destruction from Russian bombardments. He said Russian rockets had “completely destroyed” the civilian airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on March 6.
Ukraine's military said on March 6 that it was fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv, which controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odesa in the west.
Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks across the country, including dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of the capital of Kyiv.
Soldiers in Kyiv bolstered defenses by digging trenches, blocking roads, and liaising with civil defense units.
WATCH: Shells rained down on Ukrainian civilians as they fled from Russian troops advancing on the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv. Cameraman Andriy Dubchak captured the moment a shell landed on March 6, killing at least three people, including two children. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 6 held phone calls with Israeli Prime Minster Naftali and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in addition to a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.
In the call with Erdogan, Putin said the invasion could be halted only “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities,” according to a Kremlin statement on the phone call.
He said Ukraine had to fulfill “the well-known demands of Russia,” which include what he calls the “demilitarization” of Ukraine and a guarantee that it will not be able to join NATO.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on March 7 urged China to join the effort to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, warning that the world was in danger of being reshaped by an "arc of autocracy."
China, which has close ties with Moscow, has declined to call the Russian attack on Ukraine an "invasion" while asking Western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns."
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on March 7 that Beijing's friendship with Russia is "rock solid" and the prospects for cooperation are very broad.
Beijing has called for a solution to the crisis through negotiations.
The diplomatic moves came as the UN human rights office said at least 364 civilians have been confirmed killed since the invasion began on February 24 and Ukrainian refugees continued to pour into neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania, and Moldova.
The number of people who have left since fighting began has now reached 1.5 million, according to the UN refugee agency.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, the BBC, and dpa
All Of The Latest News
U.S., European Partners Mull Ban On Russian Oil Imports
The United States and its European partners are considering banning Russian oil imports, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 6.
Washington is “in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil.”
Blinken, speaking in an interview on U.S. broadcaster NBC, did not provide any details on what the new measures would be but did not rule out any action.
Blinken's comments came as gasoline prices in the United States have surged to their highest levels since 2008.
The national average for a gallon of gas was just over $4 on March 6, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Consumers are paying 40 cents more than a week ago, and 57 cents more than a month ago, AAA said.
On average, the United States imported more than 20 million barrels of crude and refined products a month from Russia last year. That is about 8 percent of U.S. liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United States slapped sanctions on exports of technologies to Russia's refineries and the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which has effectively been suspended by Germany.
So far, however, it has stopped short of targeting Russia's oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs up the impacts on global oil markets and U.S. energy prices.
Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom still "carries out the supply of Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the regular scale and according to the requirements of European consumers," according to Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov, quoted by Interfax.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Netflix, TikTok, American Express Suspend Services In Russia Over Attack On Ukraine
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia over Russia's crackdown on reporting about Russia's war in Ukraine.
The suspensions followed a decision earlier on March 6 by the U.S. charge card company American Express to drop its operations in the country due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
TikTok blocked new video posts and live-streaming, while Netflix said it was suspending its service but didn't provide additional details. The U.S.-based Netflix had already halted its acquisitions and its production of original programs in Russia.
TikTok said its action was aimed at keeping its employees and users safe and to comply with the country's new "fake news" regulations.
“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the company said on March 6 in an update to a statement issued two days earlier.
Netflix did not cite a specific reason for suspending its services. It said the decision reflected “circumstances on the ground." The company had said previously that it would not air Russian state TV channels.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to uphold the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Russian president on March 5 signed a law calling for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the activities of the Russian armed forces and "discrediting the use of Russian troops."
TikTok, which is part of the Chinese tech company ByteDance, said its messaging service, a feature of the app, will not be affected. It also said it would continue to "evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority."
TikTok spokeswoman Hilary McQuaide was quoted by AP as saying the TikTok app in Russia now appears in view-only mode and won't let people post or see new videos or livestreams. They can still see older videos but not if they came from outside the country, she said.
American Express's decision follows the decisions of Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal to suspend their Russian operations.
"In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia," the company said in a statement on its website.
"We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus," American Express said.
American Express said its globally issued cards would no longer work in Russia at merchants or automatic bank tellers. In addition, cards issued by Russian banks in Russia would no longer work outside the country on American Express's network.
The invasion has drawn condemnation from around the world and sweeping sanctions imposed by Western countries taking aim at Russia's economy.
Pope Frances used his weekly address on March 6 to call for an end to the fighting.
"War is madness. Please stop," Pope Francis said, adding that "rivers of blood and tears" were flowing in Ukraine's war.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and AFP
Bolshoi Conductor Resigns As Russia's War In Ukraine Continues Taking Toll On Cultural Institutions
The music director and principal conductor at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater has announced his resignation over pressure to take a position on the Ukraine conflict.
Tugan Sokhiev on March 6 became the latest high-profile figure to quit his post over his loyalties.
Sokhiev said in a statement he was resigning "with immediate effect" from his post at the Moscow theater as well as his equivalent position at Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, France.
Sokhiev was appointed by the Bolshoi in 2014. He was brought in as part of moves to improve the theater's image after scandals including a 2013 acid attack on its then-artistic director Sergei Filin.
He was born in Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia, the same region of the North Caucasus that star conductor Valery Gergiev comes from, and he is considered Gergiev's protege.
Gergiev was fired on March 1 from his position as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic. The 68-year-old's dismissal came after he did not respond to demands by the orchestra that he distance himself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Sokhiev said he decided to resign after "being forced to face the impossible option of choosing between my beloved Russian and beloved French musicians."
He cited opposition from authorities in Toulouse to his planned staging of a Franco-Russian music festival there, saying they "want me to express myself for peace."
Sokhiev became music director of the Toulouse orchestra in 2008 and continued to work with the orchestra after joining the Bolshoi.
Sokhiev did not say whether he backs or opposes Russia's actions in Ukraine but said he has never supported and "will always be against any conflicts in any shape and form."
The Bolshoi's director-general, Vladimir Urin, told TASS he was saddened by Sokhiev's decision.
"I'm very sorry. His departure is a serious problem for the Bolshoi Theater. It's unclear how the situation will develop from now."
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and TASS
Russian Shelling Kills Ukrainian Civilians Fleeing Irpin
UN Nuclear Watchdog Alarmed By Developments At Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Seized By Russian Forces
Ukraine has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that management at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant is under orders from the commander of Russian forces controlling the site.
The IAEA said in a statement that its director-general, Rafael Grossi, is “extremely concerned” about the latest developments.
According to IAEA safety guidelines, the operating staff “must be able to fulfill their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure.”
Grossi said the situation that Ukraine has reported at Zaporizhzhya “contravenes” this guideline, which is one of what the IAEA calls the “seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security.”
The IAEA also said Ukraine’s nuclear regulator has told the Vienna-based nuclear watchdog that it is having problems communicating with staff operating Zaporizhzhya, contravening another of the pillars.
Russian forces at the plant have switched off some mobile networks and the Internet "so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through the normal channels of communication," the IAEA statement said. Mobile phone communication was still possible, but with poor quality, it added.
“I’m extremely concerned about these developments that were reported to me today," Grossi said.
The IAEA’s board of governors convened a meeting on March 2 to address the safety, security, and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine.
Grossi warned two days later that several of the so-called pillars had already been put at risk when the power station caught fire after being shelled and seized by Russian forces on the night of March 3-4.
"In order to be able to operate the plant safely and securely, management and staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions without undue external interference or pressure,” Grossi said in the statement on March 6.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Rally Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Blinken Pledges U.S. Support To Moldova Amid Refugee Influx From Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged Washington's support to Moldova, a small, Western-leaning former Soviet republic that is contending with an influx of refugees from neighboring Ukraine.
Moldova says that more than 230,000 refugees have crossed its border with Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. At least 120,000 of them remain in the country, officials said.
Moldova is appealing for international assistance in dealing with the refugees, while also seeking security reassurances against potential Russian aggression.
Speaking alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau on March 6, Blinken said that the United States supported Moldova's aspirations to join the European Union but that the process would be decided by the EU.
Moldova formally applied to join the European Union on March 3. The move was likely to anger Russia, which has an estimated 1,500 troops based in the breakaway region of Transdniester in Moldova’s east.
Sandu said that there had not yet been any indication that the Russian soldiers in Transdniester had changed posture but stressed that it was a concern given what is happening in Ukraine
“This is a subject of high vulnerability and we watch it carefully," Sandu said. “In this region now there is no possibility for us to feel safe.”
Blinken said the United States was providing $18 million over the next few years to "strengthen and diversify" Moldova's energy sector. Moldova depends heavily on Russian gas.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Thousands Detained At Anti-War Protests Across Russia
Thousands of people have been detained at protests in dozens of cities across Russia against President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, the Russian Interior Ministry and an independent protest monitor said on March 6.
The monitor OVD-Info said 4,888 people were detained during protests in 69 cities as of early on March 7. In Moscow, the number detained was at least 2,319, OVD-Info said. It added that police departments may have more detainees than appear on their published lists.
"The screws are being fully tightened -- essentially we are witnessing military censorship," Maria Kuznetsova, OVD-Info's spokeswoman, told Reuters by telephone from Tbilisi. "We are seeing rather big protests today, even in Siberian cities where we only rarely saw such numbers of arrests."
Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said 1,700 people were detained in Moscow and 750 were detained in St. Petersburg. The people arrested in Moscow were among around 2,500 people who took part in an “unauthorized rally,” Volk said, according to TASS.
The 750 arrested in St. Petersburg were among 1,500 who took part.
In other regions, 1,200 people took part in rallies and as many as 1,061 people were detained, she said.
Thousands of protesters chanted "No to war!" and "Shame on you!" in Moscow and St. Petersburg, according to videos posted on social media by opposition activists.
Demonstrations also took place outside Russia, including in India and Kazakhstan after jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny called for worldwide protests against the war.
In Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Almaty, some protesters warned that "Kazakhstan will be next if the war is not stopped now."
About 100 people attended a demonstration in Vladivostok and some 15 of them were arrested, a correspondent for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported. Some of the protesters were holding placards and were chanting anti-war slogans.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the information.
Russian authorities warned on March 5 that they would prevent any attempt to hold unsanctioned demonstrations.
The demonstration in Almaty on March 6 drew hundreds of protesters, who waved Ukrainian flags and chanted slogans against Putin and the war in Ukraine.
Daulet Abylkasymov, a protest organizer, told the rally that their demonstration “is not against the Russian people but is against Putin.”
Others warned that “what’s happening in Ukraine today may happen in Kazakhstan next.”
Some rally participants urged Kazakhstan to leave two Russian-led regional bodies -- the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
With reporting by Reuters and TASS
Negotiators Scheduled To Hold Third Round Of Talks As Russian Forces Increase Shelling In Ukraine
A third round of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow was scheduled to take place on March 7 after an attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol failed on March 6.
Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya announced the talks on Facebook. Ukrainian and Russian delegations have met twice in Belarus since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but cease-fires agreed during those talks to allow civilians to flee have failed to hold.
Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian officials accused each other of failing to establish the humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol, a Black Sea city that tens of thousands of people want to flee.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors on March 6 were halted because of continued Russian shelling.
The Interfax news agency cited an official of the Donetsk separatist administration who accused the Ukrainian forces of failing to observe the cease-fire.
Britain said that Moscow probably blamed Ukraine to deflect accusations against it for civilian casualties in Mariupol.
"Russia has accused Ukraine of breaking the cease-fire agreement," said a British Ministry of Defense intelligence update on Twitter. "This is probably an additional attempt to diminish responsibility for civilian casualties caused by continued Russian strikes on the city."
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas, calling its campaign a "special military operation."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, adding that Washington was documenting them.
Blinken, who is on a visit to Eastern Europe, also said the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil.
Kyiv on March 6 renewed its appeal to the West to toughen sanctions and again requested more weapons, including a plea for Russian-made planes.
Speaking in Moldova, Blinken said Washington was considering how it could resupply aircraft to Poland, if Warsaw decided to send its Russian-made warplanes to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on March 6 also pressed his demand for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Zelenskiy said in a video address that “the world is strong enough to close our skies."
NATO has ruled out such a closure over fears that a direct confrontation with Russia could spark a world war.
Zelenskiy also described some of the destruction from Russian bombardments. He said Russian rockets had “completely destroyed” the civilian airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on March 6.
Zelenskiy said that Russian rockets had “completely destroyed” the civilian airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on March 6.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that eight Russian cruise missiles had hit Vinnytsia.
“Putin continues his cowardly & barbaric missile strikes, air bombardment of civilians,” Kuleba said as he reiterated Ukraine’s demands for a no-fly zone and air and missile defense and combat aircraft.
Ukraine's military said on March 6 that it was fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv -- which controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odesa in the west.
Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks across the country, including dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of the capital of Kyiv.
Kuleba tweeted a photo of what he said was a 500-kilogram bomb that didn’t explode when it fell on Chernihiv, saying many others did, killing innocent men, women, and children.
Residents tried to flee the towns of Bucha and Irpin as they were pounded by air strikes.
Soldiers in Kyiv bolstered defenses by digging trenches, blocking roads, and liaising with civil-defense units.
British military intelligence compared Russia’s tactics in Ukraine to those Moscow used in Chechnya and Syria, where cities were bombarded and heavily damaged after Russian forces faced unexpected resistance from their defenders.
“This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on March 6. “Russia has used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air- and ground-based munitions.”
Putin held phone calls with Israeli Prime Minster Naftali Bennett and Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan in addition to a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.
In the call with Erdogan, Putin said the invasion could be halted only “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities,” according to a Kremlin statement on the phone call.
He said Ukraine had to fulfill “the well-known demands of Russia,” which include what he calls the “demilitarization” of Ukraine and a guarantee that it will not be able to join NATO.
Putin’s call with Bennett came a day after he met for three hours with Putin at the Kremlin.
Bennett’s office said the trip to Moscow was made “in coordination and with the blessing” of Washington. Bennett also spoke to Zelenskiy after his meeting with Putin.
The diplomatic moves came as the UN human rights office said at least 364 civilians have been confirmed killed since the invasion began on February 24, and Ukrainian refugees continued to pour into neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania, and Moldova.
The number of people who have left since fighting began has now reached 1.5 million, according to the UN refugee agency.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, the BBC, and dpa
RFE/RL Suspends Operations In Russia Following Kremlin Attacks
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has suspended its operations in Russia after local tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against RFE/RL’s Russian entity on March 4 and police intensified pressure on its journalists.
It also comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that could subject any journalist who deviates from the Kremlin’s stance on the Ukraine war to a 15-year prison sentence.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said that the decision “has been forced upon” the company “by the Putin regime’s assault on the truth.”
He said RFE/RL will continue to expand its reporting for Russian audiences and “will use every platform possible to reach them at a time when they need our journalism more than ever.” Both he and Andrei Shary, director of RFE/RL’s Russian Service, vowed that RFE/RL will continue reporting on the war.
The bankruptcy proceedings stem from Russian media regulations requiring RFE/RL and other media outlets deemed so-called “foreign agents” to mark themselves as such with a lengthy notice in large text for all written materials, an audio statement with all radio materials, and a text declaration with all video materials.
RFE/RL has refused to comply with this mandate or pay the millions of dollars in fines that have piled up and rejected the “foreign agent” label, saying it connotes that it is an enemy of the state.
"We are nobody’s agent, and we considered -- and continue to consider -- this labeling demand to be censorship, an attempt to interfere in editorial policy," Andrei Shary, director of RFE/RL’s Russian Service, said in a statement to readers on March 6.
Shary linked the timing of the bankruptcy proceedings to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the new law signed by Putin that took effect on March 5 and allows for prison sentences of up to 15 years for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian Army.
"The fact that [the legal entity behind RFE/RL's Moscow bureau] is being liquidated at precisely this moment -- not earlier, not later -- shows that this is a purely political decision, taken because of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," Shary said.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has ordered media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media from describing Russia’s unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting that they are called "special military operations."
"We call this war a 'war,' and not a 'special operation,'" Shary said. "And we call it this for one simple reason: Journalism requires an accurate and honest definition of things."
He added that RFE/RL’s Russian Service "has been working for nearly 70 years and has seen it all." He assured readers that it will continue to report on the war from outside Russia.
"You can believe that even under a new set of circumstances we will be here to tell you, rationally and truthfully, and how things really are in Russia and the world. We’ve always found a way “over the barriers.”
Fly said RFE/RL will continue to expand its reporting for Russian audiences and “will use every platform possible to reach them at a time when they need our journalism more than ever.”
RFE/RL journalists have endured “years of threats, intimidation, and harassment," he said in a statement on March 5. The Kremlin, desperate to prevent Russian citizens from knowing the truth about its illegal war in Ukraine, "is now branding honest journalists as traitors to the Russian state.”
Major international broadcasters, including BBC News, CNN, Bloomberg News, the Canadian national broadcaster CBC, and Germany's ARD and ZDF have also decided to suspend their operations..
Russian authorities have intensified pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, the Moscow-based the Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing, at least temporarily, after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion.
Number Of Ukrainian Refugees Nears 1.5 Million As Russian Invasion Enters 11th Day
The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine was expected to reach 1.5 million on March 6, as the Russian invasion entered its 11th day with “fierce” fighting taking place in many parts of the country.
Ukrainians who could escape have spilled into neighboring Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and elsewhere, while tens of thousands of people have been internally displaced. The United Nations refugee agency estimated that the number of the refugees could swell to 4 million by July.
While visiting Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was seeking $2.75 billion for the unfolding humanitarian crisis.
It comes as the Ukrainian military said on March 6 that it was engaged in "fierce battles" with Russian forces for the control of borders at the southern city of Mykolaiv and Chernihiv in the north.
"The main efforts are focused on defending the city of Mariupol," the military said in Facebook post. An operation by Ukrainian forces was also under way in the Donetsk region, it added.
Ukraine's military also claimed that it had shot down 88 Russian aircraft so far and captured some pilots.
Mariupol has for days been under siege and without electricity, food, and water. After Russia declared a cease-fire to open a humanitarian corridor, local officials said the population of 450,000 could begin to leave the city by bus and private cars.
But the evacuation has been delayed, with officials saying that “the Russian side is not adhering to the cease-fire and has continued shelling both Mariupol itself and its environs.”
In a televised address late on March 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on people in areas occupied by Russian troops to fight.
"We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities," Zelenskiy said, vowing to rebuild his nation.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Turkish Workers In Russia's Tatarstan Protest Low Salaries As Ruble Plunges
Turkish workers at the Gemont factory in Russia's Tatarstan region have protested that their U.S.-dollar pegged salaries are being paid using an exchange rate from before the ruble plunged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Officials in Tatarstan's Nizhnekamsk district, where the Turkish-owned factory is located, said on March 5 that the workers demanded their salaries be paid at the current rate, which is 111 rubles to $1, instead of the 79.5 rubles to $1 they were paid this week.
According to the officials, the workers stopped the protest after the factory administration agreed to pay the salary at a rate of 90 rubles to $1.
The ruble has plummeted to record lows and the country's borrowing costs have risen sharply after the West imposed punitive financial sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions have limited Russia's ability to transact in foreign currencies such as dollars and euros, frozen the assets of multiple Russian banks, and cut off Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system banks use to conduct financial transactions globally.
Gemont is a Turkish company that produces construction materials and pipes and has been operating in Russia since 2014 in partnership with Russian energy companies, including the state energy giant Gazprom.
With reporting by Business-gazeta.ru
Putin Warns Against No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine, Likens Western Sanctions To Declaration Of War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that punitive sanctions imposed by Western countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine are "akin to a declaration of war" and warned that any country that attempts to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered a party to the conflict.
"These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that," Putin said while speaking at an Aeroflot training center in Moscow on March 5.
Addressing Kyiv's calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a request that has been rejected by the Western defensive alliance as well as the U.S. and European leaders, Putin said that "any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation of the respective country in an armed conflict."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized NATO for confirming on March 4 at an emergency meeting that it would not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying that the decision would lead to more civilian deaths from Russia's bombing campaign in Ukraine.
"Today the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages," Zelenskiy said of the NATO announcement.
NATO has argued that sending alliance aircraft to patrol Ukraine's airspace would mean shooting down Russian warplanes, which the alliance has said would risk full-fledged war in Europe and lead to further human suffering.
Since Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have imposed a sweeping range of increasingly tighter economic sanctions on Russia in an effort to convince Moscow to stop the war.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Ukraine's Government Opens Website To Recruit Foreigners To 'International Legion'
KYIV -- Ukraine's government has started a website to recruit foreign volunteers to an "international legion" to fight invading Russian troops, following repeated calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for outsiders to join in his country's defense.
His office announced the website's launch on March 5 and said, "foreigners who want to help Ukraine can find a detailed, step-by-step instruction on the website on how to join the just fight with the aggressor."
It suggested that people contact the Ukrainian Embassy in their respective countries.
Such participation in foreign conflicts is banned in many countries.
The UN Mercenary Convention of 2001 also prohibits the recruitment, use, financing, and training of mercenaries.
The Ukrainian recruitment website says contracts with the government can be signed on arrival in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has said several times that Ukraine welcomes foreigners who want to join Ukrainian forces fighting Russian troops since their invasion began on February 24.
He signed a decree introducing visa-free entrance to Ukraine for foreign volunteers that came into effect on March 1.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on March 2 that more than 1,000 foreigners had expressed their willingness to join the Ukrainian Army.
The Defense Ministry said on March 5 that more than 66,000 men had returned from abroad to join the fight.
Ukrainian authorities have banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.
With reporting by Caucasus.Realities
Kyrgyz TV Head To Remain In Pretrial Detention Over Report On Ukraine War
BISHKEK -- The Kyrgyz authorities have ordered pretrial detention for the director of the NEXT television channel over the airing of a controversial report in which an interviewee alleged the existence of an agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to Ukraine.
A Bishkek court ruled on March 5 that Taalai Duishembiev must remain in detention until at least May 3.
Duishembiev's lawyer, Timur Sultanov, vowed to appeal the ruling.
On March 3, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said it had launched a probe against the TV channel for inciting ethnic hatred.
The report in question quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched on February 24.
The station's owner, Ravshan Jeenbekov, has rejected the charge, insisting that the report quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
On March 5, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, who met Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow the same day, called Russia a strategic partner with "especially privileged ties based on mutual trust and understanding on bilateral level and in frames of integrational unions and international organizations."
Russian Anti-War Activist Gets 30 Days In Jail Over Call For Protest
MOSCOW -- Russian opposition activist and former Moscow lawmaker Yulia Galyamina has been sentenced to 30 days in jail on a charge of violating the law on public events over her attempt to organize a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Galyamina's lawyer, Maria Eismont, said Moscow's Savelovsky district court sentenced her client on March 5, a day after she was detained.
Russian authorities have been trying to stamp out public expressions of opposition to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine and have erected unprecedented barriers to independent reporting.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, 8,255 people have been detained so far for anti-war actions in Russia.
Sweden, Finland Vow Greater Security Cooperation In Shadow Of Ukraine War
The Swedish and Finnish prime ministers have told a joint press conference in Helsinki that they will further buttress their security cooperation, amid a surge in diplomatic activity in both those non-NATO countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine late last month.
The meeting between visiting Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin follows warnings from Moscow of "retaliatory steps" if either country joins NATO.
Finland and Sweden's defense ministers held meetings concurrently with Andersson and Marin's talks.
The Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers attended a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on March 4, at which the military alliance rejected calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine but sought ways to end the fighting.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg left the meeting vowing the alliance would "strengthen our coordination and information-sharing with Finland and Sweden" and said both were involved in all NATO consultations on Ukraine.
He noted that NATO security guarantees only apply to the 30 alliance members, though.
Both are members of the European Union, and Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia.
"It's obvious that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, which is first of all a military organization, it will entail serious military-political consequences, which would require retaliatory steps by the Russian Federation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on February 25.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on March 4, with Biden calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an attack on the security of Europe."
Based on reporting by Reuters and YLE News
Russian Agency Urges Suspension Of Flights Abroad, Aeroflot Quickly Complies
Russia's federal air-transport agency, Rosaviatsia, has recommended that domestic airlines with foreign-leased aircraft suspend all flights abroad, except to neighboring Belarus, from March 8.
The March 5 announcement discouraging both passenger and cargo flights is a de facto recognition of the crushing effect of international sanctions since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.
Rosaviatsia suggested that such routes would risk Russian airlines' planes being impounded based on fresh bans on the lease of planes to Russia.
The recommendation excluded Russia airlines with Russian planes or ones that don't risk seizure.
Flagship national carrier Aeroflot quickly announced it was halting all of its international flights, except to Belarusian destinations.
It cited "circumstances that hinder operating flights."
The Aeroflot halt also affected subsidiaries Rossia and Aurora airlines.
Aeroflot said it would cancel return tickets for passengers departing Russia after March 6 but respect one-way tickets until March 8.
Belarus allowed tens of thousands of Russian troops on its soil ahead of their incurion into northern Ukraine late last month, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has propped up Alyaksandr Lukashenka since the latter claimed victory in a 2020 presidential vote that the opposition said was fraudulent.
S7, Russia's largest private airline, said earlier this week that it was suspending all its international flights.
- By Current Time
Putin Signs 'Harsh' Law Allowing Long Prison Terms For 'False News' About Army
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law into effect that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian military.
The Kremlin said it needed a "harsh" new law to tackle such reports due to the current "information war."
The law and other aspects of the current Russian clampdown on independent domestic and international media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have already prompted Russian and international closures and suspensions.
Major international broadcasters who have announced suspensions include BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and German ARD and ZDF to suspend reporting from inside Russia.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, BBC, and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators say is erroneous reports.
Blocks by the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor have included social media including, most recently, Facebook.
Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
Russian lawmakers approved the draft law to criminalize spreading "false news" about the army on March 4.
The legislation will be added as a separate article to the Criminal Code to "prevent the discrediting of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during their operations to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintaining international peace and security."
It envisages penalties of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of fake news about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" rises to up to 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
The move comes as the Russian authorities ratchet up pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, the Moscow-based Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing, at least temporarily, after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion.
Another independent outlet, Dozhd TV, also announced its suspension of broadcasts.
With reporting by AFP
Belarusian Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Lukashenka's Actions Over Ukraine A 'Crime'
MINSK -- Belarusian writer, Nobel laureate, and opposition figure Svetlana Alexievich says Belarus is no longer independent and has become "an aggressor nation."
In an interview with RFE/RL published on March 4, Alexievich said Alyaksandr Lukashenka's decision to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and allow Belarusian territory to be used by Russian troops invading Ukraine was "a crime."
Lukashenka has maintained his grip on Belarus since massive protests followed a flawed presidential election in 2020 with Putin's support.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The cooperation has been accompanied by signs that Moscow has increased pressure to implement military and other aspects of an agreement concluded in the 1990s on a joint "union state."
Tens of thousands of Russian troops remained in southern Belarus near the border with Ukraine after the scheduled end of joint Russia-Belarus military exercises before invading following Putin's launch of the all-out attack on February 24.
Lukashenka has publicly insisted that Belarusian troops are not participating in the invasion.
"In accordance with the laws of wartime, providing a territory for an aggressor country is nothing but complicity in a crime," Alexievich said.
She called Ukrainians and Belarusians who joined them in the fight against Russian troops "heroes."
Alexievich said that if Belarusian soldiers are sent to Ukraine to assist Russia to fight against Ukrainian forces, "heroism for them will be not to shoot."
"Those people who were brought up by their Soviet parents, taught by Soviet teachers on Soviet textbooks, are now Soviet people.... The romanticism of slavery is still living in the people who do not have anything, who are victims themselves, talk about the pain they are in, but still are confident that 'we used to be great.' That is what lives in them," Alexievich said.
Borrowing a phrase from Russian writer Anton Chekhov, she said it will take a long time "to squeeze the Soviet slave from someone."
Alexievich called the war in Ukraine an indication that the former communist mentality among many people in Russia and Belarus has not been eradicated.
"Now we see that we were so naive and romantic in times of 'perestroika,'" Alexievich said. "We thought and kept saying that people were disappointed with communism, that we managed to deal with it with a peaceful revolution. Now, it turns out that we did not overcome communism. We never prevailed."
She called Putin's order to put Russia's nuclear weapons on high alert an indication of "an insane" person who "absolutely recklessly is talking about nuclear weapons."
The 73-year-old Alexievich, whose father was Belarusian and mother was Ukrainian, was born in Ukraine.
Erdogan To Speak With Putin As Turkey Pushes For End To Ukraine War
A spokesman for Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Turkish president will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 6 and that Ankara is ready to do what it can to stop the war in Ukraine.
Turkey, a NATO member, has close relations with both Kyiv and Russia and has been urging an end to the fighting since Putin announced the full-scale invasion on February 24.
Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in Istanbul on March 5 that Turkey was ready to help resolve the crisis.
He repeated Turkey's offer to host talks between Russia and Ukraine and called for an immediate stop to the violence.
Kalin repeated Erdogan's desire to maintain ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.
Russia's ambassador to UN institutions in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, on March 4 welcomed Ankara's proposal to set up a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers during a diplomatic forum in Antalya on March 11-13.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said that Kyiv wanted "a responsible international mediator" because the Ukrainians "don't trust the Russian Federation at all."
Podolyak suggested that Turkey, Hungary, or Poland could possibly host talks.
Ukrainian delegates have held two rounds of talks with Russian counterparts since the invasion began.
Erdogan has held separate talks with Zelenskiy, who is in Kyiv leading the military and civilian defense of Ukraine, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who vowed on March 5 further legal measures next week to sanction wealthy Russians seen as close to the Kremlin.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Iranian Official Says Russia Could Harm Nuclear Talks By Linking Sanctions Against It To Deal
A senior Iranian official has criticized the Kremlin for linking U.S. sanctions against Russia to Moscow's approval of any revised nuclear deal with Tehran.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on March 4 in connection with massive U.S. financial and other punitive sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine that Moscow would insist on "written guarantees at the minimum level of [the U.S.] secretary of state" before backing a new nuclear deal with Iran.
The announcement came shortly after Tehran said it had agreed to a road map with the UN's nuclear watchdog to resolve issues holding up negotiations with world powers in Vienna aimed at restoring the stalled 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 10th day on March 4, has prompted international condemnation and the imposition of sanctions by the United States and other countries intended to push Moscow to end the war.
Lavrov said Moscow's guarantees from Washington should ensure "that the current [sanctions] process launched by the U.S. will not in any way harm our right to free, fully-fledged trade and economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with Iran."
A senior Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, said that Russian negotiators in Vienna had been demanding the guarantees from Washington in recent days.
"There is an understanding that by changing its position in Vienna talks Russia wants to secure its interests in other places," the Iranian official told Reuters from Iran. "This move is not constructive for Vienna nuclear talks."
A senior Western diplomat who spoke to The Wall Street Journal said the last-minute demand from Moscow could make it impossible to reach a deal in time.
Russia is one of the signatories of the original 2015 deal, which provided Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its controversial nuclear program. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is officially known, was abandoned by the United States in 2018 and some of its measures subsequently violated by Tehran.
Talks to restore the deal have been ongoing in Vienna since April, and the negotiations mediated by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China are reportedly close to reaching an agreement.
On March 5, the visiting head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog warned in Tehran that outstanding issues still threatened a deal.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi emerged from meetings with Iranian officials on March 5 saying he had had a "very fruitful exchange" but that there were "still matters that need to be addressed" by Iran.
Grossi told a press conference it was "clear" that a number of crucial differences still need to be resolved "together."
He suggested joint work with Tehran to resolve the issues would continue for three or four months.
Iranian media quoted officials there as saying Tehran had agreed to "present documents to the IAEA to close remaining issues."
Grossi was scheduled to meet in Tehran with the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, and later with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Eslami emerged from his meeting with Grossi saying he hoped Tehran's cooperation with the IAEA would not be "politicized."
The IAEA later issued a joint statement with Iran's Atomic Energy Organization that said the sides had agreed to strengthen cooperation and that the Iranian side would provide written explanations to its questions relating to three sites no later than March 20.
Grossi said before his trip that it is "a critical time but a positive outcome for everyone is possible."
A quarterly IAEA report saying Iran has sharply increased it stockpile of enriched uranium of a purity allowing its quick processing to create weapons has added urgency to the negotiations.
Russian envoy and talks mediator Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on March 3 that negotiations were "almost over."
The next day, his French counterpart Philippe Errera urged a quick return to talks "because we are very, very close to an agreement."
Iran signed the JCPOA with the United States, Britain, France, German, Russia, and China, plus the European Union.
The United States is involved in the current negotiations indirectly, but earlier expressed interest in seeing the deal revived by February.
With reporting by Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and AP
Ukrainian President Says Russian Forces Advancing On Third Nuclear Plant, After Cease-Fire Fails
Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskiy has told U.S. lawmakers that Russian forces have seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing toward a third.
Zelenskiy told U.S. senators and aides in a video call on March 5 that the Yuzhnoukrayinsk nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region, was under threat as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 10th day.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, in southeastern Ukraine on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River, was the source of international concern after it caught fire after being shelled and seized by Russian forces on the night of March 3-4.
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, located north of Kyiv and site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, was captured by Russian forces on February 24, the first day of the Russian invasion.
Earlier on March 5, Ukrainian officials put on hold civilian evacuation plans in two besieged cities after reporting firing by Russian troops despite a Moscow claim to have ordered cease-fires around Mariupol and Volnovakha based on mutual agreement to allow humanitarian corridors.
Meanwhile, a third round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow are scheduled to take place on March 7.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 5 indicated that Moscow was not optimistic about the outcome of negotiations, accusing Zelenskiy of harming the talks by trying to secure help from NATO, but that Moscow was ready for a third round.
Earlier on March 5, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was open to talks with Lavrov, but only if they were "meaningful."
In the video call, Zelenskiy also stressed to the U.S. lawmakers Ukraine's need for Eastern European countries to provide aircraft as his country tries to defend itself from increasingly heavy Russian bombardment.
It was earlier reported that some NATO countries with Soviet-made aircraft, which would be familiar to Ukrainian pilots, were considering providing them to Kyiv to help Ukraine secure its airspace. Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia have since firmly denied the reports.
Zelenskiy has called for Western forces to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but the idea of using U.S. or NATO warplanes to police Ukraine's skies has been rejected.
U.S. lawmakers said in the call that they were preparing a relief package to provide a further $10 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
Officials in the strategic southern city of Mariupol announced via social media on March 5 that "due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the cease-fire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed."
"For security reasons, the evacuation is therefore postponed," Mariupol city authorities said via Telegram. They said talks were continuing with Russia on how to "ensure a safe humanitarian corridor."
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement that Russia had "violated the agreement" and despite the mediation of the Red Cross "is shelling the city of Volnovakha."
Vereshchuk cited ongoing attacks with "heavy weaponry" and called on the Russian side to "cease shelling, restore the cease-fire, and allow the formation of columns of the humanitarian corridor so that children, women, and the elderly can leave the settlements."
She also urged Russia to provide an opportunity for humanitarian supplies including "medicine, insulin, and so on, as well as food" from the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhya.
It was not clear that Russian bombardments stopped at any point.
Britain said on March 5 that the proposed cease-fire in Mariupol was likely an attempt by Russia to reset its forces and deflect international condemnation.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it had ordered at least a partial cease-fire in Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave.
The ministry added that its 10-day-old offensive around the rest of the country was continuing in Ukraine, where international bodies are already investigating accusations of war crimes and other offenses against civilians.
WATCH: Hundreds of people with Ukrainian flags gathered on the main square in Kherson, chanting against the Russian invasion. Russian forces have seized control of the city in southern Ukraine.
A senior Ukrainian government adviser had suggested more agreements would follow to let civilians evacuate other areas. "There will definitely be more agreements like this for all other territories," Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said.
Russian forces have suffered higher than expected losses in the first 10 days of fighting, which the Kremlin has tried to portray to its citizens as a "special operation" while banning Russian media from calling it a "war" or an "invasion."
Russia was slow to acknowledge that its forces had suffered major battlefield losses -- which earlier this week it listed at just under 500 dead while Ukraine has said Russia has lost more than 10,000 troops -- and has tried to justify its military action by questioning Ukraine's universally acknowledged status as a sovereign state.
In a televised appearance on March 5, Putin said that if Ukraine's leaders "continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood."
WATCH: Video posted online showed a Russian jet being shot down near Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, on March 5. Later images showed the capture of the pilot, who ejected from his plane but was injured.
Russia's war in Ukraine has also attracted attention to Ukraine's northern neighbor, Belarus, whose embattled leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has aided Moscow's military action
Belarus allowed thousands of Russian troops to stage the invasion from near its border with Ukraine, prompting further sanctions against the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka atop punitive measures already levied since a crackdown on a flawed presidential election in 2020.
On March 5, Russian media said the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers had discussed setting up humanitarian corridors for "foreigners" leaving Ukraine. Details were unclear.
Mariupol is a strategically important city of more than 400,000 people on the Sea of Azov where water and power have been cut off for days.
The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, appeared to say via Telegram that the break would "give an opportunity to begin the restoration of critical infrastructure -- electricity, water, and mobile communications. It will also be possible to provide Mariupol with essential food and medicine."
"We are simply being destroyed," Boychenko said.
Volnovakha is a town of around 20,000 people that lies close to the former "line of contact" between Moscow-backed separatists and Ukrainian-controlled territory in the eight-year war that began shortly after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
Ukrainian and international accusations of possible war crimes and the targeting of civilians have mounted in recent days as images of blown-up Ukrainian apartment buildings and other residential areas have spread and local officials have warned of cutoffs of electricity and water.
WATCH: Zaporizhzhya has so far been spared attack, but Russian forces are moving north. As air sirens sounded, defiant local residents said that tension was ever-present.
Shelling was continuing on March 5 in and around the capital, Kyiv, home to nearly 3 million people before the full-scale Russian invasion.
The Ukrainian military has warned that invading Russian forces are fighting to surround Kyiv and the besieged second city of Kharkiv in the east, as Western diplomats seek measures to curb the conflict and warn that civilians are likely to come under more intense attack.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy confirmed in a video message posted early on March 5 that he and senior officials remain in Kyiv where "We continue to fight. We will protect our state. We will liberate our land."
But Zelenskiy reacted bitterly to NATO's rejection of pleas to impose a no-fly zone over non-member Ukraine.
"All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity," he said in his overnight address "The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."
The Ukrainian military said in a report early on March 5, the 10th day of the invasion, that Russian forces were using aerial support and high-precision weapons in their assault.
Ukraine's military said on March 5 that Russian soldiers were trying to expand their captured territory to the administrative borders of the eastern Luhansk and Donbas regions, where the separatists have been fighting an eight-year war against the central government.
The Ukrainian command said Kyiv continued to fight off the "enemy offensive."
Tens of thousands of residents were crowding Kyiv's main train station as mostly women and children tried to flee the threat of encirclement and bombardment.
Western intelligence officials believe Russia is poised to try to "bombard cities into submission," according to CNN.
The UN has estimated at least 331 civilian deaths, although a lack of access to many besieged areas means that could be an undercount. Ukrainian authorities say at least 2,000 civilians have died.
The UN refugee agency said more than 1.2 million people had fled Ukraine since the launch of the war on February 24. More than half of those war refugees have gone to Poland.
In Russia, authorities have intensified their crackdown on domestic and international media.
Traditional and social media have been blocked or prevented from news-gathering and reporting by moves that have affected major international news providers like BBC, CNN, and RFE/RL, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.
CNN cited "indications" that Russian mercenaries could already be fighting "in some places." It quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying Russia appears to be planning to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries soon.
Meanwhile Ukrainian workers continue to operate a nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya where a building caught fire under Russian bombardment a day earlier "at gunpoint," according to energy officials.
WATCH: Staff at Ukrainian nuclear sites, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl, are being held by Russian forces and working under the barrel of a gun, according to the former head of Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate.
Moscow has said a third round of cease-fire talks with Ukrainian officials is planned this weekend, but no time or site has been confirmed.
With reporting by AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters, CNN, BBC, and RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services
