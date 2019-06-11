Russian Journalist Released After Police Drop Charges

Ivan Golunov, the Russian investigative reporter whose arrest prompted widespread outrage among the country's journalists, was cheered by several hundred reporters and well-wishers as he left a police building on June 11 after the country's interior minister announced that criminal charges against him would be dropped. He was arrested on June 6 on charges of attempting to sell a large amount of illegal drugs. Golunov, who had strenuously denied the accusations against him, tearfully thanked a crowd of cheering supporters and said that he would continue investigative reporting.