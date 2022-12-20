U.S. And Iran Clash Over Russia Using Iranian-Made Drones In Ukraine

Russian forces pressed their offensive in Donetsk with primary focus on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, while seeking to recapture lost positions in the Lyman area, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on December 20, as Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor reached the 300-day mark.

Russia’s invasion has been bogged down, with troops having been forced to make three major retreats since February 24, when the invasion started. The fiercest fighting is currently in Donetsk, on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka line.



The Ukrainian military said its air force carried out 22 strikes on Russian positions, while its air-defense systems downed two enemy helicopters. The claims could not be independently verified.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian shelling overnight caused destruction in the Nikopol area, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznychenko, said on Telegram.

"Two villages, Myryivska and Pokrovska, were targeted three times with heavy artillery fire. At least 20 shells were fired at peaceful villages. People survived," Reznichenko said.

He added that a dozen private houses and commercial buildings, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.

Russian shelling also targeted settlements in the Zaporizhzhya region and the recently liberated city of Kherson, where a man was killed when a shell hit his car, according to Kherson City Council spokesman Dmytro Pelenchuk.

Shelling also damaged the building of the regional state administration and one of Kherson's gymnasiums.

The latest shelling came a day after Ukrainian authorities said Russia targeted power infrastructure and other civilian objectives with yet another swarm of kamikaze drones in Kyiv and its surrounding districts.



Oleskiy Kuleba, the governor of the wider Kyiv region surrounding the capital, said that infrastructure and private houses were damaged by the attacks and that two people were wounded.

"The terrorist country continues its war against the civilian population," Kuleba said in a post to Telegram. "We will overcome everything."

Power grid operator Ukrenerho said the situation with the grid nationwide was "difficult" and that the Dnipropetrovsk area and eastern and central regions were the worst affected.

Russia has been using cruise missiles and Iranian-built drones to hammer Ukraine’s energy infrastructure nationwide as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population.

Ukrainian officials have raced to repair damaged infrastructure and called for donations from the West, both for generators and power-grid equipment, but also for more advanced air-defense systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy repeated that plea in a call to Western leaders meeting in Latvia.

"I ask you to increase the possibility of supplying air-defense systems to our country, and to help speed up the relevant decisions to be taken by our partners," Zelenskiy said during the video call.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Minsk with Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka on December 19 amid speculation that Moscow could try to push Belarusian forces into attacking Ukraine from the north. The two countries will continue holding joint military exercises and will maintain military cooperation in other areas, Putin and Lukashenka said afterward.

Separately, in a rare admission that the war in Ukraine was not going according to plan, Putin said on December 19 that the situation was "extremely difficult" in four partially occupied areas of Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have annexed last month following illegal referendums rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies as sham.

"The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, is extremely difficult," Putin said late on December 19.

Putin also ordered the Federal Security Services (FSB) to increase surveillance of Russian civilians to stifle the "emergence of new threats."

With reporting by AP and Reuters