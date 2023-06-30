News
Unidentified Attacker Shoots At Siberian Rights Activist's Car
An unidentified gunman has fired at least one bullet at a car belonging to human rights activist and blogger Svyatoslav Khromenkov in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. Khromenkov told RFE/RL on June 30 that the attack took place while he was in his office streaming a report about problems faced by a rights defender from the Siberian region of Buryatia, Artyom Burlov. Khromenkov said a bullet pierced his car, leaving a hole. He said he considers the attack as an attempt to intimidate him and stop his human rights activities. Khromenkov also said that he regularly receives threats by phone from unknown individuals. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine Brings First Charges For Deporting Kherson Orphans
Ukrainian prosecutors on June 30 charged a Russian politician and two suspected Ukrainian collaborators with war crimes over the alleged deportation of dozens of orphans from the formerly occupied southern city of Kherson, some of them as young as 1 year old. They are the first suspects to be charged by Ukraine, which says more than 19,000 children have been illegally transferred to Russia or Russian-held territory, officials told Reuters. The charges brought by Ukrainian prosecutors follow a wider investigation carried out in cooperation with The Hague-based International Criminal Court, the chief prosecutor of which visited the Kherson Children's Home. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's War, Pandemic Underscore Threats Posed By Disinformation, OECD Says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the global threats to democracy presented by disseminators of disinformation, according to a new report titled Government At A Glance 2023 by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The report, published on June 30, also said Russia's "war of aggression" and the pandemic have resulted in "high inflation and sharp increases in energy and food prices, which disproportionately affect low-income and vulnerable households." It warned that "governments have entered an era of multiple crises, characterized by numerous, consecutive shocks that have threatened economic resilience, security, and wellbeing worldwide."
HRW Presses Ukraine To Make Good On Land-Mine Investigation Pledge
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Ukraine's government to follow through on its recent pledge to avoid using banned antipersonnel land mines and investigate and punish their use so far in the war with Russia. The group said it had "uncovered additional evidence" of their use in 2022 since Kyiv vowed early this year to examine such accusations. It called the pledge to investigate their use "an important recognition of its duty to protect civilians." HRW arms director Steve Goose said that "a prompt, transparent, and thorough inquiry could have far-reaching benefits for Ukrainians both now and for future generations."
Russian Hockey Player Arrested In Poland On Espionage Charge
Poland's Agency for Internal Security (ABW) said on June 30 that a hockey player from Russia who played for a local team had been arrested earlier in June on an espionage charge. According to the agency, the suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, had allegedly collected data about the country's critical infrastructure for Russian intelligence. The athlete is the 14th suspect in the espionage case. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed "a strong protest" and requested "immediate and definitive explanations" from Warsaw regarding the athlete's arrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Jailed For Four Years For Financially Supporting Activists
The Minsk City Court on June 30 sentenced a local resident to four years in prison for sending money to activists and groups opposing the government of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Kiryl Klimau accepted that he had made several $10 contributions to what he called "repressed people," but pleaded not guilty to the charge of financially supporting "extremist activities." Klimau was arrested in February and initially sentenced to 15 days in jail and after serving that term he was not released and sent to pretrial detention as the probe was opened against him. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Imprisoned Former Wife Of Nazarbaev's Nephew Gets Additional Sentence
A court in the southern Kazakh city of Qyzylorda has sentenced the former wife of a convicted nephew of the Central Asian country's former authoritarian president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, to eight years in prison on charges of embezzlement and the illegal appropriation of shares and assets of several enterprises.
The Qyzylorda regional court, on June 30, also barred Gulmira Satybaldy from occupying CEO posts in commercial organizations for 10 years.
The court also ruled that Satybaldy will serve the term concurrently with a seven-year prison term she was handed in May on charges of abduction and actions aiding the commission of a crime.
Gulmira Satybaldy was arrested along with her ex-husband, Qairat Satybaldy, in March 2022. He was tried separately in September and sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of fraud and embezzlement.
The cases launched against the couple are part of a series of ongoing investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
Last month, a court in the capital, Astana, handed former chief of the National Security Committee (KNB), Karim Masimov, known as a close ally of Nazarbaev for years, an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison respectively at the same trial.
Also in May, courts in Almaty sentenced, in two separate trials, the former chief of police of the Almaty region, General Serik Kudebaev, and the former chief of the city's branch of the KNB, Nurlan Mazhilov, to 10 and six years in prison respectively on charges of abuse of power during unprecedented anti-government protests that turned into deadly mass disorder in January 2022.
After the mass protests, the regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
Russia's Lavrov Claims West Wants 'To Freeze' Ukraine Conflict In Order To Send More Arms
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on June 30 he believed the West wanted to somehow freeze the conflict in Ukraine in order to buy time in order to pump more weapons into that country. Speaking at a news conference, Lavrov accused Western countries of taking a "schizophrenic" approach to Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor. He said the West first wanted to see Russia lose on the battlefield and for its leaders to go on trial -- and only then to press for peace in Ukraine. Lavrov also called for a widening of the UN Security Council to give more representation to Asian, African, and Latin American countries in order to break what he called Western domination of the world. "A majority of the world does not want to live according to Western rules," Lavrov told a news briefing. He also reiterated Moscow's accusation that the West, especially the United States, was trying to prevent Russia and China from acting independently in a multipolar world. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Politician's Appeal Against Suspended Sentence Denied
An appeals court in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, has denied the appeal filed by the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, Zhanbolat Mamai, against the suspended six-year prison term he was handed in April on charges of organizing mass unrest, spreading false information, and insulting a government representative. Mamai's wife, Inga Imanbai, said on June 29 that her husband's sentence will be appealed at the Supreme Court and international courts, reiterating that all charges against Mamai are politically motivated. The charges are related to mass protests in January last year that turned deadly. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
U.S. Says Not Consulted Before Kosovo Declared Serbian Groups 'Terrorist'
The United States says Kosovo's government did not consult Washtington before its decision this week to declare two Serbian groups "terrorist" organizations amid ongoing tensions with minority Serbs in northern Kosovo and with neighboring Serbia.
In a statement to RFE/RL's Balkan Service, the U.S. State Department condemned the recent violence that injured dozens of NATO KFOR peacekeepers in clashes with protesting Serbs and encouraged accountability but said Pristina's move "should have been coordinated."
"This decision should have been coordinated with Kosovo's closest international partners, including those who have a primary responsibility for ensuring Kosovo's stability," the State Department said in response to RFE/RL questions.
"We again urge Kosovo to refrain from unilateral steps as we work with all parties to resolve the current crisis."
Three Kosovar police officers returned home on June 26 after a court in the central Serbian city of Kraljevo ordered their release following their detention by Serbian authorities earlier this month along the border between Serbia and Kosovo.
The officers' detentions marked an escalation weeks after clashes in three Kosovar Serb-majority municipalities in late May.
Pristina announced on June 29 that it had declared two groups -- Civil Protection and the Brigada Sever (Northern Brigade) -- terrorist organizations.
It said their members were behind the unrest in northern Kosovo.
"Based on the assessments of the Kosovo security institutions, the illegal formation Civil Protection and its components, and the Northern Brigade represent a serious and direct threat to the constitutional order and security of Kosovo," Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said.
Without providing evidence, he said those groups carried out actions "with terrorist elements" such as armed attacks on members of the Kosovo Police, the European Union's Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), and KFOR soldiers.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said the designation "will not affect anyone who had not committed a criminal offense before the declaration of [Civil Protection and Northern Brigade] as terrorist organizations," including previous members.
The State Department statement said, "Those responsible for the attacks [on KFOR peacekeepers] should be held accountable, following due process and with full transparency."
Kosovo and Serbia's Western partners including the United States and the European Union have urged an immediate deescalation of the situation, including through new elections and the withdrawal of police from municipal buildings at the center of a dispute over mayoral seats.
Pristina tried to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in four municipalities with ethnic Serbian majorities after by-elections that were boycotted by local Serbs, resulting in overall turnout of under four pecent.
The mayors' seats had been vacated in protest in November 2022 amid a dispute over cross-border documents.
Serbia does not recognize its former province's 2008 declaration of independence and supports and finances a "parallel system" in many aspects of life for Serbs in northern Kosovo.
Pristina describes that system as illegal and an infringement of Kosovar sovereignty.
The European Union and United States have encouraged talks between Belgrade and Pristina for over a decade aimed at a road map to normalize Serbian-Kosovar relations.
More Russians Renounce Citizenship Amid Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
Prominent Russian nationals continue to renounce their citizenship as the Kremlin presses its war in Ukraine. Well-known economist Andrei Movchan, 55, who currently resides in Britain and holds a Cypriot passport, said on Facebook on June 29 that he had renounced his Russian citizenship. Also on June 29, the RBK news agency, citing Forbes, said that Russian tycoon Igor Makarov also renounced his Russian citizenship recently and is now a Cypriot citizen. Since Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, scores of wealthy Russians residing abroad have renounced their citizenship. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Hungary, Poland Block EU Summit Over Migration
Poland, backed by Hungary, has staged a revolt against European Union migration reforms, leading to deadlock that on June 30 stretched into a second day at the bloc's summit. The bloc's countries struck a deal in early June on a long-stalled revision of the bloc's asylum rules, but Poland and Hungary fiercely oppose the plans. The agreement aims to share the hosting of asylum seekers across EU countries, with those who refuse having to pay money to the ones that take in migrants.
Hungary Opposes EU Plan To Grant More Money To Ukraine
Hungary rejected the European Commission's plans to grant more money to Ukraine and is not willing to contribute additional money to finance the EU's increased debt-service costs, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on June 30. Orban, speaking on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, said it was a "ridiculous" request from the commission that Hungary should contribute more money, when Budapest -- along with Poland -- has not received funds from the EU's Recovery Fund amid a rule-of-law dispute. On June 29, EU leaders declared they would make long-term commitments to bolster Ukraine's security.
Ruble Sinks To Over 15-Month Low Versus Dollar On Political Risk Concerns
The Russian ruble slumped to a more than 15-month low against the dollar on June 30, weighed down by domestic political risk concerns after an aborted armed mutiny over the weekend and lacking support drivers. "The ruble continues to crumble," Alor Broker said in a note. Capital controls have helped insulate the ruble against geopolitics since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow reverberated through markets and left questions over President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine's Military Claims 'Success' And 'Getting Stronger' Amid Heavy Fighting, Zaporizhzhya Fears
Ukraine's military has claimed some "success" in fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, while concerns persist over the possibility of battles threatening catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
The reports of heavy fighting as Russia's full-scale invasion grinds through its 16th month followed a message of support from EU leaders gathered for a two-day summit in Brussels in which the bloc's 27 members vowed "sustainable military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes."
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on June 30 that Russia's "main efforts" continued to focus on the areas around Lyman, Bakhmut, and Mariyinka, where "heavy fighting continues."
Kyiv said that "tough battles" were continuing but its troops continued to pressure Russian forces on the flanks of the embattled city of Bakhmut.
It said Ukrainian forces were "having success [and] getting stronger," and "pushing [Russians] out of previously captured positions." It said Russian resistance was continuing, though.
RFE/RL cannot confirm battlefield claims in areas of the heaviest fighting.
Russian drone and missile strikes were reported in a number of areas overnight.
Anatoly Kurtyev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhya city council near Europe's largest nuclear plant, and the military said no civilians were injured and there was no major damage from a nighttime Russian attack there.
"The night was restless again, but as of this morning the situation in Zaporizhzhya is stable," Kurtyev said via Telegram.
The governor of the Zaporizhzhya region had announced on June 29 that authorities were conducting rapid-response drills in the area around the nuclear plant to hone coordination efforts in the event of an "emergency situation."
Kyiv recently accused Russia of planning a "terrorist" attack at the facility, which it has controlled since early in the invasion.
Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, said on June 29 that he had written to the UN Security Council and to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to assure them that "We do not intend to blow up this NPP [nuclear power plant], we have no intention of doing so."
The International Monetary Fund meanwhile said its executive board finished a review that would allow Ukraine immediate access to nearly $900 million to support its state budget. The cash injection through the so-called Extended Fund Facility was approved in March.
With reporting by Reuters
Bolivia Seals $1.4 Billion Lithium Deals With Russia's Rosatom, China's Guoan
Bolivia has signed lithium agreements with Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom and China's Citic Guoan Group, the South American country's government said on June 29, as it looks to develop its huge but largely untapped resources of the battery metal. The deals follow a similar agreement in January with giant Chinese battery maker CATL after a lengthy bidding process as firms looked to secure supply. Governments, mining firms, battery markets, and carmakers worldwide from Tesla to BMW are scrambling to secure supply of the metal, which is key for the batteries needed to power a major shift toward electric vehicles. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
IMF, Pakistan Reach $3 Billion Standby Deal
Pakistan could get temporary relief for its ballooning foreign debt with a new standby arrangement worth $3 billion announced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington on June 29. The economy has been stricken by a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service crippling external debt, while months of political chaos have scared off potential foreign investment. Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has plummeted, and the country can no longer afford imports, causing a severe decline in industrial output. "I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month standby arrangement in the amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion)," IMF official Nathan Porter said in a statement.
EU Leaders Vow Ukraine Military Support 'For As Long As It Takes'
A two-day summit of European Union leaders dominated by talk of the Ukraine war and boosting defenses continued overnight on June 29-30 with a statement reiterating commitments "to provide sustainable military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes."
The leaders of the bloc's 27 members also said they "stand ready to contribute, together with partners, to future security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, deter acts of aggression, and resist destabilization efforts."
A majority of the EU's members are also in NATO, and the transatlantic alliance is expected to seek ways to provide nonmember Ukraine additional security guarantees but stop short of full Ukrainian membership at an upcoming NATO summit on July 11-12.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg joined the EU summit and highlighted perceived weaknesses in Russia's leadership that spilled into the open during the June 24 mutiny by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prighozhin and thousands of his mercenaries.
"The mutiny we saw at the weekend demonstrates that there are cracks and divisions within the Russian system," Stoltenberg said. "At the same time, it is important to underline that these are internal Russian matters."
Speaking by video link to the EU gathering, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the recent failed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia demonstrated the country's "weakness," adding that this will aid Kyiv in its fight against Moscow's brutal 15-month-old invasion.
"We are seeing their weakness, which we so badly need," he said.
"The weaker Russia is, and the more its bosses fear mutinies and uprisings, the more they will fear to irritate us. Russia's weakness will make it safe for others," he added.
The comments come as Kyiv has said it is making gains in "fierce" fighting in the country's east but also as deadly Russian shelling continues to take a toll on the civilian population in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has pushed both for additional military aid, especially advanced fighter jets, and NATO membership for his country.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters ahead of the summit that "it's important that we consult and say we're ready to hold on for the long term, with financial and humanitarian support that's necessary for Ukraine but also when it comes to weapons."
In a reference to the June 24 Wagner rebellion, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned ahead of the summit that "a weakened Putin is a greater danger," adding that "Now we have to look at Russia as a risk because of internal instability."
Since launching a counteroffensive earlier in June, Ukraine says it has reasserted control over clusters of villages in the southeast.
The claims could not be independently verified.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
IMF Completes Ukraine Loan Review, Allowing $890 Million Withdrawal
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board on June 29 completed its first review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program, allowing Kyiv to immediately withdraw $890 million for budget support as it mounts a major offensive against Russia's invasion. The board's approval brings Ukraine's withdrawals under the program launched on March 31 to around $3.6 billion so far. The IMF said Ukrainian authorities had made "strong progress" toward meeting reform commitments under "challenging conditions," meeting quantitative performance criteria through April and structural benchmarks through the end of June. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Thousands Protest In North Macedonia Against Proposed Gender-Equality, Identity Laws
Thousands of people gathered in protest in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, against draft laws on gender equality and identity in a demonstration supported by the Catholic Church, the Islamic religious community, and other religious communities in the small Balkan nation. Church leader Archbishop Stefan said the proposed laws would violate the “sanctity of the family formed by one man and one woman…. We will defend our dearest children from unacceptable and insulting new ideologies.” To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Israeli Intelligence Agency Says It Conducted Operation Inside Iran To Capture Cyprus Terror Suspect
Israeli Mossad agents claimed they conducted an operation inside Iran to capture the suspected leader directing an alleged Iranian plot to attack Israelis in Cyprus.
Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, in a statement on June 29 identified the suspect as Youssef Shahbazi Abbasalilu and alleged that he had "received detailed instructions and weapons from senior officials [of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)]."
Mossad published a video of what it said was an interrogation of the suspect.
In the video, the man -- who speaks Persian with an Azeri accent -- says he was commissioned by his superior to identify Israeli and Jewish targets in Cyprus and to attack them. Mossad identified the superior as a senior IRGC leader.
He also said he surveilled the target and took photos of the person’s home in Cyprus but that he fled the island and returned to Iran after being alerted that police were searching for him.
He said he had worked with Iranians, Pakistanis, and Cypriots in the operation.
It was not immediately clear from the video if the suspect was speaking under duress.
Mossad did not say when its operation took place or provide more details on the alleged planned attack in Cyprus.
Israeli officials said the suspected attacker was operating from northern Cyprus, a statelet that is recognized only by Turkey and divides the Mediterranean island.
Iran did not immediately comment on the report.
EU-member Cyprus also has not responded to the reports from Israel, but a senior official told reporters that the EU island nation would not tolerate any terrorist acts on its territory.
Iran and Israel are bitter enemies, and Tehran has vowed the destruction of the Jewish state.
The United States and others in the West have accused Iran of supporting extremist activity in the region, charges Tehran has denied.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Top Russian General's Whereabouts Unknown In Wake Of Wagner Revolt
As Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to reassert control after a failed uprising by the Wagner mercenary force, the Kremlin is remaining silent about the conspicuous absence of the deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine. Speculation about General Sergei Surovikin has been growing since he fell out of public view after the aborted weekend revolt by Wagner fighters, who have been heavily involved in Moscow's 16-month assault on Ukraine. Surovikin's whereabouts were a matter for the Defense Ministry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax on June 29, following reports that the general had been detained.
Turkmenistan Opens Arkadag, The City Built From Scratch To Honor Its Former President
Turkmenistan on June 29 officially opened the city of Arkadag -- a development started from scratch and named in honor of the current president’s father, who led the nation in an authoritarian, cultlike manner for 15 years before giving up power. Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who ruled from 2006 to 2022, was also known as Arkadag (the Protector). He handed power over to his son, Serdar, in 2022. The “smart” city, designed for 70,000 people and costing billions of dollars to construct, is 30 kilometers south of the capital, Ashgabat. The vast majority of Turkmenistan's citizens live in poverty despite the country's abundant resources of natural gas. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service, click here.
Canada, Partners Take Iran To International Court Of Justice Over Downed Jet
Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine are to move to the International Court of Justice in their bid to hold Iran accountable for the downing of an airliner by Iranian forces in 2020, they said on June 29. Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet near Tehran in January 2020 were citizens from those four countries, which created a coordination group that seeks to hold Iran to account. Iran says its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 jet and blamed a misaligned radar and an error by the air-defense operator. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former U.S. Vice President Pence Visits Ukraine, Reassures Zelenskiy Of Support In Fight Against Russia
KYIV -- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, in a surprise visit to Ukraine, assured President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of his strong support for Kyiv’s "courageous" fight against the Russian invasion.
"Freedom is winning in Ukraine,” Pence told reporters on June 29 after meeting with Zelenskiy. “Now more than ever, we need to keep faith with the courageous fighters here in Ukraine who are standing for freedom and pushing back on Russian aggression."
Pence, who has been a strong advocate of aiding Ukraine since the Russian invasion of February 2022, is a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, running against his former president, Donald Trump, and several other candidates.
Pence is far behind Trump in the polls in the race for the nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election. Some leading candidates in his party have expressed more reluctance to aid Ukraine than has Pence, although Kyiv enjoys strong backing by both parties in Congress.
“I’m here because it’s important that the American people understand the progress that we’ve made and how support for the Ukrainian military has been in our national interest,” Pence said in remarks to NBC News.
Pence, who spent about 12 hours in Ukraine, also stopped in Moshchun, Bucha, and Irpin -- towns formerly occupied by Russian forces and the site of brutal killings of local citizens.
According to the Ukrainian presidential office, Zelenskiy thanked Pence for the support shown by both major U.S. parties for Kyiv’s fight against Russia.
"This support is not only with weapons, which is a top priority today. The United States provides us with financial assistance, humanitarian, and political support,” Zelenskiy said.
“We appreciate that both major U.S. parties -- Republican and Democratic -- remain united in supporting Ukraine. And, of course, we feel the strong support of the people of the United States," he added.
In June, the Biden administration provided defense aid packages of $2.1 billion and $500 million to Ukraine, bringing total support since February last year to more than $43 billion.
The office said Zelenskiy also informed Pence “in detail" about the situation on the battlefield and shared the Ukrainian assessment of recent events in Russia and how they will affect security in the region.
Prior to announcing his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, Pence in March 2022 made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian border with Poland, crossing into the country to help deliver aid to refugees escaping the war during the first days of the invasion.
With reporting by Reuters
