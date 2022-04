Russian troops allegedly shot a 72-year-old professor when he tried to defend his home and protect neighbors in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin. Yevhen Khrykov was killed on March 23 after Russian forces found him and about a dozen neighbors sheltering in the basement of their bombed-out building, according to his widow, Valentyna. Locals say they want to rename their street in Irpin in honor of Khrykov.