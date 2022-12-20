News
Four Jehovah's Witnesses Sentenced To Prison In Russia
A court in the Russian city of Birobidzhan on December 19 sentenced four Jehovah’s Witnesses to between 3 1/2 and seven years in prison for reading and discussing the Bible, the Jehovah’s Witnesses said. They were convicted after a 2018 mass operation in which Russian authorities raided 22 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a statement that it was “unthinkable” that peaceful Christian men would be accused of extremist activity and given harsh prison sentences. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Thanks Bulgaria For Military Aid
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on December 19 thanked his Bulgarian counterpart, Dimitar Stoyanov, for Bulgaria's decision to provide security assistance to Ukraine. Reznikov said it was an honor to welcome Stoyanov to Ukraine, adding that he is looking forward to further defense cooperation between Kyiv and Sofia. The Bulgarian National Assembly on December 9 approved the country’s first military assistance package to Ukraine. The vote followed months of political squabbling on the issue in the Balkan NATO member state. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Canada Begins Process Aimed At Seizing Assets Of Russian Oligarch Abramovich
Canada's government on December 19 announced the start of a process to seize $26 million in assets from a company owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Ottawa said it would seek a court application for the forfeiture of Abramovich's Granite Capital Holdings and use the proceeds for the reconstruction of Ukraine. While several of its Western allies have seized yachts, oil and gas ventures, and other assets of people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the first time Canada is moving to do so. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Polish Leader At Hanukkah Thanks Jews For Aiding Ukrainians
Poland's president led a Hanukkah ceremony on December 19 at which he paid tribute to Jewish communities in Poland and worldwide for helping Ukrainian refugees this year. Poland's Jewish community has been active in organizing housing, food, education, and other kinds of help for millions of refugees. President Andrzej Duda said he was grateful to the Jewish community for what it has done. “Thank you so much for welcoming our guests, newcomers from Ukraine, into your community, into your homes, into your prayers,” Duda told those gathered in the presidential palace in Warsaw. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Some Iranians Move Their Protests To Rooftops, Windows As Demonstrations Enter Fourth Month
Iranian protesters have opened a new front as their demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini enter a fourth month, taking to windows and rooftops to show their anger at the government as they push for more freedoms.
Instead of taking to the streets, people have been chanting anti-government slogans from their apartment buildings in several neighborhoods of Tehran, according to posts on social media. At the same time, street protests and slogans continued in some neighborhoods of the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad and the western city of Kermanshah.
News of the fresh protests came as the head of justice of the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran confirmed reports of a conflict at the Qaem Shahr prison on December 18.
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) quoted Mohammad Sadegh Akbari as saying that the violence lasted for about an hour before the intervention of prison security forces.
Akbari did not say whether there were any fatalities or injuries in the incident.
However, some social media posts described the prison conflict as severe and reported the presence of firefighters, ambulances, and plainclothes forces.
Earlier, there were reports of a riot at the Karaj Central Prison where many protesters arrested in the recent unrest are being held.
The Iran Human Rights organization reported on December 18 that following the transfer of "a prisoner sentenced to death" to solitary confinement for the execution of the sentence, the prisoners of Ward 4 of this prison rioted and by closing the entrances chanted the slogans "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the Islamic Republic".
The semiofficial ISNA news agency also confirmed the death of a prisoner in these clashes.
Since Amini's death on September 16 while she was in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf rules, many reports of riots in various prisons have surfaced. Judicial authorities have yet to publish accurate information on the number of people injured and killed in the riots.
There have been calls for a new round of protests that began on December 19 to last until December 21 in a push to broaden what has become the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on the demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Reuters
EU Countries Agree Gas Price Cap To Contain Energy Crisis
European Union energy ministers have agreed on a natural gas price cap after weeks of talks on the emergency measure as the EU seeks to tame an energy crisis. The cap is the EU's latest attempt to lower gas prices that have pushed citizens' energy bills higher and driven record-high inflation this year after Russia cut off most of its gas deliveries to Europe. Ministers agreed to trigger a cap if prices exceed 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub's front-month contract, which serves as the European benchmark. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Teenager Charged With Discrediting Armed Forces After Text Scrawled On St. Petersburg Public Artwork
A teenage girl in St. Petersburg has been charged with discrediting the Russian armed forces over a comment she allegedly wrote on an art installation symbolizing "friendship" between Russia’s second-largest city and the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was destroyed by Russian bombs during Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. On December 18, less than a week after the installation was unveiled in St. Petersburg's Palace Square, the words “Murderers, you bombed it to ruins yourselves!" appeared on the installation. Police told RFE/RL that the girl, who was not identified, was briefly detained on December 19 and released after she was charged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
In Year-End News Conference, UN Chief Hopes For Peace In Ukraine In 2023 But Is Not Optimistic
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is "not optimistic" about the possibility of effective Ukraine peace talks in the immediate future and believes the military confrontation will go on.
But the UN chief said he will not relent in pursuit of peace in Ukraine in line with international law and the UN Charter, a key principle of which is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Speaking at his year-end news conference on December 19, he added that he "strongly hopes" peace can be reached in Ukraine in 2023.
Guterres also addressed protests in Iran and negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal as well as the climate when he spoke with reporters to wrap up the year.
He said Iran’s response to the anti-government protests has been “totally unacceptable” and that there is a serious risk of losing the Iran nuclear deal, which would be a blow to peace and stability in the region.
On climate, he said he will convene a "no-nonsense" summit in September 2023 and urged leaders from government, business, civil society, and finance to step up with new ideas.
"The invitation is open. But the price of entry is nonnegotiable -- credible, serious, and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis. It will be a no-nonsense summit," Guterres said.
He also said he will keep pushing for a climate solidarity pact that would require big emitters to make an extra effort to reduce emissions this decade and ensure support for those who need it.
Guterres also said the world needs to increase global access to fertilizers to avoid a lack of food in 2023.
Russia was the world's top exporter of fertilizer before it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February.
Many in the West have accused Moscow of using the shipment of fertilizer and other crucial food-related supplies as a weapon in the war. Moscow denies the accusations.
With reporting by Reuters
'Russian Diplomat's Son' With Greek Passport Suspected Of Espionage By Austrian Authorities
A 39-year-old Greek citizen, who Austrian media say is the son of a Russian diplomat, is currently under investigation in Vienna on a charge of spying for Russia. In its statement on December 19, The Austrian Interior Ministry did not say the suspect was related to a Russian diplomat but emphasized that he gathered information in Austria related to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The ministry added that the suspect was apprehended in late March but released until trial. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
British PM Wants To Degrade Russian 'Capacity To Regroup'
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on December 19 that the West should work to degrade "Russia’s capability to regroup" as it continues its war of aggression in Ukraine, citing the drones that Iran has been providing to Moscow. Sunak spoke at a summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force in the Latvian capital, Riga. The U.K.-led force is a group of 10 northern European nations designed to react more quickly in the event of threats like those now posed by Russia. Sunak also said the economic consequences for Russia ”must continue to be severe.” (AP)
Lawyer Says Iran Tortured Client To Force Confession In Death Of Security Officer
The lawyer of an anti-government Iranian protester sentenced to death says that his client was tortured until he confessed to playing a part in the murder of a security officer.
Mohammad Hosseini and five others have been sentenced to death on charges of killing a Basij militia member during protests in the central Iranian city of Karaj.
Hosseini’s lawyer, Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani, said in a tweet on December 18 that during a meeting his client told him he had been tied up and tortured to obtain a confession.
"He was tortured with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied. They kicked his head until he fainted and injured different parts of his body with an iron rod and an electroshock weapon," Ardakani said.
Ardakani has previously said that the court had denied him access to case materials to defend his client during the entire interrogation and trial process.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters, including Hosseini, of causing the death of a Basij member during an anti-government demonstration. All of the accused deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Five people so far have been handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences being handed down against these protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among the others sentenced to death in the case are Hamid Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said that officers had had severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law.
Since the death of Amini while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Afghanistan Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign Amid Persistent Doubts
Afghan officials have launched a nationwide campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio, an effort that in the past has faced resistance and even violence. The campaign is the first since the Taliban seized power last year. Previously, the Taliban had banned door-to-door vaccinations in areas they controlled. But the United Nations negotiated with the government to launch the new effort, which the health ministry said on December 19 aims to vaccinate 7 million children. Vaccination campaigns have encountered difficulties in the past due to lingering conspiracy theories that the vaccination causes infertility or that health workers were spies. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks Seven Years In Prison For Tajik Journalist Charged With Extremism
DUSHANBE -- A prosecutor has asked a court in Dushanbe to convict and sentence Tajik blogger Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda to seven years in prison on extremism charges that he and his supporters reject.
A relative of Pirmuhammadzoda told RFE/RL on December 19 that the prosecutor made his request as the trial, which started in October, resumed last week at the Ismoili Somoni district court in Dushanbe.
A representative of the court refused to give any details to RFE/RL, saying that the judge involved in the trial was not available for comment.
Pirmuhammadzoda's lawyer also refused to talk to RFE/RL.
In an October letter from the detention center, Pirmuhammadzoda wrote: ""Eight-10 days of suffering, complete isolation, threats, and insults and attacks on my family members made me accept the guilt of not doing anything,"
The 44-year-old blogger was arrested in July and charged with public calls for extremist acts and justification of extremism.
Tajik officials said later that Pirmuhammadzoda is also accused of having links with unspecified banned groups.
Pirmuhammadzoda has rejected all the charges. He has claimed that he faced beating and torture while in pretrial detention. The Prosecutor-General’s Office then launched an internal investigation into the torture claims, but no official statement has been made about the probe and its findings have not been released.
Pirmuhammadzoda is one of seven journalists arrested on extremism charges in the last six months in Tajikistan. Many of them have been handed prison terms that international rights watchdogs have called politically motivated.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the country for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Uzbek Supreme Court Throws Out Prison Sentence For Blogger, Orders New Trial
Uzbekistan’s highest court ordered a new trial for Hayot Norboev, overturning a lower court’s 7-year prison sentence against the blogger on blackmail and extortion charges. Rights defender Abdurahmon Tashanov told RFE/RL on December 19 that the Supreme Court had thrown out the conviction against Norboev, who is also known as Samarkandiy. A lower court in Samarkand in July had found the 27-year-old guilty of trying to extort from local authorities. Norboev, who maintained his innocence, is one of a growing number of bloggers and reporters whom authorities have prosecuted in recent months on charges that rights activists have called politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Republika Srpska Signs Loan Agreement With Hungary's State EXIM Bank
Republika Srpska, the Serb-dominated area of Bosnia-Herzegovina, has signed a 110 million-euro ($117 million) loan with the Export-Import Bank of Hungary to finance its budget and refinance some other debt. "The signing of the loan will enable the smooth execution of all obligations and the realization of the planned policy of the Government of the Republika Srpska," the entity's Ministry of Finance told RFE/RL's Balkan Service on December 19. The 10-year loan, with a fixed interest rate of 5 percent, comes from a Hungarian state-controlled bank that has been accused of financing friends of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been a supporter of Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Prison Officials Rebuff Calls For Examination Of Hunger-Striking Activists
Kyrgyz prison officials rejected calls to hospitalize 19 hunger-striking activists or allow outside doctors to examine them. The activists are protesting their arrests in October for challenging a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan. A government rights official, Atyr Abdrakhmatova, said on December 19 the activists' condition had "dramatically worsened" and called for an outside commission to examine them. But the Penitentiary Service denied the assertion. In all, 26 persons were arrested for protesting a border agreement that handed a disputed water reservoir to Uzbekistan. The deal sparked anger from many Kyrgyz. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Rights Group Says Tortured Iranian Protester Dies In Hospital
A leading Iranian human rights group says a political activist imprisoned in the western Iranian city of Bukan and subsequently transferred to a hospital after falling into a coma amid reports he was tortured has died.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, said on December 19 that Mohammad Haji Rasoulpour was arrested on October 1 during nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Rasoulpour, who had been detained several times previously for his activism, was released on bail 25 days later, but security forces re-arrested him on November 23.
According to Hengaw, Rasoulpour fell into a coma 20 days later because of the severity of his injuries suffered from being tortured while in custody.
Hengaw quoted a close relative of Rasoulpour as saying that prison officials contacted his family saying he would be released temporarily, but when they came to the prison he was brought out unconscious and in a wheelchair.
They took him directly to hospital where he was admitted into intensive care.
Five days later, on December 18, he died due to severe injuries suffered from being tortured, the family said.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network, which has published a list of detainees in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, said Rasoulpour and about 100 other detainees have been tortured in secret detention centers set up by Iranian security forces.
Rights groups are now reporting that Sirvan Mohammadi, a young protester from the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, is now in danger of dying after being severely tortured.
According to Hengaw, at least nine protesters -- including Rasoulpour -- who were arrested in Kurdistan and Kurdish cities have been killed "under torture by government forces."
The IRGC has accused Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted over Amini's death.
Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the wake of Amini's death. The widespread demonstrations represent the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Iran Human Rights said on December 7 that at least 458 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 63 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Orders Psychiatric Evaluation For Woman On Trial For Anti-War Posts
A Russian court ordered a psychiatric evaluation of an activist on trial for her social media posts about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Defense lawyer Aidar Khyzyrov told RFE/RL that the December 19 order by the Bashkortostan court violated his client Raisa Boldova’s rights. Police began investigating her earlier this year after she published posts on social media about the Russian attack; she faces charges of disseminating fake information about the invasion, under a law that the Duma passed shortly after it began. Russian authorities have increasingly used involuntary psychiatric treatment to target dissenters and political activists. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Officials Detain Investigative Reporter In Real Estate Probe Of Ex-President's Brother
Kazakh investigators detained an Almaty-based investigative journalist in connection with suspicious real estate deals linked to the brother of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev. The Financial Monitoring Agency, which prosecutes financial crimes, said on December 19 that Mikhail Kozachkov's detention was part of a probe into the "illegal takeover of property" by allies of Bolat Nazarbaev. A journalists' rights group said Kozachkov’s home was searched without his lawyer present. Kozachkov, an investigative journalist for the newspaper Vremya, said in May his car had been vandalized and he was under surveillance by unknown individuals. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
IRGC Says Four Security Officers Killed In Southeastern Iran
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says four security forces have been killed in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, where intense anti-government protests have rocked the region in recent months.
The IRGC said in a statement on December 19 that the four killed were part of the 44th Qamar Bani Hashem Brigade of the IRGC Ground Force. One was an IRGC member, while the three others were part of its Basiji paramilitary force.
It blamed "terrorist groups" for the killings, a term it often uses to describe groups opposed to the government.
No details of what happened were released, nor did the IRGC identify the actual group it says carried out the attack.
Iranian security forces in Sistan-Baluchistan have been targeted repeatedly by Sunni militants thought to be crossing into the region from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Security forces also frequently clash with drug traffickers in the province.
Sisten-Baluchistan has been a hotbed of unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of Iran's rules that require women to wear head scarves in public.
Exacerbating the tensions, a police commander in the city of Zahedan in Sistan-Baluchistan is alleged to have raped a 15-year-old protester.
The Iranian government has unleashed a brutal crackdown over the unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, almost 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Officials Say Death Toll From Afghan Fuel Tanker Explosion Climbs To 31
Afghan health officials said the death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a tunnel north of Kabul has jumped to 31. The Health Ministry for the Taliban-led government also said the number of injured in the December 17 blast had risen to 37, and said both casualty figures were expected to climb further. Two days after the explosion, the cause was still unclear. The Salang Tunnel, located about 130 kilometers north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s and is a major transit link between northern and southern regions of Afghanistan. To read the original story from Radio Azadi, click here.
Russia Says Crimean Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Passing Naval Secrets To Ukraine Intelligence
Russian security officials said a Crimean court has sentenced a local man to 12 years in prison for passing data about Russia's navy to Ukrainian intelligence. The Federal Security Service said Yevgeny Petrushin was convicted of treason for his alleged spying, which it said occurred in 2020-2021. It is unknown how Petrushin pleaded, and no further information was released. Russia has arrested dozens of people in Crimea since it annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014 and established a Russian system of courts and administration. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Taliban Overpowers Guards, Seizes Police Center
Several Pakistani Taliban detainees have managed to overpower their guards at a counterterrorism center in northwestern Pakistan, snatching police weapons and taking control of the facility, officials said on December 19. The militants at the detention center in Bannu, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and part of a former tribal region, also took police and others inside the compound hostage, according to Mohammad Ali Saif, a spokesman for the provincial government. Officials say at least 30 Taliban fighters are involved in the takeover and that there could be as many as 10 hostages being held. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Space Station Crew Inspects Russian Capsule For Possible Meteoroid Damage
Russia’s space agency said crew members on the International Space Station were inspecting a Russian capsule that may have suffered damage from a meteoroid strike.
The inspection, which occurred on December 18, came several days after a leak on the Russian Soyuz capsule was reported. Dramatic video footage showed what engineers said was ammonia spraying into space near the orbiting station.
Experts later said they were monitoring the capsule, and the wider station, for possible drops in temperatures.
Russia's space agency, Roskosmos, said in a statement that the station’s seven-member crew, which includes Russians and Americans, were using a camera on a Canadian-built robotic arm to examine the Soyuz MS-22 capsule.
Both the Russian agency and its U.S. counterpart, NASA, said the problem did not appear to pose any danger to the crew. But the leak did cause officials to scrub a planned spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts.
The Russian agency said one option under consideration is to speed up the launch of another Soyuz capsule. The next Soyuz is scheduled to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in March, but officials could send it up sooner without a crew. That would allow some of the crew now on the space station to return home.
A Russian space official said last week a micrometeoroid could have caused the leak.
Sergei Krikalev, a veteran cosmonaut and director of Roskosmos' manned space flight programs, said the leak could affect the performance of the coolant system and the temperature in the equipment section of the capsule.
The RIA-Novosti news agency said the capsule's temperature had risen but that ground controllers were able to reduce it to normal levels.
Despite tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Washington have continued to partner on space exploration and maintenance of the aging orbiting space station.
NASA is less reliant on Russian space craft to send crews and equipment up to the station now that the private company SpaceX has begun flying regular missions.
With reporting by AP
Ukraine Says Russia Uses Iranian Kamikaze Drones In Early Morning Attack
Ukrainian authorities said Russia attacked the power grid and other infrastructure using kamikaze drones in an early morning attack on Kyiv and its surrounding districts.
Initial reports said there were no deaths and only two people were wounded in the December 19 attack, which the military administration for the Kyiv region said included more than 20 Iranian-designed drones.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian military officials, meanwhile, said 35 Shahed drones were used in the attack, and 30 of them were shot down by air defenses.
"It was one of the most massive drone attacks on our country since the beginning of the war," the Defense Ministry said.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, meanwhile, said that preliminary information suggested there were no deaths or injuries.
Oleskiy Kuleba, the governor of the wider Kyiv region surrounding the capital, said that infrastructure and private houses were damaged by the attacks and that two people were wounded.
"The terrorist country continues its war against the civilian population," Kuleba said in a post to Telegram. "We will overcome everything."
Power grid operator Ukrenerho said the situation with the grid nationwide was "difficult" and the Dnipropetrovsk region and eastern and central regions were the worst affected.
Nearly 10 months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been using cruise missiles and Iranian-built drones to hammer Ukraine’s energy infrastructure nationwide as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population.
Last week, Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, triggering widespread power outages.
Ukrainian officials have raced to repair damaged infrastructure and called for donations from the West, both for generators and power-grid equipment, but also for more advanced air-defense systems.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy repeated that plea in a call to Western leaders meeting in Latvia, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
"I ask you to increase the possibility of supplying air-defense systems to our country and to help speed up the relevant decisions to be taken by our partners," Zelenskiy said during the video call.
WATCH: Despite being outgunned, Ukrainian troops are pushing back against enemy attacks in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Ukrainian officials have raced to repair damaged infrastructure and called for donations from the West, both of generators and power-grid equipment but also more advanced air-defense systems.
Russia’s invasion has faltered overall, with troops having been forced to make three major retreats in the nearly 10 months since the February 24 invasion. The fiercest fighting is currently in the eastern Donbas region, near the city of Bakhmut.
Russian troops continued their assault on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, shelling 25 settlements, the General Staff of the armed forces said on Facebook.
"The enemy continues to conduct assaults fired from tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery at our positions in the areas of 25 settlements," the General Staff's statement said, listing Bakhmut and Avdiyivka among them. Shelling also continued in several settlements in the Zaporizhzhya region and in the city of Kherson.
A man was killed when a shell hit his car, said Kherson City Council spokesman Dmytro Pelenchuk. Shelling also damaged the building of the regional state administration and one of Kherson's gymnasiums.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Minsk with Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka on December 19 amid speculation that Moscow could try to push Belarusian forces into attacking Ukraine from the north. The two countries will continue holding joint military exercises and will maintain military cooperation in other areas, Putin and Lukashenka said afterward.
Moscow also announced on December 19 that Russian and Chinese forces would hold six days of joint naval drills beginning on December 21 in the East China Sea.
While the countries have held annual drills since 2012, Russia has sought to tighten political, security, and economic links with Beijing in recent months as a way to counterbalance Western sanctions imposed as a result of the Ukraine invasion.
With reporting by AP, Reuters
