Jailed Russian Journalist Ponomarenko Says She Attempted Suicide In Detention Center
Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was detained in April on accusations of discrediting the Russian armed forces with "fake" social-media posts about the war in Ukraine, says she attempted suicide by cutting her wrists to protest her pretrial incarceration.
Ponomarenko told the Altai regional court on September 16 that she suffers depression, claustrophobia, and histrionic personality disorder, and therefore needs to be transferred to house arrest to be with her daughters, but the court rejected her appeal and remanded her in custody until at least September 29.
In early September Ponomarenko was placed in a punitive solitary cell for breaking a window that was covered by paper.
"Being placed in a cell with windows covered by paper I consider torture. I do not impose any danger to society. The only person I could inflict damages on because of depression is myself," Ponomarenko said at the hearing, speaking over a video link.
Ponomarenko, who is currently in pretrial detention in the Siberian city of Barnaul, was arrested in St. Petersburg and later transferred to her native city, where she worked for the RusNews website.
She said in July that she was forcibly taken to a psychiatric clinic, where she was ordered to undergo a "psychiatric evaluation" and forcibly injected with unknown substances when she demanded her personal belongings or hygiene items.
The psychiatric evaluation of criminal suspects does not include any injections.
Ponomarenko, who is the mother of two young children, faces up to 10 years in prison for a Telegram post about the Russian air strike on a theater on March 16 in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in which hundreds of civilians were killed.
A Russian law passed in early March criminalizes the dissemination of "fake" reports that purportedly "discredit the armed forces."
With reporting by RusNews and OVD-Info
Kazakh Opposition Politician Quanyshalin Announces Decision To Run For President
Kazakh opposition politician Zhasaral Quanyshalin has announced his decision to take part in the country's next presidential election and asked NGOs to help him get his name on the ballot.
In his video statement on Facebook on September 16, Quanyshalin called on nongovernmental organizations that have at least nine branches across the country to help him get registered as a candidate as required under Kazakh election law.
Quanyshalin is the second politician to express his willingness to run for president in the Central Asian country since President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev announced on September 1 that the next presidential poll would be held more than two years ahead of schedule.
Toqaev said he plans to take part in the election, the date of which is expected to be set next week.
The 73-year-old Quanyshalin was a lawmaker in 1994-95. He later turned into a staunch critic of the government and tried several times to register a political party, but his attempts were rejected.
Eight Stabbed In Southern Iran In Fresh Attack At Mosque
Eight people have been stabbed by unknown assailants in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, the latest in a series of assaults against clerics and religious people around the country.
The Rokna news website quoted the police chief of Shiraz as saying that the attack, carried out by a 32-year-old man, occurred after the end of a prayer ceremony at the Haj Abbas Mosque in Shiraz on September 16.
No further details were immediately available.
There has been an increase in reports of attacks on clerics and religious people in various parts of Iran in recent months, which coincides with rising tensions among the population over worsening living conditions.
Among them, a member of the Basij in the southern city of Kazeroon died on September 1 after being stabbed by a 15-year-old.
In July, a young Iranian cleric named Mojtaba Hosseini was stabbed several times in the back while giving a sermon in the city of Karaj, while the same month, an imam was injured in an assassination attempt by an assailant passing by on a motorcycle in Isfahan.
Among other incidents, two imams were attacked by unknown assailants in the central Iranian city of Qom.
Mohammad Taghi Fazel Meybodi, a senior member of the Islamic Seminary of Qom, said earlier that many clerics and seminary students didn't appear in public gatherings because of the "teasing or cursing" they hear from people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Germany Wants Belarus Excluded From Euro 2024 Soccer Qualifiers
Germany's Interior Ministry has called on European soccer's governing body, UEFA, to exclude Belarus from the Euro 2024 competition because of Minsk's support for Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the German weekly Der Spiegel has reported.
"Not only Russia, which is waging a war of aggression in violation of international law, but also Belarus, as a major supporter of the Russian leadership, should be excluded from all international football matches and tournaments," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wrote in a letter addressed to UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin, Der Spiegel reported on September 16.
Unlike other federations, UEFA has only excluded Russia from competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.
Soccer must "live up to its responsible role and show a united stance against this form of human rights abuse," Faeser wrote.
"All those responsible must be deprived of every opportunity to participate in sport, exert influence, or represent themselves in any other way."
Germany will host the Euro 2024 tournament. The draw for the qualifying group stage will take place in Frankfurt on October 9.
Based on reporting by Der Spiegel and dpa
Germany Takes Over Rosneft Refineries In Move To Secure Energy Supplies
Germany says it has taken control of a major oil refinery owned by the German unit of Russia's Rosneft as a step to bolster energy security for the country amid oil and gas cuts by Moscow in retaliation for Western sanctions against it because of the invasion of Ukraine.
The German Economy Ministry said in a statement on September 16 that it had placed the Rosneft unit under the trusteeship of the industry regulator, the Federal Network Agency, giving it control of the PCK Schwedt, MiRo, and Bayernoil refineries.
"Rosneft Deutschland accounts for around 12 percent of Germany's oil-processing capacity, making it one of the largest oil-processing companies in Germany," the statement said.
"The trustee administration counteracts the impending threat to the security of the energy supply and lays an essential foundation for the preservation and future of the Schwedt location," it added.
Neither Rosneft Deutschland, nor Rosneft immediately commented on the move.
Across Europe, countries have been racing to bolster their energy supplies as they tighten sanctions on Russia, the continent's main oil and gas supplier.
In turn, Moscow has retaliated by reducing gas flows and has even threatened to shut the taps of completely, sending prices soaring and raising the prospect of energy rationing in Europe this winter.
Deadly Explosions Hit Buildings Of Russia-Imposed Authorities In Ukraine's Kherson, Luhansk Regions
Deadly explosions have rocked office buildings used by Russia-imposed authorities in the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Luhansk, killing two separatist prosecutors.
One explosion on September 16 hit the building of the de facto Prosecutor-General's Office of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk, parts of which have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014.
Pro-Russian media reports say the separatist government's de facto Prosecutor-General Sergey Gorenko and his deputy were killed by the blast. According to the reports, an explosive device detonated in Gorenko's office in the regional capital, Luhansk, which is located far from the front line.
Meanwhile, the Russia-appointed deputy governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, said the building of the region's administration was hit by a missile shot by Ukrainian armed forces on September 16. Kyiv has not commented on the statement.
Another Russia-appointed official in Kherson said the chief of the labor department was wounded and her driver killed in the attack.
Stremousov said the missile hit the building as Russia-imposed leaders of the region's districts, towns, and cities were holding a meeting.
Video taken after the explosion showed the building had suffered heavy damage.
Kherson has been under Russian armed forces' control since March, just weeks after the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve Single Seven-Year Presidential Term, Renaming Of Capital
NUR-SULTAN -- The Kazakh parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, has approved a presidential proposal to replace the current system of a maximum of two consecutive five-year presidential terms with a single seven-year presidential term.
Deputies also approved on September 16 a proposal by a parliamentary group to change the name of the Central Asian nation's capital back to Astana from Nur-Sultan as part of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's campaign to create "a new Kazakhstan."
The proposals were included in a bill containing constitutional amendments that is now expected to be signed into law by Toqaev, who changed the capital's name to Nur-Sultan in 2019 in honor of his predecessor and the nation’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
On September 1, Toqaev, who has been distancing himself from his predecessor, called for an early presidential election in the coming months in which he will seek a second term in office while also proposing an increase of the presidential term to seven years from five years, while barring future presidents from seeking more than one term.
Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy" or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented antigovernment nationwide protests started over a fuel price hike and exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends enriched themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June this year, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as elbasy.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and don't change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Hungary's Ruling Party Reacts Angrily To European Parliament Ruling Country Not A 'Full Democracy'
Fidesz, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling party, has blasted the European Parliament (EP) after it approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy."
The EP voted 433 to 123 with 28 abstentions on September 15 to approve a report that said Hungary had become "a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy" under the leadership of Orban's nationalist government and that its undermining of the bloc's democratic values had taken the country out of the community of democracies.
The nonbinding vote is mainly symbolic as it singles out Hungary for allegedly failing to uphold values enshrined in the EU treaty such as "respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law, and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities."
The report says democracy and fundamental rights in Hungary have eroded through the "deliberate and systematic efforts of the Hungarian government" since the EP launched an investigation into Hungary's democratic norms in 2018.
"It is unforgivable that, while people are suffering from the severe economic effects of wartime inflation and misguided sanctions, the European Parliament is attacking Hungary again," said Balazs Hidveghi, a Fidesz deputy in the EP.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, has clashed often with the bloc over issues such as judicial independence, public procurement, LGBT rights, and media, academic, and religious freedoms.
Since sweeping to power on his nationalist agenda in 2010, Orban, who characterizes the country as an "illiberal democracy," has rewritten the constitution and key aspects of electoral laws and consolidated allies' control of nearly every major media outlet in the country.
The EP report actually blames the European Union's other 26 members for being "inactive" to Orban's democratic abuses during his rule, saying part of the problem was "the inability of the [European] Council to make meaningful progress to counter democratic backsliding."
The report comes just days ahead of an expected announcement by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, that the bloc is ready to suspend the transfer of some EU funds to Hungary over the alleged democratic violations.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Deadly Clashes Along Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Continue Despite Cease-Fire
The leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to a cease-fire and ordered their troops to withdraw from disputed border areas as reports of clashes involving heavy artillery that have left several dead continue to raise security concerns in Central Asia.
Kyrgyz presidential spokesman Erbol Sultanbaev said that President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed the situation while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in neighboring Uzbekistan on September 16.
They agreed to a cease-fire and said a joint commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the border should continue its work. Clashes over the poorly demarcated border are frequent, often flaring up and de-escalating quickly.
The agreement, however, did little to stop the violence that has seen at least three people killed and dozens wounded since fighting broke out two days ago.
"Violating the reached agreements, the Tajik side renewed gunfire at Kyrgyz border guards' positions in the settlements of Kulundu and Jany-Jer in the Leilek district," the Kyrgyz border service said, adding that the Tajiks used multiple-rocket launchers against positions in the Batken district.
Border issues in Central Asia stem to a large extent from the Soviet era, when Moscow tried to divide the region between ethnic groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.
Both countries still host Russian military bases and Moscow again on September 16 called for a halt in the fighting.
The Kyrgyz border guard service has accused Tajik forces of using tanks, armored personnel carriers, and mortars.
It also said the Tajik side early on September 16 had shelled suburbs of the regional capital, Batken, and areas close to the city's airport, damaging or fully destroying civil infrastructure.
A resident of the village of Dostuk in Kyrgyzstan's Leilek district, Malik Mannanov, told RFE/RL that his 15-year-old daughter was killed by mortar shrapnel.
The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security said earlier that Tajik troops occupied a school in Dostuk
Tajikistan in turn accused Kyrgyz forces of bombarding an outpost and seven villages with "heavy weaponry" in the same area.
A civilian was killed and three injured, authorities in the Tajik city of Isfara said.
Kyrgyzstan reported 42 wounded in its southern Batken Province, which borders Tajikistan's northern Sughd region and features a Tajik exclave, Vorukh, a key hotspot in recent conflicts.
Tajikistan does not consider Vorukh an exclave, as it believes parts of the disputed segment of the border near it are Tajik territory.
The accounts could not be immediately verified.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions and sporadic deadly clashes since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
With reporting by Reuters
Armenia Says Situation 'Unchanged' As Truce With Azerbaijan Appears To Hold
The Armenian Defense Ministry on September 16 said a truce with Azerbaijan appeared to be holding and the "situation was unchanged" at the border following a deadly flare-up in fighting linked to a decades-old dispute between the Caucasus neighbors over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
"As of [9 a.m.] on September 16, no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been recorded, said the ministry's press secretary, Aram Torosian.
The clashes that had erupted on September 13 -- the worst since the two sides fought a war in 2020 -- ended "thanks to the international involvement" overnight on September 15, Armenia's Security Council said, after earlier failed attempts by Russia to broker a truce.
Azerbaijan has not officially confirmed the cease-fire, which was initially announced by Armenia's Security Council.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on September 16 announced an updated death toll from this week's clashes with Azerbaijan, saying the number of the dead had risen from 105 to at least 135.
"For the moment, the number of dead is 135," Pashinian told a cabinet meeting.
"Unfortunately it is not the final figure. There are also many wounded."
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on September 15 that a total of 71 of its servicemen had been killed during clashes this week on the border with Armenia, updating a previous death toll of 50.
Azerbaijan has said it is ready to hand over the bodies of up to 100 Armenian troops to the other side.
The United States and the United Nations on September 15 welcomed the cease-fire.
"We welcome the cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia and will continue to work with the parties to seek to cement it," tweeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
In a later tweet, Blinken said that he discussed the situation in a phone call with Pashinian. "I offered my condolences for the loss of life in the recent fighting," Blinken wrote.
A senior U.S. State Department official said late on September 15 that the cease-fire "appears to be holding."
"But the events of the last week demonstrate the critical need for real progress on a comprehensive peace process that addresses the underlying issues fueling this conflict," the unnamed official added.
UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca said "the international community must remain fully committed to a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and spare no effort to de-escalate the current tensions, bring the parties back to the negotiation table and help them achieve peace and stability in the region."
Both sides have blamed each other for starting the recent hostilities, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of an unprovoked attack that reached into Armenian territory and Baku saying it was responding to shelling by Armenian forces.
Before the cease-fire was announced, Pashinian said Azerbaijani forces had struck and seized several Armenian settlements along their shared border and in territory beyond Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku said it was responding to "provocations" by the Armenian side.
Russia said it was seeking to reverse any shift in the military balance of the region that had occurred as a result of this week's fighting.
"We are in close contact with both countries so as to arrive at a sustainable cease-fire and the return of Azerbaijani and Armenian military to their positions of origin," Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the 15-member Security Council on September 15.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war that lasted six weeks in late 2020 and killed an estimated 6,000 people before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers. Russia moved quickly to negotiate an end to the latest hostilities, but a renewal of the cease-fire has failed to hold.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold a meeting on September 16 with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where they both are attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security grouping dominated by Russia and China.
Putin will also meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, which is Azerbaijan's main ally.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
Pope Holds Out Hope For Dialogue With Russia To End War In Ukraine
The Vatican plans to keep open the possibility of dialogue with Russia, Pope Francis said on September 15 en route back to Rome from Kazakhstan.
"I don't exclude dialogue with any power that is in war, even if it's the aggressor," Francis said, reaffirming a long-standing policy on the need for dialogue even with countries that are hostile to the Catholic Church.
"Always take a step forward, with the hand outstretched, because the alternative is to close the only reasonable door to peace," said the pope, speaking during a press conference on the flight.
Francis visited Kazakhstan to participate in an interfaith peace conference that in its final communique called on all political leaders to stop conflict and bloodshed "in all corners of our world."
At the same time Francis affirmed that it was "morally acceptable" for Ukraine to receive weapons to defend itself against Moscow's invasion. He said such a defense is not only right but "also an expression of love for your country."
The motivation behind such fighting is key.
"It can be immoral if it's done with the intention of provoking more war or selling weapons or getting rid of the weapons that you don't need anymore," he said.
Based on reporting by AP
Ukrainian Volunteer Paramedic Describes 'Hell' Of Russian Captivity To U.S. Lawmakers
A volunteer Ukrainian paramedic who was captured in the port city of Mariupol and held for three months told U.S. lawmakers on September 15 about the deplorable conditions of her captivity and how she comforted fellow Ukrainian detainees before they succumbed to torture and untreated wounds.
Yulia "Taira" Payevska spoke to lawmakers with the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission, describing the "hell" of her Russian captivity.
Payevska described "prisoners in cells screaming for weeks, and then dying from the torture without any medical help."
The paramedic said she cradled male, female, and child prisoners alike before they died after "abuse and additional beating."
Senator Ben Cardin (Democrat-Maryland), co-chair of the Helsinki Commission, said the conditions she described for civilian and military detainees violated international law. He said the Geneva Conventions single out medics, both military and civilian, for protection "in all circumstance."
Representative Joe Wilson (Republican-South Carolina), another member of the commission, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.
"It is critical that the world hear the stories of those who endured the worst under captivity," Wilson said. "Evidence is essential to prosecution of war crimes."
Payevska and her driver were taken into custody after being stopped in a routine document check in March in Mariupol, which at the time was under siege. They were held at various locations in territory occupied by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region before getting free in June.
She has already received global attention for her bodycam footage of her team's effort to save wounded people in Mariupol. Before she was captured she gave the data card that held the recordings to AP journalists, who smuggled it out.
Her testimony on September 15 before the commission was her most detailed public account of the deplorable conditions of her captivity, the plight of Ukrainians who continue to be detained, and her work since 2014 providing medical assistance to those wounded in the war.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said Payevska's testimony to the commission is "a very powerful statement of the truth about the horrors of the Russian blockade of Mariupol and about the three-month stay in inhumane conditions in captivity of the occupiers."
Her testimony is crucial to hold Russia accountable and draw attention to the need to increase joint efforts to release all Ukrainians illegally held by Russia, Markarova said on Facebook.
The U.S. Helsinki Commission is an independent commission of the U.S. government that monitors compliance with the Helsinki Accords and works to advance security through the promotion of human rights, democracy, and economic, environmental, and military cooperation in the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
With reporting by AP
Britain's Snub Of Russia For Queen's Funeral 'Deeply Immoral,' Foreign Ministry Says
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized a decision not to invite Russia to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as "deeply immoral" and "blasphemous" toward the late monarch's memory.
Buckingham Palace announced on September 15 that certain nations, including Russia, Belarus, Afghanistan, Burma, and Syria, were not invited to the state funeral for Elizabeth, who died on September 8 at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the decision not to invite Russia was "particularly blasphemous" toward Queen Elizabeth's memory.
"We see this British attempt to use the national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country...as deeply immoral," Zakharova said in a statement.
Relations between Britain and Russia have sunk to new lows over Russian’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolence to King Charles III after the palace announced the queen’s passing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on September 14 when asked whether Moscow had received an invitation to attend the funeral.
"The president had no original plans to take part in any memorial or any other ceremonies," Peskov said.
Separately, a group of British legislators who have been blacklisted by China expressed concerns that China has been invited to the queen’s funeral.
Conservative lawmaker Tim Loughton told the BBC on September 15 the invitation to China should be rescinded, citing the country’s human rights abuses and treatment of Uyghurs in its western region of Xinjiang.
Britain "can't possibly have official representatives of the Chinese government attending such an important occasion," Loughton said.
It is not clear whether Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is currently attending a summit in Uzbekistan, will attend the state funeral.
U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Emperor Naruhito are among the world leaders who have confirmed their attendance at the funeral on September 19.
Organizer Edward Fitzalan-Howard on September 15 revealed some of the plans for the first state funeral in Britain since that of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.
"It is our aim and belief that...the next few days will unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, while fulfilling Her Majesty and her family's wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign," Fitzalan-Howard said.
More than 2,000 guests are expected to pack historic Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. local time for a church service dedicated to her life and reign. The queen is to be buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip, in Windsor Castle following the state funeral.
On the first of four days that the queen's coffin is to lie in state at Britain's Parliament, thousands of mourners on September 15 waited up to nine hours in line for the chance to file past the coffin and pay respects to the late queen.
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, TASS, and Reuters
Ukraine Says Hundreds Of Graves, Dozens Of Torture Sites Found In Areas Retaken From Russia
Kyiv says hundreds of graves have been found outside Izyum days after the city was retaken from Russian forces during Ukraine's successful offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, with officials indicating that most victims at the burial site were civilians.
The grim discovery prompted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call on the international community to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.
"Russia has already become the biggest source of terrorism in the world, and no other terrorist power leaves behind so many deaths. This must be recognized legally. The world must act. Russia must be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism," Zelenskiy said in a statement on Telegram.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was behaving "horrifically" and was likely responsible for war crimes.
"This is part -- horrifically -- of a continuing and ongoing story whenever we see the Russian tide recede from the parts of Ukraine that it's occupied. We see what's left in its wake," Blinken told reporters.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said at least 440 bodies had been found at the site in Izyum.
"Mass graves are being discovered in Izyum after liberation from the [Russians]," the ministry tweeted.
"The current largest burial sites has 440 unmarked graves," it said.
Ukrainian police chief Ihor Klymenko said that based on preliminary findings, most of the people buried at the site were civilians.
Asked if the Izyum site contained mainly civilians or soldiers, Klymenko told a news conference: "On a preliminary estimate, civilians. Although we have information that there are soldiers there too, we haven't recovered a single one yet."
The exhumations are continuing, he added.
Klymenko also said several torture sites were found in the newly liberated areas.
"I can talk about the presence of at least 10 torture centers in settlements" in the Kharkiv region, he said.
He said "two torture centers were found in Balaklia," a town in the northeast.
Thousands of Russian soldiers fled Izyum last week after occupying the city and using it as a logistics hub in the Kharkiv region. They left behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment.
Klymenko also said authorities had opened 204 criminal cases investigating possible war crimes committed by Russian forces over the past week.
The Ukrainian reports could not immediately be verified. There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies targeting civilians.
The UN human rights office announced that it will send a team to Izyum.
"They (monitors) are aiming to go there to try to establish a bit more about what may have happened," the office's spokeswoman, Liz Throssell, told a press briefing in Geneva on September 16. She did not give a time frame for when the mission would head to Ukraine.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks north of the city of Donetsk, the military's General Staff said in a Facebook post.
Sea-based missiles also targeted areas of the Odesa region but were destroyed by antiaircraft units, it said.
Russian forces had launched attacks on several settlements on the Kharkiv front line, the Ukrainian military said.
In its daily intelligence bulletin, the British Defense Ministry said on September 16 that after more than six months of war, "the impact of Russia's manpower challenge has become increasingly severe," prompting Kremlin-linked Russian private military company Vagner Group to attempt recruiting Russian convicts for service in Ukraine "since at least July."
The British intelligence bulletin said convicts were being offered commutation of their sentences as well as cash incentives.
The bulletin said Russian military academies are shortening training courses and bringing cadets graduation dates forward. "This is almost certainly so cadets can be deployed to support the Ukraine operation," it said.
On the diplomatic front, Zelenskiy met on September 15 with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as he looks to add political momentum to Ukraine's recent military gains and press for progress in providing Ukraine with air-defense systems.
Zelenskiy emphasized the need for progress in talks with Ukraine's partners for air-defense systems later in his nightly address.
"We already have agreements with certain countries [and] our diplomats are working with others," he said.
Late on September 15 the White House announced an additional $600 million in military aid for Ukraine as the United States moves to support Kyiv's counteroffensive.
A White House memo said U.S. President Joe Biden would use his Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows him to authorize the transfer of weapons from U.S. stocks.
The Defense Department said the aid consists of equipment and services, as well as training.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
UN To Vote On Allowing Zelenskiy To Pre-Record Address To General Assembly
The UN General Assembly will vote on September 16 on whether to make an exception to a rule requiring leaders to speak in person at the General Assembly to accommodate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The proposal would permit Zelenskiy to submit a pre-recorded statement to be played during the annual gathering of the 193-member body at which the leader or another top representative of each member state has an opportunity to speak.
The document expresses concern that leaders of "peace-loving" UN sovereign nations can't participate in person "for reasons beyond their control owing to ongoing foreign invasion, aggression, (and) military hostilities that do not allow safe departure from and return to their countries."
The document stresses that allowing Zelenskiy to submit a pre-recorded version of his speech would not set a precedent for future high-level assembly meetings.
The draft document refers to the General Assembly resolution adopted at an emergency special session on March 2 -- six days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- demanding an immediate halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops. The vote on the resolution was 141 to 5 with 35 abstentions.
The proposal to let Zelenskiy pre-record his speech requires a majority vote in the assembly. If approved, his address will be delivered on September 21, according to the latest schedule.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual meeting of world leaders was all virtual in 2020 and hybrid in 2021. But this year all speeches must be in person.
Based on reporting by AP
Biden To Meet With Relatives Of Two Americans Jailed In Russia
The White House says President Joe Biden on September 16 will meet with family members of U.S. women's basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, who have been imprisoned in Russia.
The meetings are intended to underscore the administration's commitment to securing the release of the two Americans and others jailed abroad, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Biden "wanted to let them know that they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day," Jean-Pierre told reporters. But she cautioned that there was no good news to pass along to the relatives on efforts to secure the release of their loved ones.
The U.S. government says Russia has wrongfully detained Griner and Whelan and has assigned their cases to the office of its top hostage negotiator.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken two months ago announced that the administration had made a substantial proposal to Russia.
The meetings at the White House on September 16 will be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families of Griner and Whelan.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and Women's National Basketball Association player, has been held in Russia since February on drug-related charges. She was sentenced last month to nine years in prison, a verdict that Biden called “unacceptable.”
Whelan was convicted of spying in 2020 is serving a 16-year sentence. The former U.S. Marine and corporate security executive and his family say the charges against him are false.
Biden spoke by phone in July with Griner's wife, Cherelle, and with Whelan's sister, Elizabeth. On September 16, Biden plans to speak with Cherelle Griner and the player's agent in one meeting and with Elizabeth Whelan in the other.
The Russians have indicated that they are open to negotiations but have also said it would be more appropriate to keep the talks private. Negotiations have been complicated by the tense relations between Washington and Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
News reports quoting U.S. sources have said the Russian would swap Griner and Whelan for arms dealer Viktor Bout, who currently is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States after being convicted of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Financial Officials, Chechen Leader's Wives, Daughters
The U.S. Treasury Department on September 15 added top Russian finance officials, relatives of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directs the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia to its sanctions blacklist.
The new sanctions target 22 individuals and two entities that the Treasury Department said advanced Moscow's objectives in Ukraine before and after Russia launched the invasion of its neighbor.
The list includes three of Kadyrov's wives and three of his adult daughters. It also places additional sanctions on the Chechen leader, who has been under U.S. sanctions since December 2017.
Kadyrov was promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general for his role in Russia's war against Ukraine launched in February, the Treasury Department said, adding that Chechen units allied to Kadyrov have operated in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv where Russia’s troops committed atrocities and destroyed homes.
"Kadyrov has recruited for Russia's war efforts through mixed martial arts clubs, which enables him and his units to continue their activity in Ukraine," the department said.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement that as Ukraine “presses forward with defending its freedom," the U.S. government is "taking steps to further degrade Russia's ability to rebuild its military, hold perpetrators of violence accountable, and further financially isolate [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."
The new sanctions took aim at the heads of key Russian financial institutions, including the National Payment Card System (NSPK), which runs the Mir payment network; the National Settlement Depository; the Non-Bank Credit Organization Central Counterparty National Clearing Center (CCP NCC), which manages settlement for the Moscow stock exchange; and the Deposit Insurance Agency.
The treasury also blacklisted Maria Alexeyevna Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children's rights.
Working directly under Putin, the Treasury Department said, Lvova-Belova has overseen the deportation of "thousands" of Ukrainian children to Russia.
"Lvova-Belova's efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, the so-called 'patriotic education' of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to expedite the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children by Russia's forces," it said.
The treasury also designated Task Force Rusich, which it described as a neo-Nazi paramilitary group fighting in Ukraine, including near Kharkiv, and associated with the Vagner mercenary group controlled by close Putin associate Yevgeny Prigozhin.
"Rusich has a long history of fighting alongside Russia-backed proxies in the Donbas region of Ukraine, and in 2015, Rusich mercenaries were accused of, and filmed, committing atrocities against deceased and captured Ukrainian soldiers,” the department said.
It said Rusich is led by Alexey Yurevich Milchakov and Yan Igorevich Petrovskiy.
“Milchakov, who has developed a reputation for extreme brutality, was wounded in Rusich’s initial combat near Kharkiv, Ukraine in 2022,” Treasury said.
Petrovskiy, who was expelled from Norway in 2016 after being declared a threat to national security, is Rusich’s lead military trainer and replaced Milchakov as commander after his injury, the department said.
U.S. Treasury sanctions freeze any assets those designated might have under U.S. jurisdiction and forbid any U.S. individuals or companies -- including international banks with U.S. operations -- from doing business with them.
In a parallel move, the U.S. Commerce Department banned the export of quantum computing services, hardware, and software to Russia and Belarus. The Treasury Department said the move would degrade Moscow's ability to rebuild its military after heavy losses in its ongoing war in Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
IAEA Demands Russia Withdraw From Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant
The UN nuclear watchdog's board of governors has passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, diplomats who attended a closed-door meeting on September 15 in Vienna said.
The resolution adopted by the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calls on Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine."
The 35-member board passed the resolution with 26 votes in favor, two against, and seven abstentions, diplomats said, adding that Russia and China voted against.
The resolution also says the military occupation of the plant significantly increases the risk of a nuclear accident that would endanger the population of Ukraine, neighboring states, and the international community.
The Russian military and the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom should suspend all activities at the nuclear plant and hand control back to Ukrainian authorities, the resolution said.
Russia's mission to the IAEA said "the Achilles' heel of this resolution" was that it said nothing about the systematic shelling of the plant.
"The reason is simple -- this shelling is carried out by Ukraine, which is supported and shielded by Western countries in every possible way," it said in a statement.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, raising grave concerns at the IAEA. Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the attacks.
An IAEA delegation visited the plant earlier this month and reported that the site had been damaged by the shelling.
The power plant was completely shut down at the weekend, and power lines have been restored to ensure the cooling of nuclear fuel rods and waste, which is essential to prevent a meltdown.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Russia's Chechnya Gets Ready For 'Fall Mobilization' As Moscow Faces Major Setback In Ukraine War
GROZNY, Russia -- The administration of Ramzan Kadyrov in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya has prepared a draft resolution calling for a "fall mobilization" of the region's male residents 18-26 years of age to the armed forces as Moscow faces major setbacks in the war in Ukraine.
The draft resolution's text was obtained by RFE/RL.
Unlike regular mandatory autumn conscription, the 24-page draft document calls the campaign a "mobilization of main and reserve staff" already registered at the conscription commission.
The mobilization will start on October 1 and will last until the end of 2022. The document says the Interior Ministry of the region will prepare special units to locate individuals who evade the mobilization.
The document, dated September 14, was prepared as Kadyrov publicly called for mobilization in Russia's other regions "to assist military forces" in the war, which Russia launched in February.
Earlier this week, the Kremlin said there were no plans to announce a full or partial mobilization for Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as Russian troops suffer losses and lose territory in the Kharkiv region to a counteroffensive by Ukrainian armed forces.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on September 10 that up to 1,300 paramilitary troops loyal to Kadyrov had arrived in Ukraine's Kherson region to reinforce Russian forces.
The General Staff said the troops were a unit of the so-called Kadyrovtsy paramilitary force formed in Chechnya that effectively serves as the region's own army and that has been accused of rampant rights abuses.
Iranian Woman Brain Dead After Arrest By Morality Police Over Hijab Rules
A 22-year-old Iranian woman has been declared brain dead just hours after reports spread that she was beaten and arrested by morality police in Tehran for not complying with the country's mandatory hijab rules.
According to reports published on social networks, Mahsa Amini had traveled from the western Iranian province of Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested on September 13.
Eyewitnesses at the scene told journalists that Amini appeared to have been beaten inside the morality police van while being taken to the detention center, though she was conscious.
A few hours after her arrest, her family was informed that Amini had been hospitalized.
The media center of the Tehran Police Department denied the eyewitness claims of beating Amini, saying she was transferred to one of the police departments in Tehran for "justification and education" about the hijab when she "suddenly suffered a heart problem."
Kiarash Amini, Mahsa's brother, said in an interview with the Iranwire news website that doctors told him they had diagnosed Mahsa as having had either a heart attack or a stroke, "and that while her heart was still beating, her brain is no longer conscious."
Authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran. In recent weeks, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from entering government offices, banks, or riding on public transportation.
The notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
Puran Nazimi, a human rights activist, challenged Iranian authorities to release security camera footage to prove they didn't beat Amini.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EuroPride Leader Says LGBT Supporters Will Take To Streets Of Belgrade Despite Ban
The local organizer of an LGBT-pride march banned this week by Serbian authorities after pressure from religious and right-wing groups says EuroPride supporters will take to Belgrade's streets on September 17 despite the ban.
Marko Mihailovic also told an Instagram livestream with RFE/RL's Balkan Service on September 15 that his group has filed an appeal with a Serbian administrative court against the Interior Ministry's decision to block the event.
"The question is whether it will be a short walk or whether we will stand in one place, but we will go out into the streets," Mihailovic said. "It is important that we go out and that our voice is heard."
EuroPride celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and has been hosted by a different European city nearly every year since 1992.
Belgrade reportedly gave its initial nod for the event three years ago despite opposition from Serbian Orthodox leaders and right-wing groups against LGBT community events.
Those same groups recently staged three rounds of anti-Pride demonstrations in Belgrade, attracting thousands of people demanding the EuroPride rally be prohibited.
National populist President Aleksandar Vucic suggested last month that the EuroPride march would not be allowed to go ahead but said the final decision lay in the hands of the Interior Ministry.
On September 13, the Interior Ministry officially announced the ban on the EuroPride's culminating march through downtown Belgrade and said it had similarly denied permission for a counterdemonstration the same day.
It concluded that there was a "danger of violence, destruction of property, and other forms of disruption of public order on a larger scale."
Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin cited the "current geopolitical situation and tensions in the region" and suggested violence "would make the position of our country more difficult."
Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, the region's first openly lesbian leader, was booed by some attendees of a human rights conference organized within the EuroPride 2022 program on September 13, but she was quoted as saying: "No one can stop you [from walking], because that is a fundamental human right."
She acknowledged that authorities had given in to right-wing bullies in banning the march.
"Our lives and rights are important," EuroPride organizer Mihailovic said on the RFE/RL livestream.
He said discussions were continuing on whether police would provide security for any eventual September 17 rally.
"We have pretty strong guarantees that everything will be safe," Mihailovic said. "The state will not allow -- at least it shouldn't -- violence."
More details about EuroPride's plans would be announced later on September 15 or September 16, he added.
A 2010 Pride rally in Belgrade descended into violence that injured dozens of police and civilians when anti-LGBT mobs including some clerics swarmed and attacked participants, but subsequent Pride events took place without major incidents.
Mihailovic said this year is the first time that he has been afraid of attending, and he advised attendees to avoid displaying rainbows and other LGBT symbols on the way to or from the event.
"I'm sorry that it all came down to this," he said. "We were ready to make an amazing Pride and a concert within it, but unfortunately we've been set back 13 years."
Mihailovic and other organizers launched EuroPride week in a defiant but discreet ceremony that passed without incident in front of a government building on September 12.
Iranian Activist Gholian Hospitalized But Remains On Hunger Strike
Iranian labor activist Sepideh Gholian has been taken to the hospital after being on a hunger strike for several days to protest authorities ignoring her request to be transferred to a prison in the city where her parents live.
According to Narges Mohammadi, another civil activist imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison, Gholian started her hunger strike on September 9. Alieh Matlabzadeh, another imprisoned civil activist, added that Gholian suffered "intestinal bleeding" during the hunger strike.
A source close to Gholian's family told the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) that she had been transferred to the Taleghani Hospital in the Iranian capital late on September 13 due to her deteriorating physical condition.
The source added that Gholian remains on her hunger strike even though her parents came to Tehran from the southern city of Dezful to urge her to end the protest.
Gholian was arrested along with about 20 activists, protest organizers, and workers during the Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory strike in November 2018. While most were released on bond the next day, Gholian was imprisoned for a month.
Her release from prison in Ahvaz in December 2018 was short-lived.
After Iranian state television aired footage in January 2019 in which it purported to show Gholian confessing to taking part in alleged Western-backed efforts to overthrow the government, she promptly countered on social media saying she had been beaten and forced to make the false confession.
Following her release on bail in December 2018, Gholian described to Amnesty International the acts of torture she said she suffered at the hands of security officials. She was later sentenced to five years in prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
European Investment Bank Sends 500 Million Euros To Ukraine In Latest Funding Package
The European Investment Bank (EIB), the lending arm of the European Union, says it has disbursed 500 million euros ($500 million) to Ukraine as part of its Solidarity Urgent Response package for the country as it fights to repel Russia's invasion.
The EIB said in a statement on September 15 that the funds are part of a 1.59-billion-euro package to support Ukraine, which is backed by guarantees from the EU budget.
The 500 million euros are aimed at helping the Ukrainian government cover priority short-term financing needs and ensure urgent repairs of damaged roads, bridges, and railway infrastructure, the statement said.
"We are working closely with the government of Ukraine to ensure that the country can maintain and resume its most critical functions in the face of such enormous challenges and suffering," EIB President Werner Hoyer said in the statement.
Ukraine's finance minister, Sergii Marchenko, said the funds are crucial for the country's economic stability amid the war, which is now in its seventh month.
- By Current Time
Noted Lawyer Charged Over His Stance On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The chairman of the Attorneys' Chamber in Russia's Udmurtia region, Dmitry Talantov, has been accused of committing five crimes and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Pervy Otdel (The First Unit), a group that unites lawyers and right defenders, wrote on Telegram on September 14 that Talantov has been charged with the distribution of fake materials inciting political hatred and discord, and two counts of inciting hatred and discord using an official position.
Talantov was arrested in the Udmurt capital, Izhevsk, and sent to pretrial detention in Moscow in late June after he criticized the Russian government and military forces over a deadly strike on a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.
He was initially charged with distributing false information about the Russian armed forces.
Earlier in April, Talantov, who has openly condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, also harshly criticized Russia's military for killing civilians in the Ukrainian towns and cities of Irpin, Bucha, and Mariupol.
Talantov was the lawyer for Ivan Safronov, a prominent former Russian journalist who was sentenced to 22 years in prison last week on a treason charge widely considered to be politically motivated.
Russia's Supreme Court Withdraws License Of Novaya Gazeta's Website Amid Press Crackdown
MOSCOW -- Russia's Supreme Court has withdrawn the license of the Novaya gazeta newspaper's website, one of the last independent media outlets in the country, amid a media crackdown amid the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
The court's September 15 ruling was made at request of media regulator Roskomnadzor, which accused the newspaper of failing to label its materials as having been prepared by a media outlet included on the Justice Ministry's registry of "foreign agents."
Last week, the Basmanny district court in Moscow annulled the licenses of Novaya gazeta's print materials and its Novaya rasskaz-gazeta magazine.
The government has used Russian courts to intensify pressure on the free press since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Novaya gazeta was founded in part with money from former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and was one of the most respected publications in post-Soviet Russia since 1993. It suspended operations inside the country in March after being forced to remove material from its website on Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Some members of the paper's staff left Russia after it stopped publishing and launched the newspaper Novaya gazeta.Europe from Latvia's capital, Riga. Roskomnadzor has blocked that website inside Russia as well.
Novaya gazeta's chief editor, Dmitry Muratov, a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has remained in Russia despite his vocal opposition to the conflict in Ukraine.
Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of "false" information that "discredits the armed forces." The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
