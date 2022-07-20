News
Russian Court Fines Protester Over Poster Citing Rock Star's Statement About Putin
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has fined a protester for holding a poster citing a popular rock star's recent quip that crudely warned citizens not to blindly follow President Vladimir Putin.
Georgy Kakabadze told RFE/RL on July 20 that the Pervorechensky district court in the city of Vladivostok ordered him to pay a 40,000 ruble ($710) fine for the poster, which said: "The motherland is not the president's a*s."
The phrase became a popular slogan after Yury Shevchuk, the leader and front man of DDT, one of Russia's most popular rock groups, told the audience at a concert in May: "The motherland is not the president's ass, which one must lather and kiss all the time."
"The motherland is a beggar, an old woman that sells potatoes at the railway station. That is what motherland is," he said.
Kakabadze also told RFE/RL that the court banned the phrase "a*s" from slogans, saying it carries elements of contempt for authorities.
Kakabadze's lawyer, Sergei Valiullin, told RFE/RL that he will appeal the court's decision.
In May, after a video of Shevchuk talking about the war at the concert went viral on social media, several protests against Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine were held in Vladivostok with many repeating the slogan: "The motherland is not the president's ass."
Shevchuk, who over the years has challenged Putin’s decisions, was charged with discrediting the army for his comments about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the motherland.
In April, authorities in the Siberian city of Tyumen canceled a DDT concert in the city after Shevchuk refused to perform on a stage decorated with a huge "Z" -- a sign of support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
Iranian Morality Police Unit Disciplined After Video Of Sick Girl's Arrest For Hijab Violation Goes Viral
The Tehran Police Department has announced disciplinary action against a police team that arrested a girl for disregarding mandatory hijab rules even as her mother pleaded with them to release her child because she was sick.
A video of the arrest by a morality police unit went viral on social networks on July 19, sparking angry reactions as the mother begged and cried while pleading with the officers to release her daughter from the police car due to her illness.
In the video, the mother can be seen standing in front of a police van trying to stop it from leaving with her daughter. As she pleads for her child's release, the van begins to drive slowly forward, eventually knocking her to the ground.
The girl was arrested for not wearing what the Iranian authorities call a “proper hijab.”
The police department gave no details about the case, saying only that the officers were disciplined due to "wrongful contact with a citizen."
Iran's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent in recent months, with videos emerging on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russian Court Drops Charges Against Blogger Whose Song Mocked Response To 2002 Theater Tragedy
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in St. Petersburg has dropped all charges against blogger Yury Khovansky, who was charged with terrorism over a song he wrote mocking the government's response to the 2002 hostage-taking incident at Moscow's Dubrovka Theater.
The Second western district military court announced the decision on July 20, citing the statute of limitations.
The 32-year-old blogger, whose YouTube channel has more than 4.4 million subscribers, was detained in June last year on suspicion of "justifying terrorism" for the performance of his song online in 2020.
In February 2021, Khovansky publicly expressed regret over the song after an investigation into his performance was launched, saying he was "ashamed" of it.
Khovansky used what officials called "very offensive words" in the song when describing minors who were victims of the October 2002 tragedy at the Dubrovka Theater, where some 40 gunmen took hundreds of audience members, actors, and staff hostage and demanded the withdrawal of federal troops from Russia's Chechnya region.
The ordeal lasted more than two days, ending when security forces stormed the building after pumping in toxic gas that neutralized the attackers but led to the deaths of many hostages.
The government says 130 died, while an advocacy group for victims and relatives says that 174 died. Many choked on their own vomit, swallowed their tongues, or suffocated in cramped buses after security forces stormed the theater and dragged unconscious hostages out.
The Russian government has refused to reveal what gas was used in the operation, and relatives of victims accuse the government of seeking to cover up its role in the deaths of their family members.
Uzbek Citizen Arrested In Kazakhstan Over Deadly January Unrest Gets Suspended Sentence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- An Uzbek citizen who says he was tortured after his arrest in Kazakhstan over deadly unrest in January that left 232 people dead has been released from custody after a court in Almaty handed him a suspended one-year prison term for taking part in the protests.
Kamshat Derbisalieva, the mother of 18-year-old Saken Talipov, told RFE/RL on July 20 that a court in Almaty handed down its ruling late in the evening on July 19.
Derbisalieva said that her son's lawyers have filed a lawsuit to identify investigators who, she says, tortured Talipov while he was in custody.
On February 10, Uzbekistan's Consulate in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry had handed a note to Kazakhstan regarding the situation of Talipov, who was among more than a dozen Uzbek nationals arrested during the unrest.
Derbisalieva, who is a naturalized Kazakh citizen and lives in Almaty, told RFE/RL that her son was 17 at the time of his arrest.
In the wake of the violence that started with peaceful demonstrations in the western Kazakh town of Zhanaozen over fuel price hikes and led to anti-government protests across the country, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev claimed that "20,000 extremists trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty, and other regions.
Kazakh officials have not presented any evidence proving Toqaev's claim about the foreign terrorists, but have said that 232 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest, which spread across the country.
Human rights groups say the number of killed demonstrators was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed.
The government has not published the names of those killed during or after the unrest -- which led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the political scene -- and has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.
In late June, Deputy Prosecutor-General Aset Shyndaliev admitted that six people had been tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests. He said a number of security officers had been arrested in connection with the alleged torture.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons during interrogations.
EU Proposes 15 Percent Cut In Gas Consumption To Offset Russian 'Blackmail'
The European Commission has proposed introducing a voluntary 15 percent cut in target gas usage for European Union member states in case of a cutoff of Russian flows of the fuel to Europe.
"We have to prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas, and this is a likely scenario," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told journalists in Brussels on July 20.
The EU has imposed tough sanctions on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, prompting Moscow to reduce energy deliveries to several members of the bloc.
"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial, major cutoff of Russian gas or a total cutoff of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready," von der Leyen added.
Under the proposal, the 15 percent reduction would last from August 1 until March 31 and would be calculated based on each country's average consumption in the same period during 2016-2021.
The commission could make the target mandatory if it decides there is a substantial risk of severe gas shortages in the EU.
In order to pass, the proposal needs a qualified majority of 15 members out of 27, or EU countries representing at least 65 percent of the bloc's population.
EU diplomats are due to discuss the proposal on July 22, with the aim of approving it at a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers on July 26.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned about the power Russian President Vladimir Putin could wield by weaponizing energy exports and choking off the economies of the bloc.
“The partial shutoff of gas deliveries is already affecting European growth, and a full shutdown could be substantially more severe,” the IMF warned in a blog post.
It added that gross domestic product in member nations like Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic could shrink by up to 6 percent.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Russian FM Lavrov Says Moscow's Objectives In Ukraine Now Go Beyond Donbas
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the geographical objectives of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine are no longer limited to the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, commonly known as the Donbas.
"Now, the geography is different. And it is not only [the territories controlled by Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas] but also the Kherson region, the Zaporizhzhya region, and a number of other territories, and the process continues, and it continues consequently and persistently," Lavrov said on July 20 in an interview to RIA Novosti and RT news agencies.
Lavrov added that "if the West delivers long-range weapons to Kyiv, the geographic goals of the special operation in Ukraine will expand even more."
Based on reporting by RIA Novosti
UN Aviation Agency Says Belarus Commiitted 'Unlawaful' Act By Diverting Ryanair Flight
A fact-finding mission by the UN’s civil aviation agency has alleged Belarus committed an "act of unlawful interference" by diverting a Ryanair passenger flight bound for Vilnius to Minsk in order to arrest a dissident journalist.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said late on July 19 that an investigative report on the incident had been completed and that it condemned the actions of the Belarusian government, which claimed it had received a bomb threat and needed to divert the plane to Minsk, even though its destination was actually the closest airport at the time.
The Montreal-based ICAO said that its council "acknowledged that the bomb threat against Ryanair Flight FR4978 was deliberately false and endangered its safety."
Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend at the time, Sofia Sapega, were detained in May 2021 after the flight landed in Minsk.
Many Western countries have called Belarus’s action a "state hijacking." Britain and the European Union responded to the incident by telling airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and banning the country's flagship carrier Belavia from their airspace.
The ICAO noted that Russia's representative on the council expressed a "strong objection to identifying Belarus as the source of the unlawful interference which took place."
The agency said it had recommended forwarding the investigation report to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "for consideration and any appropriate action."
Since a disputed 2020 presidential election handed authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term, Belarusian security officials have cracked down hard on any dissent, arresting thousands, including dozens of journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed, and some rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture by security officials against some of those detained.
Three Central European Foreign Ministers Make Surprise Trip To Kyiv
The foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Austria, and Slovakia have made a surprise visit to Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine as it battles to repel an invasion launched by Russia five months ago.
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Liptavsky posted a short video of his arrival in the Ukrainian capital on July 20, saying he expected to meet with Ukrainian leaders during the day after being met at the train station by staff from the Czech Embassy.
"Devastating to see what #Russia's brutal war of aggression has been doing to this beautiful country and its people. We will continue to #StandWithUkraine," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg added in a separate tweet.
The Austrian television channel PULS 24 TV reported that Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok had also arrived to join the visit.
The ministers did not release a detailed itinerary of their visit, though many diplomats and leaders from around the world have traveled to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in late February to show support for the beleaguered country and survey the damage caused by the war so far.
Central Asian Leaders Meet In Kyrgyzstan Amid Concerns Over War In Ukraine, Economic Issues
The leaders of five Central Asian nations are set to begin a meeting in the Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon-Ata to discuss economic and political cooperation after recent unrest in the region and moves by Moscow to increase Russia's influence in the former Soviet republics.
On June 20, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met with foreign ministers Vladimir Norov of Uzbekistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan, and Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan and Turkmen Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Shadurdy Meredov to discuss the agenda of the upcoming summit.
The Kyrgyz presidential press service said that the main part of the summit will be held on July 21.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev arrived in Kyrgyzstan on July 20.
The summit is the first meeting of heads of state in the region since Russia -- which is not a participant in the talks -- launched its invasion of Ukraine five months ago.
While previous summits have produced general agreements on cooperation but little else, analysts say this year's edition is "very important" for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, all of which have seen social unrest in the past two years, as well as Turkmenistan.
Meanwhile, the cost of living is on the rise in the region, with the situation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, severe droughts, supply issues, and the war in Ukraine.
"I think Central Asian countries are now realizing that they would be stronger if they worked together, especially in their relations with Russia, China, and the United States...I think the war in Ukraine has demonstrated...how difficult it is to cooperate with Russia... The countries in the [Central Asian] region feel themselves very vulnerable," Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, president of the Central Eurasian Studies Society, told RFE/RL.
Many experts who talked to RFE/RL said they believe the five presidents will also touch on such issues as the Taliban's takeover in neighboring Afghanistan, January anti-government protests that left 232 people dead in Kazakhstan, as well as recent deadly unrest in Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region and Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan.
Russia Remains China's Largest Oil Supplier For Second Month Running
Russia was China's main oil supplier for the second month running in June as buyers shunned Saudi Arabian crude to take advantage of lower-priced supplies offered by Moscow.
Market data, according to Reuters on July 20, showed Chinese imports of Russian oil totaled 7.29 million tonnes in June, up nearly 10 percent from a year ago. That was over 2 million tonnes more than China received from Saudi Arabia, its traditional main supplier.
With Western customers shunning oil from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has turned to markets in Asia and elsewhere to pick up the slack.
Bloomberg reported on July 19 that India has gone from importing almost no Russian oil to almost 1 million barrels a day in June.
The news agency also noted that flows of Russian crude to China have stalled in recent weeks, a possible sign that Asia may not be equipped to fully absorb as much Russian oil as expected.
Separately, data also showed China's imports of Russian liquefied natural gas totaled 520,530 tonnes, the second-highest monthly volume since at least the start of 2021.
Russia has cut supplies to several European countries because they have refused to use a mechanism created by Moscow that allows for the purchases to be made in rubles.
Sanctions by the West on Russia over its war against Ukraine. launched on February 24 have cut off the country and its financial institutions from global transaction systems used for international payments.
Based on reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
Russia Placed On U.S. Human Trafficking Report, Child Soldier List
The United States has placed Russia on a list of countries engaged in human trafficking or forced labor, the U.S. State Department said on July 19.
Russia was also placed on a list of countries whose security forces or government-backed armed groups recruit or use child soldiers.
Russia appears throughout the department’s annual report on human trafficking, which assesses how 188 countries and territories, including the United States, are performing in terms of preventing trafficking, protecting victims, and prosecuting traffickers.
The U.S. State Department said Russia is especially prominent in a new section of the report titled State-Sponsored Trafficking in Persons because of its activities in Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said currently there are nearly 25 million trafficking victims worldwide and expressly commented on those from Ukraine.
"Millions of Ukrainians have had to flee their homes...some leaving the country altogether, most with just what they were able to carry," Blinken told a ceremony as he presented the report. "That makes them highly vulnerable to exploitation."
In addition to Russia, the state-sponsored trafficking section lists Afghanistan, Burma, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and five other countries with a "documented 'policy or pattern' of human trafficking," forced labor in government-affiliated sectors, and sexual slavery in government camps.
The report also contains a separate list of 12 countries that employ or recruit child soldiers. It included Russia and a number of the other countries that are on the new state-sponsors list.
The report's individual country chapters detailed the scale of trafficking in each. The Russia chapter said Moscow was "actively complicit in the forced labor" of North Korean migrant workers, including by issuing visas to them in an apparent bid to circumvent UN resolutions demanding their repatriation.
It also cited reports that after seizing parts of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014, Russia-backed separatists used children to work at checkpoints and serve in other jobs, including as combatants.
In addition, it cited reports that Russian-led forces have forced thousands of Ukrainians, including children, through "filtration camps," where they are compelled to accept Russian passports before being transported to remote areas of Russia.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the allegations in the report, according to Reuters.
Blinken said the United States is committed to fighting human trafficking because it destabilizes societies, undermines economies, harms workers, enriches those who exploit the people who are trafficked, undercuts legitimate business, and "most fundamentally, because it is so profoundly wrong."
With reporting by Reuters
Bidens Welcome Ukraine's First Lady To White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, welcomed Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, to the White House on July 19.
Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and Jill Biden embraced outside the White House after she arrived in a black SUV. The president gave her a bouquet that included sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower.
The women posed for press photos before going inside, where the administration briefed Zelenska on how the United States is trying to help Ukrainians who are suffering mentally and emotionally from the war.
Zelenska, who first met Jill Biden in May when the U.S. first lady traveled to western Ukraine during a European tour, is on a high-profile visit to Washington this week.
Jill Biden said since her visit to Ukraine she had spoken to her team about helping address mental-health issues for mothers and children who have suffered atrocities.
Zelenskiy said he expects "significant results" from his wife's meetings in Washington.
In addition to her meeting with Jill Biden, Zelenska is scheduled to speak to lawmakers in an auditorium in the Capitol on July 20. She visited the State Department on July 18.
Her tasks include increasing U.S. support for Ukraine, obtaining additional support to "protect people from Russian terror," and boosting humanitarian assistance, Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address.
He said the address to Congress would be important, adding, "I strongly believe it will be heard by those people responsible for making decisions in the United States."
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Putin Says Gazprom Will Fulfill Its Gas Export Obligations
Russian President Vladimir Putin says state-owned energy giant Gazprom is ready to fulfil its obligations on gas exports.
"Gazprom has fulfilled, is fulfilling, and will fulfill its obligations in full," Putin told reporters on July 19 in Tehran after holding talks with the leaders of Iran and Turkey.
Gazprom last month cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40 percent of normal levels, pointing to the delayed return of a pipeline turbine that was being serviced by German conglomerate Siemens in Canada.
Moscow said earlier this month it would increase gas supplies to Europe upon return of the turbine.
The Canadian government on July 10 said it would return it to Germany. It was to then be transferred to Gazprom -- the operator of the pipeline -- so that Canada would not violate Western sanctions on Russia.
Russia subsequently suspended shipments of natural gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for 10 days as it conducts annual maintenance.
The cutoff, which began on July 11, raised concern in Germany that the Kremlin could find a reason to extend the stoppage as a way of punishing Berlin for its support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
On another energy-related matter, Putin also called for the revival of the Iran nuclear agreement.
"We consider it important to continue efforts to preserve the nuclear deal and to create conditions for its renewed sustainable realization on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Putin said, referring to the resolution in 2015 that lifted sanctions on Iran.
The United States in 2018 unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, which provided Tehran with sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Following then-President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States and reimpose crippling sanctions, Iran began violating the pact's enriching restrictions.
Negotiations have been held by Iran and Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany, with the United States taking part indirectly. The talks, which aim to revive the pact, are currently stalled.
Putin said his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi focused on economic cooperation, especially in the energy sector.
"We identified the realization of joint large-scale projects and the more active use of our national currencies in payments between our countries," Putin said.
Russia is an important partner in Iran’s civilian nuclear program. It completed the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran and has expressed interest in expanding it.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
White House Says Russia Preparing To Annex More Ukrainian Territory
Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of more Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy leaders in areas of the country under its control, the White House said on July 19.
John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC), told a White House news briefing that the Russians plan to organize "sham referenda" in the areas it has seized, possibly as early as September, and are preparing to establish the ruble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.
Russia is also attempting to take control of broadcasting towers, he said, adding that the assessments were based on U.S. intelligence.
"Russia is beginning to roll out a version of what you could call an annexation playbook very similar to the one we saw in 2014," when it invaded and eventually annexed Crimea, Kirby said.
"Already, Russia is installing illegitimate proxy officials in the areas of Ukraine that are under its control," Kirby said.
The areas targeted for annexation include Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, and all of Donetsk and Luhansk.
"Annexation by force will be a gross violation of the UN Charter and we will not allow it to go unchallenged or unpunished," Kirby said.
A report from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights released last week said that Russia was forcing Ukrainian citizens to accept Russian passports.
The NSC spokesman said he was again highlighting the Russian plans "so the world knows that any purported annexation is premeditated, illegal, and illegitimate."
Kirby said the United States would respond to Russia's actions "swiftly and severely and in lockstep with our allies and partners." The response will include sanctions on Russian-installed "puppets and proxies," he said.
Kirby also said that in the next few days the United States will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine. The aid is expected to include more high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS). Ukraine has said the HIMARS delivered thus far have been a critical weapon in its fight to repel Russian troops.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Prosecutors Ask Congress For Broader Powers To Seize Assets Of Russian Oligarchs
The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking broader authority from Congress to seize Russian oligarchs' assets, a department official told a congressional panel on July 19.
Andrew Adams, who leads the department's KleptoCapture task force, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the additional authority would be used to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Prosecutors want the statutes of limitations for some financial crimes, such as money laundering, to be extended to 10 years to give prosecutors "time to follow the money," Adams said.
Another change they are seeking is the forfeiture of assets used to evade U.S. sanctions. Adams said prosecutors should be able to seek such forfeitures, not just the proceeds of sanctions evasions.
The testimony comes as Congress considers legislation to allow the proceeds from seized assets to be used to help the people of Ukraine.
The task force that Adams leads was launched in March to enhance the United States' ability to seize the assets of wealthy Russian oligarchs, such as yachts and private jets.
The United States and several European governments have said the seizures are aimed at pressuring business leaders close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to convince him to halt the war in Ukraine.
The United States has seized several yachts and planes belonging to oligarchs, but before those assets can be liquidated, prosecutors must win permanent forfeiture orders through a legal process that can be lengthy.
Based on reporting by Reuters
University Head In Russia's Tatarstan Remanded On Murder Charges
The rector of Kazan Federal University in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Ilshat Gafurov, who was also a regional lawmaker until his arrest in December, has been remanded in a detention center in Moscow on a murder charge.
The Basmanny district court in the Russian capital on July 19 extended Gafurov's pretrial arrest until at least October 25.
Gafurov was detained in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, in December 2021, and transferred to Moscow.
Investigators say Gafurov is suspected of ordering the murder of lawmaker Ainar Israfilov in 1999 in the city of Yelabuga. Gafurov was mayor of the Tatar city at the time.
Gafurov, 60, has run Kazan Federal University, one of Russia's oldest universities, since 2010.
With reporting by Business-Online and TASS
Hungarian Lawmakers Approve Proposal Calling For End To Elected EU Parliament
Hungary's parliament has given its approval to a proposal to abolish the European Parliament as an elected body and replace it with a system where the national legislatures of the bloc's 27 members appoint representatives.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing nationalist Fidesz Party proposed the move, with 130 of its lawmakers in the 234-seat house backing it on July 19. Fifty deputies in the legislature opposed the proposal, which also calls for deleting the objective of an "ever closer union," which is written into EU treaties.
Orban is expected to present the proposal to EU leaders sometime in the coming months.
Orban, who has dominated Hungarian politics for more than a decade, has been battling Brussels on a range of issues from perceived democratic and rights backsliding, to sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, to enlargement and other internal EU issues.
Last week, the European Commission said it was referring Hungary to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) over alleged discrimination against LGBT people, restrictions on media freedom, and gasoline pricing that discriminates against foreign-registered vehicles.
The bloc has already made the approval of Hungary's EU recovery funds conditional on legal changes that reinforce anti-corruption measures.
Biden Signs Order Authorizing Measures To Deter Detention Of U.S. Citizens Abroad
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on July 19 that aims to deter countries from wrongfully detaining and punishing U.S. citizens abroad.
A U.S. official said on a conference call with reporters that the measure will allow U.S. government agencies to impose sanctions and other measures against those who "wrongfully detain" Americans.
The move comes against the backdrop of the arrest of several U.S. citizens in Russia, including basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been detained there since authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February.
Another U.S. citizen, former Marine Paul Whelan, was detained in December 2018 and accused of espionage. He has vehemently denied the charges but was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.
Biden is "committed to getting all these cases resolved and," the U.S. official said.
At the same time Washington wants to create a deterrence strategy that raises consequences of hostage-taking to include financial and travel sanctions.
The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, says 64 Americans are currently wrongfully detained or being held hostage.
The foundation was set up in the name of James Foley, the American journalist who was abducted and killed in Syria in 2014.
The order comes after former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was involved in a prisoner swap with Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who had been jailed on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
Iranian LGBT Rights Defender Detained Again, Accused Of Trafficking Woman To Iraq
The Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has arrested Zahra Hamadani, a defender of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights, on a charge of "trafficking" Iranian women to Iraq.
An IRGC statement accused Hamadani of "promoting homosexuality, gambling, fraud, and promoting illicit sexual relations and publishing them on the Internet." It did not give any evidence backing up the claim.
Neither Hamadani nor her supporters have commented on the allegations, but she has previously been targeted by authorities for her activities related to LGBT rights.
She was arbitrarily detained in October 2021 for her social media posts defending LGBT rights. A month later, she was arrested while trying to leave the country and authorities threatened to convict her of "spreading corruption on earth," a charge which carries the death penalty.
Gays and lesbians are forced to hide their sexual orientation in Iran, where homosexuality is punishable by death.
According to a 2020 poll published by the Iranian Lesbian and Transgender Network 6rang, 62 percent of LGBT respondents said they had experienced one or more forms of violence by their immediate family. Some 77 percent said they had been subjected to physical violence of some sort due to their sexual orientation.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Tajik Authorities Say Detained Journalist Charged With Extremism
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities say journalist Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda, who has been kept incommunicado since his arrest 10 days ago, has been charged with "public calls for extremist activities."
Shodi Hafizzoda, a senior official at the Interior Ministry, told reporters on July 19 that, if convicted, Pirmuhammadzoda faces up to five years in prison.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that Pirmuhammadzoda was detained on July 9 for disobeying police.
Last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Tajikistan to fully disclose information on the whereabouts of Pirmuhammadzoda and another journalist, Zavqibek Saidamini, who was also arrested earlier in July. Tajik authorities have not revealed any information on the charges he faces or where he is being held.
Both Saidamini and Pirmuhammadzoda worked with journalists Daler Imomali and Abdullo Ghurbati, who were detained in mid-June, and have published calls for their release.
Relatives of Saidamini and Pirmuhammadzoda have told RFE/RL that neither journalist appears to have been given access to a lawyer.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Kazakh Supreme Court Exonerates Journalist, Son Years After They Serve Prison Terms
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Supreme Court has fully exonerated the chairman of the Union of Kazakhstan's Journalists and his son, the director-general of KazTAG news agency, who served prison terms for tax evasion and embezzlement several years ago.
The Supreme Court ruled on July 19 that the conviction and imprisonment of Seitqazy Mataev and his son, Aset Mataev, by a court in Nur-Sultan, the capital, in 2016 was incorrect, as there were "no elements of a crime" having been committed.
It also ruled that the two men deserve compensation for the judicial mistake. There was no immediate word from the two on whether they would seek compensation from the state.
Seitqazy and Aset Mataev were arrested in February 2016 and subsequently sentenced to six and five years in prison, respectively, on convictions of tax evasion and embezzlement.
They rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
In December 2017, Seitqazy Mataev was released from prison after his sentence was reduced under a 2016 mass amnesty marking the 25th anniversary of Kazakh independence.
https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-journalist-released-from-prison/28896465.html
Aset Mataev served his full prison term.
With reporting by KazTAG and Tengrinews
Russia's Sberbank, Kremlin-Backed Biker Club Added To EU Sanctions List
The European Union is due to add Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, and the pro-Kremlin bikers club Night Wolves to its list of individuals and companies under sanctions for supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, says a draft document seen by RFE/RL.
The 48 new additions also include Andrei Kozitsyn, the head of the giant zinc and copper firm UMMC; Sergei Korolyov, the deputy head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB); as well as commanders and members of Russia's National Guard, actors, politicians, and family members of sanctioned oligarchs.
Kozitsyn is being added to the blacklist because as a leading Russian businessman he is deemed to be "involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government," the document says.
The inclusion of Sberbank on the sanctions list would freeze its assets in the West and block all its transactions with the exception of financial operations for trade in food and fertilizer, according to an unnamed EU official.
Sberbank has already been excluded from the SWIFT bank-messaging system, seriously impeding its ability to conduct business.
Pavel Yezubov, a cousin of Kremlin-connected billionaire Oleg Deripaska, has also been included on the list. The document says Deripaska, who is already subject to Western sanctions, "has transferred large assets" to Yezubov, including several properties in France and a hotel in Austria.
The list also includes Adam Delimkhanov, a member of Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, who according to the document is responsible for "establishing Chechen forces" in eastern Ukraine since March and for leading the siege on the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Delimkhanov "has personally been involved in preparing the attacks since the beginning of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the document says.
The new additions, expected to be adopted on July 20, would bring the total number of individuals listed by the EU over the war in Ukraine to 1,229 and would increase to 110 the number of listed companies.
With reporting by Reuters
Hijab Confrontation Lands Iranian Woman In Police Custody
A woman has been arrested after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The woman, identified as Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist, was confronted by a woman who warned her she would send video to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) showing Rashno riding the bus without the mandatory hijab.
As the argument escalates, the veiled woman is forced by other passengers to get off the bus.
Arash Sadeghi, a civil activist and former political prisoner, confirmed the news on Twitter on July 18, saying Rashno was arrested two days earlier.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, also confirmed a woman protesting the mandatory hijab had been arrested.
News of the arrest comes amid recent reports that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
The notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.
Following the order, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social-media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Another Crimean Tatar Handed Lengthy Prison Term In Russia On Extremism Charge
A court in Russia has sentenced Crimean Tatar activist Azamat Eyupov to a lengthy prison term after convicting him of organizing the activities of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on the ethnic group that has been critical of Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea.
The human rights group Crimean Solidarity said on July 19 that Russia's Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don sentenced the activist to 17 years in prison.
According to the group, the court ruled that Eyupov, who pleaded not guilty, must serve the first three years of his term in prison, while the rest of his term is to be served in a maximum-security penal colony.
Eyupov was arrested in February along with several other Crimean Tatar activists after their homes in Crimea were searched by the Russian-imposed authorities. They were later charged with being members of Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea, who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries, including the United States and most European states.
Eyupov's sentence was pronounced as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.
Gazprom, Iran Sign Tentative Energy Deal Worth $40 Billion
The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom have signed a memorandum of understanding worth around $40 billion, according to the Iranian Oil Ministry's news service, SHANA.
The deal, agreed on July 19, coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Tehran for a summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts.
SHANA reported that Gazprom will offer its support to NIOC in the development of the Kish and North Pars offshore gas fields and also six oil fields.
It said that Gazprom will also be involved in the completion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and construction of gas-export pipelines.
Iran has the world's second-largest gas reserves after Russia, but U.S. sanctions have prevented access to extraction technology and slowed development of gas exports.
Based on reporting by Reuters and SHANA
