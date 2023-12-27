News
Plaque Commemorating Kalmyk Deportation Victims Destroyed After Unveiling
Unidentified perpetrators on December 27 destroyed a plaque commemorating the victims of the deportation of Kalmyks just two days after it was unveiled at a railway station in Volgograd. In late December 1943, almost 100,000 Kalmyks were sent in cattle cars from that station to Siberia. One-third of the Kalmyk deportees died. The head of Kalmykia, Batu Khasikov, called the plaque's destruction a "senseless provocation" and demanded from local officials find the perpetrators. Kalmyks are a Mongol-speaking and predominantly Buddhist ethnic group -- one of several that were deported en masse in the 1940s by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin under the accusation of collaborating with Nazi Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
More News
- By dpa
Iran Rejects IAEA Report On Increased Enriched-Uranium Output
The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has rejected a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that production of highly enriched uranium has been ramped up sharply. "We are pursuing our current activities within the rules framework," Mohammad Eslami said, the Iran Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported on December 27. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi informed the organization's member states about the increased activity on December 26. An international deal from 2015 limits Iran to only 4 percent enrichment, but Iran began violating the terms in 2018 after the United States pulled out of the deal.
Pakistan Expels Some Afghans Waiting For U.S. Resettlement
Pakistan has sent scores of Afghans back to their country despite the fact they possessed documents confirming they were waiting to be resettled in the United States.
The expulsions are part of a broader Pakistani crackdown on more than 1.7 million “undocumented foreigners” who are predominantly Afghans.
Nearly half a million Afghans have returned to their country since early October, when Islamabad announced the forced repatriation drive.
“The process of our resettlement [in the United States] should be expedited or the problems of Afghan asylum seekers will worsen," Gul Wali Ahmadzai, an Afghan in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar who is waiting to be resettled, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
"Although we carry a letter of protection from the United States, it has not deterred the [Pakistani] police from detaining us,” said another Afghan asylum seeker who requested anonymity.
“The police do not allow us to even call or text the U.S. government hotline,” he added.
The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad sent protection letters to some 25,000 Afghans. The letters proved to Pakistani authorities that they were being processed for resettlement in the United States.
American officials say they are trying to keep in touch with these Afghans in Pakistan. Washington has established an emergency hotline on WhatsApp in Dari, Pashto, and English.
A senior State Department official told Reuters that his country had "no formal way to track these kinds of cases," adding that the number of Afghans deported while awaiting U.S. resettlement was "very small."
But Shawn VanDiver, president of #AfghanEvac, the main coalition of groups helping Afghan resettlement, told Reuters that at least 130 Afghans waiting for U.S. special immigration visas in Pakistan had been expelled and returned to their country.
He said the Pakistan police have arrested more than 230 such Afghans. Of these, about 80 have since been released.
"The letters matter in some cases and not others," said VanDiver. "Not all local officers are abiding by it."
Senior Pakistani government leaders have repeatedly assured their Western counterparts that Islamabad will not deport the tens of thousands of Afghans whose cases are being considered for immigration.
On December 13, Islamabad extended a deadline to allow tens of thousands of Afghans waiting to be resettled in a third nation to stay in the country for two more months.
Under the extension, the Afghans can remain in the country until February 29. Previously, they were to leave by the end of December.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyrgyz Opposition Leader Madumarov's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention Denied
The Bishkek City Court on December 27 rejected an appeal filed by United Kyrgyzstan opposition party leader Adakhan Madumarov against his pretrial arrest. Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested in September and charged with "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" for signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. Madumarov has said the move is politically motivated and is punishment for his criticism of the authorities. On December 8, a court in Bishkek extended his pretrial detention until at least February 9, 2024. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakhstan Adds Women's Rights Activist To Wanted List
Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry on December 27 added to its wanted list Dinara Smailova, the self-exiled leader of the NeMolchiKZ group, which monitors domestic violence cases in the Central Asian country. Kazakh authorities said earlier that they launched an investigation of Smailova (aka Dina Tangsari) on fraud charges. Smailova registered her group in Georgia, where she ived for some time, but after Georgia refused to allow her back in the country after an international trip earlier this year, she moved to an EU member state. To read the original story by RFE/RL;'s Kazakh Service, click here.
Two Dead In Heavy Blizzard, Snowfalls In Northern Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry said on December 27 that heavy snowfalls and blizzards killed two people in the northern region of Qostanai. According to the ministry, rescuers found the bodies of an elderly woman and her 11-year-old grandchild, who had gone missing the day before after they left for a nearby village from which they planned to hitch a ride to the regional capital, Qostanai. However, the region was suddenly hit by heavy snowfall and a blizzard, and the two most likely lost their way, authorities said. According to preliminary investigations, the woman and her grandchild died of hypothermia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Bosnian Serbs Appoint Pro-Russian Former Serbian Official As Senator
Aleksandar Vulin, the outspokenly pro-Russian former director of Serbia's state security agency and a former government minister, has been appointed to serve as a senator for Bosnia-Herzegovina's Republika Srpska entity. Vulin was appointed to the position by the Bosnian Serb entity's leader, President Milorad Dodik. Vulin stepped down as the head of the state security agency in November, saying he did not want U.S. sanctions imposed upon him over his alleged corruption and ties to Russia to harm Serbia. His appointment as senator has not yet been officially announced. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russian Ex-Governor Spared Additional Prison Time Despite New Conviction
A court in Russia's Kirov region on December 26 sentenced the region's imprisoned former governor, Nikita Belykh, to an additional 2 1/2 years in prison on a charge of abuse of power but spared him from serving the fresh sentence, citing the statute of limitations.
Belykh is currently serving an eight-year prison term on a bribe-taking charge that he rejects and is up for release next year.
Prosecutors sought an additional 12 years for Belykh on two charges of abuse of power, but the judge acquitted Belykh of the more serious of the two charges due to lack of evidence, handing him only a 2 1/2-year sentence on the lesser of the two charges, adding that he will not serve that prison term due to the statute of limitations.
The 12 years requested by prosecutors would have included the time Belykh has already served, meaning the additional charges filed against Belykh in 2021 would have added about four years to Belykh's current prison time.
However, according to the court's December 26 ruling, Belykh's total eight-year prison term was not changed and he is set to be released in June.
One of the highest-ranking officials to be arrested in office since President Vladimir Putin was first elected in 2000, Belykh maintained his innocence, saying he is the victim of a provocation by law enforcement authorities.
Once a leader of a liberal opposition party, the Union of Right Forces, Belykh was one of the few provincial governors in Russia not to be closely allied with Putin.
Before serving as Kirov governor, Belykh was a deputy governor of Perm Oblast and a lawmaker in the Perm Oblast Legislative Assembly.
He conducted several political campaigns in opposition to Putin's policies and was sharply criticized by liberals -- such as former ally Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in February 2015 -- when he accepted the appointment in 2009 by then-President Dmitry Medvedev.
Putin fired Belykh in July 2016, shortly after his arrest.
Moscow Court Issues Warrant For Imprisoned Khabarovsk Governor Furgal's Lawyer
A Moscow court on December 27 issued an arrest warrant for Dmitry Dovgy, a former top official of the Investigative Committee and a former lawyer for Sergei Furgal, the imprisoned former governor of the Khabarovsk region. Dovgy, who currently resides in Israel, is accused of financial fraud. Furgal was sentenced to 22 years in prison in February after a jury convicted him of attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005, charges he has steadfastly denied. Furgal's arrest in 2020 sparked months-long mass protests in the Khabarovsk region's capital, Khabarovsk, and several other towns and cities in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia To Deploy Newest Howitzers Against Ukrainian Forces
Russia will soon deploy its newest howitzers on the battlefield against Ukrainian forces, the head of the Rostec state defense conglomerate said in remarks published on December 27.* The testing of the new Coalition-SV self-propelled artillery units has been completed and their mass production has already started, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Rostec, told the state RIA Novosti news agency. The first pilot batch will be delivered by the end of 2023, he said. Russia's TASS state news agency reported earlier this month that single Coalition-SV howitzers had already been deployed to the front line in Ukraine. *CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said that the weapons were intended for deployment on the Finnish border, not Ukraine.
Abkhazia OKs Handing State Resort Over To Russia, Triggering Protests
SUKHUMI, Georgia -- The de facto leader of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, on December 27 signed into law a controversial deal with Moscow under which a Black Sea resort will be transferred to Russia -- a move that sparked spontaneous protests after it was approved by Abkhazia's de facto parliament in an overnight session.
The Georgian Foreign Ministry condemned the deal on handing the Bichvinta (aka Pitsunda) complex of holiday homes to Russia, calling it "another illegal act and the continuation of Russia's policy of occupation of the indivisible regions of Georgia, which grossly violates the fundamental principles of international law."
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia appeals to the international community to properly assess this new illegal step by the Russian Federation aimed at encroaching on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia," the ministry said in a statement.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili also condemned what she called "another land grab by Russians in Georgian territories...and their creeping annexation policies."
Hundreds of demonstrators have been rallying in front of the de facto parliament's building in the regional capital, Sukhumi, since December 26, demanding that the deal be scrapped immediately.
Asida Shakryl, a former de facto ombudswoman of the breakaway region, called the move illegal.
"Lawmakers have ignored the constitution of the Republic of Abkhazia.... They have to explain why they had decided to discuss the issue during the night. They have to justify the legitimacy of that sort of session," Shakryl said.
Opposition politician Alkhas Jinjolia said on December 26 that the rally in front of the de facto parliament’s building will continue until the protesters' request to cancel the deal is met.
Abkhazia's de facto Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said earlier that the deal on handing the resort Russia was "legal and corresponded to international laws."
Russia's envoy to the breakaway region Mikhail Shurgalin has said that, according to the deal, the land on which the resort is located will not be owned by Russia.
"The territory will be rented [by Russia] for 49 years. Only buildings will be owned [by Russia] and their maintenance and repair work will be conducted by [Russia's] Federal Guard Service," Shurgalin said earlier.
The Bichvinta complex was built in 1958-61 at the request of then-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.
According to the Russian-Abkhaz deal signed in January 2022, the complex will be handed to Russia free of charge, with a symbolic annual payment of 1 ruble for each land parcel.
Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and Georgia's other breakaway region, South Ossetia, in August 2008 following a five-day Russian-Georgian war. Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in 1992, a move which led to all-out war with Tbilisi.
The West has called the move effectively an annexation of the two regions by Russia. Only Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria have recognized Abkhazia as independent.
Moscow keeps thousands of its troops in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
- By AP
Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif Will Seek A Fourth Term In Office
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will seek a fourth term in office, his party said on December 27, noting that he would be its consensus candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections and for the office of the prime minister. Sharif, who has served as prime minister three times, returned to Pakistan in October after four years of self-exile in London to avoid serving prison sentences on corruption charges. However, his conviction and sentences were overturned on appeal after his return, making him eligible to run for a seat in parliament, which elects the new prime minister after the February 8 vote.
Ukrainian Navy Claims Destruction Of Russian Warship A 'Serious Blow' To War Effort
The Ukrainian Navy has described the claimed destruction of a Russian landing ship in the occupied Crimean Peninsula as a "serious blow" to Russia's war operations against Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on December 27 that the damage inflicted upon the Novocherkassk landing ship during an air strike on the Crimean port of Feodosia on December 26 will significantly harm Russia's logistics capabilities.
Pletenchuk claimed that the Russian military is currently unable to use the Crimean Bridge, a key route for transporting military supplies from the Russian mainland to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Now, with the loss of the Novocherkassk -- which the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged was damaged -- the Russian military will now only be able to use ferries to transport military cargo because it has "not been able to use large amphibious ships in the Black Sea for a long time," according to Pletenchuk.
Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that the December 26 strikes caused an explosion that indicated that ammunition on the large landing ship had detonated.
He said that the ship was used to transport equipment, weapons, and personnel to Feodosia and other Russian-occupied ports on the Ukrainian Peninsula.
In addition to the damage sustained by the Novocherkassk, the training ship UTS-150 was also damaged and partially sunk, RFE/RL's Russian Service reported on December 26.
Pletenchuk said that successful Ukrainian attacks have seriously depleted Russia's naval forces, leaving it with only six large ships on the Black Sea and none on the Sea of Azov.
Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, reported that, following the December 26 attack, two Russian vessels left the port of Feodosia. It was not possible to identify the ships by name, but judging by their size the vessels were a military ship and a military boat belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Pletenchuk said that, including the strike that hit the Novocherkassk, Ukrainian forces had disabled seven large Russian ships.
WATCH: Ukraine hit a major naval port in the city of Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea, and claimed a Russian naval landing ship docked there was destroyed.
Following the December 26 attack, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that 20 percent of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been destroyed in the past four months.
"Russia's dominance in the Black Sea is now challenged," Shapps wrote.
The most significant loss suffered by the Russian Navy came in April 2022 when the Black Sea Fleet flagship guided-missile cruiser Moskva was sunk south of the Ukrainian port of Odesa. In September, the Rostov-on-Don diesel electric submarine was damaged while in port in Sevastopol.
The Crimean Bridge, a major transport link opened in 2018 after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, has been heavily targeted by Ukrainian forces since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Both the rail and the automotive sections of the bridge were heavily damaged in a truck explosion in October 2022. In July, a sea-drone attack collapsed one section of the vehicle traffic span and damaged the separate rail section.
The bridge was most recently closed to traffic following sea-drone strikes on December 21.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force said on December 27 that "waves" of Russian kamikaze drones targeted Ukrainian territory overnight, with 32 of 46 drones shot down.
The governor of the Odesa region said that a 35-year-old man was killed by debris from a downed drone in a residential area.
The Interior Ministry said four others, including a 6-year-old child, were wounded.
The air force said the drones were fired from the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and from Russia's southwestern Krasnodar region.
The attacks ended in the early morning hours of December 27, with some successfully striking near the front lines in Ukraine's east and west.
With reporting by Reuters
1 Dead In Russian Strike On Kherson Train Station, Says Ukrainian Interior Minister
A Russian strike on a train station in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed at least one person and wounded four others, the Ukrainian interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, said on December 26.
The train station was filled with about 140 civilians waiting for an evacuation train at the time of the attack.
Ukraine’s national railway operator said the station and trains were damaged in the attack.
"Currently, several injured workers are known. Passengers are in shelter," Ukrzaliznytsia added.
The company planned to transfer the passengers to buses that would take them to Mykolayiv, where reserve railway cars were waiting.
"The situation is under control, the railway workers are ready to continue moving," Ukrzaliznytsia said.
The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Russian shelling of the region during the day on December 26 left three dead and several wounded. It was unclear whether this included the attack on the train station.
Opposition In Serbia Holds Ninth Day Of Protests Over Alleged Election Fraud
Several hundred people gathered on December 26 in Belgrade for another protest organized by the opposition to demand the cancellation of elections held earlier this month.
It was the ninth day of protests by the Serbia Against Violence coalition since parliamentary and local elections on December 17 in which the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vucic declared victory at all levels.
The Serbia Against Violence coalition accuses the SNS of election fraud, which the party and the state leadership deny.
"We will not recognize the theft, and the electoral will of the citizens will be defended," Vladimir Obradovic, the Serbia Against Violence coalition’s candidate for mayor of Belgrade, said during the protest on December 26.
As Obradovic spoke the protest continued in front of the Palace of Justice, where the Belgrade courts and the Prosecutor-General’s Office are located. The protesters demanded the release of all people arrested after a protest on December 24, saying they were being held unjustly.
Almost 40 demonstrators were arrested after incidents following that protest, which was the first to turn violent. Police officers inside the assembly building prevented some people from entering, using tear gas and pepper spray after windows of the building were broken. The police said eight officers were injured.
The Serbia Against Violence coalition said the incidents were carried out by "hooligans sent by the government."
Separately, Marinika Tepic, a leading figure in Serbia's main opposition party, vowed to press on with a hunger strike to protest election fraud.
Tepic, who went on hunger strike along with five colleagues following the vote, was placed on intravenous drips following a deterioration in her health on December 25. She told Reuters in an interview that she planned to reject further medical advice to end her protest.
"They will probably ask me to stop the hunger strike and I will ask them to help this struggle to continue," Tepic said. "This is the struggle for our freedom."
Tepic echoed the claims of the opposition accusing authorities of including dead people on voter lists and bringing in ethnic Serbs from Bosnia-Herzegovina and other former Yugoslav republics to vote in Belgrade, thus handing victory to the SNS.
The electoral commission announced on December 24 that it determined following a check of voter lists that the claims were “not true.”
Vucic has denied allegations by domestic nongovernmental organizations, foreign observers, and opposition figures of electoral irregularities. He said the vote took place in a democratic atmosphere and was "the most peaceful ever in modern history."
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and other international observers denounced what they called a series of "irregularities" in the voting. Domestic nongovernmental election-monitoring groups also alleged irregularities following the vote.
The U.S. State Department has called on the authorities in Serbia to cooperate with the OSCE mission in investigating allegations of electoral irregularities.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Welcomes Serbia's Decision To Recognize Vehicle License Plates Issued By Kosovo
The European Union has welcomed Serbia's decision to recognize vehicle license plates issued by Kosovo, saying it demonstrates that progress in the process of normalizing relations is possible.
EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said on X, formerly Twitter, on December 26 that the decision was “a positive step in the implementation of the Agreement on the Path to Normalisation, as well as past Dialogue commitments related to Freedom of Movement.”
He also said it was "a step in the right direction towards better regional and EU integration of the W. Balkans, which ultimately benefits the citizens of the region."
The European Union expects Kosovo to respond in a similar manner, he added.
There has been no response from the Kosovo government on whether it will reciprocate.
Vehicle license plates became a flashpoint over their display of national symbols. Until now, vehicles from either Kosovo or Serbia could cross the border only if they placed stickers to hide the symbols.
Serbia decided on December 25 to allow all vehicles from Kosovo with Republic of Kosovo license plates to cross freely. Petar Petkovic, the head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, confirmed that the decision will apply from January 1, 2024.
Petkovic said that a disclaimer will be posted at all border and administrative crossings stating that the change was made for practical reasons to facilitate freedom of movement “and that it cannot be interpreted as recognition of Kosovo's independence.”
Serbia in 2011 agreed to recognize Kosovo license plates and vice versa after a European Union (EU) mediated deal, but the decision was never fully implemented.
Kosovo earlier this year pulled back from a controversial decision to penalize drivers who did not swap vehicle license plates issued by Serbia for those issued by Pristina.
With reporting by AFP
Azerbaijan Expels 2 French Diplomats
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has ordered the expulsion of two French diplomats due to "activities incompatible with their diplomatic status." The ministry said in a December 26 statement that it had summoned the French ambassador to express a "strong protest over the actions of two employees of the French Embassy." The two were ordered to leave within 48 hours. There was no immediate reaction from Paris to the move, and it wasn't immediately clear what prompted it, Tensions between the two countries have climbed in recent years, as France has stepped up support for neighboring Armenia, and escalated its criticism of Baku. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
6 Dead, 2 Missing After Fire At Romanian Tourist Farm
A fire that ripped through a Romanian tourist farm in Tohani, 90 kilometers north of Bucharest, has killed at least six people, including a child, authorities said on December 26, adding that three other people, including two children, were missing. There was no immediate indication as to what caused the blaze at the Ferma Dacilor tourist farm. Authorities say the wooden building did not have a fire inspection permit. Romanian media reported that the owner had ties with organized crime. In August, two blasts at a liquefied petrol station in Crevedia, 30 kilometers north of Bucharest, killed two and injured 56. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Kremlin Critic Aleksei Navalny Confirms His Arrival At Arctic Prison
Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has published his first message from the Arctic prison he has been transferred to, telling his followers on X, formerly Twitter, not to worry about him after an absence of more than two weeks that raised concerns about his well-being.
“I'm totally relieved that I've finally made it,” Navalny said in a series of posts on December 26 from the prison in the village of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. “Thanks again to everyone for your support. And happy holidays!”
Navalny joked that he is “still in a good mood, as befits a Santa Claus.” He said he now has a sheepskin coat and a fur hat with flaps to cover his ears and expects to receive winter footwear. He also said he grew a beard during his transfer, which he said lasted 20 days and was “quite tiring.”
“They brought me on Saturday evening (December 23). And they transported me with such precautions and on such a strange route…that I did not expect anyone to find me here before mid-January,” he said.
He also said he was “very surprised” on December 25 when his lawyer arrived to see him. He also described some of the conditions in the prison, saying he “went for a walk” to a neighboring cell that was a “bit bigger with snow on the ground.” He added that from his cell window he can only see a fence that is very close.
Navalny was transported to the Arctic prison from a prison in the Vladimir region about 240 kilometers east of Moscow. The Kremlin critic was sentenced to 19 years in prison in August on extremism charges, on top of previous sentences for fraud. He says the charges are politically motivated, and human rights organizations have recognized him as a political prisoner.
Navalny’s associates reported on December 25 that he was in penal colony No. 3 in Kharp and that his lawyer had visited him.
The so-called Polar Wolf colony is one of the most remote, said Ivan Zhdanov on X, formerly Twitter, on December 25.
“The conditions there are harsh, with a special regime in the permafrost zone. It is very difficult to get there, and there are no letter delivery systems,” said Zhdanov.
Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for Navalny said on CNN that Navalny and his team, including many who have fled the country amid pressure from Russian authorities, will continue their work because they believe it’s something Russia needs.
“Russia is repressed by a dictator,” she said. Navalny “knows he needs to keep going.”
Navalny has posed one of the most serious threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently announced he is running for reelection in March.
Putin is expected to comfortably win the election amid the continued sidelining of opponents and a clampdown on opposition and civil society that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Navalny survived a poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020 that he says was ordered by Putin. The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
Ukrainian Air Force Claims Destruction Of Russian Ship In Crimea; Moscow Confirms Missile Strike
FEODOSIA, Ukraine -- Ukraine's air force hit a major naval port on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and claimed a Russian naval landing ship docked there was destroyed.
Ukraine’s military said in a post on Telegram on December 26 that tactical aviation units fired cruise missiles at the port of Feodosia, on the eastern side of the Black Sea peninsula, around 3 a.m. local time, hitting the ship, the Novocherkassk.
Explosions reverberated throughout the city, waking up residents, setting off car alarms, and breaking storefront and building windows some distance away from the port.
The commander of Ukraine’s air force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said in a post on Telegram that “Russia’s naval fleet is getting smaller” and suggested that Ukrainian jets were involved, but gave no other details.
“We saw how powerful the explosion and detonation were," Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, an air force spokesman, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. "It’s extremely difficult for a ship to survive something like that."
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the Novocherkassk had been damaged by a Ukrainian missile, but gave no other information. The Kremlin said that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had briefed President Vladimir Putin on the strike, a possible indication of the seriousness of the attack.
“An enemy attack was carried out in the Feodosia area. The port area is cordoned off. At this moment, explosions have stopped and the fire has been contained,” Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed governor of the Crimea region, said in a post on Telegram.
He said one person was killed and two others wounded in the attack. He gave no further information.
Unverified photos and videos showed fireballs climbing into the night sky, accompanied by an enormous shockwave. Photographs taken by a correspondent for Crimea.Realities, a regional desk of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, showed broken windows on several buildings along the city’s waterfront embankment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed "special thanks" to the Ukrainian Air Force for its "excellent work against the occupiers in Crimea" but did not say anything specific about the attack or the state of the Novocherkassk.
RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities reported that two Russian vessels left the port of Feodosia in the afternoon of December 26. It was not possible to identify the ships by name, but judging by their size, the vessels were a military ship and a military boat belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Crimea.Realities reported.
Elsewhere, Russia’s military claimed the capture of the eastern town of Maryinka, which would potentially open up a new corridor for advancing in the Donetsk region. Shoigu was shown in a televised meeting on December 25 telling Putin about the town’s purported capture.
Kyiv initially disputed the claim, but on December 26 the Ukrainian military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said Kyiv's forces had retreated from Maryinka and new defense lines had been prepared outside the town, which is largely destroyed and deserted but holds strategic importance.
Maryinka is located just under 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russian forces.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said late on December 26 that a Russian strike on a train station in the southern city of Kherson killed at least one person and wounded four others. The train station was filled with about 140 civilians waiting for an evacuation train at the time of the attack.
Ukraine’s national railway operator said the station and trains were damaged in the attack.
"Currently, several injured workers are known. Passengers are in shelter," Ukrzaliznytsia added.
The company planned to transfer the passengers to buses that would take them to Mykolayiv, where reserve railway cars were waiting.
"The situation is under control, the railway workers are ready to continue moving," Ukrzaliznytsia said.
The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Russian shelling of the region during the day on December 26 left three dead and several wounded. It was unclear whether this included the attack on the train station.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, AFP, Reuters, the BBC, and dpa
NOTE: The lead image for this article has been changed. The earlier photo was of a Ukrainian attack on Crimea in March.
Armenia's Pashinian Vows To Focus On Economics As Chair Of Eurasia Grouping
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on December 25 that he plans to put economic cooperation ahead of any “political ambitions” of members when he assumes the rotating chairmanship of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAES) in 2024. Armenia’s normally tight relations with Moscow have frayed in recent years after a series of disagreements, including Yerevan’s criticism of Russia for what it saw as a lack of support as rival Azerbaijan retook the ethnic-Armenian populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh this year. Pashinian was speaking in St. Petersburg, where he attended a council meeting of the EAES, which also includes Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Ukraine Seeks To Terminate Free-Trade Deal With Belarus
Ukraine's government has proposed to parliament terminating a free-trade agreement with Belarus, which supports Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022, cabinet minister Taras Melnychuk said on December 25. The move to cancel the agreement was taken "in connection with a fundamental change of circumstances -- the involvement of the Republic of Belarus in the illegal use of force against Ukraine," he said. The government proposes terminating the free-trade agreement of December 1992 and two protocols related to the treaty. After Russia's invasion, Ukraine suspended its trade relations with Minsk.
Israeli Air Strike In Syria Kills Commander Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards
An Israeli air strike in Syria killed a top commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), prompting Tehran to threaten that Israeli will “certainly pay” for its actions.
Iranian state media on December 25 identified the commander as Razi Mousavi, a senior adviser of the IRGC Quds Force, saying he had been killed in an air strike near the Syrian capital, Damascus.
Full details of the attack were not disclosed, although Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported it took place in the Zeinabiyah district in the Damascus suburbs.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement that Israel "will certainly pay for this crime."
Reuters quoted three sources as saying that Mousavi was responsible for military coordination between Tehran and Damascus as part of the IRGC's Quds Force.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the IRGC, said Mousavi was one of the oldest advisers of the force in Syria and "an associate" of Qasem Soleimani, a former Quds commander who was killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad. The United States held Soleimani responsible for the deaths of many of its soldiers in Iraq.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel targeted Mousavi at a farm in the area that reportedly housed several offices for the Lebanon-based Hizballah extremist group. Israeli forces have been exchanging intensified gunfire with Hizballah fighters along the Lebanese border in recent months.
Israel did not immediately comment on the attack, but it has consistently vowed that Iran will not be allowed to establish a presence in Syria. President Bashar al-Assad of Syria is a close ally of Iran and Russia, relying on their support to remain in power despite major opposition and a civil war in the country.
In early December, Israel said its air strikes had killed two IRGC members in Syria who had served as military advisers there, also prompting vows of revenge by Tehran.
A U.S. State Department report this month said Iran remained the leading state sponsor of global terrorism last year, involved in backing terrorist recruitment, financing, and plotting across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.
The report said Tehran also provided support to extremist groups in Bahrain, Iraq, and Syria through its Quds Force with the aim of creating instability in the region.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Foreign Shareholders Freeze Participation In Russia's Arctic LNG 2, Says Kommersant
Foreign shareholders suspended participation in the Arctic LNG 2 project due to sanctions, renouncing their responsibilities for financing and for offtake contracts for the new Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, the daily Kommersant reported on December 25. The project, seen as a key element in Russia's drive to boost its LNG global market share to 20 percent by 2030 from 8 percent, was already facing difficulties due to U.S. sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine and a lack of gas carriers. The newspaper said the suspension may lead to Arctic LNG 2 losing its long-term contracts on LNG supplies.
- By Current Time
'Highest Possible Level Of Isolation': Kremlin Critic Navalny Moved To Arctic Penal Colony
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, whose whereabouts had been unknown since early December, has been moved to a penal colony in the brutally cold Arctic region, his spokeswoman said December 25.
"We have found Aleksei Navalny. He is now in [penal colony]-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. His lawyer visited him today. Aleksei is doing well," Kira Yarmysh announced on social media platform X.
The remote region, which spans the Arctic Circle, is known for its brutal winters and includes the former Soviet prison-camp city of Vorkuta, which is Europe’s easternmost and coldest town, about 100 kilometers from the Kharp site.
“It is almost impossible to get to this colony; it is almost impossible to even send letters there,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief strategist, wrote on social media.
"This is the highest possible level of isolation from the world, which is what it was all about," he added.
It was Navalny’s longest absence since he was taken into captivity in January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he underwent treatment for a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning that he believes was carried out by Russian security operatives at the behest of authoritarian President Vladimir Putin.
Navalny’s supporters have launched an Internet campaign using the hashtag #WhereIsNavalny.
The United States on December 25 said it welcomed that the 47-year-old Kremlin critic had been located but added it remained "deeply concerned" about his safety and detention conditions.
A spokesperson said Washington joined the activist's family and supporters "in calling for his immediate release, without conditions."
"We call on the Russian government to end its escalating repression of independent voices in Russia," the spokesperson added.
Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric wrote on X that she had “serious concerns” about Navalny and called for his release “in line with relevant judgements of the European Court of Human Rights.”
Prison officials had said Navalny was no longer in the Vladimir region prison where he had been serving a 19-year term but had refused to say where he is. In a statement on December 12, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said only that Navalny had left “for a penal institution outside the borders of Vladimir Oblast.”
The process of transferring convicts in Russia, known as "etap," involves "vagonzaks" -- trains specifically designed for prisoners.
Such trains have caged compartments for prisoners, who are provided with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons. Convicts almost always face humiliation, beatings, and sometimes even death at the hands of their guards or other convicts.
Harsh rules dating back to Soviet times provide for the prisoners' families and lawyers being informed about their whereabouts only after they have reached their destination.
Earlier this month, two courts in the Vladimir region have postponed hearings into complaints filed by Navalny pending information on his whereabouts.
Navalny had complained of a concerted campaign of harassment and mistreatment since his imprisonment, including sleep deprivation, repeated stints in punishment cells for minor alleged infractions, and a lack of medical care.
He has been recognized as a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International and listed as a political prisoner by Russia’s banned Memorial human-rights group.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
