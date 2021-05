Funerals were held for the nine victims of the school shooting in Kazan, Russia, on May 12, including 14-year-old Amir Shaikhutdinov. His father thanked everyone for their support, while family friends remembered a "modest, patient boy" who "respected his parents and loved his brother." A 19-year-old has been arrested for carrying out the attack in Russia's Tatarstan region the day before.