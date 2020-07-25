Russia’s Far East Sees Largest Protest March To Date

A mass demonstration in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk on July 25 against President Vladimir Putin's replacement of a popular Governor Sergei Furgal is the largest seen in the city since the protests over the issue began there 15 days ago. Protest leaders and independent journalists said there were well over 50,000 people demonstrating, which would make it the largest anti-government protest there since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.