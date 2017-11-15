Plane Crash In Russia's Far East Kills Six, 4-Year-Old Survives

Russian authorities say a 4-year-old girl is the only survivor of a plane crash in the country's Far East.

The administration of the Khabarovsk Krai region said that the six other people who were on board -- four passengers and two pilots -- were killed in the November 15 incident.

The girl survived with non-life-threatening injuries, including fractures and a concussion.

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Shport said the girl's parents were not on the flight. She was heading to visit her grandmother and was accompanied by a teacher.

Officials said the plane crashed while trying to land at a small airport near the town of Nelkan, some 1,000 kilometers north of the regional capital, Khabarovsk.

The Czech-made twin-engine L-410 Turbolet plane, owned by regional carrier Khabarovsk Airlines, was on a regular flight to Nelkan from Khabarovsk.

An investigations have been launched into the crash.

The regional authorities announced November 16 as a day of mourning for the victims.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and AP