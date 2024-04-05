News
High Radiation Levels Prompt State Of Emergency In Russia's Khabarovsk
Authorities in the city of Khabarovsk in Russia's Far East said on April 5 that a state of emergency has been announced in the city's Industrialny district due to elevated levels of radiation. Access to the area in question has been restricted as specialists are working to locate the source of the radiation. According to authorities, the safety of city residents was not compromised by the situation. The RBK news agency says a scrap metal collection center is located in the affected area. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Probe Launched Against Two Self-Exiled Russian Anti-War Pensioners
Russian authorities have launched a probe against two self-exiled pensioners from Russia's northwestern region of Karelia. Anna Trusova, 58, and Irina Nippolainen, 60, are accused of distributing false information about Russia's military, Nippolainen told the OVD-Info rights group on April 4. It is not clear what the charge stems from. The two women fled Russia last year after authorities initially accused them of making public calls for actions compromising Russia's national security. The women told RFE/RL at the time that the initial accusations were linked to their online posts condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They are currently in Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Kosovo Starts First Census In More Than A Decade; Serb Party Vows To Boycott
Kosovo officials have begun conducting the country's first census in over a decade, as the country's main Serbian political party vowed to boycott the count.
Officials from the Kosovo Statistics Agency said on April 5 that they hoped to complete the count in six weeks and they expected Kosovo's ethnic Serbs to take part.
The agency “has provided training for Serb supervisors and enumerators as it did for the other communities," census official Hazbije Qeriqi said.
Serb List, which is the dominant Serbian political party in Kosovo, said it would not participate, and sought to send a message to Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
“We want to send a clear message…that the Serbian people will not participate in the upcoming false registration in his organization, with which he wants to confirm his shameful success in expelling the Serbs,” the party said in a statement.
The party also accused the government of denying Kosovar Serbs important social benefits and persecuting the Serb community.
Tensions run high between ethnic Serbs and the majority Kosovars, particularly in the north of the country. The most recent spark came after the Central Bank banned the use of the Serbian currency, the dinar, for cash payments, and ordered the euro to be the only official currency in the country.
Serbia, which finances a parallel welfare and education system for Serbs, uses the dinar to pay salaries of Kosovo Serbs who work in Serbian institutions.
The last census, conducted in 2011, put Kosovo's population at 1.8 million people. It was also boycotted by the Serb community, which officially numbered 25,000 at the time.
More current public sector estimates put the number at around 100,000, many of whom live in the north of the country.
For the first time, this year’s count asks people to declare any damages they may have suffered during the country’s separatist war with Serbia in 1999. Kosovo later declared independence from Belgrade in 2008, a move that Serbia along with its allies Russia and China have refused to acknowledge.
Under Kosovo law, people can be fined for refusing to provide information requested by census takers.
With reporting by AFP
Siberian Man Accused Of Gathering Military Data For Germany Gets 12 Years In Prison
The Omsk regional court in Siberia has sentenced a 46-year-old local resident to 12 years in prison on a high treason charge. The defendant, whose identity was not disclosed, was found guilty on April 4 of collecting classified military data with the intention of passing the materials on to German officials in exchange for permanent residence in Germany. The trial was held behind closed doors and no details were provided. After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the number of high treason cases across the country dramatically increased. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Soviet-Era Dissident Sent To Pretrial Detention On Terrorism Charge
A court in St. Petersburg has sent well-known Russian opposition activist and Soviet-era dissident Aleksandr Skobov to pretrial detention until at least June 1. The decision on April 4 is based on a charge of justifying terrorism, which pertains to Skobov's online comments about an explosion on the Kerch bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea in 2022. The 66-year-old who has condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and was detained on April 2, shouted in the courtroom: "Glory to Ukraine! Death to Putin, the murderer," adding that he was only in attendance because he wanted "to spit on the court." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia's Endangered Amur Leopard Population Has Climbed, Officials Say
Russian authorities say the population of the critically endangered Amur leopard has increased slightly, a sign they say of improving conservation measures and habitat protection. Officials at the Land of the Leopard national park, a territory in the Pacific region of Primorye, said on April 5 that the park’s leopard population has risen to 129 adult cats, up from 125 last year, along with at least 14 cubs. Marina Syritsya, a scientist at the park, which stretches along the border with China, was quoted by TASS as saying that tourists are also reporting more encounters with leopards. Known also as the Manchurian leopard, the Amur leopard is among the rarest big cats in the world. Primorye is also home to the Siberian tiger (also know as the Ussurskiy or Amur tiger), whose populations have also crept upward in recent years.
Orban To Receive Award From EU-Sanctioned Bosnian Serb Separatist Leader
Viktor Orban was set to receive a state award from the Milorad Dodik, the Western-sanctioned Bosnian Serb separatist leader, as the Hungarian prime minister continued on a controversial trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Orban’s meetings with Dodik, and the April 5 ceremony where he’ll receive the Order of the Republika Srpska, were being closely watched by officials in the European Union, whose presidency Orban will take over in July.
Dodik, a nationalist who awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin the same award last year, heads the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, one of two autonomous regions that comprise the complicated structure of Bosnia-Herzegovina. He’s been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over his efforts to undermine the Dayton peace accords, which ended the Balkan country's war in the 1990s.
Orban is one of Dodik’s key allies and one of the few EU and NATO politicians willing to meet with him.
A day earlier, Orban met with other top Bosnian officials, including the chairwoman of its Council of Ministers.
EU leaders last month agreed to open talks with Bosnia on joining the bloc, but said there was "hard work" ahead to move the membership bid forward.
The office for the Bosnian presidency said in a statement on April 4 that the EU decision was an incentive for the country to continue the reform process.
Hungary has promised 100 million euros in aid to Republika Srpska. A portion of the aid has been spent on buying Hungarian-built agricultural machinery in a deal agreed upon in December 2021 during a private visit Orban made, which included a visit to Dodik's estate.
Republika Srpska also borrowed a total of 140 million euros from the Export-Import Bank of Hungary on two occasions to bridge the entity's budget deficit and partly refinance debts.
With reporting by Ermin Zatega
Iran-Backed Militias Have Been Meeting In Southern Lebanon, Sources Say
Militias supported by Iran from across the Middle East, including groups from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestinian factions, have been holding secret strategy sessions in Hizballah's tunnels in southern Lebanon in recent weeks, according to information obtained by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
Sources affiliated with the militias told Radio Farda that the meetings were attended by representatives from various Iranian-backed groups, including Iraq's Kata'ib Hizballah, Al-Nujaba, the Badr organization, and delegates from the Huthi movement in Yemen.
Among those who had been attending the meetings was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, who was killed on April 1 in a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Embassy's consular annex in Damascus, the sources said.
Representatives from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two groups designated as terrorist organizations by the United States and the European Union, attended the meetings as well, according to the sources.
The meetings come amid heightened tensions in the region as Israel and Hamas fight a war sparked by Hamas's October 7 raid into Israel that saw some 1,200 people killed and 240 taken hostage and brought back to Hamas by the extremists.
Since the war broke out, Iranian-backed militias have stepped up retaliatory actions against Israeli interests as its incursion into Gaza broadens, triggering concerns that the war will escalate and spread across the region.
Hizballah has launched rocket and drone attacks into northern Israel, leading to Israeli counterstrikes. The confrontations have resulted in the deaths of more than 300 Hizballah fighters. Meanwhile, Iraqi militias have carried out numerous rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.
Yemen's Huthi rebels have also targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea that they believe to be connected with Israel or en route to Israeli ports. These actions have drawn military responses from the United States and the United Kingdom, while the European Union has deployed forces to help safeguard maritime transport in the strategic waters.
Despite the widespread turmoil, Iran has denied any involvement in orchestrating the attacks, asserting that the militias are independently choosing their courses of action.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Russian Opposition Activist Again Sent To Solitary Confinement, Lawyer Says
A Russian defense lawyer says jailed opposition activist Ilya Yashin has again been ordered to a punishment cell for allegedly violating prison rules. Mikhail Biryukov said on April 5 that officials at the prison cited Yashin for violating rules that forbade him from removing his jacket before sitting down to breakfast. He’s been ordered to serve 10 days in the cell, which is an isolated, cramped unit with poor lighting and ventilation. Yashin, who has been repeatedly punished for minor infractions, is serving an 8 1/2-year prison sentence after being found guilty of violating a law prohibiting the spread of "fake information" about Russia’s military.
Russian Forces Advance Toward Chasiv Yar; Dozens Of Ukraine Drones Target Russian Sites
Russian forces have reportedly entered the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, as exhausted and artillery-depleted Ukrainian troops struggle to hold defenses of the Donetsk region city.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Dozens of Ukrainian drones, meanwhile, targeted sites in western Russian regions and elsewhere early on April 5, including an air base that’s home to a squadron of Sukhoi fighter bombers.
Unnamed Ukrainian intelligence officials told the Associated Press that more than a dozen Russian aircraft were destroyed or damaged, and as many as 20 Russian personnel were killed or wounded.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it downed 53 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one that was reported in the Saratov region, where the Engels air base is located. Video posted to Telegram and other social media overnight showed antiaircraft defenses firing into the night sky near another air base closer to the Ukrainian border. The videos could not be immediately verified.
The ministry made no mention of damaged or destroyed aircraft.
In the western Kursk region, at least four buildings were damaged by drones, but no casualties were reported, the regional governor reported in a post to Telegram.
Ukraine, which rarely comments on its targeting of Russian sites, said nothing publicly on the drone strikes.
However, Ukrainian intelligence officials told AP that the drone attack destroyed at least six Russian military aircraft and badly damaged eight others at the Morozovsk airfield, which is closer to the Ukrainian border and has been used by Russian bombers to fire guided aerial bombs.
Around 20 of the airfield’s personnel were killed or injured, said the officials who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
There was no independent corroboration of the claim; one prominent, closely watched Russian war blogger cast doubt on it. But, if true, the attack would be among Ukraine's most successful cross-border strikes.
Elsewhere, Ukraine said Russia launched 13 drones overnight, at regions in southern Ukraine, but claimed all were shot down.
Russia also fired five ballistic missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s air force said in a statement to Telegram. Debris from one of the attacks in the southern Zaporizhzhya region damaged homes and farm buildings, but no casualties were reported.
Officials in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, reported new explosions early April 5, which damaged four cars and an apartment building, but no casualties were immediately reported.
Kharkiv has been pounded by Russian attacks in recent weeks, crippling the city’s power grid and stoking fear among residents.
Rescuers and municipal workers continued cleaning up wreckage from a Russian drone attack a day earlier that killed at least three emergency workers who had been responding to an earlier attack.
In his overnight address on April 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack on the firefighters and emergency workers.
"A despicable and cynical attack, when the rescuers arrived at the scene of the strike, the terrorists attacked again," Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter.
On the battlefield, Russian forces have continued to make incremental gains, and were on the verge of entering Chasiv Yar, a small city that sits astride a major east-west rail link. Russian war bloggers said troops have entered the city's outskirts as of April 5, a claim that could not be immediately verified.
Russian troops have been targeting Chasiv Yar after pushing west out of the industrial city of Avdiyivka, which they captured in mid-February after a costly, monthslong campaign.
Capturing Chasiv Yar, which is located on relatively high ground, would allow Russian forces to threaten another railway town, Kostyantynivka, and potentially threaten larger, more strategic cities further north, like Kramatorsk or Slovyansk.
Ukrainian forces have been rushing to build trench lines and fortify defenses to slow the Russian westward advances. Ukrainian and Western observers say Russian forces are suffering major losses of troops and equipment, but continue to grind down smaller, depleted Ukrainian units.
Ukrainian officials have not commented on the Russian claim that Russian troops were on the verge of entering Chasiv Yar, but commanders have said publicly that the fighting there is difficult. In its daily update on April 5, Ukraine’s general staff listed general fighting across the front line, but nothing specifically about Chasiv Yar.
Ukraine’s struggles with artillery and ammunition are caused by slowing Western weapons deliveries, mainly the result of political infighting in the United States, where congressional lawmakers have struggled to agree on a new $60 billion package of aid.
During an online briefing on April 3, Ukraine's foreign minister called again for urgent deliveries of air defense systems, which he said were crucial in warding off the increase in attacks.
"The peculiarity of the current Russian attacks is the intensive use of ballistic missiles that can reach targets at extremely high speeds, leaving little time for people to take cover and causing significant destruction," Dmytro Kuleba said.
"Patriot and other similar systems are defensive by definition. They are designed to protect lives, not take them," he said.
Ukraine’s ground forces commander warned last week that Russia was building a group of over 100,000 soldiers in advance of what may be a major offensive this summer.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service and Reuters
Latvian Minister Says Proposed NATO Fund For Ukraine Would Show Unity Within Alliance
BRUSSELS -- Latvia’s foreign minister says a proposal to create a 100 billion euro ($107 billion), five-year fund for Ukraine would improve coordination among NATO members on providing military aid and send a signal to Moscow that those in the alliance are providing the aid together.
Krisjanis Karins told RFE/RL in an interview on April 4 on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels that the allies gave the green light to work out a plan on how the aid package would function.
Currently, the allies are working on an “ad hoc” basis in which various coalitions provide munitions, drones, demining equipment, and other aid, he said.
“That could be better coordinated to bring together the needs of Ukraine with the available resources that various NATO allies have,” Karins said.
Secondly, the 100 billion euro ($108 billion) aid proposal would give Ukraine certainty and long-term stability of financial assistance, he said.
The aid may come as weapons or as ammunition, but it might also be a direct payment from NATO.
“I think it's extremely important to give a clear signal to our Ukrainian friends and to the soldiers on the front, but also a very clear signal to Moscow, that Moscow sees that it's not just individual countries, but it actually is all of us together,” he said.
NATO defense ministers agreed on April 3 to start planning for a greater role in coordinating military aid to Ukraine. But it is far from clear whether the proposed fund would be accepted by all the alliance's members, which is required under its decisions-by-consensus rule.
Karins said there’s still a few months until the NATO summit in July in Washington, and he hopes that the way in which the fund would function could be worked out by then.
The Latvian foreign minister also said it remained an open question whether the 100 billon euro fund would be in addition to money already contributed, would come from members fulfilling the defense-spending baseline of 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) that was agreed years ago, or would be completely new funds.
Latvia, for example, has already pledged to spend 0.25 percent of the country’s GDP on supporting Ukraine, and it’s not clear whether pledges that have not yet been realized would be included as a member country's contribution to the fund or if there would be additional new money.
Karins said he has advocated for fairer burden sharing to aid Ukraine that would involve a percentage of GDP. He acknowledged that the 0.25 percent of GDP that Latvia has pledged would be a lot smaller sum than 0.25 percent of GDP that countries such as France or Germany would provide, “but it feels the same.”
All countries are united on aiding Ukraine, which is “tremendously good news,” he said. “What we need to do is to decide on how that aid [would look] in the longer term so that there's stability and predictability.”
Some diplomats have described the proposed fund for Ukraine as a way to bring responsibility for aid to Kyiv into NATO proper amid worries about the future of the alliance if former U.S. President Donald Trump wins the November election. Trump has said if elected, he would “fundamentally reevaluate” NATO’s purpose and mission.
The coordination of military support under the proposed 100 billion euro fund would be less dependent on the United States, which under a new Trump administration would likely be less forthcoming with aid. Trump, a Republican, has said that, if he is elected, he would “not give a penny” to Ukraine and would demand that European allies reimburse the United States for the cost of rebuilding its military stockpiles.
Ukraine and its European partners have also been frustrated by a multibillion-dollar Ukraine aid package that has been held up in the U.S. Congress for more than six months by Republican members.
North Macedonia Starts Monthlong Presidential Campaign
North Macedonia's presidential race kicked off, with seven candidates competing for the largely ceremonial post in a two-round vote that concludes in May. Polls show incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski, who is seeking a second five-year term with support from the governing social democrats, in the lead, along with Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, who sought the presidency in the 2019 election. Davkova represents the main opposition center-right coalition, VMRO-DPMNE. The April 4 start of campaigning means the candidates are allowed to make campaign speeches, and hold rallies, with the first round of voting scheduled for April 24. The two leading vote-getters then face each other in a second round, which coincides with a general election on May 8. To read the full story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Governor Of Russia's Murmansk Region Stabbed After Town Hall Meeting
The governor of Russia's Murmansk region was stabbed on April 4 after a meeting with residents in a local town hall, Russian news agencies quoted the governor's press service as saying.
Governor Andrei Chibis was attacked in the city of Apatity and wounded in the stomach, the agencies reported, quoting the governor's press service.
"There was an armed attack and [Chibis] suffered a knife wound in the stomach. The attacker has been detained," the reports said.
Chibis’s press service confirmed to Interfax that the governor was wounded and hospitalized. The agencies reported that he was taken to Apatitsko-Kirov hospital.
"The governor is currently in surgery. He is conscious and made his own way to his car. On his way to the hospital he was talking and answering questions," the reports said, describing him as "courageous" and "cheerful."
TASS reported that his life was not in danger.
There was no information about a possible motive for the assault.
Telegram channel Baza said the alleged attacker is a 42-year-old resident of Apatity. It said he was wounded during his arrest.
Chibis was appointed acting governor of the Murmansk region in March 2019 by a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. Later that year he was elected with 60 percent of the vote on the first ballot. His term is scheduled to end in September.
With reporting by Reuters
Orban Visits Bosnia Ahead Of Hungary's EU Presidency In Second Half Of 2024
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on April 4 discussed bilateral cooperation in a number of areas with top officials of Bosnia-Herzegovina as Hungary prepares to take its turn as president of the European Union later this year.
Orban met with Borjana Kristo, the chairwoman of Bosnia's Council of Ministers, and with members of Bosnia’s presidency during a visit to Sarajevo. After the meeting with Kristo, the Council of Ministers said both parties agreed that there is a need to increase trade between the two countries.
The presidency said its members and Orban discussed bilateral cooperation in education, culture, agriculture, energy, telecommunications, and other areas. The presidency added that the European Union's decision to open accession negotiations with Bosnia is an incentive for the country to continue the reform process.
EU leaders agreed on March 21 to open talks with Bosnia on joining the bloc, but said "hard work" lies ahead for the country to move forward on its membership application. Hungary is scheduled to take the rotating presidency of the EU on July 1.
"Expectations have been expressed that there will be progress in the process of integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina into the EU during the Hungarian presidency of the Union in the second half of 2024, and that the first intergovernmental conference will be held as soon as possible," a press release from the presidency said.
Orban arrived later in Banja Luka, where he was met by Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russian president of Republika Srpska. The Hungarian populist leader is one of Dodik’s key allies and one of the few EU and NATO politicians willing to meet with him.
Dodik, who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over his efforts to undermine the Dayton agreement, previously stated that Orban would receive an Order of the Republika Srpska award during his visit.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto arrived in Banja Luka on April 3 ahead of Orban and was welcomed by representatives of Republika Srpska.
Hungary has promised 100 million euros in aid to Republika Srpska. A portion of the aid has been spent to purchase agricultural machinery from Hungarian companies in a deal agreed on in December 2021 during a private trip Orban made that included a visit to Dodik's estate near Banja Luka.
Republika Srpska also borrowed a total of 140 million euros from the Export-Import Bank of Hungary on two occasions to bridge the entity's budget deficit and partly refinance debts.
With reporting by Ermin Zatega
Moldova's Customs Chief Resigns After Authorities Launch Corruption Probe
The director of the Customs Service in Moldova resigned on April 4 after law enforcement officials announced an investigation into corruption at Chisinau International Airport. Igor Talmazan said he takes responsibility for the failure and considers it his duty to resign. In a message on Facebook, Talmazan said there was “still a lot of work to be done in the field of institutional integrity and professional ethics.” The case involves seven customs inspectors and it comes after officials conducted 16 searches on April 1. Talmazan said his successor should "place greater emphasis on institutional integrity.” To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
U.S. Has Not Asked India To Cut Russian Oil Purchases, U.S. Treasury Official Says
The United States has not asked India to cut Russian oil imports as the goal of sanctions and the $60 per barrel price cap imposed by the Group of Seven is to have stable global oil supplies while hitting Moscow's revenue, a U.S. Treasury Department official said on April 4. "It is important to us to keep the oil supply on the market” while limiting Russia’s profit, said Eric Van Nostrand. U.S. officials are in India this week meeting with government officials and business leaders to discuss cooperation on anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism, and the implementation of the price cap.
Ukrainian Strikes May Have Hit 15 Percent Of Russian Refinery Capacity, Says NATO Official
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries may have disrupted more than 15 percent of Russian capacity, a NATO official said on April 4. Russia and Ukraine have both used drones to strike critical infrastructure, military installations, and troop concentrations. Kyiv’s forces have recently hit Russian refineries and energy facilities. "In terms of damage, the strikes have probably disrupted more than 10 percent of Russia's refinery capacity, maybe more than 15 percent,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. The official added that fewer and fewer of these types of Russian energy facilities are safe from potential strikes.
U.S. Issues Fresh Sanctions Targeting Owner Of Vessels Suspected Of Loading Iranian Commodities
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed new Iran-related counterterrorism sanctions against Oceanlink Maritime DMCC and its vessels on April 4, citing its role in shipping commodities on behalf of the Iranian military.
The department said in a statement that Oceanlink Maritime DMCC facilitated shipments of the unspecified Iranian commodities on behalf of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).
The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also said that the vessel Hecate, which is managed by the United Arab Emirates-based company, recently loaded Iranian commodities valued at more than $100 million dollars in a ship-to-ship transfer.
The transfer occurred on March 25, OFAC said, adding that the commodities were transferred from the Dover, a previously designated vessel operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company, to the Hecate "using obfuscation techniques to conceal the locations of the vessels."
OFAC also identified 13 vessels managed by Oceanlink Maritime DMCC as blocked property. The vessels are “deeply involved in shipping Iranian commodities, including on behalf of Iran’s military,” the Treasury Department said.
The United States is using sanctions to disrupt Iran’s ability to fund its “terrorist proxy and partner groups and support Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine,” said Undersecretary of the Treasury Brian E. Nelson.
“The United States will continue to use our full range of tools to target the illicit funding streams that enable Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region and around the world,” Nelson said in the statement.
Iran has a network of proxies in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.
The sanctions block all property in U.S. jurisdiction owned by the designated company. In addition, the sanctions generally prohibit all transactions by people in the United States that involve any property or interests in property of the designated company.
Georgian Government Rejects President Zurabishvili's Request To Visit Lithuania
Georgia's government has rejected President Salome Zurabishvili's request to allow her to pay a working visit to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, next week, in another sign of the growing animosity between the lawmakers from the ruling party and the head of state. The announcement of the decision was placed on the government's website on April 4. No reason was given for the move. Last fall, as Zurabishvili's popularity was on rise for her strongly pro-Western and pro-Ukrainian views, the ruling Georgian Dream party initiated her impeachment saying she had violated the constitution by visiting a number of foreign countries in 2023 without government approval. However, the move to impeach the president failed as Georgian Dream could not get enough support from other parliamentary deputies.
- By dpa
Far-Right German Lawmaker Denies Receiving Payments From Russia-Linked Propaganda Platform
A lawmaker with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has denied allegations connecting him with Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns. Petr Bystron said in a statement to the party leadership on April 4 that he “at no time…received any payments or cryptocurrencies from an employee of [Voice of Europe or any Russian]." Voice of Europe is a pro-Russian propaganda platform that has alleged ties to Russian intelligence agencies. The Czech newspaper Denik N cited intelligence sources as saying that Bystron is suspected of having been in contact with Voice of Europe and alleged he may have accepted money.
EU 'Dithers' As Foreign Agent Laws Spread Across Europe And Central Asia, Says Rights Watchdog
The European Union's "dithering" has allowed "foreign agent" laws to spread in Europe and Central Asia, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says, increasing the risk to civil society organizations that are already under threat from governments who are seeking to stifle democratic institutions and the free press.
The rights watchdog said in a statement on April 4 that the latest moves by Georgia and Kyrgyzstan to either adopt or declare an intent to adopt such legislation, which mirrors repressive legislation used by Russia to clamp down on free speech, are part of a trend that European lawmakers have sat by and watched without taking action.
"With civil society organizations under threat throughout Europe and Central Asia, we need an EU that in words and actions protects civic space and sets the right standards," HRW said.
HRW noted that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov earlier this week signed into law an "abusive 'foreign representatives law'" that would apply the "stigmatizing designation" of “foreign representative” to any nongovernmental organization that receives foreign funding and engages in "vaguely defined political activity.”
"The EU had ample opportunity to press the authorities to reject this bill," HRW said, given that Kyrgyzstan benefits from privileged access to the EU internal market tied to respect for international human rights conventions, "conventions this law clearly contravenes."
"The country is poised to sign an enhanced partnership agreement with the EU that centers democracy and fundamental rights. The EU has been silent on whether these deals would be imperiled by the bill’s adoption, despite the fact the European Commission’s own assessment highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s dire environment for civil society and the country’s breach of its obligations," it added.
Meanwhile, the ruling party in EU-candidate Georgia this week said it plans to reintroduce a bill that would oblige noncommercial organizations and media outlets that receive foreign funding and are engaged in broadly defined "political" activities to report their activities to the authorities.
The legislation, which sparked mass protests when first introduced last year, causing the government to withdraw the bill, would also give wide oversight powers to the authorities and introduce potential criminal sanctions for undefined criminal offences.
"Georgia was granted EU candidate status in December 2023 on the understanding it would improve conditions for civil society," HRW said.
"This move risks derailing its EU integration even if the EU has until now been willing to move the country forward in the accession process despite limited progress on EU reform priorities."
HRW also chided the EU for its own proposed directive in December on “transparency of interest representation” that would create a register of organizations which receive foreign funding.
The proposal has been opposed by European civil society organizations who say it risks shrinking space for independent organizations at home while diminishing the EU’s credibility in opposing such laws abroad.
"Yet the Commission forged ahead," HRW said.
U.S., Finland Agree To Cooperate On Combating Foreign Disinformation
The United States and Finland have agreed to cooperate in “countering foreign state information manipulation,” the U.S. State Department announced on April 4. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen signed the memorandum in Brussels at a summit of NATO foreign ministers. The two countries pledged to “expand information sharing about foreign disinformation, share best practices for countering it,” and align policies with the U.S. Framework to Counter Foreign State Information Manipulation. At a joint press briefing, Valtonen said “information manipulation is a growing challenge to democratic countries and open societies.”
Russia Detains 3 More Central Asians For Alleged Role In Deadly Concert Hall Attack
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on April 4 that it has detained three more Central Asian natives, one of whom is a Russian citizen, on suspicion of involvement in last month's attack on the Crocus City Hall entertainment center near Moscow that claimed more than 140 lives. According to the FSB, the suspects were detained in Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Omsk. Russian authorities have said 10 Central Asian-born people, including four ethnic-Tajik men, who are accused of carrying out the March 22 terrorist attack, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
RFE/RL Freelance Journalist Attacked By Armed Men In Islamabad
Ahmad Hanayesh, a freelance journalist for RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, sustained injuries in an attack by unknown gunmen in Islamabad on April 3. Pakistani police said that they are investigating the incident. One of Hanayesh's relatives told Radio Azadi that three armed men on a motorcycle attacked the Afghan national as he was returning home from a walk in the Pakistani capital. Hanayesh, who is in stable condition, worked as a reporter with Radio Azadi for several years before leaving the country for neighboring Pakistan, where he has since worked as a freelance journalist. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
One Of Two Power Lines At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant Cut Off Grid
Ukraine's power generating company, Enerhoatom, said on April 4 that one of the two power lines at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has been under the control of Russia's occupying forces since March 2022, was disconnected from the grid amid intensive Russian shelling. The Russia-installed administration of the plant confirmed that the line was disconnected but provided no details. Last month, Enerhoatom said the nuclear power plant had had eight full blackouts and one partial one since Russia took control of the plant after launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
