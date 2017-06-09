Officials: Granddaughter Of Khrushchev Struck And Killed By Train

Russian officials say that Yulia Khrushcheva, a granddaughter of the late Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, has died after being hit by a train on the outskirts of Moscow.

Details of the June 8 death of Khrushcheva, 77, were not immediately clear.

The Russian Investigative Committee said on June 9 that she was hit by a commuter train in what it said was an accident.

Khrushcheva's father was Leonid Khrushchev, the eldest son of Nikita Khrushchev, the Soviet leader from 1955 to 1964.

At age two, she was adopted by Nikita Khruschev when her father died in World War II.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS

