Russia Says It May Have Killed IS Leader Al-Baghdadi In Air Strike

The Russian Defense Ministry says the leader of the extremist group Islamic State (IS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, may have been killed in a Russian air strike in Syria late last month.

Russian news agencies cited the ministry as saying it was using several channels to check information suggesting that Baghdadi was killed in an air strike on the southern outskirts of Raqqa early on May 28.

It said the air strike killed about 330 people, including several senior IS figures.

The strike targeted a meeting at which IS members were discussing routes out of Raqqa, a main IS stronghold where the extremist group is under pressure from an offensive by U.S.-backed Syrian forces.

IS overran large parts of Syria and northern Iraq in 2014.

Based on reporting by RIA, TASS, and Interfax